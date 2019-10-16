Top 3 pros and cons of homework for school and college student

-
In the following, the top 3 Pros of homework are described.
1. Homework can help in developing new initiatives and understandings on how to work independently or in a group.
2. Homework helps to obtain efficient habits of time management, enhance problem-solving skills, and self-discipline.
3. A student can become a master of good research skills to search, find, organize, summarize and condense information to complete assignments.
