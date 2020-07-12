Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Canalizar una vena periférica para la administración de fluidoterapia y/o medicación con fines terapéuticos o diagnósticos...
EQUIPO Y MATERIAL Solucion a administrar Esparadrapo Jeringa de 5 o 10ml Torniquete . Guantes Alcohol y/o antiséptico Tapa...
CALIBRE DEL SISTEMA DE VENOCLISIS
PROCEDIMIENTO O TECNICA Lavarse las manos con Agua y Jabón. Explicar el procedimiento al paciente. Preparar el equipo de V...
Introducir el catéter a través de la piel hasta sentir resistencia, pero sin introducirla de la vena. PROCEDIMIENTO O TECN...
PROCEDIMIENTO O TECNICA Si es necesario se colocará una férula para inmovilizar el brazo, sobre todo si el sitio de la ven...
PARA RETIRAR EL CATÉTER ENDOVENOSO: Colocar una torunda de algodón sobre el sitio de punción y retirar el Jelco lentament...
VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS •Contribuye el método mas rápido para introducir líquido en el organismo. •Admite grandes volúmenes d...
COMPLICACIONES (TIPO LOCALES) Tromboflebitis Flebitis mecánica Reacciones alérgicas
COMPLICACIONES (TIPO SISTEMICA) Embolia gaseosa Sobre carga circulatoria Reacciones patogenas
Gracias
Venoclisis
Venoclisis
Venoclisis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Venoclisis

7 views

Published on

venoclisus

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Venoclisis

  1. 1. Canalizar una vena periférica para la administración de fluidoterapia y/o medicación con fines terapéuticos o diagnósticos. DEFINICIÓN Es la administración de grandes cantidades de líquidos por vía endovenosa mediante un sistema de goteo en forma prolongada . VENOCLISIS OBJETIVO
  2. 2. EQUIPO Y MATERIAL Solucion a administrar Esparadrapo Jeringa de 5 o 10ml Torniquete . Guantes Alcohol y/o antiséptico Tapa boca Equipo de venoclisis Gasa impregnada en antiséptico. Pomada anestésica local. Aguja o cateter intravenoso Algodón .
  3. 3. CALIBRE DEL SISTEMA DE VENOCLISIS
  4. 4. PROCEDIMIENTO O TECNICA Lavarse las manos con Agua y Jabón. Explicar el procedimiento al paciente. Preparar el equipo de Venoclisis. Usar la ligadura o torniquete alrededor del brazo, a unos 5 a 10cm por encima del punto de punción. Usar la ligadura o torniquete alrededor del brazo, a unos 5 a 10cm por encima del punto de punción. Al mismo tiempo, pedir al paciente que abra y cierre la mano varias veces, y que luego la mantenga cerrada. Estas medidas distienden la vena y la hacen mas accesible a la punción.
  5. 5. Introducir el catéter a través de la piel hasta sentir resistencia, pero sin introducirla de la vena. PROCEDIMIENTO O TECNICA Seleccionar la vena palpándola con el dedo índice para reconocer su dirección, profundidad y grosor. Desinfectar la zona a punzar con unas torundas de alcohol, a través de los movimientos circulatorios de adentro hacia afuera hasta cubrir un área de 5 a 10cm de diámetro. Reduzca el ángulo de 15° de modo que quede casi paralela a la piel e introducir lentamente el catéter a la vena, en cuanto aparezca sangre ingresar la aguja lentamente tirando del guiador.
  6. 6. PROCEDIMIENTO O TECNICA Si es necesario se colocará una férula para inmovilizar el brazo, sobre todo si el sitio de la venopunción esta próximo a una articulación o si se trata de ancianos, niños o pacientes inconscientes. Anote fecha, hora, · de catéter, firma de auxiliar en el esparadrapo puesto para asegurar el equipo en el sitio de la venopunciòn. Desatar el torniquete, después aplicar presión sobre la vena por delante de la punta del catéter con el objeto de prevenir el escape de la sangre; saque la aguja, fije el catéter con micropore y / o esparadrapo, conecte el equipo de venoclisis Seleccionar el catéter de acuerdo al grosor de la vena seleccionada.Con el pulgar de la mano opuesta estire bien la piel por debajo del sitio de punción para estabilizar la vena.
  7. 7. PARA RETIRAR EL CATÉTER ENDOVENOSO: Colocar una torunda de algodón sobre el sitio de punción y retirar el Jelco lentamente, siguiendo siempre la dirección de la vena. Presione con el algodón sobre el sitio de punción ( sin masajear) durante 1 a 3 min( es el tiempo necesario para q se detenga el sangrado)
  8. 8. VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS •Contribuye el método mas rápido para introducir líquido en el organismo. •Admite grandes volúmenes de líquidos, por lo cual se usa para reponer líquidos y sales pérdidas por el organismo •Cierta dificultad en la técnica Pacientes adultos mayores y lactantes. •Mayor riesgo de reacciones adversesP •eligro de extravasación de medicamentos
  9. 9. COMPLICACIONES (TIPO LOCALES) Tromboflebitis Flebitis mecánica Reacciones alérgicas
  10. 10. COMPLICACIONES (TIPO SISTEMICA) Embolia gaseosa Sobre carga circulatoria Reacciones patogenas
  11. 11. Gracias

×