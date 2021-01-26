The Industrialist: Sparks

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sparks Innovation In Action January 2021
  1. 1. Sparks Innovation In Action January 2021
  2. 2. Uncover the innovations in products and services that are fueling industry growth, from a concrete-flattening robot to the world’s first anti-collision AI for motorcycles. Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  3. 3. Industrial is a front runner in combining human ingenuity with technology and innovation. Thomas Rinn, Managing Director, Global Industrial Sector Lead, Accenture
  4. 4. Würth brings advanced design to clients Würth Industry North America (WINA) and energy technology company Baker Hughes have announced a joint service offering. The collaboration will provide WINA’s 80,000 clients with access to advanced design, digital inventory management, and on-demand 3D printing services, with NASA being among the first to benefit. “Our existing inventory programs gain a level of automation with no infrastructure change, and we can take our customers’ ideas from prototype to small batch production to mass production at accelerated rates,” said Dan Hill, WINA CEO. The collaboration will tap into opportunities across the oil and gas, renewables, power generation, maritime, automotive, and aerospace industrial sectors. Read full article Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 4
  5. 5. 5 Hyundai’s AI robot can flatten concrete floors Read full article Hyundai Engineering is seeking a patent for an AI concrete plastering robot. The robot will use machine learning and a 3D scanner to detect exactly which floor areas need flattening. It can then carry out the flattening work independently using two rotating electric motors fixed with plastering blades. The invention will be lighter, quieter and more agile than existing plastering machines. A prototype has already been developed, and Hyundai Engineering has said the machine could be operational by the end of 2021. Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  6. 6. 6 CNH Industrial launches smart vehicle initiative Read full article The global capital goods company has entered a five-year agreement with Accenture and Microsoft aimed at developing the next generation of connected industrial vehicles. The three parties will collaborate on the design of CNH digital services from newly created digital hubs located in Brazil, Europe, India and the US. Accenture and Avanade (Accenture’s joint venture with Microsoft) will harness AI, analytics, IoT and cloud computing to design, build, test and scale digital services that support new connected products, making them smarter, more secure and sustainable. Future connected vehicles will support CNH customers in everything from farming and predictive maintenance, to enhanced fleet management and sustainable transportation. Related services will also help those customers use data to drive improvements in areas such as sustainability, agriculture yield and more. Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  7. 7. 7 John Deere buys smart farming software startup The machinery manufacturer has acquired Harvest Profit to provide customers with superior forecasting and profitability measuring tools. Harvest Profit helps farmers analyze data on a field-by-field basis to better understand the financial consequences of every operational decision. “This software provides financial visibility for customers of their operations, enabling confident and proactive management decisions that make them more profitable and sustainable,” said Lane Arthur, vice president, data, application, and analytics at John Deere. The software will be available to customers through the John Deere Operations Center. Read full article Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  8. 8. 8 Siemens launches rail signaling in the cloud Read full article Austrian rail infrastructure manager OBB-Infrastruktur AG has installed a new cloud-enabled safety and security platform at Achau train station. The Siemens Mobility Distributed Smart Safe System (DS3) digitizes standardized signaling hardware, eliminating the need for specially made equipment. Trains can send their position data to the central system via radio link, and the system uses that data to ensure safety, manages routes and even predict maintenance issues. The result is a more cost efficient and flexible system that will drive rail punctuality and improve safety. Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  9. 9. AI saves HELLA assembly line time Read full article Advanced manufacturing company HELLA has seen significant improvements to assembly line efficiencies after conducting a 10-week-long trial of Drishti Technologies’ AI. HELLA has been using lean production philosophies since 2007 and installed the technology on an already highly efficient automotive component assembly line in Guanajuato, Mexico. Twelve cameras monitored production and fed that data to Drishti Trace and Drishti Flow systems, which use AI to conduct video and data analytics. Drishti can identify potential areas of improvement, in this case spotting statistical outliers where points in the assembly line were taking more or less time than others. “Standardized work is the foundation of our assembly operations and finding opportunities to improve adherence has the potential to significantly boost our productivity,” said Marcos Aurelio Alves Junior, operational excellence and industrial engineering manager at HELLA Mexico. 9 Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  10. 10. Ride Vision launches motorcycle safety AI Read full article Ride Vision has launched the first anti-collision AI built specifically for motorcycles. The system uses two wide-angle cameras placed at the front and rear of the vehicle, alert indicators on the mirrors and an onboard computer. The hardware and software work together to alert drivers to potential dangers, from being too close to another vehicle to blind spots. The onboard AI uses road conditions, speed and other factors to calculate its decisions. Drivers can also view summaries of their journeys in the Ride Vision app and export that data to help calculate fuel needs or insurance costs. The startup’s technology is backed by $10 million in funding and a partnership with Continental AG. 10 Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  11. 11. 11 Bosch helps autonomous robots recharge on the moon Read full article Bosch, Astrobotic, WiBotic, and the University of Washington are helping NASA’s autonomous robots recharge on the moon via wireless charging stations. Directing the robots to those stations, without GPS, is one of the project’s biggest challenges. The Astrobotic CubeRovers will use a combination of video analytics, inertial measurements, radio frequency and vibrations to navigate the rocky terrain. “Navigating a robot on the moon is not the same as navigating a robotic vacuum cleaner through your home,” said Samarjit Das, Bosch’s leader of Intelligent IoT group. “We need intelligent fusion and perception on the robot’s multi-sensory data to solve this unique challenge.” In other news back on Earth, Bosch is working with BASF Digital Farming on a joint venture to sell smart farming solutions via a new company. The Cologne-based company will launch in early 2021 with two products: an Intelligent Planting Solution, which uses data to decide on seeding and fertilizer prescriptions, and a Smart Spraying solution that harnesses Bosch’s camera sensor technology. Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.
  12. 12. Disclaimer: This document makes reference to names, marks, and domains/websites owned by third parties. All such names, marks, and domains/websites are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such materials is intended, expressed or implied. Copyright © 2021 Accenture all rights reserved. Accenture, its logo, and new applied now are trademarks of Accenture. 1. HoneWürth brings advanced design to clients https://www.bakerhughes.com/company/news/wurth-and-baker-hughes-announce-joint-service-offering-expand-additive-manufacturing 2. Hyundai’s AI robot can flatten concrete floors https://www.forconstructionpros.com/concrete/news/21202931/hyundai-engineering-ai-robot-can-flatten-concrete-floors-hyundai-engineering- seeks-patent 3. CNH Industrial launches smart vehicle initiative https://media.cnhindustrial.com/EUROPE/CNH-INDUSTRIAL-CORPORATE/LATEST-NEWS/cnh-industrial--accenture-and-microsoft-collaborate-to- develop-connected-industrial-vehicles/s/ae868323-06b9-47f9-b92d-4be830434208 4. John Deere buys smart farming software startup https://www.deere.com/en/our-company/news-and-announcements/news-releases/2020/corporate/2020nov12-harvest-profit-acquisition/ 5. Siemens launches rail signaling in the cloud https://press.siemens.com/global/en/pressrelease/first-signalling-cloud-operation 6. AI saves HELLA assembly line time https://drishti.com/blog/drishti-is-marios-warp-whistle-for-hellas-assembly-lines/ 7. Ride Vision launches motorcycle safety AI https://ride.vision/blog/ride-vision-launches-the-worlds-first-all-encompassing-alert-system-for-motorcycles-raising-7m/ 8. Bosch helps autonomous robots recharge on the moon https://www.digitaltrends.com/cars/bosch-helping-develop-autonomous-lunar-exploration-robots/ References

