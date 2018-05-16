Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 LA ESPAÑA ACTUAL Y SU INTEGRACIÓN EN EUROPA LOS INICIOS DEL REINADO DE JUAN CARLOS I Y LA TRANSICIÓN DEMOCRÁTICA (1975-1...
2 sufragio universal. La ley fue aprobada por las Cortes franquistas (hara-kiri) y en referéndum en diciembre de 1976; la ...
3 de la izquierda; el PSOE se comprometió a convocar un referéndum sobre la permanencia en la OTAN del país cuando llegara...
4 por sufragio universal y órganos ejecutivos (gobiernos autónomos). Se preveía la transferencia de competencias legislati...
5 3. Gobiernos de José María Aznar (1996-2004), Partido Popular Aznar ganó las elecciones de 1996 pero sin mayoría absolut...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

España actual y su integración en Europa

5 views

Published on

España actual y su integración en Europa

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

España actual y su integración en Europa

  1. 1. 1 LA ESPAÑA ACTUAL Y SU INTEGRACIÓN EN EUROPA LOS INICIOS DEL REINADO DE JUAN CARLOS I Y LA TRANSICIÓN DEMOCRÁTICA (1975-1982) La Transición es el proceso por el que España pasó de una dictadura a una democracia. Comenzó con la muerte de Franco (20-N-1975) y la proclamación de Juan Carlos I como rey de España y finalizó con la victoria electoral del PSOE, en octubre de 1982, hecho que significó la consolidación de la democracia en España. La democracia se estableció sin ruptura con la dictadura, que fue desmantelada desde las propias instituciones franquistas. El cambio fue pacífico y resultado de un pacto entre las fuerzas políticas franquistas -el rey y los aperturistas- y de la oposición democrática - los liberales y la izquierda, que abandonó sus propuestas más radicales. Los inmovilistas del franquismo (el llamado búnker) y la extrema izquierda estuvieron en contra. El proceso coincidió con la crisis económica mundial del petróleo. La transición española se convirtió en modelo de referencia para otros países que querían salir de una dictadura. En la Transición podemos observar varias fases: 1.- El Gobierno de Carlos Arias Navarro Juan Carlos I de Borbón, fue proclamado rey de España el 22 de noviembre de 1975. Juró lealtad ante las Cortes a los Principios del Movimiento Nacional y a las Leyes Fundamentales, pero en su discurso hizo un llamamiento a la concordia y dejó entrever su voluntad democrática. La oposición republicana recelaba de él, pero el rey pretendía alcanzar paulatinamente la democracia utilizando los cauces legales de la dictadura. Fue un importante motor del cambio. Decidió mantener a Arias Navarro como presidente del Gobierno, lo que significaba el continuismo político. Arias fue incapaz de realizar la reforma política; sólo era partidario de reformas limitadas, como el asociacionismo político, lo que pareció demasiado al búnker. Entretanto, aumentó la agitación social con huelgas y manifestaciones que la policía franquista reprimió con brutalidad ya que no existían aún derechos de reunión y de asociación, como en Vitoria y en Montejurra (Navarra), con varios muertos. La oposición democrática, dividida en dos organismos (Plataforma de Convergencia Democrática y Junta Democrática) se unificó en marzo de 1976 en Coordinación Democrática, que buscaba la ruptura democrática. En su programa pedía amnistía general para los presos políticos del franquismo, la legalización de todos los partidos políticos (lo más difícil era la legalización del PCE) y sindicatos, libertades (sindicales, de huelga, de reunión y manifestación, de prensa) derecho a la autonomía de las nacionalidades históricas y elecciones libres. Presionado por el rey, Arias Navarro dimitió en julio de 1976. El monarca nombró presidente del Gobierno a Adolfo Suárez, Secretario General del Movimiento. La oposición le consideraba un político franquista, sin muchos méritos y no gustaba tampoco a los políticos franquistas más importantes. 2. El Gobierno de Adolfo Suárez La primera etapa del gobierno de Suárez (julio de 1976- junio de 1977) fue decisiva. Concedió una amnistía parcial en julio de 1976 y realizó la Ley para la Reforma Política, pieza clave para pasar legalmente de la dictadura a la democracia ("de ley a ley"), que proponía la creación de unas nuevas Cortes bicamerales (Congreso y Senado), por
  2. 2. 2 sufragio universal. La ley fue aprobada por las Cortes franquistas (hara-kiri) y en referéndum en diciembre de 1976; la oposición recomendó la abstención ya que rechazaba la ley por insuficiente, aunque su tesis de ruptura no contaba con respaldo mayoritario de los españoles, inclinados hacia la reforma. Se convocaron elecciones para un Parlamento constituyente en junio de 1977. El terrorismo se había recrudecido y pretendía desestabilizar el país e impedir el avance da la democracia: ETA, los GRAPO y la extrema derecha, que realizó una matanza de abogados laboralistas, ligados al PCE, en la calle Atocha de Madrid el 24 de enero de 1977, lo que provocó una oleada de solidaridad con el PCE. Suárez consiguió que la oposición democrática aprobara sus reformas; se entrevistó con los líderes de los aún ilegales PSOE y PCE -Felipe González y Santiago Carrillo- estableciendo una "ruptura pactada". El PSOE fue legalizado en diciembre de 1976 y el PCE en abril de 1977 lo que dio lugar a numerosas dimisiones y protestas de militares franquistas. El PCE renunció al uso de la bandera republicana y se comprometió a acatar la monarquía. El 15 de junio de 1977 se celebraron las primeras elecciones democráticas en España desde 1936, con un 80% de participación. Venció Unión de Centro Democrático (UCD), una coalición de partidos que reunía en torno a Suáreza los reformistas franquistas con socialdemócratas, liberales y democristianos (34% de los votos). El PSOE, obtuvo el 29%; el PCE, un 9% y AP (Alianza Popular), con ManuelFraga, el 8%. Los nacionalismos ganaron en Cataluña (Convergencia i Unió, CIU, liderada por Jordi Pujol) y País Vasco (PNV). La izquierda radical no tuvo representación y apenas el franquismo no democrático. El juego político se establecía entre dos grandes partidos, de centro- derecha y de centro-izquierda, con otros dos más pequeños en los extremos. Por otra parte, Don Juan de Borbón había cedido a su hijo Juan Carlos sus derechos a la Corona en mayo de 1977, con lo que el rey tenía ya la plena legitimidad dinástica que le faltaba. Tras las elecciones de junio de 1977 se restableció la democracia y comenzó la segunda etapa (1977-1979) del gobierno de Suárez. La UCD intentó gobernar en solitario estableciendo pactos con otras fuerzas políticas - el llamado consenso- para solucionar los principales problemas del país, especialmente la crisis económica (primera crisis del petróleo), la redacción de una Constitución y los atentados terroristas de extrema izquierda y extrema derecha, que tenían como objetivo desestabilizar la democracia y conseguir un golpe militar. En octubre de 1977 el Parlamento aprobó la Ley de Amnistía para todos los delitos políticos (incluidos los de sangre). Ese mismo mes se firmaron los Pactos de la Moncloa por el Gobierno y los partidos de la oposición, sindicatos y empresarios. Se alcanzaron acuerdos económicos y de carácter sociopolítico: reducción del gasto público para reducir el déficit del Estado, devaluación de la peseta, contención salarial, reforma fiscal que creó el IRPF, un impuesto directo y progresivo. Los Pactos de la Moncloa consiguieron reducir el déficit exterior y bajar la inflación pero su aplicación se vio limitada por la segunda crisis del petróleo (1979). La Constitución fue aprobada en referéndum el 6 de diciembre de 1978. 3. Consolidación democrática y crisis de la UCD (1979- 1982): Aprobada la Constitución (6-D-1978), Suárez convocó nuevas elecciones para marzo de 1979, que volvió a ganar UCD, en minoría. Se celebraron también las primeras elecciones municipales democráticas (abril de 1979) con victoria de la izquierda, generalmente el PSOE o el PSOE-PCE, en las principales ciudades. El Estatuto de los Trabajadores (1980) y la Ley del Divorcio (1981) fueron aprobados. España entró en la OTAN, con la fuerte oposición
  3. 3. 3 de la izquierda; el PSOE se comprometió a convocar un referéndum sobre la permanencia en la OTAN del país cuando llegara al poder. El PSOE renunció a la ideología marxista tras un Congreso extraordinario del partido, y endureció su oposición; el PCE sufrió una crisis debido a que Carrillo no pudo controlar las disidencias. AP se reforzó con la incorporación de políticos de UCD. La UCD entró en crisis. El PSOE presentó una moción de moción de censura contra el gobierno en mayo de 1980 y Suárez empezó a recibir críticas de los barones de su propio partido, escindido en dos grupos: liberales y socialdemócratas en el centro-izquierda; democristianos y conservadores, en la derecha. Suárez cambió varias veces su gobierno y finalmente dimitió en enero de 1981. La UCD eligió como sucesor a Leopoldo Calvo Sotelo. El 23 de febrero de 1981 se produjo un intento de golpe de Estado del teniente coronel de la Guardia Civil Tejero, durante la sesión de votación en el Congreso para la investidura del nuevo presidente de gobierno. En Valencia el general Miláns del Bosch declaró el estado de guerra y sacó los tanques a la calle. La falta de apoyo al golpe de Estado por parte de los altos mandos militares y la firme postura del Reya favor de la democracia frustró la operación. Calvo Sotelo no pudo detener la descomposición del partido que sufrió el abandono de personalidades hacia derecha (AP) e izquierda (PSOE). En las elecciones de octubre de 1982 ganó por mayoría absoluta el PSOE. Es el punto final de la etapa de transición democrática en España. LA CONSTITUCIÓN DE 1978: PRINCIPIOS, INSTITUCIONES Y AUTONOMÍAS. La Constitución democrática de 1978 fue resultado del consenso entre casi todos los partidos; para lograrlo el texto es extenso, detallado y algo ambiguo. La Constitución fue aprobada en referéndum el 6 de diciembre de 1978 con un 88% de votos a favor. En el País Vasco hubo alto índice de abstención y los votos negativos supusieron el 23%. También fue rechazada por la extrema derecha. La Constitución define a España como un "Estado social y democrático de Derecho". Reconoce la soberanía popular. La forma de Estado es la monarquía parlamentaria. El monarca es el Jefe del Estado, pero su poder está muy limitado: reina, pero no gobierna. Establece la división de poderes, con Cortes bicamerales -Senado y Congreso- cuyos miembros son elegidos por sufragio universal (ciudadanos mayores de 18 años). España se define como una unidad nacional, pero se reconoce y garantiza el derecho a la autonomía de las nacionalidades y regiones que la integran, con amplias competencias y gobiernos propios -un nuevo modelo de Estado no centralista, en una situación intermedia entre la descentralización administrativa y el federalismo-. El castellano es la lengua oficial pero son lenguas cooficiales las regionales en su ámbito territorial. El Estado es no confesional, pero establece relaciones de cooperación con la Iglesia católica. Reconoce amplios derechos y libertades (abolición de la pena de muerte, libertad ideológica, de expresión, de reunión, de manifestación, de sindicación, a la huelga, entre otros). Incluye numerosos derechos de carácter social y económico (a la educación, a la Seguridad Social, a la propiedad privada, a la protección del medio ambiente, del consumidor, de la tercera edad, etc.) En este periodo se desarrolló el Estado de las Autonomías. El Título VIII de la Constitución establecía la posibilidad de que todas las regiones y no sólo las nacionalidades históricas (CAT-GAL-EUS) se convirtieran en Comunidades Autónomas. En ellas habían de conformarse órganos legislativos (parlamentos autónomos) elegidos
  4. 4. 4 por sufragio universal y órganos ejecutivos (gobiernos autónomos). Se preveía la transferencia de competencias legislativas y ejecutivas a los poderes autonómicos. Se establecían dos grados de autonomía, puesto que los poderes autonómicos podían recibir competencias de diferente grado y a un ritmo distinto. El procedimiento más rápido y completo era el previsto en el artículo 151, al que podían acceder directamente las nacionalidades históricas e incluso otras si cumplían determinados requisitos y se ratificaba en referéndum. El resto se regirían por artículo 143 -con excepción de Navarra debido a su sistema foral-. Se aprobaron los Estatutos de Autonomía. Los primeros fueron el catalán y el vasco en 1979, luego Galicia y Andalucía, en 1980 y luego todos hasta 17 Comunidades Autónomas. LOS GOBIERNOS DEMOCRÁTICOS Y LA INTEGRACIÓN DE ESPAÑA EN LA UNIÓN EUROPEA 1. Primera Legislatura Socialista (1982-86) Felipe González, elegido presidente del Gobierno por aplastante mayoría absoluta (10 millones de votos), renueva la política española en varios frentes: Saneamiento económico tras la crisis económica: reconversión industrial (cierres de industrias, saneamiento global de otras), intervenciones estatales sonadas, como RUMASA, holding controlado por Ruiz Mateos. Enseñanza gratuita y obligatoria hasta los 16 años (LOE), reforma universitaria (LODE), despenalización parcial del aborto (el divorcio ya había sido aprobado por el gobierno de Calvo Sotelo). Reforma en el ejército, para acabar con los radicales golpistas, que se veían justificados por la dureza de ETA contra muchos militares. Modernización del ejército, favorecida por la integración en la OTAN en 1982. Referéndum acerca de la entrada de España en la OTAN: si bien anteriormente pedían el NO, ahora la postura de González cambia radicalmente y pide el SÍ. Finalmente, España se mantuvo en la OTAN. Integración definitiva de España en la Comunidad Económica Europea, luego UE (1-enero-1986). 2. Siguientes Legislaturas Socialistas (1986-1996) De nuevo vencen con mayoría absoluta, pero con cierta pérdida de votos. Se produce un fuerte desarrollo económico, encauzado hacia el “Estado del bienestar”, y favorecido por la entrada de España en la CEE. Desarrollo de toda clase de servicios sociales (sanidad, cultura, deportes, seguridad social y pensiones, infraestructuras…). España se moderniza definitivamente. La sociedad también. Sin embargo, existe el problema de la inflación y del paro (dos millones de parados). CCOO Y UGT convocan una huelga general el 14 de diciembre de 1988, que consigue paralizar el país. 1992 fue un año espectacular para España: Olimpiadas en Barcelona, Exposición Universal en Sevilla, y lo más importante de todo, España y Portugal entran definitivamente en la UE tras la firma del Tratado de Maastricht en 1991, que entra en vigor en 1992, con grandes aportaciones económicas para España. Pero algunos escándalos de corrupción (financiación ilegal del PSOE), entre los que se vieron involucrados el propio Felipe González y el vicepresidente del Gobierno, Alfonso Guerra, acabaron con la continuidad del gobierno. El hecho más sorprendente fue el descubrimiento de las actividades del GAL (Grupos Antiterroristas de Liberación), encabezados por mandos de la policía y Guardia Civil y con el consentimiento de algunos ministros socialistas, considerado “terrorismo de Estado”, por lo que González decidió retirarse. HASTA AQUÍ LOS CONTENIDOS QUE SON MATERIA DE LA PRUEBA DE ACCESO A LA UNIVERSIDAD
  5. 5. 5 3. Gobiernos de José María Aznar (1996-2004), Partido Popular Aznar ganó las elecciones de 1996 pero sin mayoría absoluta, por lo que se vio obligado a pactar con grupos minoritarios nacionalistas que influyeron mucho en las decisiones de gobierno. Su política económica era mucho más conservadora y dirigida a fomentar la iniciativa privada. Hizo descender el paro. El Euro entra en circulación el 1-enero-2002. Se eliminan los últimos restos de monopolios estatales (Telefónica, TVE, Iberia, etc.) heredados del franquismo, en una política de privatizaciones que ya había iniciado el PSOE anteriormente. ETA da varios golpes sangrientos (asesinato de Miguel Ángel Blanco, concejal del PP, el propio Aznar había sido víctima ilesa de un atentado en 1995) que conmocionan a la opinión pública, la cual reacciona bajo el lema “Manos blancas” y toma partido por el pacifismo antiterrorista a través del llamado “espíritu de Ermua”, localidad de la que era Miguel Ángel Blanco (1997). En contrapartida, ETA se cierra en banda y crea el Pacto de Lizarra (1998) por el cual todas las fuerzas políticas abertzales e incluso el PNV se alían para luchar a favor de la independencia. Sin embargo, ellos mismos decretaron una tregua en sus actividades, a cambio de conseguir que el gobierno de la nación parlamentara con ellos, pero al cabo de un año ETA volvió a la lucha armada. En la siguiente legislatura (2000-2004), el PP obtendrá una mayoría absoluta en las Cortes. La bonanza económica sigue adelante, el país sufre paro e inflación, pero el nivel de vida de los ciudadanos aumenta tanto que coloca a España entre los 20 países más ricos del mundo. Aznar se alía con George Bush (EEUU) y con Tony Blair, (Gran Bretaña), aportando de tropas para la guerra de Irak iniciada por EEUU a raíz de los ataques de Al-Qaeda y Bin Laden a las Torres Gemelas de Nueva York (11-S). España sufre, el 11-Marzo-2004, el mayor atentado terrorista de nuestra historia (196 muertos), por grupos terroristas islámicos, presuntamente asociados a Al-Qaeda. Este terrible suceso conmociona a la opinión pública y desprestigia al gobierno del PP, lo que hace que el 14 de marzo de ese mismo año gane las elecciones el PSOE, con José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero como presidente, el cual volverá a ganar las siguientes elecciones en 2008. La crisis económica iniciada ese año provocará su caída en las elecciones de 2011, que gana el Partido Popular, situando a Mariano Rajoy como Presidente del Gobierno.

×