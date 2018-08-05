Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Harrington Family William Harrington (Herrington, Herendeen), oldest son of Elisha Harrington and Susannah Rutenburg, m. A...
Richard & Mary Richard Harrington, 1765-1835, son of William Harrington and Ann Hamon, m. Mary Allen, 1763-1863. Richard t...
Harrington Family
"One Man and His Family” Meeting Topic The Washington County Historical society met last Saturday at the Willard Mountain ...
Herrington Family and Easton Mountain
Herrington Family and Easton Mountain
Herrington Family and Easton Mountain
Herrington Family and Easton Mountain
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Herrington Family and Easton Mountain

31 views

Published on

The History of the Herringtons, who settled the land where Easton Mountain is now, back the late 1700's

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Herrington Family and Easton Mountain

  1. 1. Harrington Family William Harrington (Herrington, Herendeen), oldest son of Elisha Harrington and Susannah Rutenburg, m. Ann Hamon. He was born in Chepachet, Town of Glocester, Rhode Island, in 1718, and died on Harrington Hill , Town of Easton, Washington County, in 1794. William served as Second Lieutenant in Lord Amherst's forces during the French and Indian War. Family tradition tells that, as a youth, William was a sailor under King George II and deserted the British Navy in Rhode Island by swimming ashore at night because he had been required to stoop while a fellow sailor was strapped to his back and flogged by officers. Although well past middle age, William and Ann with several of their children joined the migration which followed Burgoyne's defeat at Saratoga and the end of the Revolution. Conditions were hard in Rhode Island and this first great westward movement brought them and many other settlers into Vermont and New York. William and his family arrived in the Town of Easton, then part of Albany County, about 1780. At least five of his sons and their families were on Harrington Hill before 1790. It became a gathering place for the Harringtons from Rhode Island. Some remained while others went elsewhere. William and others of the early period were probably buried in the Old Harrington Family Cemetery on the present George Ciolko farm which was a part of the original Harrington lands. These early graves had only fieldstone markers, without inscriptions, placed at the head and foot of each grave. William's Bible, printed in Old English script in Glasgow, Scotland, was in the possession of John J. Herrington, a descendant, as late as 1927. Its present whereabouts is not known. Fortunately, however, George H. Harrington copied the list of the children it contained and preserved the record in his GAZETTEER. Some of the names were not legible, but all but two have been supplied from other sources. Ten of the twelve, born in Rhode Island, were: 2* William Harrington, Jr., 1745 3* Ezekiel Harrington, 1747 4 Mary Harrington, 1749 5 Hope Harrington, 1751 6* Ebenezer Harrington, 1752 7* Israel Harrington, 1754 8 Emily Harrington, 1758 9* John Harrington, 1762 10* Richard Harrington, 1765 11* Silas Harrington, 176
  2. 2. Richard & Mary Richard Harrington, 1765-1835, son of William Harrington and Ann Hamon, m. Mary Allen, 1763-1863. Richard took up 323 acres west of that of his brother, Israel. This area covered the upper fields on Harrington Hill and included the farm now owned by George Ciolko and the former Henry Brownell farm, the house of which is now the property of Mrs. Elizabeth Burwell. Richard built a log cabin northwest of the Burwell house and later built the present Burwell home. Much of his land was steep and wood-shod sleds had to be used to bring down crops from some of the upper fields. He was path master of the roads in this section as his brother, Israel, had been before him. Richard's wife, Mary Allen, deserves a brief note. She was born in Rhode Island and lived a full century with eighty years spent on Harrington Hill. She told the father of this compiler many things about early conditions there. When the family arrived on horseback she could see only five smokes from cabins hidden in the woods. She rode a horse to Coila, near Cambridge, to church and to Schiedam, now part of the Village of Greenwich, to Hill, with a divided sack of corn to be ground carried on the back of the horse. Her many descendants called her "Granny". The spring where she drew her water still flows north of the Burwell house where she lived in her old age with her son, Richard, Jr. The old fireplace in her north room still exists. Richard and Mary are buried in the Old William Harrington Family Cemetery on their land on Harrington Hill . Their tombstones are still upright and clearly marked On Harrington Hill west of Archdale in the Town of Easton on the farm of George Ciolko. It is in a grove south of the residence and is on a part of the original Harrington lands purchased about 1780. The early burials here were marked by field stones set upright at the head and foot of the graves. Some of these stones are still in position, but many have fallen over. Those thus marked cannot be identified, but the large area included indicates many early burials. Only four later marble tombstones show names and dates. No doubt William Harrington was buried here in 1794. Their children: Truman Harrington, 1789 Chloe Harrington, 1792 Richard Harrington, Jr, 1796 , William Herrington, 1801 Richard Harrington, Jr., 1796-1875, son of Richard Harrington and Mary Allen, m. Deborah Milks, 1798-1869. He was a farmer on his father's lands on Harrington Hill , living in the present Burwell house which he or his father had built. Richard's mother, Mary Allen, lived out her century in the north room of this house. From the top of the hill where the house was located, Richard could see the farms where his sons and daughter lived in the North Cambridge Valley below. He kept close watch of them, checking their rising by lights in Winter and smoke in Summer. If they were not making early arid satisfactory progress in getting their work done they heard from him in no uncertain terms. Richard and Deborah are buried in the North Cambridge Cemetery.
  3. 3. Harrington Family
  4. 4. "One Man and His Family” Meeting Topic The Washington County Historical society met last Saturday at the Willard Mountain Ski Area in Easton. Alter a welcome from David Vander, who told of future plans for the project, the address of the afternoon was made by Byron Herrington on the subject of "One Man and His Family. The one man was John Herrington who came to New England in 1650. From his children have come nearly all the Herrington’s in the United States. His son William, and his six sons explored the country toward the west, and four of the sons settled on Herrington hill in Easton. William died in 1794. The sons married Easton girls and any of their descendants are still in this section Members of the family fought in the Revolution and in the Civil war. One of them was still using oxen in 1900. Mr. Harrington's immediate ancestor was Richard Herrington Jr whose home was on the top of the hill, from whence he could see the homes of all his sons. Tradition says he arose at four each morning and looked to see if all were up and starting the day. Three generations of that family spanned 200 years. In those days the only road was the one west to North Easton; Richard Jr. led in building one to North Cambridge. Mrs. Herrington rode on horseback to carry grain to the mill. There were bears, deer, and wolves about. They kept sheep and cattle. There was no milking and no milk in the winter. Horses were for riding and carrying produce. The women cooked over open fires, spun and wove the cloth from which they made clothing, made the candles that lighted their homes, and doctored the sick. Boots were made in the homes. Mr. Herrington brought with him a mortar and pestle made from hard wood that was 200 years old. The farmers sold pork and grain in Troy, starting their loads at 11:00 P.M. and stopping for a rest along the way. They took loads to market three times a week. Apples, flax and later on potatoes were important products. The North Cambridge Church was built in 1838. It was called the Stump church because of the stumps surrounding it. Fifty three of the descendants of William Herrington are buried there. The nearest, villages were North Cambridge and North Easton. The latter had a population of 250. There were two churches, the Methodist and the Reformed. There were two inns, a store and a post office, and a wagon maker in Easton. One strong man killed a 400 pound bear and carried it home on his back.

×