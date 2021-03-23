Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social services: lead with impact Accenture helped the Canadian government launch its new unemployment package Canada Emer...
Social services: lead with impact Making services more relevant does little good if citizens don’t know their choices or c...
Social services: lead with impact of citizens mentioned that reducing wait times was the best way to boost their trust in ...
Social services: lead with impact Even as vaccines become more freely available, citizens will be seeking virtual services...
Social services: lead with impact Agencies must become more responsive and more accessible Each of these goals brings its ...
Social services: lead with impact Executives said working virtually during the pandemic increased the following for their ...
Social services: lead with impact Pre-pandemic, Accenture launched a joint research project with the Australian National U...
Social services: lead with impact Responsiveness and accessibility require new investments in technology. But they’re bein...
Social services: lead with impact Executives who said that their agencies had not yet invested in… 'Modular and flexible i...
Social services: lead with impact To strengthen the continent’s public and private sectors, in October 2020 the E.U. commi...
Social services: lead with impact Alongside its other impacts, COVID-19 has dramatically underlined the crucial role of go...
Social services: lead with impact Social Services Research Overview 660+ across 10 countries; 5 public service segments 70...
Disclaimer: This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultat...
  1. 1. Social services: lead with impact Delivering better outcomes for citizens now and post-pandemic.
  2. 2. Social services: lead with impact This slideshare includes key findings of a global online survey Accenture conducted between July and September 2020. We surveyed 7,000+ people who had received a social service in the past two years. And we also gathered the views of 660+ executives in social services, employment, public pension and child welfare agencies working in C-suite roles or as agency directors, directors of IT, policy directors, function heads and line of business heads. All respondents came from Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Singapore, the UK and the US. Explore here: • How citizen demand for social services is on the rise • The managers’ view • Three priorities for reshaping tomorrow’s social services • Change-in-action success stories
  3. 3. Social services: lead with impact Social services’ response to COVID-19 has been extraordinary Yet underlying weaknesses have been exposed and challenges are mounting.
  4. 4. Social services: lead with impact Citizens say they are already using social services more. 40% Citizens expect to use social services more in the future. 24% 56% Citizens now shoulder significant caregiving responsibilities at home. Social services face daunting and rising challenges— in helping get people back to work, keeping them safe, and providing other types of vital support.
  5. 5. Social services: lead with impact Agency leaders are focused on key organisational changes to recover But now they feel less prepared.
  6. 6. Social services: lead with impact vs. of executives believe their agencies are highly prepared for current and future challenges. 49% of executives who felt that way before the pandemic. 55%
  7. 7. Social services: lead with impact Change is needed—and on the way of both executives and citizens expect social services to look very different in the years ahead. +70%
  8. 8. Social services: lead with impact As agencies rethink how— and what—they offer citizens, three priorities stand out: Priority 01 Become more responsive Priority 02 Become more accessible Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity Social services: lead with impact
  9. 9. Social services: lead with impact Agencies that are making a difference deliver services by effectively meeting citizens where and when they want— with frictionless, personalised experiences Despite pockets of excellence, most social services agencies across the world are not making the most of the powerful tools now available to evolve services. Priority 01 Become more responsive
  10. 10. Social services: lead with impact of citizens said that they did not receive services in a new way during the pandemic. 41% of executives said that their agencies deployed new services on a large scale during the pandemic. 11% Priority 01 Become more responsive
  11. 11. Social services: lead with impact Accenture helped the Canadian government launch its new unemployment package Canada Emergency Response Benefit in March. The Department of Finance Canada program was designed to provide financial aid to Canadians impacted by COVID-19. In just four days, Accenture set up a call centre for a team of 2,600 Canada-based agents, produced over 25 dual-language supporting process documents and delivered 1400 training hours to enable remote handling of calls on the new system. Canadian government Case Study Launching new benefits to meet quickly evolving needs Priority 01 Become more responsive
  12. 12. Social services: lead with impact Making services more relevant does little good if citizens don’t know their choices or can’t access them Citizens said they lacked guidance on eligibility, and long wait times was the most frequent obstacle people mentioned to receiving services. Greater accessibility and transparency aid trust and belief in government leadership and services. Priority 02 Become more accessible
  13. 13. Social services: lead with impact of citizens mentioned that reducing wait times was the best way to boost their trust in government. 43% of citizens said that they lack sufficient guidance on what services they’re eligible for. 89% Priority 02 Become more accessible
  14. 14. Social services: lead with impact Even as vaccines become more freely available, citizens will be seeking virtual services into the future. Accenture’s Virtual Visits Solution is another way that governments can make services accessible while increasing trust through safe and on-demand services. It’s a completely virtual approach that allows for self-serve appointment booking, along with document and information sharing. And it also enables easy follow-up and ongoing engagement between customer and service provider. Virtual Visits Solution Case Study Empowering citizens through self- service and on-demand tools Priority 02 Become more accessible
  15. 15. Social services: lead with impact Agencies must become more responsive and more accessible Each of these goals brings its own challenges—and agencies need to devote effort and investment inside their organisation for citizens to see results on the outside. Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity
  16. 16. Social services: lead with impact Executives said working virtually during the pandemic increased the following for their organisation: 41% Employee morale 46% Employee productivity 47% Ecosystem collaboration 54% Effective communication 56% Team collaboration 58% Ability to innovate of executives strongly agree their agencies can pivot swiftly. 20% Only Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity
  17. 17. Social services: lead with impact Pre-pandemic, Accenture launched a joint research project with the Australian National University’s (ANU) Centre for Social Research and Methods (CSRM). Its aim was to extend its microsimulation policy modeling platform with leading desktop visualisation tools to fast-track the discovery phase for new policy options. This approach creates a powerful desktop analytics platform to conduct real-world modeling and forecasting of the fiscal impact of social policy decisions. Australian National University Case Study Sharing ideas and data Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity
  18. 18. Social services: lead with impact Responsiveness and accessibility require new investments in technology. But they’re being postponed— delaying benefits for citizens and employees A large majority of executives appear to be postponing investments in AI, analytics, Big Data, and the cloud. Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity
  19. 19. Social services: lead with impact Executives who said that their agencies had not yet invested in… 'Modular and flexible infrastructure’ such as cloud. 61% Virtual work solutions. 56% Artificial intelligence. 71% Big data and analytics. 68% Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity
  20. 20. Social services: lead with impact To strengthen the continent’s public and private sectors, in October 2020 the E.U. committed up to €10 billion over the next seven years to develop Europe-based cloud computing capacity. European cloud computing Case Study Investing for the future through commitment to a longer-term technology strategy Priority 03 Embrace new technologies with human ingenuity
  21. 21. Social services: lead with impact Alongside its other impacts, COVID-19 has dramatically underlined the crucial role of government social services in supporting countries’ most vulnerable citizens. It has also demonstrated the need for more effective social services delivery. Technology is clearly part of the solution. But embracing new ways of working and new mindsets will be equally important. Agencies that commit today to meeting both challenges will open the way to a brighter future for their citizens— and for themselves.
  22. 22. Social services: lead with impact Social Services Research Overview 660+ across 10 countries; 5 public service segments 7000+ citizens and 660+ executives were surveyed in Sept 2020 Australia 70 execs 1002 citizen Germany 70 exec 1001 citizen Singapore 60 exec 500 citizen United Kingdom 70 exec 1000 citizen United States 70 exec 1000 citizen Social / human services (N=284) Public employment (N=317) Public pensions (N=35)* Child welfare / child support (N=16)* Title / Role C-suite Director Manager, Head Government level 34 268 360 Local State Federal Canada 71 exec 501 citizen France 71 exec 500 citizen Finland 60 exec 500 citizen Norway 60 exec 500 citizen Italy 60 exec 501 citizen Age 1,220 1,923 1,729 934 681 518 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-65 65+ Male Female Other Gender Citizens Executives responding were part of their agency’s COVID response; citizens had received at least one kind of social service within the last 2 years. Pensions exclude the US; Child Welfare includes US, Canada, Australia only Executives
  About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centres. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com Authors Rainer Binder Managing Director Public Service, Social Services Lead rainer.binder@accenture.com Megan Yurchisin Senior Principal Public Service, Accenture Research Lead meghan.yurchisin@accenture.com

