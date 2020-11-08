Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bibliografía • https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://ing.unne.edu.ar/pub/e2_cap5.pdf&ved= 2ahUKEwi_z...
  1. 1. Resistencia de los Materiales II TORSIÓNTORSIÓN Resistencia de los Materiales II Adaulfo Atencio CI: 27.303.682 ING Civil
  2. 2. Definición de TorsiónDefinición de Torsión Es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre el eje longitudinal de un elemento constructivo o prisma mecánico, como pueden ser ejes o, en general, elementos donde una dimensión predomina sobre las otras dos, aunque es posible encontrarla en situaciones diversas. La ecuación general de Torsión se expresa de la siguiente manera:
  3. 3. Torsión en Elementos de sección Circulares La teoría de Coulomb es aplicable a ejes de transmisión de potencia macizos o huecos, debido a la simetría circular de la sección no pueden existir alabeos diferenciales sobre la sección. De acuerdo con la teoría de Coulomb la torsión genera una tensión cortante el cual se calcula mediante la fórmula: Torsión en Elementos de sección Circulares Esta ecuación se asienta en la hipótesis cinemática de Coulomb sobre como se deforma una pieza prismática con simetría de revolución, es decir, es una teoría aplicable sólo a elementos sección circular o circular hueca. Para piezas con sección de ese tipo se supone que el eje baricéntrico permanece inalterado y cualquier otra línea paralea al eje se transforma en una espiral que gira alrededor del eje baricéntrico.
  4. 4. Esfuerzo Cortante debido al Torque Es el esfuerzo Interno o resultante de las tensiones paralelas a la sección transversal de un prisma mecánico como por ejemplo una viga o un pilar, se designa variadamente como Te, V o Q. Este tipo de solicitaciones formado por tensiones paralelas está asociado directamente a tensiones cortantes. Para una pieza prismática se relaciona con la tensión cortante mediante la Teoria de Bernoulli que se relaciona entre los componentes de esfuerzo Cortante y momento flextor. Esfuerzo Cortante debido al Torque
  5. 5. Esfuerzo Cortante debido al Torque La deformación angular de las generatrices g está relacionada con el giro de las secciones q según la expresión: Esfuerzo Cortante debido al Torque Esta deformación angular es mayor en la periferia y nula en el centro, existiendo un valor de deformación para cada posición radial r, que crece linealmente con el radio: Teniendo en cuenta que el módulo de elasticidad transversal relaciona la deformación angular con la tensión cortante, se puede escribir el ángulo girado por las secciones separadas una distancia L.
  6. 6. Módulo de Rigidez al Corte Es una constante elástica que caracteriza el cambio de forma que experimenta un material elástico (lineal e isótropo) cuando se aplican esfuerzos cortantes. Experimentalmente el módulo elástico transversal (o módulo cortante) puede medirse de varios modos, conceptualmente la forma más sencilla es considerar un cubo, y someterlo a una fuerza cortante, para pequeñas deformaciones se puede calcular la razón entre la tensión y la deformación angular: Módulo de Rigidez al Corte
  7. 7. Momento Polar de Inercia El momento polar de inercia , también conocido como segundo momento polar de área , es una cantidad que se utiliza para describir la resistencia a la deformación torsional ( deflexión ), en objetos cilíndricos (o segmentos de objeto cilíndrico) con una sección transversal invariante y sin deformaciones o deformaciones significativas. deformación fuera del plano. Es un constituyente del segundo momento del área , vinculado a través del teorema del eje perpendicular . Momento Polar de Inercia La ecuación que describe el momento polar de inercia es una integral múltiple sobre el área de la sección transversal,A del objeto
  8. 8. Torsión en Elementos no Circulares Para secciones no circulares y sin simetría de revolución la teoría de Sant-Venant además de un giro relativo de la sección transversal respecto al eje baricéntrico predice un alabeo seccional o curvatura de la sección transversal. La teoría de Coulomb de hecho es un caso particular en el que el alabeo es cero, y por tanto sólo existe giro. La teoría de la torsión de Saint-Venant es aplicable a piezas prismáticas de gran inercia torsional con cualquier forma de sección, en esta simplificación se asume que el llamado momento de alabeo es nulo, lo cual no significa que el alabeo seccional también lo sea. La teoría de torsión de Saint-Venant da buenas aproximaciones para valores. Torsión en Elementos no Circulares
  9. 9. Torsión en Secciones Circulares Variables Consideremos que la sección recta de una pieza esta dividida en varias zonas Ωi, cada una de las cuales corresponde a un material que tiene un módulo de rigidez transversal Gi. Consideremos también que un material de referencia, que puede o no ser igual a uno de los materiales componentes de la pieza, y que tiene un módulo de rigidez transversal G. Para cada material de la sección se puede definir un coeficiente de equivalencia con el material de referencia de la forma Ni = GI / G Torsión en Secciones Circulares Variables
  10. 10. Ángulo de Giro a la Torsión Este ángulo se denomina “ángulo de torsión” y resulta ser la suma de todos los ángulos específicos de torsión entre todas las tajadas elementales de la pieza. Si analizamos un elemento diferencial del interior de una barra circular torsionada encontraremos un estado de corte puro. Ángulo de Giro a la Torsión
  11. 11. Bibliografía • https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=http://ing.unne.edu.ar/pub/e2_cap5.pdf&ved= 2ahUKEwi_zaKa4_HsAhXxpVkKHYr1CuoQFjAGegQIARAF&usg=AOvVaw097vEjql7opTPKOqeGlA8I • https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torsi%C3%B3n_mec%C3%A1nica • https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polar_moment_of_inertia • https://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C3%B3dulo_de_cizalladura#:~:text=El%20m%C3%B3dulo%20de% 20elasticidad%20transversal,cuando%20se%20aplican%20esfuerzos%20cortantes. Bibliografía

