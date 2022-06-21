Successfully reported this slideshow.

ACRT Finance Pty Ltd

1

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
1 like 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
1 of 8

ACRT Finance Pty Ltd

Jun. 21, 2022
1 like 4 views

1

Share

Download to read offline

Business

ACRT Finance provides wealth management services for both retail and institutional investors worldwide. The ACRT Finance head office is in the heart of Perth plus we have an extensive network of financial analysts around the world to provide our clients access to investments on a global scale.

ACRT Finance provides wealth management services for both retail and institutional investors worldwide. The ACRT Finance head office is in the heart of Perth plus we have an extensive network of financial analysts around the world to provide our clients access to investments on a global scale.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
Everything Is Miscellaneous: The Power of the New Digital Disorder David Weinberger
(4/5)
Free
Capital in the Twenty-First Century Thomas Piketty
(4.5/5)
Free
The 360 Degree Leader Workbook: Developing Your Influence from Anywhere in the Organization John C. Maxwell
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
Anna: The Biography Amy Odell
(4.5/5)
Free
The March 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work (and Why It's Different Than You Think) Reshma Saujani
(4/5)
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
(5/5)
Free
The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America—and How to Undo His Legacy David Gelles
(4.5/5)
Free
The June 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
(5/5)
Free
21st Century Monetary Policy: The Federal Reserve from the Great Inflation to COVID-19 Ben S. Bernanke
(5/5)
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(4/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Connection, Trust, and Belonging Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

ACRT Finance Pty Ltd

  1. 1. ACRT Finance Pty Ltd At ACRT Finance Pty Ltd, we provide wealth management services for both retail and institutional investors worldwide. Financial advice focused on your specific needs. www.acrtfinance.com.au Invest Your Way with Our Best Financial Advice
  2. 2. Environmental, Social and Governance Strategy We believe the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a smarter economy, a healthier planet, diverse and inclusive communities, and a broader path to prosperity. Our Commitment to Stakeholders We recognize the opportunity and responsibility we have to make a positive impact on the world through our business and investment decisions. Our environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy reflects our commitment to creating value for all of our stakeholders and adhering to the highest standards of integrity throughout the lifecycle of each private equity investment. www.acrtfinance.com.au
  3. 3. www.acrtfinance.com.au Achieving Carbon Neutrality At ACRT Finance we acknowledge our responsibility in managing our operations with a focus on reducing our share of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. ACRT Finance has engaged with an independent party to measure and offset our 2019 GHG emissions, becoming a carbon neutral firm.
  4. 4. www.acrtfinance.com.au Guiding Principles WELLNESS AND SAFETY Ensure proper labor and working conditions to safeguard the health and safety of ACRT Finance employees and employees at ACRT Finance portfolio companies. INCLUSIVITY Encourage a culture of meritocracy, fairness and transparency. TRUST AND RESPONSIBILITY Promote honesty, integrity, fairness and respect in all of our business practices. PRIVACY AND CYBERSECURITY Protect the privacy of confidential consumer and corporate information through our own operations and those of ACRT Finance portfolio companies.
  5. 5. www.acrtfinance.com.au TRANSPARENCY Provide stakeholders with clear, transparent information regarding ESG risks. PROTECTING OUR PLANET Ensure and continuously improve the environmental responsibility and energy efficiency of our firm and our portfolio companies. SOCIAL AND COMMUNITY EMPOWERMENT Promote the development of our communities and use our position as a community leader to provide charitable contributions, with a focus on job training and opportunity, access to education, supporting the arts and culture, and protecting our health and environment. Guiding Principles
  6. 6. www.acrtfinance.com.au Principles for Responsible Investment ACRT Finance is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), the world's largest reporting project on responsible investment. Through priority areas, PRI's blueprint for responsible investing prioritizes some of the most pressing ESG issues in the world today - from climate change to the barriers around a more sustainable financial system - leading to prosperous and inclusive societies for future generations.
  7. 7. Communities We give back to the communities in which the majority of our investments are made - it’s core to who we are. From investing in job training, increasing access to education, supporting the arts and protecting the environment, we are proud stewards of a variety of causes and organizations. We strive to create opportunities for people from all backgrounds and advocate for equal access to computer science and STEAM education to equip future generations with the skills they need to move the digital economy forward. www.acrtfinance.com.au
  8. 8. CORPORATE OFFICE Address: 100 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, 6000 Australia Phone: +61 (0)8 6102 8409 Email: info@acrtfinance.com.au ACN: 630 366 068 ABN: 86 630 366 068 ACRT Finance Pty Ltd Website: www.acrtfinance.com.au ACRT Finance is the trading name of ACRT Finance Pty Ltd. ACRT Finance Pty Ltd (ABN: 86 630 366 068) is an Authorised Securities Dealer. Principal Business Trading Address: 100 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000. Australia.

×