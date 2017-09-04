Encoder + decoder

Syed Abuzar Page 1 Encoder and Decoder using MATLAB If u want help regarding this feel free to contact 03129926454 1st Pro...
  1. 1. Syed Abuzar Page 1 Encoder and Decoder using MATLAB If u want help regarding this feel free to contact 03129926454 1st Program: function varargout = Decodeeer(varargin) gui_Singleton = 1; gui_State = struct('gui_Name', mfilename, ... 'gui_Singleton', gui_Singleton, ... 'gui_OpeningFcn', @Decodeeer_OpeningFcn, ... 'gui_OutputFcn', @Decodeeer_OutputFcn, ... 'gui_LayoutFcn', [] , ...
  2. 2. Syed Abuzar Page 2 'gui_Callback', []); if nargin && ischar(varargin{1}) gui_State.gui_Callback = str2func(varargin{1}); end if nargout [varargout{1:nargout}] = gui_mainfcn(gui_State, varargin{:}); else gui_mainfcn(gui_State, varargin{:}); end function Decodeeer_OpeningFcn(hObject, eventdata, handles, varargin) handles.output = hObject; guidata(hObject, handles); function varargout = Decodeeer_OutputFcn(hObject, eventdata, handles) varargout{1} = handles.output; function one_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=697; f_high=1209; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H));
  3. 3. Syed Abuzar Page 3 title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); %it is function which store the input from a function and it can be used in other functions. y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function two_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=697; f_high=1336; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid;
  4. 4. Syed Abuzar Page 4 x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function three_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=697; f_high=1477; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N);
  5. 5. Syed Abuzar Page 5 H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function four_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=770; f_high=1209; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid;
  6. 6. Syed Abuzar Page 6 xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function five_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=770; f_high=1336; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r)
  7. 7. Syed Abuzar Page 7 function six_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=770; f_high=1477; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function seven_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1;
  8. 8. Syed Abuzar Page 8 N=5000; f_low=852; f_high=1209; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function eight_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=852; f_high=1336; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t);
  9. 9. Syed Abuzar Page 9 y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function nine_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=852; f_high=1477; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N);
  10. 10. Syed Abuzar Page 10 H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function staric_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=941; f_high=1209; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)');
  11. 11. Syed Abuzar Page 11 ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function zero_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=941; f_high=1336; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); %it is function which store the input from a function and it can be used in other functions.
  12. 12. Syed Abuzar Page 12 y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2); plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function hash_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) clc fs=8000; t=0:1/fs:0.1; N=5000; f_low=941; f_high=1477; y1=sin(2*pi*f_low*t); y2=sin(2*pi*f_high*t); y=y1+y2; wavplay(y,fs); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y,N)); axes(handles.axes1); plot(w,abs(H)); title('DTMF Input');xlabel('f(Hz)'); ylabel('Amplitude');grid; x=getappdata(0,'Noise'); y1=awgn(y,x); w=linspace(-fs/2,fs/2,N); H=fftshift(fft(y1,N)); axes(handles.axes2);
  13. 13. Syed Abuzar Page 13 plot(w,abs(H), 'r'); title('FFT ');grid; xlabel('f(Hz)');ylabel('Amplitude'); r=filtered(y1); disp(r) function noise_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) x=str2double(get(handles.noise, 'String' )); setappdata(0,'Noise',x); function noise_CreateFcn(hObject, eventdata, handles) if ispc && isequal(get(hObject,'BackgroundColor'), get(0,'defaultUicontrolBackgroundColor')) set(hObject,'BackgroundColor','white'); end function info_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) msgbox('File was created by : Syed Abuzar Comsats Abbottabad Reg # SP15-BEE-096 Submitted To : Mam Rabya','Info','warn') function Close_Callback(hObject, eventdata, handles) close; 2nd Program: function output = filtered(y) fs=8000; N=5000; Hd1=lowpass_filter; x1=filter(Hd1,y); x1 = fft(x1,N); [~,m1] = max(abs(x1));
  14. 14. Syed Abuzar Page 14 m1=m1*1.6; % disp('max1') % disp(m1) Hd2=highpass_filter; x2=filter(Hd2,y); x2 = fft(x2,N); [~,m2] = max(abs(x2)); m2=m2*1.6; % disp('max2') % disp(m2) % L=[697,770,852,941]; % H=[1209,1336,1477]; if ((m1>692) && (m1<720)) m1=697; elseif ((m1>765) && (m1<800)) m1=770; elseif ((m1>847) && (m1<880)) m1=852; elseif ((m1>936) && (m1<960)) m1=941; end % disp(m1) if ((m2>1204) && (m2<1240)) m2=1209; elseif ((m2>1331) && (m2<1360)) m2=1336; elseif ((m2>1472) && (m2<2500)) m2=1477; end
  15. 15. Syed Abuzar Page 15 % disp(m2) j=m1; k=m2; if j<=697 & k<=1209; key = '1'; elseif j<=697 & k<=1336; key = '2'; elseif j<=697 & k<=1477; key = '3'; elseif j<=770 & k<=1209; key = '4'; elseif j<=770 & k<=1336; key = '5'; elseif j<=770 & k<=1477; key = '6'; elseif j<=852 & k<=1209; key = '7'; elseif j<=852 & k<=1336; key = '8'; elseif j<=852 & k<=1477; key = '9'; elseif j<=941 & k<=1209; key = '*'; elseif j<=941 & k<=1336; key = '0'; elseif j<=941 & k<=1477; key = '#'; else key= 'very noisy signal' ; end output=key; end
  16. 16. Syed Abuzar Page 16 3rd Program: function Hd = lpfilter ]Fs = 8000; % Sampling Frequency Fpass = 980; % Passband Frequency Fstop = 1000; % Stopband Frequency Dpass = 0.99980002; % Passband Ripple Dstop = 0.0001; % Stopband Attenuation dens = 20; % Density Factor % Calculate the order from the parameters using FIRPMORD. [N, Fo, Ao, W] = firpmord([Fpass, Fstop]/(Fs/2), [1 0], [Dpass, Dstop]); % Calculate the coefficients using the FIRPM function. b = firpm(N, Fo, Ao, W, {dens}); Hd = dfilt.dffir(b); % [EOF] 4rth Program: function Hd = highpass_filter Fs = 8000; % Sampling Frequency Fstop = 1100; % Stopband Frequency Fpass = 1130; % Passband Frequency Dstop = 0.0001; % Stopband Attenuation Dpass = 0.99980002; % Passband Ripple dens = 20; % Density Factor
  17. 17. Syed Abuzar Page 17 % Calculate the order from the parameters using FIRPMORD. [N, Fo, Ao, W] = firpmord([Fstop, Fpass]/(Fs/2), [0 1], [Dstop, Dpass]); % Calculate the coefficients using the FIRPM function. b = firpm(N, Fo, Ao, W, {dens}); Hd = dfilt.dffir(b); % [EOF]

