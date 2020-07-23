Continuous KYC from Accenture + Quantexa

Accenture and Quantexa have partnered to provide an automated, data-driven contextual approach to client risk assessment. Accenture’s knowledge of the ever-changing regulatory environment, combined with Quantexa’s contextual decision intelligence platform, gives you an ever-evolving view of your customer in an approach we call Continuous KYC (cKYC). It improves risk identification, lowers cost and helps deliver impeccable client experiences. Visit our offering page to learn more: https://accntu.re/2ZP4Chc