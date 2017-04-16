Membuka Pintu Rizki Oleh: Abdul Aziz Siswanto, S.Th.I NIP 197704232009011009 Penyuluh Agama Islam Ahli Muda Kementerian Ag...
Khatimah • Semoga Allah senantiasa limpahkan kita dengan rizki lahir dan batin yang dapat membantu perjalanan kita menuju ...
  1. 1. Membuka Pintu Rizki Oleh: Abdul Aziz Siswanto, S.Th.I NIP 197704232009011009 Penyuluh Agama Islam Ahli Muda Kementerian Agama Kabupaten Bogor
  2. 2. 1. Rizki Yang Telah Dijamin. •ِ َّ‫اّلل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َّ‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫ض‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬َ ‫أ‬‫اْل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٍ‫ة‬َّ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫س‬ُ‫م‬ ُ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫أ‬‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫أ‬‫ز‬ ِ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ ٍ‫ين‬ِ‫ب‬ُّ‫م‬ ٍ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ك‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ٌّ‫ل‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ع‬َ‫د‬ ‫أ‬‫و‬َ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫س‬ُ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ • Tidak ada satu makhluk melatapun yang bergerak di atas bumi ini yang tidak dijamin ALLAH rizkinya."(Surah Hud : 6).
  3. 3. 2. Rizki Karena Usaha. •‫ى‬َ‫ع‬َ‫س‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫َّل‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫ان‬َ‫س‬‫ن‬ِ ‫أ‬‫ْل‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫أس‬‫ي‬َّ‫ل‬ ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ • Tidaklah manusia mendapatkan apa-apa kecuali apa yang dikerjakannya."(Surah An-Najm : 39).
  4. 4. 3. Rizki Karena Bersyukur. •َ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫د‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ َ‫ْل‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ش‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬‫ِيد‬‫د‬َََ‫ل‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َََ‫ع‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬“ • Sesungguhnya jika kamu bersyukur pasti Kami akan menambah (nikmat) kepadamu."(Surah Ibrahim : 7).
  5. 5. 4. Rizki Tak Terduga. •‫ا‬ً‫ج‬َ‫ر‬‫أ‬‫خ‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ل‬ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫أ‬‫ج‬َ‫ي‬ َ َّ‫اّلل‬ ِ‫ق‬َّ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬(2)َ‫َّل‬ ُ‫أث‬‫ي‬َ‫ح‬ ‫أ‬‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ُ‫ه‬‫أ‬‫ق‬ُ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ُ ِ‫س‬َ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫ت‬َ‫ي‬(3) • Barangsiapa yang bertakwa kepada ALLAH niscaya Dia akan menjadikan baginya jalan keluar dan memberinya rizki dari arah yang tidak disangka- sangkanya."(Surah At-Thalaq : 2-3).
  6. 6. 5. Rizki Kerana Istighfar. •َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َّ‫ب‬ َ‫ر‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬‫أ‬‫غ‬َ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ُ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ار‬َّ‫ف‬ََ(10)‫أ‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ل‬ِ‫س‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬ُ‫ي‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ار‬َ‫ر‬‫أ‬‫د‬ِ‫م‬(11) • Beristighfarlah kepada Tuhanmu, sesungguhnya Dia adalah Maha Pengampun, pasti Dia akan mengirimkan hujan kepadamu dengan lebat, dan memperbanyak harta.”(Surah Nuh : 10-11).
  7. 7. 6. Rizki Karena Menikah. • ِ‫ع‬ ‫أ‬‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ين‬ ِ‫ت‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ٰ‫ى‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ي‬َ ‫أ‬‫اْل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ت‬ِ‫ك‬‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬‫و‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬‫وا‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ل‬‫أ‬‫ض‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ُ َّ‫اّلل‬ ُ‫م‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫غ‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ُ‫ف‬“ • Dan nikahkanlah orang-orang yang masih membujang di antara kamu, dan juga orang-orang yang layak dari hamba sahayamu baik laki-laki dan perempuan. Jika mereka miskin, maka ALLAH akan memberikan kecukupan kepada mereka dengan kurnia-Nya."(Surah An-Nur : 32).
  8. 8. 7. Rizki Karena Anak. •ٍ‫ق‬ َ‫َل‬‫أ‬‫م‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ي‬‫أ‬ََ‫خ‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫د‬ َ‫َّل‬ ‫أ‬‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ت‬‫أ‬‫ق‬َ‫ت‬ َ‫َّل‬ َ‫و‬‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫َّا‬‫ي‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫أ‬‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ق‬ُ‫ز‬ ‫أ‬‫َر‬‫ن‬ ُ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ت‬َّ‫ن‬“ • Dan janganlah kamu membunuh anak-anakmu kerana takut miskin. Kamilah yang akan menanggung rizki mereka dan juga (rizki) bagimu.”(Surah Al-Israa' : 31).
  9. 9. 8. Rizki Karena Sedekah. •ً‫ن‬َ‫س‬َ‫ح‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ض‬ ‫أ‬‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ َ َّ‫اّلل‬ ُ‫ض‬ ِ‫ر‬‫أ‬‫ق‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ِي‬ََّ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ ‫ن‬َّ‫م‬ً‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬‫أ‬‫ض‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ف‬ِ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ض‬ُ‫ي‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ًًَ‫ير‬َِِ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ • Siapakah yang mau memberi pinjaman kepada ALLAH, pinjaman yang baik (infak & sedekah), maka ALLAH akan melipat gandakan pembayaran kepadanya dengan lipatan yang banyak."(Surah Al- Baqarah : 245).
  10. 10. Khatimah • Semoga Allah senantiasa limpahkan kita dengan rizki lahir dan batin yang dapat membantu perjalanan kita menuju Allah. Aamiin • 🌹🍃wallahu a’lam

