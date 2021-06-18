Supply Chain Transformation on the Cloud | Accenture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
供应链云端转型: 企业高管指南 我们致力于帮助客户重构及改造未来供应链， 推动产生积极的商业、社会和环境影响。 © 2021埃森哲版权所有。
过去，大多数人从未过多地思考供应链问题，许多人 对“供应链”的认识模糊。然而疫情给全世界上了最生动 的一课，随着新冠疫情的暴发，全球各地供应链纷纷中断， 消费者对产品短缺和运输延误有了切身体会。仿佛突然之 间，每个人都知道了什么是供应链，及其对...
埃森哲，“首席高管动向调研：恢复与增长的关键趋势及洞见”，2020年8月。 要想真正上云，供应链必须全面实现平台化，即以平台为“粘合 剂”，无缝整合所有重要的供应链SaaS解决方案，并贯穿整个端到端 供应链。这不仅有助于降低成本和复杂性，还能保...
通过全面拥抱云，供应链高管将能够在供应链的工程（产品）、规划、采购、制造、 履行、服务等所有维度发挥影响力，从而创建具有以下特征的供应链： 要达成上述目标，企业可能需要进一步加大力度，推动云技术在整条供应链上的应 用。供应链各职能环节必须积极拥...
工程 云技术应用程度：工程 • 通过更加庞大的生态系统（新技术和新能力）实现创新。企业可轻松获取通常难以企 及的能力 • 提供产品即服务 • 以虚拟方式进行产品测试 • 创建超越基础产品的全面客户体验 • 在原型设计过程中采用众包设计 • 利用...
规划 • 实现端到端实时可见性，掌握物资位置、客户订单进度和各种外部因素（如监管信息） 的准确状态 • 能够感知客户需求的转变和供应/网络中断等问题并作出响应，予以有效缓解和管理 • 财务、商业和供应链的同步模拟（包括各种外部因素），由此主动和...
采购 • 获得详细支出数据，全面了解支出方、支出金额、支出项目等信息，以便找准机会实现 支出合理化，通过实施相关政策减少耗费，或者通过寻源采购协商或压低价格 • 收集外部意见和情报，为“应当成本分析”、“白纸分析”以及基准测试提供必要信息 • ...
制造 • 加强研发与供应链之间的模拟，使新产品更快地投放市场并产生适当利润 • 从被动的“救火”模式，转向更具预测性和规范性的操作及维护，提高生产的整体稳 定性 • 实现产品质量检测自动化，最大限度减少产品浪费和返工，并通过一步到位的服务， 提...
履行 • 将规划和执行过程整合在一起，以缩短订货周期，提高订单交付选项的灵活性和敏捷性 • 消除渠道边界，使客户能通过全渠道获得产品和服务 • 向数字网络转型，减少对自有资产的依赖，降低服务成本 • 获益于“规划执行”，即在更新预测或计划时，触...
服务管理 • 提高工业物联网数据采集和边缘处理（云+5G）的密度和容量 • 在数字孪生系统的推动下，实现对特定资产或产品的行为进行模拟和分析 • 以较低的成本，提高客户服务渠道的广度和参与度（如增强现实/虚拟现实、数字人类 和富媒体） • 提高...
创建基于云的供应链是一场雄心勃勃的浩大 工程，因此需要采取严谨的结构化方法。当然， 每家企业采取的方法不尽相同，尤其是当考虑到 所有企业的出发点也不尽相同。如下页“将供应 链迁移至云端：从何处入手与如何推进”所示， 供应链高管应首先了解所在企业...
将供应链迁移至云端： 从何处入手与如何推进 企业利用“基础设施即服务”（IaaS），选择性地将部 分供应链工作负载迁移至云端，但并不予以改造。虽然 这些举措有助于降低相关IT成本，提高IT基础设施敏捷 性，但工作负载本身并未得到实质改善，供应链...
云征程两大重要注意事项： 企业供应链上各环节的成熟度往往不尽相同。 例如，如上节所述，与服务管理相比，云技术在采购中的应用成熟得多。但 只要企业能就整体愿景达成一致，即如何利用云最终将供应链所有职能环节 连接起来，便不会构成问题。如能落实到位，...
敬请联系 马杰祺（Marcello Tamietti） 埃森哲大中华区战略与咨询业务总裁 marcello.tamietti@accenture.com 江崇龙 埃森哲大中华区战略与咨询董事总经理， 工业X业务主管 chonglong.jian...
当您开始重新思考如何改造自 身业务时，仔细审视供应链和 运营业务面临的挑战是关键的 一步。右侧一些相关话题材料， 可以助您更好地开启旅程。 供应链云端转型：企业高管指南 | 15 https://www.accenture.com/us- en...
关于埃森哲 埃森哲公司注册于爱尔兰，是一家全球领先的专业服务公司，在数字化、云计算与网络安全领域拥有全球 领先的能力。凭借独特的业内经验与专业技能，以及翘楚全球的卓越技术中心和智能运营中心，我们为客户提 供战略&咨询、互动体验、技术和智能运营等...
