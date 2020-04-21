Planif 5 e 6 ano cn 2 ciclo 2018 19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 DDIISSTTRRIIBBUUIIÇÇÃÃOO DDOOSS SSUUBBTTEEMMAASS//CCAAPPÍÍTTUULLOOSS PPEELLOO AANNOO LLEECCTTIIVVOO 22001188--22001199 MATEMÁTICA 5º ANO 6º ANO 1ºPeríodo NÚMEROS E OPERAÇÕES • Números Naturais • Números Racionais Não Negativos • Resolução de problemas GEOMETRIA E MEDIDA • Figuras no Planos e Sólidos Geométricos NÚMEROS E OPERAÇÕES • Organização e tratamento de dados P1 • Números e Operações P1 ÁLGEBRA • Sequências e regularidades P2 • Proporcionalidade Direta. P2 Proporções. 2ºPeríodo • Medida • Resolução de problemas • Triângulos e quadriláteros • Resolução de Problemas ÁLGEBRA • Expressões Númericas e Propriedades das Operações • Sequências e regularidades • Resolução de Problemas • Proporções GEOMETRIA E MEDIDA • Sólidos Geométricos e Propriedades P2 • Volumes P2
  2. 2. 2 Propostas de articulação com os PCTs: - Biografias de grandes matemáticos (HGP) - Tratamento de dados (CN) - Sólidos geométricos (EVT) - Áreas e perímetros (EVT) - Reflexão, rotação e translação (EVT) 55ºº AANNOO Nº de aulas previstas Subtemas Nº de aulas previstas pela secção 1ºPERÍODO 52 (13x4) NÚMEROS E OPERAÇÕES 1. Números naturais 2. Números Racionais Não Negativos 3. Resolução de problemas GEOMETRIA E MEDIDA 4. Figuras no Plano e Sólidos Geométricos 5. Avaliações TOTAL 20 20 6 6 52 3ºPeríodo ORGANIZAÇÃO E TRATAMENTO DE DADOS • Interpretação de Dados • Resolução de Problemas • Números Racionais - Problemas P3 • Organização e Tratamento de Dados P1
  3. 3. 3 2ºPERÍODO 48 (12X4) 6. Medida 7. Resolução de problemas ÁLGEBRA 8. Expressões Númericas e Propriedades das Operações 9. Sequências e regularidades 10. Resolução de Problemas 11. Avaliações TOTAL 12 16 14 6 48 3ºPERÍODO 32 (8x4) ORGANIZAÇÃO E TRATAMENTO DE DADOS 12. Interpretação de Dados 13. Resolução de Problemas TOTAL 16 16 32 66ºº AANNOO Nº de aulas previstas Subtemas Nº de aulas previstas pela secção 1ºPERÍODO 52 (13x4) 1. Organização e Tratamento de Dados 2. Números Naturais 3. Sequências e regularidades Proporcionalidade Direta Proporções 4. Avaliações TOTAL 16 14 16 6 52
  4. 4. 4 2ºPERÍODO 48 (12x4) 5. Proporcionalidade Direta. Proporções. 6. Sólidos geométricos e propriedades. Volumes 7. Avaliações 8. Volumes TOTAL 22 20 6 48 3ºPERÍODO 32 (8x4) 9. Números Racionais – Problemas 10. Organização e Tratamento de Dados 11. Avaliações TOTAL 10 16 6 32 OOBBSSEERRVVAAÇÇÕÕEESS:: -- EEssttaa ddiissttrriibbuuiiççããoo ddee aauullaass ppooddee sseerr ppoonnddeerraaddaa ppoorr ppaarrttee ddee ccaaddaa pprrooffeessssoorr..
  5. 5. 5 ANEXO APRENDIZAGENS ESSENCIAIS – Articulação com o Perfil do Aluno_5ºano

