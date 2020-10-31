Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
T R A S P A S O Centro de Estetica y Spa EXCELENTE UBICACION TULUM
Empresa creada desde hace 6 a�os con el objetivo de obtener la satisfacci�n de necesidades de imagen y est�tica que son de...
Objetivos Logrados: Logramos posicionarnos en el mercado por brindar servicios de calidad, costos flexibles y la mejor ate...
Servicios prestados: Terapias de Masajes Depilaciones Cuidado de Pies Pesta�as Terapias Faciales Cuidado de Manos Terapias...
Que se traspasa? Centro especializado en t�cnicas de belleza corporal y facial. Nombre Comercial. Tiempo de Servicio: 6 a�...
OBSERVACIONES: El Spa fue totalmente remodelado enero 2017 para el comienzo de nuevas proyecciones y mejora del crecimient...
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Tulum - Se traspasa SPA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tulum - Se traspasa SPA

48 views

Published on

SPA en el centro de Tulum, totalmente equipado y trabajando.

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tulum - Se traspasa SPA

  1. 1. T R A S P A S O Centro de Estetica y Spa EXCELENTE UBICACION TULUM
  2. 2. Empresa creada desde hace 6 a�os con el objetivo de obtener la satisfacci�n de necesidades de imagen y est�tica que son demandadas por el mercado al cual apunta, se basa en la atenci�n de un p�blico en general (locales-turistas) sin embargo la inclinaci�n va en la atenci�n de la poblaci�n local, ya que desde nuestros inicios han sido nuestros clientes m�s frecuentes. Considerando los a�os de antig�edad en el mercado tulumense y el �xito obtenido damos por hecho que seguimos siendo una empresa con un gran potencial. El contrato de renta en el traspaso est� abierto a negociaci�n basada en las necesidades del nuevo propietario, pagando actualmente una renta de 9,000.00 pesos mensuales y el local cuenta con todas las licencias y permisos vigentes en el periodo 2020-2021.
  3. 3. Objetivos Logrados: Logramos posicionarnos en el mercado por brindar servicios de calidad, costos flexibles y la mejor atenci�n con personal altamente calificado en est�tica corporal y facial. Brindamos a nuestra clientela la sensaci�n de Bienestar y Confianza hasta llegar a establecer relaciones de clientes frecuentes durante los �ltimos 6 a�os. Nuestras instalaciones permanecen a la vanguardia en comodidad y modernidad sin perder a esencia que resalta en su localidad.
  4. 4. Servicios prestados: Terapias de Masajes Depilaciones Cuidado de Pies Pesta�as Terapias Faciales Cuidado de Manos Terapias Corporales Micro pigmentaci�n y delineado Microblading Luz pulsada (IPL) 6 en 1 Cavitaci�n, Radiofrecuencia, Vacum, y Lipolaser Entre otros..
  5. 5. Que se traspasa? Centro especializado en t�cnicas de belleza corporal y facial. Nombre Comercial. Tiempo de Servicio: 6 a�os Entre otras cosas que se detallaran en la formalidad del interes del cliente. Motivo de traspaso: cambio definitivo de residencia del propietario.
  6. 6. OBSERVACIONES: El Spa fue totalmente remodelado enero 2017 para el comienzo de nuevas proyecciones y mejora del crecimiento; se hizo una expansi�n de cabinas, instalaci�n el�ctrica e iluminaci�n muebles de manicura, pedicura, cama de hidro-exfoliaci�n, entre otros en el traspaso NO incluye el terreno. La venta surge por la necesidad del cambio de residencia definitivo del propietario actual. PRECIO DE VENTA: $ 77,500.00 DOLARES $ 1,550,000.00 PESOS

×