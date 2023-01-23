Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advanced Computational Intelligence: An International Journal (ACII)

Jan. 23, 2023
0 likes
Advanced Computational Intelligence: An International Journal (ACII)

Jan. 23, 2023
0 likes

Engineering

Advanced Computational Intelligence: An International Journal (ACII) is a quarterly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results
in all areas of computational intelligence. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on advanced computational
intelligence concepts and establishing new collaborations in these areas.

Authors are solicited to contribute to this journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences that describe significant
advances in the computational intelligence.

Engineering
Advanced Computational Intelligence: An International Journal (ACII)

  1. 1. Advanced Computational Intelligence: An International Journal (ACII) ISSN : 2454 - 3934 https://airccse.org/journal/acii/index.html Scope & Topics Advanced Computational Intelligence: An International Journal (ACII) is a quarterly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of computational intelligence. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on advanced computational intelligence concepts and establishing new collaborations in these areas. Authors are solicited to contribute to this journal by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences that describe significant advances in the computational intelligence. Topics considered include but are not limited to:  Artificial intelligence  Cellular automata  Connectionist systems  Distributed, Multimedia, Human Interface Systems  Evolutionary computation  Fuzzy logic  Genetic algorithms  Hybrid intelligent systems, Adaptation and Learning Systems  Knowledge mining  Neural networks  Pattern recognition  Self-organizing systems  Soft computing  Statistical models  Symbolic machine learning
  2. 2. Paper Submission Authors are invited to Submit papers for this journal through Email: aciij@aircconline.com or through Submission System Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal. For paper format download the template in this page Important Dates  Submission Deadline : February 04, 2023  Notification : March 04, 2023  Final Manuscript Due : March 12, 2023  Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief Contact Us Here's where you can reach us : aciijournal@yahoo.com Or aciij@aircconline.com

