DOWNLOAD [PDF] {EPUB} Splatoon, Vol. 6

Splatoon, Vol. 6 by Sankichi Hinodeya
Book details
Title: Splatoon, Vol. 6
Author: Sankichi Hinodeya
Pages: 160
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781974705511
Publisher: VIZ Media LLC
Description
All-new adventures featuring the beloved characters of the hit Nintendo video game!
The Turf Wars have started in Inkopolis, and the team that inks the most ground will be crowned the winner! Based on the hit Nintendo games!
The match between Team Blue and Team Emperor heats up toward the big finale—with both sides exhausted and losing ground! Plus, in the aftermath of the final match, a new enemy awaits who will require the former rivals to work together!
Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
Overview
