NOMENCLATURA DE ÁCIDOS Los ácidos se caracterizan por la presencia de Hidrógeno como primer elemento en su fórmula química...
OXIÁCIDOS En los oxiácidos, además de encontrarse el Hidrógeno (H) podemos encontrar la presencia del Oxígeno (O), es por ...
HNO2 1.- Se escribe la palabra “ácido” Ácido… 2.- Escribimos el nombre del ión sin la terminación, ya que en el siguiente ...
Actividades Ciencias 3 Mtro. Diego Castañeda

Actividades ciencias 3 mtro diego castaneda

  1. 1. NOMENCLATURA DE ÁCIDOS Los ácidos se caracterizan por la presencia de Hidrógeno como primer elemento en su fórmula química, por ejemplo: HCl, HNO3, HNO2, HBr, HF… como puedes observar, cada uno de los ejemplos anteriores tienen el hidrógeno al principio de su fórmula. Para nombrarlos los clasificaremos en dos tipos: HIDRÁCIDOS y OXIÁCIDOS. HIDRÁCIDOS. Los hidrácidos son aquellos que están conformados por Hidrógeno (H) y un elemento de la familia de los halógenos (Familia 17 o VII A de la tabla periódica) marcados en amarillo a continuación. Para nombrarlos seguimos los siguientes pasos usando este ejemplo: HCl 1.- Escribimos la palabra “Ácido”. HCl = Ácido… 2.- Escribimos El nombre del halógeno hasta la última consonante. Si el elemento es el CLORO, la última consonante sería la letra R y quedaría de la siguiente manera: HCl = Ácido Clor… 3.- Se agrega la palabra hídrico después de la última consonante del elemento. HCl = Ácido Clorhídrico ACTIVIDAD. Nombra en tu cuaderno los siguientes hidrácidos. 1.- HF 2.- HBr 3.- HI
  2. 2. OXIÁCIDOS En los oxiácidos, además de encontrarse el Hidrógeno (H) podemos encontrar la presencia del Oxígeno (O), es por eso que reciben ese nombre. Para nombrarlos tomaremos la tabla de nombres utilizada en clases anteriores. Tomaremos como base las siguientes dos reglas: I. Si la terminación es -ato se cambia a -ico. II. Si la terminación es -ito se cambia a -oso. Ahora seguiremos estos pasos para nombrar oxiácidos utilizando dos ejemplos: H2SO4 1.- Escribimos la palabra ácido. Ácido… 2.- Escribimos el nombre del ión, sin la terminación que en el siguiente paso se cambiará. Ya que en este caso se trata de un SULFATO, el cuál proviene del sulfuro, como vimos en clases anteriores, se dejará de la siguiente manera. como vimos en clases anteriores, se escribe la palabra sulfur… Ácido Sulfúr… 3.- Se cambia la terminación siguiendo las reglas descritas anteriormente, en este caso, la terminación es -ato se cambiará a -ico. Ácido Sulfúrico
  3. 3. HNO2 1.- Se escribe la palabra “ácido” Ácido… 2.- Escribimos el nombre del ión sin la terminación, ya que en el siguiente paso se cambiará. En este caso es el NITRITO por lo que quedará de la siguiente manera Ácido Nítr… 3.- Se cambia la terminación siguiendo las reglas. Si la terminación aquí es -ito se cambiará a -oso y quedará así: Ácido Nitroso ACTIVIDAD. Nombra en tu cuaderno los siguientes oxiácidos. 1.- H2SO3 2.-HNO3 3.- H3PO4 4.- HClO2 5.- H2CrO4 6.- H2CO3 7.- HClO 8.- HMnO4 9.- HClO3

