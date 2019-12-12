Lesson 10 preparation session 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pitching • The rationale feels like it takes ages, has loads of different bits and pieces to cover and is worth 16 marks •...
What does the pitch need to be like? • It needs structure • Tell them what you're going to tell them • Tell them • Tell th...
Write a pitch for the 'healthy living ' example we've been working on. • It must be 350 words long • You get penalised for...
The Task 1. The Rationale 2. The Pitch 3. The Proposal 4. The Treatment • 10 hours general preparation • 2 hours writing u...
BIG PICTURE MY LEARNING How did this lesson fit into your other lessons? What is my top take- away from the lesson? Have y...
  1. 1. BIG PICTURE Activity 2 – The Pitch KEYWORDS Positive – Assertive – Organised - Feasible - Realistic LEARNING OBJECTIVES This is a holistic unit and the different LOs are covered together in all of the activities. 1. Understand the detailed requirements of Activity 4- The Treatment SUCCESS CRITERIA 1. A 350 pitch paying attention to the annotated model answer provided Take your seat. Bag under your desk. Have your equipment and planner out. Topic – Unit 8 – Responding to a Commission • You've watched The Apprentice and/or Dragons Den. What makes a good pitch?
  2. 2. TELL ME STUFF! TAKE ME THROUGH IT… LET ME HAVE A GO… DO I GET IT? 1 2 3 4 5 6 SETTING THE SCENE JOINING UP LEARNING LINKS TO LAST TIME PASSING ON KNOWLEDGE GUIDED PRACTICE & MODELLING INDEPENDENT PRACTICE – APPLYING THE SKILLS TO NEW SITUATIONS ASSESSMENT & FEEDBACK PULL IT TOGETHER JOINING UP LEARNING LINKS TO NEXT TIME
  3. 3. Pitching • The rationale feels like it takes ages, has loads of different bits and pieces to cover and is worth 16 marks • The pitch is 350 words saying why you're ideas are great and is worth 16 marks. • Go figure. • You just have to do this on paper, but you need to write it in the style of a spoken pitch. • You could mention, at the beginning, something about your visuals through the pitch but keep it very very brief and don't keep going back to it. • You need to focus on how your idea meets the brief and delivers to the target audience in both an original and a realistic and achievable way
  4. 4. What does the pitch need to be like? • It needs structure • Tell them what you're going to tell them • Tell them • Tell them what you told them • It needs specific detail • How are you using what your research told you • What is your idea going to look like / sound like / play like … • How are you going to use specific techniques in interesting ways • It needs relevance to the brief • How does it meet the demands of the brief • How does it meet the needs of the target audience • It needs to be positive and assertive • Don't be conditional, don't suggest, don't be equivocal • Be positive, be assertive, be clear One Specific Nudge • Don't forget music • Hardly anyone included anything about music in the last task • A non-diagetic score is a good thing because... • It's a short cut to getting your target audience's attention • It lets you talk about balancing costs against benefits – yes it will cost a few thousand but it will be worth it because... • It's an additional technique to show off
  5. 5. Write a pitch for the 'healthy living ' example we've been working on. • It must be 350 words long • You get penalised for going significantly over the wordcount – part of the task is being able to write to a limit • Generally 'significantly over' means 10% - so an absolute hard maximum wordcount is 385 • It must be organised into paragraphs with an introduction and a conclusion • It must focus completely on the requirements of the brief, the needs of the audience, and how you are going to meet them. • It should use your research findings from Activity 1 – The Rationale
  6. 6. The Task 1. The Rationale 2. The Pitch 3. The Proposal 4. The Treatment • 10 hours general preparation • 2 hours writing up final notes • 6 hours writing final assessment, with use of final notes
  7. 7. BIG PICTURE MY LEARNING How did this lesson fit into your other lessons? What is my top take- away from the lesson? Have you contributed to the lesson? Will you be able to improve next lesson? Do you know what you need to go away and do? o Are you keeping up? Everything we've done is on the blog – lesson by lesson. o Keep looking back through the blog, especially at the examples of note taking. We're getting to the stage where we will be preparing your longer notes on the real brief o Look back at your work from Unit 10 LA B. A lot of what you have to do in Activity 3 and 4 in Unit 8 is very very similar to that work.

