Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student

35 views

Published on

In the following, the top 3 Pros of homework are described.
1. Homework can help in developing new initiatives and understandings on how to work independently or in a group.
2. Homework helps to obtain efficient habits of time management, enhance problem-solving skills, and self-discipline.
3. A student can become a master of good research skills to search, find, organize, summarize and condense information to complete assignments.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×