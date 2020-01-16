Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Debussy: A Painter in Sound PAPERBACK
Debussy: A Painter in Sound PAPERBACK A beautifully written and original biography of one of the greatest and most popular...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Stephen Walshq Pages : 336 pagesq Publisher : Knopf Publishing Groupq Language :q ISBN-10 : 152473...
DISCRIPSI A beautifully written and original biography of one of the greatest and most popular of modern composers--which ...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Debussy: A Painter in Sound PAPERBACK

3 views

Published on

[D.O.W.N.L.O.A.D] Debussy: A Painter in Sound For Kindle

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Debussy: A Painter in Sound PAPERBACK

  1. 1. Debussy: A Painter in Sound PAPERBACK
  2. 2. Debussy: A Painter in Sound PAPERBACK A beautifully written and original biography of one of the greatest and most popular of modern composers--which also deeply investigates his much-loved music.Claude Debussy (1862-1918) was that rare creature, a composer who reinvented the language of music without alienating the majority of music lovers. The creator of such classics as La Mer and Clair de Lune, of Pelleas et Melisande and his magnificent, delicate piano works, he is the modernist everybody loves, the man who drove French music into entirely new regions of beauty and excitement at a time when old traditions--and the overbearing influence of Wagner-- threatened to stifle it. As a central figure at the birth of modernism, Debussy's influence on French culture was profound. Yet at the same time his own life was complicated and often troubled by struggles over money, women, and ill- health. Walsh's engagingly original approach is to enrich a lively account of this life with brilliant analyses of Debussy's music: from his first daring breaks with the rules as a Conservatoire student to his mature achievements as the greatest French composer of his time. The Washington Post called Stephen Walsh's Stravinsky "one of the best books ever written about a composer." Debussy is a worthy successor.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Stephen Walshq Pages : 336 pagesq Publisher : Knopf Publishing Groupq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1524731927q ISBN-13 : 9781524731922q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI A beautifully written and original biography of one of the greatest and most popular of modern composers--which also deeply investigates his much-loved music.Claude Debussy (1862-1918) was that rare creature, a composer who reinvented the language of music without alienating the majority of music lovers. The creator of such classics as La Mer and Clair de Lune, of Pelleas et Melisande and his magnificent, delicate piano works, he is the modernist everybody loves, the man who drove French music into entirely new regions of beauty and excitement at a time when old traditions--and the overbearing influence of Wagner--threatened to stifle it. As a central figure at the birth of modernism, Debussy's influence on French culture was profound. Yet at the same time his own life was complicated and often troubled by struggles over money, women, and ill- health. Walsh's engagingly original approach is to enrich a lively account of this life with brilliant analyses of Debussy's music: from his first daring breaks with the rules as a Conservatoire student to his mature achievements as the greatest French composer of his time. The Washington Post called Stephen Walsh's Stravinsky "one of the best books ever written about a composer." Debussy is a worthy successor.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads 3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×