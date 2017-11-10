EL CLIMA 1º ESO

mar tierra nubes cielo espacio
Capas de la atmósfera
Aurora boreal
Aurora boreal en Alaska
El telescopio espacial Hubble fue puesto en órbita en 1990. Desde entonces flota a unos 600 kilómetros por encima de la su...
vista desde una estación espacial Península ibérica África Atlántico Mediterráneo Estrecho de Gibraltar
Misión espacial a 400 kilómetros de altura, en la termosfera
Felix Baumgartner saltó en 2012 con paracaídas desde 38.969 metros de altura, en la estratosfera Alan Eustace batió el réc...
meteorito en los Urales, 2013
Cómo cambia el tiempo a lo largo de los meses en la Tierra
Islandia en verano
y en invierno
verano en el hemisferio Norte rayos solares En el polo norte siempre es de día En el polo sur siempre es de noche invierno...
rayos solares verano en el hemisferio Sur invierno en el hemisferio Norte En el polo norte siempre es de noche En el polo ...
rayos solares primavera y otoño
Zonas climáticas de la Tierra 1 2
El lugar más caluroso del planeta es el Valle de la Muerte, en California (Estados Unidos), donde se han alcanzado 56,7° c...
Un termómetro marca 1,6° centígrados (35° en la escala Farenheit) en McAlester, Estados Unidos
El lugar más frío de la Tierra es la base rusa Vostok, en la Antártida, se han alcanzado -89,2° centígrados 2
lluvia en la sabana africana
bandera blanca barlovento sotavento
Gibraltar
Frente cálido
Frente frío
Distribución de las precipitaciones anuales 1 2 3
Mawsynram, en India, es el lugar más lluvioso del planeta: recibe al año casi 12.000 litros/m2 1 En los meses más lluvioso...
En el desierto de Atacama (Chile) hay zonas donde no ha llovido en 400 años pero si hablamos de cantidad de lluvia no es e...
Dentro de la Antártida, hay zonas sin hielo de extrema sequedad. En los Valles secos de McMurdo se estima que hace 2 millo...
El principal causante de esta sequedad es el viento que alcanza hasta 320 km/h, lo que causa la evaporación de todo tipo d...
Anticiclón: las líneas isobaras unen las zonas donde la presión del aire es igual. La presión del aire es alta (más de 101...
¿Cómo circula el aire entre las distintas zonas de altas presiones y bajas presiones?
¿Desde dónde entra el aire en la península ibérica en esta situación?
tormenta vista desde el espacio a 10-12 kms. de altura
Huracanes tropicales acercándose a Norteamérica y el mar Caribe
Ojito con el ojo del huracán
Tornados
Clima ecuatorial
Clima ecuatorial: selva
Clima tropical
Clima tropical: sabana
Clima desértico
Desierto puro: Tassili, África
Clima mediterráneo
Clima templado mediterráneo encinas y matorral
Cabañeros tras la lluvia
Clima oceánico
Clima templado oceánico
precipitación temperatura Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Clima continental
Clima continental: taiga
Clima polar
Clima polar: tundra
Clima de montaña
Repasa todas las aventuras de Tintín que hemos visto hasta ahora: ¿en qué clima se sitúa cada una de ellas?
EL CLIMA 1º ESO

EL CLIMA 1º ESO

  1. 1. mar tierra nubes cielo espacio
  2. 2. recedrata
  3. 3. Capas de la atmósfera
  4. 4. Aurora boreal
  5. 5. Aurora boreal en Alaska
  6. 6. El telescopio espacial Hubble fue puesto en órbita en 1990. Desde entonces flota a unos 600 kilómetros por encima de la superficie terrestre
  7. 7. vista desde una estación espacial Península ibérica África Atlántico Mediterráneo Estrecho de Gibraltar
  8. 8. Misión espacial a 400 kilómetros de altura, en la termosfera
  9. 9. Felix Baumgartner saltó en 2012 con paracaídas desde 38.969 metros de altura, en la estratosfera Alan Eustace batió el récord en 2014 al saltar desde 41.150 metros
  10. 10. meteorito en los Urales, 2013
  11. 11. Cómo cambia el tiempo a lo largo de los meses en la Tierra
  12. 12. Islandia en verano
  13. 13. y en invierno
  14. 14. verano en el hemisferio Norte rayos solares En el polo norte siempre es de día En el polo sur siempre es de noche invierno en el hemisferio Sur
  15. 15. rayos solares verano en el hemisferio Sur invierno en el hemisferio Norte En el polo norte siempre es de noche En el polo sur siempre es de día
  16. 16. rayos solares primavera y otoño
  17. 17. Zonas climáticas de la Tierra 1 2
  18. 18. El lugar más caluroso del planeta es el Valle de la Muerte, en California (Estados Unidos), donde se han alcanzado 56,7° centígrados1
  19. 19. Un termómetro marca 1,6° centígrados (35° en la escala Farenheit) en McAlester, Estados Unidos
  20. 20. El lugar más frío de la Tierra es la base rusa Vostok, en la Antártida, se han alcanzado -89,2° centígrados 2
  21. 21. lluvia en la sabana africana
  22. 22. bandera blanca barlovento sotavento
  23. 23. Gibraltar
  24. 24. Frente cálido
  25. 25. Frente frío
  26. 26. Distribución de las precipitaciones anuales 1 2 3
  27. 27. Mawsynram, en India, es el lugar más lluvioso del planeta: recibe al año casi 12.000 litros/m2 1 En los meses más lluviosos la gente vive bajo “knups”, unos paraguas elaborados con juncos
  28. 28. En el desierto de Atacama (Chile) hay zonas donde no ha llovido en 400 años pero si hablamos de cantidad de lluvia no es el lugar más seco del mundo... 2
  29. 29. Dentro de la Antártida, hay zonas sin hielo de extrema sequedad. En los Valles secos de McMurdo se estima que hace 2 millones de años que no llueve 3
  30. 30. El principal causante de esta sequedad es el viento que alcanza hasta 320 km/h, lo que causa la evaporación de todo tipo de humedad
  31. 31. Anticiclón: las líneas isobaras unen las zonas donde la presión del aire es igual. La presión del aire es alta (más de 1013). El tiempo es seco y estable. El aire circula en el sentido de las manecillas de un reloj. Borrasca: la presión es baja (menos de 1013). El tiempo es lluvioso y con viento. El aire circula en sentido contrario al de las manecillas de un reloj.
  32. 32. ¿Cómo circula el aire entre las distintas zonas de altas presiones y bajas presiones?
  33. 33. ¿Desde dónde entra el aire en la península ibérica en esta situación?
  34. 34. tormenta vista desde el espacio a 10-12 kms. de altura
  35. 35. Huracanes tropicales acercándose a Norteamérica y el mar Caribe
  36. 36. Ojito con el ojo del huracán
  37. 37. Tornados
  38. 38. Clima ecuatorial
  39. 39. Clima ecuatorial: selva
  40. 40. Clima tropical
  41. 41. Clima tropical: sabana
  42. 42. Clima desértico
  43. 43. Desierto puro: Tassili, África
  44. 44. Clima mediterráneo
  45. 45. Clima templado mediterráneo encinas y matorral
  46. 46. Cabañeros tras la lluvia
  47. 47. Clima oceánico
  48. 48. Clima templado oceánico
  49. 49. precipitación temperatura Buenos Aires (Argentina)
  50. 50. Clima continental
  51. 51. Clima continental: taiga
  52. 52. Clima polar
  53. 53. Clima polar: tundra
  54. 54. Clima de montaña
  55. 55. Repasa todas las aventuras de Tintín que hemos visto hasta ahora: ¿en qué clima se sitúa cada una de ellas?

