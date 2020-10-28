Iii trimestre 2020 lopez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOGROS III TRIMESTRE (JULIO-AGOSTO-SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020 ) COORDINACION DE EDUCACION FISICA, RECREACION Y DEPORTE TEC. RICARD...
Nombre del Evento ENTREGA DE GUIAS DE EDUCACION FISICA Objetivo ENTREGAR MATERIAL DE APOYO EDUCATIVO EN PERIODO DE PANDEMI...
Nombre del Evento ENTREGA DE GUIAS DE AJEDREZ EDUCATIVO Objetivo FACILITAR MATERIAL DE CONTINUIDAD EDUCATIVA A DIRECTORES ...
Nombre del Evento PROGRAMA DE ESCUELAS ABIERTAS Objetivo BRINDAR SEGUIMIENTO , GESTIONANDO EVIDENCIAS DE LA OPERITIVIZACIO...
Nombre del Evento REUNION CON DOCENTES ESPECIALISTAS DE LA CLASE DE EDUCACION FISICA Objetivo ORIENTACIONES PARA LA EVALUA...
ASISTENCIA A REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA MARTES 28 DE JULIO DE 2019
Nombre del Evento CAPACITACION VIRTUAL SOBRE “ESTIMULACION TEMPRANA” Objetivo PROMOVER LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE NIÑAS, NIÑOS Y ...
Nombre del Evento "MI EXPERIENCIA DEPORTIVA, DESDE EL INICIO" Objetivo MOTIVAR A LOS ATLETAS NACIONALES A CONSERVAR SU EST...
Nombre del Evento EVALUACIONES DE TELE CLASES DE EDUCACION FISICA EN CANAL 10 TELEVISION EDUCATIVA Objetivo COLECTAR IMPRE...
Nombre del Evento CAPACITACION VIRTUAL DE CONOCIMIENTOS BÁSICOS DE LUCHA Objetivo FACILITAR CONOCIMIENTOS BASICOS DEL DEPO...
ASISTENCIA A CAPACITACION VIRTUAL DE CONOCIMIENTOS BÁSICOS LUCHA Priscila Magdalena Alvarado C.E. Prof. Jorge Lardé X Joan...
  1. 1. LOGROS III TRIMESTRE (JULIO-AGOSTO-SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020 ) COORDINACION DE EDUCACION FISICA, RECREACION Y DEPORTE TEC. RICARDO ANTONIO LÓPEZ CÓRDOVA
  2. 2. Nombre del Evento ENTREGA DE GUIAS DE EDUCACION FISICA Objetivo ENTREGAR MATERIAL DE APOYO EDUCATIVO EN PERIODO DE PANDEMIA Lugar y Fechas VIRTUAL CORREO OFICCE 365 JULIO-AGOSTO-SEPTIEMBRE/2020 Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DE DEPORTERS Y RECREACION Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 326/132/ 33% 326/132/33% MINED
  3. 3. Nombre del Evento ENTREGA DE GUIAS DE AJEDREZ EDUCATIVO Objetivo FACILITAR MATERIAL DE CONTINUIDAD EDUCATIVA A DIRECTORES PARA QUE SOCIALICEN CON DOCENTES QUIENES LA DESARROLLARAN CON SUS ESTUDIANTES POR MEDIO VIRTUAL.. Lugar y Fechas VIRTUAL CORREO OFICCE 365 JULIO-AGOSTO-SEPTIEMBRE/2020 Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DE RECREACION Y DEPORTE Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 326/ 326/ MINEDUCYT
  4. 4. Nombre del Evento PROGRAMA DE ESCUELAS ABIERTAS Objetivo BRINDAR SEGUIMIENTO , GESTIONANDO EVIDENCIAS DE LA OPERITIVIZACION DE LOS CLUBS DE RECREACION Y DEPORTE EN LAS ECUELAS ABIERTAS Lugar y Fechas VIRTUAL CORREO OFICCE 365 JULIO-AGOSTO-SEPTIEMBRE/2020 Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DE RECREACION Y DEPORTE Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 60/45 / 60/45 / MINEDUCYT
  5. 5. Nombre del Evento REUNION CON DOCENTES ESPECIALISTAS DE LA CLASE DE EDUCACION FISICA Objetivo ORIENTACIONES PARA LA EVALUACIÓN DE LOS APRENDIZAJES DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA EN I Y II CICLO DE EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA Lugar y Fechas MARTES 28 DE JULIO DE 2019 VIRTUAL Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTE Y RECREACION Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 17 17 MINEDUCYT
  6. 6. ASISTENCIA A REUNIÓN DE DOCENTES DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA MARTES 28 DE JULIO DE 2019
  7. 7. Nombre del Evento CAPACITACION VIRTUAL SOBRE “ESTIMULACION TEMPRANA” Objetivo PROMOVER LA PARTICIPACIÓN DE NIÑAS, NIÑOS Y JÓVENES CON Y SIN DISCAPACIDAD EN EL SISTEMA EDUCATIVO NACIONAL, MEDIANTE ACTIVIDADES FÍSICAS, DEPORTIVAS E INCLUSIVAS PARA LOGRAR EL DESARROLLO INTEGRAL. Lugar y Fechas Virtual Unirse a la reunión Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83211449258?pwd=dVdQbU5QTWpkL2lIL1RTSlh6M3ZYQT09 ID de reunión: 832 1144 9258 Contraseña: 956598 FECHA 20-07-2020 a las 10:00 am Facilitador/ a RICARDO LOPEZ Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 8 8
  8. 8. Nombre del Evento "MI EXPERIENCIA DEPORTIVA, DESDE EL INICIO" Objetivo MOTIVAR A LOS ATLETAS NACIONALES A CONSERVAR SU ESTADO DE SALUD MENTAL Y FÍSICA EN ESTOS TIEMPOS DE EMERGENCIA DE SALUD MUNDIAL POR MEDIO DE LA EXPERIENCIA DE UN ATLETA DE ALTO RENDIMIENTO Lugar y Fechas VIRTUAL Zoomhttps://us04web.zoom.us/j/6302397427?pwd=MnZPK2lLTjMzQX poZlhwbjA2eTRUUT09ID de reunión: 630 239 7427Código de acceso: 9uUHbt 12 AGOSTO DE 2020 HORA: 04:15 PM Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTE Y RECREACION Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 12 12 8 8 MINEDUCYT FST
  9. 9. Nombre del Evento EVALUACIONES DE TELE CLASES DE EDUCACION FISICA EN CANAL 10 TELEVISION EDUCATIVA Objetivo COLECTAR IMPRESIONES DE LOS DOCENTES ESPECIALISTAS SOBRE LAS TELECLASES DE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA; SI ESTAN APEGADAS A LAS GUIAS, ORIENTAN EL PROCESO, FACILITAN LA PRACTICA, SON DINÁMICAS, DE FACIL COMPRENCION. Lugar y Fechas VIRTUAL EMAIL 8 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020 Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTE Y RECREACION Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 10 10 MINEDUCYT
  10. 10. Nombre del Evento CAPACITACION VIRTUAL DE CONOCIMIENTOS BÁSICOS DE LUCHA Objetivo FACILITAR CONOCIMIENTOS BASICOS DEL DEPORTE DE LUCHA COMO HERRAMIENTAS DE FOMENTO DE ESTE DEPORTE Lugar y Fechas DÍA: MIÉRCOLES 30 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2020 HORA DE INICIO: 10: 00 AM VIRTUAL https://meet.google.com/wzg-hetv-vgi Facilitador/a COORDINADOR DEPARTAMENTAL DE DEPORTE Y RECREACION Escuelas Directores Docentes Estudiantes Padres de Familia Organismos 6 6 MINEDUCYT INDES
  11. 11. ASISTENCIA A CAPACITACION VIRTUAL DE CONOCIMIENTOS BÁSICOS LUCHA Priscila Magdalena Alvarado C.E. Prof. Jorge Lardé X Joanna Lissette Rivera Escobar Centro Escolar juan José Solórzano X Mario Antonio campos Landaverde Centro Escolar "República de Líbano" X Sonia carolina García Hernández Centro Escolar "Fray Patricio Ruiz" X Sara Dalila Díaz C.E. Fernando H. San Germán X Rene Mauricio Chávez quintanilla Centro Escolar "Lisandro Larín Zepeda " X

