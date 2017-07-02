Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 i Acknowledgment I wish t...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 1 PART I HEAT EXCHANGER D...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 2 1Introduction Heat exch...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 3 1.1Problem Statement 15...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 4 1.4General Assumptions,...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 5 participate in the sepa...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 6 3Thermal Design 3.1 Spe...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 7 Table 2: Data for the s...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 8 3.1.1Energy Balance QC=...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 9 79.22kJ/kg = (4.1973kJ/...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 10 3.2.2Calculation of Me...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 11 Viscosity of mixture (...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 12 Since in our case the ...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 13 3.6 Exchanger Layout a...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 14 Tube side velocity, Ut...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 15 3.10 Shell Side Heat T...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 16 NB: Generally, a baffl...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 17 Shell and TubeHeatExch...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 19 4 Summary of Notes Tak...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 20 3 Fluid allocation Whe...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 21 4 Shell and tube fluid...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 22 5 References [1]. Indi...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 23 PART II DISTILLATION C...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 24 5 Introduction Distill...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 25 Fundamental concepts T...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 26 Assumptions/facts Colu...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 27 Vapor-Liquid Equilibri...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 28 5.2 Mass Balance and D...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 29 Average molecular weig...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 30 I have preferred to ca...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 31 Table 7: Summary of ma...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 32 TOP SECTION BOTTOM SEC...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 33 There is a range of va...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 34 The linear design gas ...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 35 1. Hole size less than...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 36 Parameters Formula Val...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 37 TOP SECTION BOTTOM SEC...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 38 Figure 3: Weep-point c...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 39 5. 10 Down-Comer Backu...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 40 TOP SECTION BOTTOM SEC...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 41 From figure Lp/Dh = 2....
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 42 6 Conclusion In order ...
Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 43 7 Reference 1. Robert ...
Apparatus design project on heat exchanger

  1. 1. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 i Acknowledgment I wish to acknowledge and thank all my supporters in journey of my project work. In particular, I would like to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Solomon Bogale and Mr. Kalid our project advisor and lecturers for their limitless support and giving advice throughout the semester. I am very grateful to my class mates for their supports, giving necessary materials and data, sharing ideas during my project work. In closing, I extend my gratitude to my friend Fitala Bula for his willingness to support me by giving idea and his laptop for my project work.
  2. 2. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 ii Executive summary Most of the processes in chemical industry are involved in purifying components. As a consequence, a large part of the energy use in many industrial sectors can be attributed to separation processes. Distillation is the dominant separation technology in chemical industries despite its huge energy consumption. Distillation consumes about 3% of the total energy consumed globally. Since many separation tasks need to continue with this technology, methods to determine the minimal energy used in a given distillation task have become important. For separations of a multicomponent mixture, one way to reduce the energy requirements is using thermally coupled distillation columns instead of the conventional direct sequence. These new methods permit energy savings more than 30% in comparison with conventional sequence distillation columns. Moreover, the recent rise in energy prices and demands further emphasizes the relevance of this problem. Apparatus design is one of the course that given to the fourth year chemical engineering students at Addis Ababa University AAIT. Here we are given a design project that will be done throughout the semester. Thus, the task is given to me as to design the distillation column and its corresponding preheater for acetone water mixture be separated as top and bottom products. This part of the report aimed to explain the work that have been done by me as the design project throughout the full semester. The report divided into two main parts. The first part is all about the design of preheater to facilitate the coming separation process of acetone water mixture. Here, heat source is selected, thermal design is done, pressure drop both in tube and shell is determine. The second part is concerned with the design of distillation column for acetone water mixture to be separated. In this part, column height, diameter, pressure drop per tray and column internal design is completed.
  3. 3. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 iii Abbreviation and Acronym The most important nomenclature used in this report can be summarized in: w/w mass by mass fraction Q heat transfer rate M mass flow rate T hot fluid temperature t cold fluid temperature Acp area per pass Ut tube side velocity Us shell side velocity Db tube bundle diameter Ds shell inside diameter Lb baffle spacing ∆Pt tube side pressure drop ∆Ps shell side pressure drop V Vapor flow rate VT Vapor flow rate in the top L Liquid flow rate D Distillation product B Bottom product q Liquid fraction z Mole fraction in feed α Relative volatility NC number of components
  4. 4. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 iv TABLE OF CONTENTS Acknowledgment ............................................................................................................................. i Executive summary.........................................................................................................................ii PART I..........................................................................................................................................vii HEAT EXCHANGER DESIGN..................................................................................................... 1 1Introduction................................................................................................................................... 2 1.1Problem Statement ................................................................................................................. 3 1.2 Objectives.............................................................................................................................. 3 1.2.1 General Objectives ......................................................................................................... 3 1.2.2 Specific Objectives......................................................................................................... 3 1.3 Scope of the Project............................................................................................................... 3 1.4 General Assumptions, Notes and Facts................................................................................. 4 2 Heat Source Selection.................................................................................................................. 5 3 Thermal Design............................................................................................................................ 6 3.1 Specifications and Assumptions............................................................................................ 6 3.1.1Energy Balance................................................................................................................ 8 3.2 Collection of Physical Properties .......................................................................................... 9 3.2.2 Calculation of Mean Temperature & Fluid Properties at mean temp........................... 10 3.3 Overall Coefficient.............................................................................................................. 11 3.4 Heat Exchanger Type and Dimensions ............................................................................... 11 3.4.1 Log Mean Temperature and True Mean Temperature ................................................. 12 3.5 Heat Transfer Area (A0) ...................................................................................................... 12 3.6 Exchanger Layout and Tube Size........................................................................................ 13 3.7 Numbers of Tube................................................................................................................. 13
  5. 5. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 v 3.8 Tube Bundle Diameter and Shell Diameter (Db.)................................................................ 14 3.9 Tube-Side Heat Transfer Coefficient (hi)............................................................................ 14 3.10 Shell Side Heat Transfer Coefficient ................................................................................ 15 3.11 Overall Heat Transfer Coefficient..................................................................................... 16 3.12 Pressure Drop .................................................................................................................... 16 3.12.1 Tube Side.................................................................................................................... 16 3.12.2Shell Side Pressure Drop (∆Ps).................................................................................... 16 4 Summary of Notes Taken from the Literature........................................................................... 19 5 References.................................................................................................................................. 22 PART II......................................................................................................................................... 23 DISTILLATION COLUMN DESIGN......................................................................................... 23 5 Introduction................................................................................................................................ 24 5.1 Problem Statement .............................................................................................................. 25 5.2 Mass Balance and Determination of No of Theoretical Stage ............................................ 28 5.3 Estimation of Physical Properties ....................................................................................... 31 5.4 Plat Spacing......................................................................................................................... 32 5.5 Column Diameter Estimation.............................................................................................. 32 5.6 Selection of Liquid-Flow Arrangement .............................................................................. 35 5.7 Make Provisional Tray Layout............................................................................................ 35 5.8 Check the Weeping Rate..................................................................................................... 36 5.9 Check Plate Pressure Drop.................................................................................................. 38 5. 10 Down-Comer Backup Liquid and Down-Comer Residence Time .................................. 39 5.10.1Down-comer design [back-up].................................................................................... 39 5.11 Plate Layout....................................................................................................................... 40
  6. 6. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 vi 5.12 Flooding and Entrainment Checking................................................................................. 41 6 Conclusion ................................................................................................................................. 42 7 Reference ................................................................................................................................... 43
  7. 7. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 vii List of Tables Page Table 1: Data for first heat exchanger (heat source top product) ................................................... 6 Table 2: Data for the second heat exchanger (heat source bottom product)................................... 7 Table 3: Some assumptions and facts ............................................................................................. 7 Table 4: At inlet temperature.......................................................................................................... 9 Table 5: Physical properties at mean temperature ........................................................................ 10 Table 6: Feed and product composition........................................................................................ 28 Table 7: Summary of material balance around the distillation column........................................ 31
  8. 8. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 viii List of Figures Page Figure 1: Provisional area and dimension..................................................................................... 35 Figure 2: Relation between down comer area and weir length..................................................... 35 Figure 3: Weep-point correlation.................................................................................................. 38
  9. 9. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 1 PART I HEAT EXCHANGER DESIGN PROJECT ON ACETONE WATER MIXTURE PREHEATER DESIGN BY ABNET MENGESHA DUBE ADDIS ABABA ETHIOPIA, JUNE, 2017
  10. 10. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 2 1Introduction Heat exchangers are devices that facilitate the exchange of heat between two fluids that are at different temperatures while keeping them from mixing with each other. Heat exchangers are commonly used in practice in a wide range of applications, from heating and air-conditioning systems in a household, to chemical processing and power production in large plants. Heat transfer in a heat exchanger usually involves convection in each fluid and conduction through the wall separating the two fluids. In the analysis of heat exchangers, it is convenient to work with an overall heat transfer coefficient U that accounts for the contribution of all these effects on heat transfer. The rate of heat transfer between the two fluids at a location in a heat exchanger depends on the magnitude of the temperature difference at that location, which varies along the heat exchanger. Perhaps the most common type of heat exchanger in industrial applications is the shell-and-tube heat exchanger. Shell-and-tube heat exchangers contain a large number of tubes (sometimes several hundred) packed in a shell with their axes parallel to that of the shell. Heat transfer takes place as one fluid flows inside the tubes while the other fluid flows outside the tubes through the shell. Baffles are commonly placed in the shell to force the shell-side fluid to flow across the shell to enhance heat transfer and to maintain uniform spacing between the tubes. In this project work, preheater for acetone water mixture is needed to be designed. The preheater aimed to heat the mixture form its initial condition (20 0 C and around 1 atmosphere) to its final state to saturated liquid at bubble point temperature. In the process of designing, several tasks are accomplished. The major and the first task is selection of heat source and determination of its inlet and outlet temperature, the second task is to collect different thermos-physical properties and performing some calculations. And the last task is to determine the tube and shell layout, thermal design part is done and pressure drop for both tube and shell side fluid is calculated. Finally, the result is discussed in spread sheet form and the optimum design also discussed in the same form to compare the design task and the optimum one.
  11. 11. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 3 1.1Problem Statement 1500kg/hr. of 10/90 (w/w) % acetone water mixture will be heated from 20 0 C to t2, to prepare the mixture for the distillation process that produces top product of 90% (w/w) acetone and the rest water, and the bottom products of (1/99) % (mole/mole) acetone/water. Design heat exchanger for this service. Note: Here the designer must, select the heat source, determine feed outlet temperature, determine heat source’s inlet and outlet temperature, decide types of heat exchanger, heat duty, tube area, tubes number, tube layout, baffle dimension, shell dimension and material types. 1.2 Objectives 1.2.1 General Objectives The general objectives of this project are:  To help students to use the knowledge and skill they gained from 1st year to now.  To help student to search their real potential through the design project. 1.2.2 Specific Objectives The specific objectives of this project are:  To design economical and efficient preheater for acetone water mixture  To calculate economical area  Optimization between pressure drop and heat transfer coefficient through thermal design 1.3 Scope of the Project This project is a preliminary design of preheater, by the fourth year chemical engineering students of Addis Ababa University technology institute as their semester project. Since the project is not detailed one it is not advisable to use it as a guide or other material at your detailed design.
  12. 12. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 4 1.4General Assumptions, Notes and Facts  Water and acetone is missile but negatively deviated from rault’s law, thus it is not ideal solution.  Water and acetone has 40 boiling point differences at their normal boiling point, thus it required les amount of energy to separate them at this state.  Let the outlet temperature of the mixture is the bubble point temperature of the mixture, at atmospheric pressure 830 C, this is needed to facilitate the coming separation process.  The cold and the hot streams generally, introduced at atmospheric pressure to the exchanger, at some point the hot stream pressure may change. At this atmospheric pressure the saturation temperature of water is 100 0 C  The mixture bubble and dew point temperature is 83 and 95 0 C respectively. The bubble point temperature has selected as outlet temperature of heat exchanger.  Since its suitability and availability shell and tube heat exchanger has selected. Flow arrangement and other issues are addressed based on the result we will obtain through the calculations. Shell and tube heat exchanger have selected because of the following advantages. The advantages of this type exchanger are: 1. The configuration gives a large surface area in a small volume. 2. Good mechanical layout: a good shape for pressure operation. 3. Uses well-established fabrication techniques. 4. Can be constructed from a wide range of materials. 5. Easily cleaned. 6. Well-established design procedures. NB: It is generally the case that a feed (at the column pressure) should enter the distillation column as a saturated liquid or at a temperature between its bubble point and dew point temperatures. A superheated feed or a sub cooled feed will introduce thermodynamic inefficiencies, as it will need to be cooled or heated, respectively, to saturation conditions to
  13. 13. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 5 participate in the separation processes within the column. Thus I have selected the bubble point temperature as outlet temperature of the feed fluid from heat exchanger and the inlet temperature of distillation column. 2Heat Source Selection Four heat sources are selected as an option to preheat acetone water mixture before it introduced into the distillation column. The process is continuous and some pumping cost is may added. The sources are: 1. The top product vapor, which is at atmospheric pressure and 58.20 C. (the feed outlet temperature is greater than this the source can change the feed temperature in little amount) 2. The bottom product, which is at1.2533bar pressure and 1060 C (optimum) 3. Condensate (saturated liquid water) from re-boiling section, which is about 180-200 0 C(it’s better to use this source as feed water to boiler section) 4. Raw steam (superheated), since it has high quality, it is very expansive and to use this source as preheating agent is uneconomical. Among these four heat source the bottom product have selected as major heat source, since it has enough energy that is needed for the process. Even if the bottom product is my major heat source, latent heat from the top product also taken to rise the feed’s temperature to some extent. The other sources are not selected based on steam economy and heat exchanger size.
  14. 14. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 6 3Thermal Design 3.1 Specifications and Assumptions Table 1: Data for first heat exchanger (heat source top product) Properties Hot fluid Hot acetone Hot water Cold fluid Cold Acetone Cold Water Mass fraction 1 1 0.1 0.9 Inlet temperature 0 C 58.2 58.2 58.2 20 20 20 Outlet temp 0 C 58.2 53 53 53 Mass flow rate kg/hr. 279.9 1500 150 1350 Vapor mole fraction 0.8856 0.1143 Latent heat of vaporization kJ/kg 707 501.6 2300
  15. 15. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 7 Table 2: Data for the second heat exchanger (heat source bottom product) Properties Hot fluid Cold water Cold acetone Cold fluid Mass fraction 1 0.9 0.1 1 Inlet temp 0 C 106=T1 53=t1 53 53 Outlet temp 0 C 87(iterative result)=T2 83=t2 83 83 Mass flow rate kg/hr. 1353.6=B (material balance on distillation column) 1350 150 1500 Table 3: Some assumptions and facts Given data/assumptions Hot fluid Cold fluid Fouling factor (m20 C/w) 0.0003-0.0002 0.0003-0.0002 Inlet pressure (bar) 1.2133 1.01325 Allowable Pressure drop (bar) ≤ 0.35 ≤0.35 Mass fraction (w/w) %, for cold mixture Water Water/acetone=90/10 Mole fraction 0.01 acetone 0.0333 acetone
  16. 16. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 8 3.1.1Energy Balance QC= M c *∆Tc *Cpc=84.78754kw (this amount of energy is required to rise feed temperature from 200 C to 830 C). To use the bottom product only as heat source, cause the temperature cross to be occurred. Thus for this reason and to reduce condenser load and cooling water requirement, I have used two heat exchanger sequential, one that use the top product as heat source and the other that use bottom product. Here I have performed design for the latter heat exchanger only and for the first heat exchanger a little calculation is done to find T2. Qh1 = Mh *hfg = 707kJ/kg * 279.9kg/hr. = 55kw Qc1=Qh= Mc *Cpc1*∆Tc1 Qh1/ Mc = 132kJ/kg = Cpc1*∆Tc1 As first trial take the outlet temperature of the cold fluid as equal to the outlet temperature of the hot fluid (580 C), CPc1 = 3.995 kJ/kg.k. at mean temperature (39). Thus, 132kJ/kg = (3.995kJ/kg. k) *(t2-20) t2 = 530 C and stream mean temperature is (53 +20)/2 = 36.5 and at this temperature CPc1 = 3.98737 kJ/kg k. Thus, 132kJ/kg = 3.98737*(t2-20) t2 = 53.10 C There is no significant change in the specific heat at this mean temperature from the value used, so take the cold stream outlet temperature to be 53.10 C, say 530 C. (this temperature is the outlet temperature of the first preheater and the inlet temperature of the second preheater). Qc2 = Qc – Qc1= 84.7875-55 Qh2 = 29.7875kw = B* Cph2*∆Th2 (29.7875kJ/s)/ (0.376kg/s) = 79.22kJ/kg = Cph2*∆Th2 As first trial take the mean temperature of the hot fluid as equal to the outlet temperature of the cold fluid (830 C) at this temperature CPc1 = 4.1973 kJ/kg.k. Thus,
  17. 17. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 9 79.22kJ/kg = (4.1973kJ/kg. k) *(106-T2) T2 = 87 0 C and stream mean temperature is (87+106)/2 = 97 and at this temperature CPh2 = 4.214 kJ/kg k. Thus, 79.22kJ/kg = (4.214kJ/kg. k) *(106-T2), T2 = 87.2 0 C There is no significant change in the specific heat at this mean temperature from the value used, so take the hot stream outlet temperature to be 87.2 0 C, say 87 0 C. Where Mc=mass flow rate of the cold fluid Mh= mass flow rate of the hot fluid ∆T, inlet and outlet temperature difference for both cold and hot fluid Cp, specific heat for both fluids 3.2Collection of Physical Properties Table 4: At inlet temperature Properties Hot fluid @ 106 0 C Cold fluid @ 53 0 C Acetone Cold water Density kg/m3 954.708 957.9134 756.16 987.2 Viscosity kg/m.hr 0.9634 1.9 1.855 1.905 Specific heat kJ/kg.k 4.223 3.99 2.2642 4.182 Thermal conductivity w/m.k 0.6805 0.59454 0.1494 0.644
  18. 18. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 10 3.2.2Calculation of Mean Temperature & Fluid Properties at mean temp Table 5: Physical properties at mean temperature Fluid Inlet temperature 0 C Outlet temperature 0 C Mean temp/film0 C Hot 106 87 97 Cold 53 83 68 Properties Hot fluid (@ 97) Cold fluid Water (@ 68) Acetone(@ 68) Viscosity (kg/m.hr.) 0.9612 1.607 1.62 1.5 Density (kg/m3 ) 960 947.3 978.66 735.4 Thermal conductivity w/m.k 0.678 0.61 0.6614 0.147 Specific heat capacity (kJ/kg.k) 4.214 4.004 4.189 2.3382 Different formulas to calculate the properties of acetone water mixture @ 680 C Mixture density (p) 1/ ρ=x1/ ρ1+x2/ ρ2 Where ρ=mixture density ρ1=component 1density ρ2= component 2 density x1&x2 mass fraction of component 1&2 respectively
  19. 19. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 11 Viscosity of mixture (µm) 1/µm=x1/ µ1+x2/ µ2 Where µm, µ1 & µ2 viscosity of mixture, component 1&2 respectively Thermal conductivity of mixture (Km) Km =x1k1+x2k2 Where K1 &K2, thermal conductivity of component 1&2 Specific heat capacity of mixture (Cpm) Cpm=X1Cp1+x2Cp2 Where Cp1 &Cp2, specific heat capacity of component 1&2 3.3 Overall Coefficient From the literature the overall heat transfer coefficient for this type of fluid (i.e. bottom product almost water and also feed fluid dominated by water) is ranged between 800-1500 w/m20 C Let start the calculation at the middle of the two values (1000w/m20 C) 3.4 Heat Exchanger Type and Dimensions An even number of tube passes is usually the preferred arrangement, as these positions the inlet and outlet nozzles at the same end of the exchanger, which simplifies the pipe work. Let start with one shell pass and 4 tube passes. And counter current flow arrangement. Exchanger with an internal rotating head is more versatile than fixed and U-tube exchanger. It is suitable for  High temperature difference between shell side and tube side fluids (specially above 80 0 C)  As the tubes can be rodded from end and the bundle removed  Easier to clean and  Be used for fouling liquid
  20. 20. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 12 Since in our case the temperature difference is above 80 0 C and water is corrosive and fouling liquid, I have selected these types of exchanger (i.e. split-ring rotating head exchanger). In short it is for efficient and eases to clean. 3.4.1 Log Mean Temperature and True Mean Temperature ∆Tlm= [(T1-t2) -(T2-t1)]/ln[(T1-t2)/(T2-t1)] = [(106-83)- (87-53)]/ln [(106-83)/ (87-53)] =64.80 C R=(T1-T2)/(t2-t1) = (106-87) / (83-53) =0.633 S= (t2-t1)/ (T1-t1) = (83-53)/ (106-53) =0.566 Ft=0.89 ∆Tm =0.89*64.80 C=57.670 C, Where t1&t2, inlet and outlet temperature of the cold fluid T1 &T2, inlet and outlet temperature of hot fluid R and S, correction factor constant ∆Tlm, log mean temperature of the system and ∆Tm, true mean temperature of the system. 3.5 Heat Transfer Area (A0) A0=Q/∆Tm*U= 84787.54w/(57.67k*1000w/m2 k = 1.47022m2
  21. 21. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 13 3.6 Exchanger Layout and Tube Size Iteration #1 Using a split-ring floating head exchanger for efficiency and ease of cleaning. Both fluids are corrosive, the hot fluid has higher operating pressure than the cold one and higher temperature than cold fluid, less viscous and has lower mass flow rate. Based on these facts I have made economical decision by allocating the hottest fluid on the tube side and the cold fluid on the shell side. Since the degree of corrosiveness of the fluid is not that much damaging, carbon steel can be used for both shell and tubes construction purpose. For the given area (calculated above), let start our calculation by using the minimum standard tube diameter 19.05 mm (3/4 inch) outside diameter, 14.83 mm inside diameter, 1.83 m Long tubes (the last minimum standard size) on a triangular (this is because it gives higher heat transfer rates) 23.81 mm pitch (pitch=1.25do, it is recommended). The above minimum standard tube dimension is selected based on the heat transfer area. 3.7 Numbers of Tube Area of one tube (neglecting thickness of tube sheet) A1=π*19.05*10-3 m*1.83m=0.10952m2 Numbers of tubes (Nt) Nt =1.47022m2 /0.1095m2 =12.4, let say 12 So, for 4 passes, tubes per pass =3 Check the tube-side velocity at this stage to see if it looks reasonable. Tube cross section area (Ac) =π/4(14.83*10-3 )2 =1.727*10-4 m2 Area per pass (ACP) =3*1.727* 10 -4 m2 =5.2* 10 -4 m2 Volume flow rate for hot fluid = 1353.6/954.708 = 3.94*10-4 m3 /s
  22. 22. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 14 Tube side velocity, Ut=volume flow rate/area per pass= (3.94*10 -4 m3/s)/5.2* 10 -4 m2 =0.8m/s, this is un-satisfactory (since it is not in the range of 1-2 m/s), it may be modified depending on the result of tube side pressure drop. 3.8Tube Bundle Diameter and Shell Diameter (Db.) From Table 12.4 of [2], for 4 tube passes, K1=0.175 n1=2.285 Pt=1.25d0= 23.8125mm Db. = d0* (Nt/k1)1/n1 =19.05(12/0.175)1/(2.285) =121.2mm =0.1212m For a split-ring floating head exchanger the typical shell clearance from Figure 12.10 of [2]is 48mm by extrapolating two point, so the shell inside diameter (Ds.), Ds=Db+clerance=121.2+48 mm= 169.2mm =0.1692m 3.9 Tube-Side Heat Transfer Coefficient (hi) Re = (ῤ*ut*di)/ µ= (960kg/m3 ) *(0.8m/s) *(14.83*10-3 m)/ (0.9612kg/m.hr.) =4.1*104 , it is turbulent flow Pr = (Cp* µ)/kf = (4.214kJ/kg.k)*(0.9612kg/m.hr)/ (0.678w/m. k) =1.66 L/di=1830/14.83 = 123.4 From figure 12.23, jh =3.5*10-3 (hi*di)/kf=Nu=jh*Re*Pr0.33 = (3.5*10-3 ) *(41000) *(1.66)0.33 = 170 hi=(Nu*kf)/di= (170*0.678w/m. k)/ (14.83*10-3 m) = 7772w/m2 k.
  23. 23. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 15 3.10 Shell Side Heat Transfer Coefficient  The triangular and rotated square patterns give higher heat-transfer rates, but at the expense of a higher pressure drop than the square pattern. A square, or rotated square arrangement, is used for heavily fouling fluids, where it is necessary to mechanically clean the outside of the tubes. The recommended tube pitch (distance between tube centers) is 1.25 times the tube outside diameter; and this will normally be used unless process requirements dictate otherwise. Since the streams fluids are not heavily fouled I have preferred the triangular pattern of the tube.  The standard baffle spacing (LB) is in the range of (0.2 to 1) time the shell internal diameter. A close baffle spacing will give higher heat transfer coefficients but at the expanse of higher pressure drop. The optimum baffle spacing will usually be between 0.3 to 0.5 times of shell diameter. Thus for the cause of this problem I have taken 0.4 times of shell diameter. LB =0.4*Ds =68mm Pt. (pitch) = 1.25=d0 = 23.8125mm Calculate cross-flow area Acs = (Pt – d0) *(Ds*lB)/Pt= (0.2) *(1.15*10 -2 m2 ) = 2.3* 10 -3 m2 Equivalent diameter (hydraulic diameter) De = 1.1/d0 (Pt 2 -0.9175d0 2 )= 13.52mm Shell side velocity Volume flow rate for feed = (0.41666kg/s)/957.9kg/m3 = 4.8 * 10 -4 m3 /s Us = Vc/Acs= (4.8*10-4 m3 /s)/(2.3*10 -3 m2 ) =0.25m/s (this velocity is almost satisfactory because the optimum shell side velocity of liquid is in the range of 0.3 to 1m/s) Re = (us*de* ρs)/µs= (947.3kg/m3 ) *(0.25m/s) *(13.52*10-3 m)/ (1.607kg/m.hr)= 7.173*103 , it is turbulent flow. Pr = (Cp*µs)/kf = (4.004kJ/kg.k)*(1.607kg/m.hr.)/(0.61w/m. k)= 2.93
  24. 24. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 16 NB: Generally, a baffle cut of 20 to 25 per cent will be the optimum, giving good heat-transfer rates, without excessive pressure drop. Let take 25% baffle cut as first trial. This must give good heat transfer coefficient without too high pressure drop. Thus from figure 12.29, jh =7*10-3 Nu = (hs*de)/ kf =jh*Re*Pr0.33 = 126 hs =Nu*kf/de =5678w/m2 . K 3.11 Overall Heat Transfer Coefficient D0/di =1.285 1/U0 = 1/h0+1/h0d+d0ln (d0/di)/2kw+d0/di (1/hid+1/hi)=8.7808 * 10-4 m20 C/w U0 = 1138.4w/m20 C, this is above from my guess (but the deviation is 12.15% only it is acceptable value). The numbers of tube possibly reduced but first let us check the pressure drop. 3.12 Pressure Drop 3.12.1 Tube Side Jf = 3.5 * 10 -3 ∆Pt = Nt *[8*jf (L/di) +2.5] *(ρ*ut 2 /2) =12*[8*3.5*10 -3 (1830/14.83) +2.5] *[960kg/m3 * (0.8m/s) 2 /2] = 21.953k. Pa=0.22bar, it is in our range of assumption 3.12.2Shell Side Pressure Drop (∆Ps) ∆Ps = 8jf *(Ds/de) *(L/LB) *(ρ*us 2 )/2, from the figure jf = 5*10-3 = 4*4.5*10-3 (169.2/13.52) * (1830/68) * (947.3kg/m3 ) * (0.25m/s) 2 = 0.36kpa = 0.00366 bar, this in our range of assumption Thus the work is accomplished, with slightly some errors. The result will be discussed on the following sheet. The spread sheet is representing all the steps I have followed above and has little correction of some values.
  25. 25. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 17 Shell and TubeHeatExchangerDesign Spreadsheet Project: ProjectNo.: ItemNo.: - Service: By: Date/Time: 17-May-17 17:37 Tube Side Shell Ustart = 1000.00 W/m²°C Hotwater frombottom Fluid Name Acetone solution Then the required transfer A = 1.470 m2 0.376 Flow (M), Kg/s 0.4 12 106 Temp. in, °C 53 4 87 Temp. out, °C 83 3 3.00 Av. Density 960 r, Kg/m3 947.3 0.00052 m² Av. Viscosity 0.268 m, mNs/m2 0.446 0.000392 m³/s Av. HeatCapacity 4.214 cp, kJ/kg°C 4.004 0.756212 m/s HeatExchanged 85 Q, kW 85 Av. ThermalConductivity 0.6780 k, W/m°C 0.6100 Fouling Resistance 0.0002 R,m²°C/W 0.0002 Tube Pitch = 0.0238125 m Pattern = Tri. LMTD 64.8 °C 0.068 m Corrected LMTD 57.7 °C 0.001818 m² 0.013526 m 0.000440 m³/s Step 2. Inputtubing OD, BWGand Tube OD 0.0191 m 0.24 m/s length (can be trialand error). BWG 14 6,950 Tube ID, d = 0.01483 m 3 Tube Length, L = 1.83 m 0.0070 Area ofone tube = 0.109 m² 70 0.00017 m² ho = 3,138 W/m²°C R1 = 0.00032 R2 = 0.00020 page number 648 Bundle diameter = 0.121188 m R3 = 0.000053 Shelldiameter = 0.133688 m R4 = 0.0004 40232 Overallheattransfer coefficient= 1002.7 W/m²°C 1.66 123 page number 665 jh 0.0035 166.55 hi = 7614.48 W/m²°C Step 6. Shellside heattransfer coefficient Area ofShell= EquivalentDiameter, de = PrandtlNo. = Volumetricflowrate = Baffle Spacing = Number oftubesrequired = No. ofpasses= Shellside velocity = Nusseltnumber = Shellside ReynoldsNo., NRe = Volumetricflow = Av. Velocity = Segmentalbaffle cut25% page number 673 jh = Step. 4 Bundle and Shell diameter Step. 5 Tube side heat transfer coefficient Tubeside ReynoldsNo., NRe = Crosssectionalarea oftube = Preheater Length / ID = Step 1. Inputflows, conditionsand propertiesdata for shellside and tubeside PrandtlNo. = Nusseltnumber = 1 ABNET MENGESHA DUBE Area oftubesper pass= preheating of10% (w/w) ofacetone solution Tubesper pass= Step 3. Startconfiguring the exchanger. Begin with the assumed overallheattransfer coefficientto thispoint:
  26. 26. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 18 ShellandTubeHeatExchangerDesignSpreadsheet Project: ProjectNo.: ItemNo.: - Service: By: Date/Time: 17-May-17 17:37 BWG/TubeWallThicknesses 8 0.165 9 0.148 0.017 10 0.134 0.014 Tube Side Shell Ustart= 1000.00 W/m²°C 11 0.120 0.014 Hotwaterfrombottom FluidName Acetonesolution ThentherequiredtransferA= 1.470 m2 12 0.109 0.011 0.376 Flow(M),Kg/s 0.4 12 13 0.095 0.014 106 Temp.in,°C 53 4 14 0.083 0.012 87 Temp.out,°C 83 3 3.00 15 0.072 0.011 Av.Density 960 r,Kg/m3 947.3 0.00052 m² 16 0.065 0.007 Av.Viscosity 0.268 m,mNs/m2 0.446 0.000392 m³/s Av.HeatCapacity 4.214 cp,kJ/kg°C 4.004 0.756212 m/s HeatExchanged 85 Q,kW 85 Av.ThermalConductivity 0.6780 k,W/m°C 0.6100 FoulingResistance 0.0002 R,m²°C/W 0.0002 TubePitch= 0.0238125 m Pattern= Tri. LMTD 64.8 °C 0.068 m CorrectedLMTD 57.7 °C 0.001818 m² 0.013526 m 0.000440 m³/s Step2. InputtubingOD,BWGand TubeOD 0.0191 m 0.24 m/s length(canbetrialanderror). BWG 14 6,950 TubeID,d= 0.01483 m 3 TubeLength,L= 1.83 m 0.0070 Areaofonetube= 0.109 m² 70 0.00017 m² ho= 3,138 W/m²°C R1= 0.00032 For2t.p For4t.p For6t.p R2= 0.00020 For2tubepasses k1 0.249 0.175 0.0743 pagenumber648 Bundlediameter= 0.121188 m R3= 0.000053 n1 2.207 2.285 2.499 Shelldiameter= 0.133688 m R4= 0.0004 Clearance 0.0125 40232 Overallheattransfercoefficient= 1002.7 W/m²°C 1.66 123 pagenumber665 jh 0.0035 166.55 hi= 7614.48 W/m²°C pagenumber646 pagenumber649 pagenumber649 Step6. Shellsideheattransfer coefficient AreaofShell= EquivalentDiameter,de= PrandtlNo.= Volumetricflowrate= BaffleSpacing= Numberoftubesrequired= No.ofpasses= Shellsidevelocity= Nusseltnumber= ShellsideReynoldsNo.,NRe= Volumetricflow= Av.Velocity= Segmentalbafflecut25%pagenumber673jh= Step.4BundleandShell diameter Step.5Tubesideheat transfercoefficient TubesideReynoldsNo.,NRe= Crosssectionalareaoftube= Preheater Length/ID= Step1. Inputflows,conditionsandpropertiesdataforshellsideandtubeside PrandtlNo.= Nusseltnumber= 1 ABNETMENGESHADUBE Areaoftubesperpass= preheatingof10%(w/w)ofacetonesolution Tubesperpass= Step3. Startconfiguringtheexchanger. Beginwiththeassumedoverallheattransfer coefficienttothispoint:
  27. 27. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 19 4 Summary of Notes Taken from the Literature 1 Tube dimensions  Tube diameters in the range 5/8 in. (16 mm) to 2 in. (50 mm) are used. The smaller diameters 5/8 to 1 in. (16 to 25 mm) are preferred for most duties, as they will give more compact, and therefore cheaper, exchangers. Larger tubes are easier to clean by mechanical methods and would be selected for heavily fouling fluids. Since our fluid is not heavily fouled the smaller diameter is preferred.  The tube thickness (gauge) is selected to withstand the internal pressure and give an adequate corrosion allowance.  The preferred lengths of tubes for heat exchangers are: 6 ft. (1.83 m), 8 ft (2.44 m), 12 ft (3.66 m), 16 ft (4.88 m) 20 ft (6.10 m), 24 ft (7.32 m). For a given surface area, the use of longer tubes will reduce the shell diameter; which will generally result in a lower cost exchanger, particularly for high shell pressures. The optimum tube length to shell diameter will usually fall within the range of 5 to 10. 2 Tube arrangements The tubes in an exchange are usually arranged in an equilateral triangular, square, or rotated square pattern; The triangular and rotated square patterns give higher heat-transfer rates, but at the expense of a higher pressure drop than the square pattern. A square, or rotated square arrangement, is used for heavily fouling fluids, where it is necessary to mechanically clean the outside of the tubes. The recommended tube pitch (distance between tube centers) is 1.25 times the tube outside diameter; and this will normally be used unless process requirements dictate otherwise. In our case the fluids are not heavily fouling and triangular pitch arrangement is preferred.
  28. 28. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 20 3 Fluid allocation Where no phase change occurs, the following factors will determine the allocation of the fluid streams to the shell or tubes. Tube side fluid Shell side fluid Reasons More corrosive Reduce the cost of expensive alloy or clad components. More fouled Give better control over the design fluid velocity, and the higher allowable velocity in the tubes will reduce fouling. And the tube is easier to clean than shell Higher temperature fluid Reduce the overall cost (when temperature is very high) Reduce the shell surface temperatures, and hence the need for lagging to reduce heat loss, or for safety reasons. (when temperature is moderate ) Higher pressure fluid High-pressure tubes will be cheaper than a high- pressure shell. lowest allowable pressure drop fluid higher heat-transfer coefficients will be obtained on the tube-side than the shell-side More viscous fluid A higher heat-transfer coefficient will be obtained by allocating the more viscous material to the shell-side, providing the flow is turbulent. If turbulent flow cannot be achieved in the shell it is better to place the fluid in the tubes. Lowest flow rate Will normally give the most economical design.
  29. 29. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 21 4 Shell and tube fluid velocities High velocities will give high heat-transfer coefficients but also a high-pressure drop. The velocity must be high enough to prevent any suspended solids settling, but not so high as to cause erosion. High velocities will reduce fouling. Typical design velocities for liquid (since all our fluids are liquid) are given below:  Tube-side, process fluids: 1 to 2 m/s, maximum 4 m/s if required to reduce fouling; Water: 1.5 to 2.5 m/s.  Shell-side: 0.3 to 1 m/s. 5 Stream temperatures The closer the temperature approach used (the difference between the outlet temperatures of one stream and the inlet temperature of the other stream) the larger will be the heat-transfer area required for a given duty. The optimum value will depend on the application, and can only be determined by making an economic analysis of alternative designs. As a general guide the greater temperature difference should be at least 20 0 C. When the heat exchange is between process fluids for heat recovery the optimum approach temperatures will normally not be lower than 20 0C. 6 Pressure drop In many applications the pressure drops available to drive the fluids through the exchanger will be set by the process conditions, and the available pressure drop will vary from a few mill bars in vacuum service to several bars in pressure systems. The values suggested below can be used as a general guide, and will normally give designs that are near the optimum. Liquids: Viscosity <1 mN s/m2 35 kN/m2 (this range of viscosity and pressure drop) 1 to 10 mN s/m2 50 70 kN/m2
  30. 30. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 22 5 References [1]. Indian Standard (IS: 4503-1967): Specification for Shell and Tube Type Heat Exchangers, BIS 2007, New Delhi. [2]. R. K. Sinnott, Coulson & Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Chemical Engineering Design (volume 6), Butterworth-Heinemann, 3 rd. ed. 1999. [3]. D. Q. Kern, Process Heat Transfer, McGraw-Hill Book Company, Int. ed. 1965. [4] Dutta B.K. „Heat Transfer-Principles and Applications‟, PHI Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, 1st ed. 2006.
  31. 31. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 23 PART II DISTILLATION COLUMN DESIGN
  32. 32. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 24 5 Introduction Distillation is a physical process for the separation of liquid mixtures that is based on differences in the boiling points of the constituent components. Distillation is the most widely separation process used in many industries. Distillation applications Distillation makes about 95% of all current industrial separation processes. It has been used in chemical industries, pharmaceutical and food industries, and environmental technologies and in petroleum-refineries. The most common use is after a chemical reactor where we obtain some products. Distillation is used in order to separate the desired product from the rest obtaining a high purity product. As we can see, distillation is applied for many different processes because of its reliability, simplicity and low-capital costs although these systems have relatively high energy consumption. Distillation theory The process of distillation begins with a feed stream that requires treatment. The feed is separated into two fractions in a conventional column, the light product and the heavy product. Throughout the report, the feed molar flow rate F will be reported by (kgmole/h) feed mole fraction is z and the stage that feed enters is denoted by NF (normally the tray on which the characteristics of the fluid is closest to that of the feed) The liquid leaving the top of the column is the light component, while the liquid leaving the bottom of the column is the heavy component. Liquid leaving the bottom of the column is split into a bottoms product and a fraction that is made available for boiling. The re-boiler (heat exchanger) is employed to boil the portion of the bottom liquid that is not drawn off as product. The vapor produced flows up through the column and comes into intimate contact with the down-flowing liquid. After the vapor reaches and leaves the top of the column, another heat exchanger (the condenser) is encountered where heat is removed from the vapor to condensate it. The condensed liquid is split into two streams. One is the overhead product; the other liquid stream is called reflux and is returned to the top of the column to improve the separation.
  33. 33. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 25 Fundamental concepts The vapor-liquid equilibrium on each stage is the central part of the distillation theory. The most difficult part in the distillation column design is the description of this equilibrium between the vapor and the liquid. To derive the following equations, we base on ideal mixtures so the vapor- liquid equilibrium can be derived from Raoult´s law: The partial vapor pressure of a component in a mixture is equal to the vapor pressure of the pure component at the temperature multiplied by its mole fraction in the mixture. For an ideal gas, according to Dalton´s law: p𝑖= 𝑦𝑖 𝑃 Therefore, the equilibrium between the vapor and the liquid for ideal mixtures is: Yi=xi (pi/P) Note: However, we have assumed ideal equilibrium vapor-liquid; actually there are few systems that work as ideal mixtures. For this reason, the simulations will be done with non-ideal mixtures. 5.1 Problem Statement 1500kg/hr. of 10/90 (w/w) % acetone water mixture will be heated from 20 0 C to t2, to prepare the mixture for the distillation process that produces top product of 90% (w/w) acetone and the rest water, and the bottom products of (1/99) % (mole/mole) acetone/water. Design distillation column for this service. Note: here the designer must, determine column height and diameter, weir dimension, plate total area, plate active area, calming zone area, plate hole dimension and pitch and material of construction.
  34. 34. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 26 Assumptions/facts Column efficiency of 50% and pressure drop per plate of 1.5 KPa may be assumed. We can take the minimum liquid flow as 80% of the maximum rate both above and below the feed plate. Feed temperature Feed temperature is a major factor influencing the overall heat balance of a distillation column system. Increments in the feed enthalpy can help reduce the required energy input from the re- boiler at the same degree of separation. Installing a feed preheater is a very common process option to minimize re-boiler heat duty. If the feed preheater can be integrated with other valuable process streams (as a heating medium), overall energy efficiency of the distillation system can be improved further. However, increasing the feed temperature does not always improve the overall energy efficiency of a distillation unit. Excessive feed temperature increments can cause a significant amount of flash of heavy key and non-key components at the distillation column feed zone. In this case, a higher amount of reflux stream is necessary to maintain required overhead distillate purities. This augmented reflux ratio thus requires a higher boil-up ratio. Overall energy efficiency is eventually aggravated. Therefore, careful review of the feed temperature and phase is critical to minimize the overall energy consumption of the distillation unit.
  35. 35. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 27 Vapor-Liquid Equilibrium Data Components No. Formula Molar Mass Name 1 C3H6O 58.08 Acetone 2 H2O 18.015 Water Constant Value Pressure 101.33 KPa Data Table T [K] x1 [mole/mole] y1 [mole/mole] 368.25 0.00800 0.13800 363.25 0.01600 0.27700 355.25 0.03300 0.47900 349.35 0.05200 0.60400 345.35 0.07200 0.67500 342.65 0.09400 0.71900 340.75 0.11700 0.73800 338.15 0.17100 0.77600 336.45 0.23700 0.80000 335.15 0.31800 0.82200 334.15 0.42000 0.83900 333.05 0.55400 0.86300 331.35 0.73600 0.90900 (T - temperature, x - liquid mole fraction, y - vapor mole fraction
  36. 36. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 28 5.2 Mass Balance and Determination of No of Theoretical Stage Table 6: Feed and product composition Component Feed mole fraction Top product mole fraction Bottom product mole fraction Acetone 0.033333 0.7361 0.01 Water 0.96666 0.2639 0.99 Feed condition (q-line) Bubble point saturated liquid feed  L’ =L+F  V=V’ The tope operating line (ROL) Y= (L/V) *X+Xd /(R+1) ……………………………1 R=L/D V=L+D The striping section operating line Y= ((VB+1)/VB) X-XB/VB………………………………….2 q= (L’-L)/ F=heat to vaporize 1 mole of feed/molar latent heat of feed VB=L’/V’ L’=V’+B Mass balance for total flow F=D+B……………………………………….3 Mass balance for component flow Xf*F=Xd *D+Xb*B…………………………………...4
  37. 37. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 29 Average molecular weight of the feed=0.033*58.08+0.9667*18 =19.3167kg/kmole Feed flow rate= (1500kg/hr.)/19.3167kg/kmole =77.653kmole/hr. From equation 3&4 we get B=75.2kmole/hr. and D=2.46kmole/hr. For this problem the condition of minimum reflux occurs where the top operating line just touches the equilibrium curve at the point where the q-line cuts the curve. From the graph I have drown and cut the equilibrium curve where the q-line touch the curve, we get xd/ (Rmin+1) =0.54 Rmin=0.36 As the flow above the feed point will be small, a high reflux ratio is justified; the condenser duty will be small. Thus take R=3*Rmin =1.09 At this reflux ratio, phi =0.3522V=L+D and R=L/D………………………………………. (a) From R and D values L=2.6814kmole/hr. and V=5.1414kmole/hr. Rectifying section slope = 0.455 Since our feed is at its bubble point temperature q=1 and L’=F+L=80.3344kmole/hr. L’=B+V’ and V’=5.1344 Stripping section slope=L’/V’=S=7.09 Bubble point of feed (from the data shown in table) = 83°C, since our feed is at its bubble point temperature, the heat required to vaporize 1 mole of the given feed and latent heat of the feed almost equal.
  38. 38. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 30 I have preferred to calculate the number of stages than using the MC Cabe Thiele graph, since the bottom (stripping section) is at a very low concentration for less volatile component. But the top section need 2 stages this is from the graph. Ns x =log [(k/s-1) (xr ’ /xb-1)/(1/s*(k-1)) +1] +1 Log (k/s) From vapor liquid equilibrium data K=y1/x1=0.17275/0.01=17.275 And xr=0.1 Ns r =5 Thus the total number of try is 2(above feed) +5(blow feed) =7 Number of real stages= (7-1)/0.5=12 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 VLED for acetone water mixture at 1atm x1 mole fraction of acetone in liquid state y1molefractionofacetoneinvaporstate
  39. 39. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 31 Table 7: Summary of material balance around the distillation column Kmole/hr. for top Kg/hr. Kg/s Kmole/hr. for bottom Kg/hr. Kg/s V=5.1414 279.9 0.0775 V’=5.1344 208.5 0.0579167 L=2.6814 127.37 0.0353806 L’=80.3344 1478.153 0.4106 D=2.46 116.85 0.03246 B=75.2 1383.7 0.38436 Data from McCabe Thiele diagram Number of stages = 12 Slope of top operating line = 0.455 Slope of bottom operating line = 7.09 Top composition = 73.61 mole% acetone Bottom composition = 1 mole% acetone (a) Minimum reflux ratio = 0.36 5.3 Estimation of Physical Properties Here it is important to know information about both the top and bottom of the column. Useful information includes temperature, pressure, column pressure drop, densities, molecular weights, surface tensions, and number of stages Column top pressure= 101325 Pa (1 atm) Column pressure drop=1.5*1000 ×12=18000Pa Pressure drop of 1.5kPa per tray is specified
  40. 40. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 32 TOP SECTION BOTTOM SECTION XD= 0.7361 Column top pressure= 101325 Pa (1.0147 bar) and temperature= 58.2 °C 𝜌 𝑣 =𝑃𝑀/𝑅𝑇=101325 ×54.433/331.35×8.314×103 = 2.002 kg/m3 𝜌𝑙 =787.06 kg/m3 (density of the mixture) (water density= 983.8 and acetone density=734.3779kg/m3 at 58.2 °C) Average molecular weight of vapor: M=54.433 Average molecular weight of liquid: M=47.5 Surface tension, 𝔡 =30.8254×10-3 N/m Column bottom pressure=101325 +18000 = 121.33kPa (=1.1933bar) Boiling point of water at (1.1933 bar) = 105 °C (bottom contains 99 moles % water) From the steam table at 1.2133 and 105°C: 𝜌 𝑣= 0.705; 𝜌𝑙 = 955.11 kg/m3 Average molecular weight of vapor: M=40.58 Average molecular weight of liquid: M=18.4 𝔡 =58×10-3 N/m 5.4 Plat Spacing The plate spacing will depend on the column diameter and operating conditions. Plate spacing from 0.15 m to 1.0 m are typically used. The smaller the diameter, the smaller the spacing. Small columns will use close spacing. Columns with diameters above 1.0 m, plate spacing of 0.3 m to 0.6 m are normally used. A good initial estimate is 0.5 m. thus I have used 500mm plate spacing as first trail. 5.5 Column Diameter Estimation Vapor and liquid flow rates will vary along the column, so plate design needs to be considered both above and below the feed. Using plate spacing and FLV, you can obtain the value of K from figure.
  41. 41. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 33 There is a range of vapor and liquid flow rates in which the column needs to be operated. Too low or too high of rates can result in various inefficiencies in the column operation. For example, if the vapor rate is too high, flooding will occur. However, it is not safe to operate on the flooding line. Instead, columns are typically designed for 80% of flooding at the maximum flow rate. Obtain a new velocity with this 80%, and use the velocity to calculate a maximum volumetric flow rate. Using this and the velocity, we can calculate a net area necessary for vapor flow through the plate. Also need to assume a down comer area. Now a column cross sectional area can be calculated. To calculate the column diameter an estimate of the net area Anis required. As a first trial take the down comer area as 12 per cent of the total, and assume that the hole active area is 10 per cent. 1st trial is started with the following considerations:  Design is performed for 80% flooding at maximum gas flow rate.  Total down comer top and bottom seal area is 12% of the net area.  The hole area to active area ratio as 15% TOP SECTION BOTTOM SECTION Flow parameter (FLV) based on mass flow rate, Rectifying section slope*(ρv/ρl)0.5 0.455* (1.9463/786.3)0.5 = 0.02264 Capacity parameter Csb=0.125 m/s Correction for surface tensions K1’=0.125 * (31/20)0.2 = 0.136451 Velocity@ flooding Unf = k1’* ((ρl-ρv)/ρv)0.5 =2.702m/s FLV = striping section slope *(ρv/ρl)0.5 = 7.09*(0.705/955.11)0.5 = 0.2 Capacity parameter Csb=0.11 m/s Correction for surface tensions K1’=0.11*(58/20)0.2 = 0.136 Flooding velocity = Unf = k1’* ((ρl-ρv)/ρv)0.5 = 5.004m/s The linear design gas velocity
  42. 42. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 34 The linear design gas velocity (Un) based on net area (80% flooding): U n = 0.8*2.702 m/s = 2.162m/s The maximum volumetric vapor flow rate (Qmax) = (V*M)/ρv = (279.85kg/hr.)/2.162kg/m3 = 0.03596m3 /s Net area required: Qmax/Un = 0.03596/2.162 = 0.016633m2 Totals tower cross-section area: 0.016633/0.88 = 0.019m2 (Total down comer top and bottom seal area is 12% of the net area) Colum (tower) diameter= (0.019/0.7854)0.5 = 0.1552m maximum allowable superficial vapor velocity (based on total column area) = Ѷ= (-0.171Lt 2 +0.27Lt-0.047) *((ρl-ρv)/ρv)1/2 = 0.8961m/s Dc = √ ((4*Qmax)/ᴫ ρv Ѷ) = 0.126 (Un) based on net area (80% flooding): U n = 0.8*5.004 m/s = 4.003m/s The maximum volumetric vapor flow rate (Qmax) = (V*M)/ρv = (208.5kg/hr.)/0.705kg/m3 = 0.0822m3 /s Net area required: Qmax/Un = 0.0822/4.003 = 0.020535m2 Totals tower cross-section area: 0.020535/0.88 = 0.0233m2 (Total down comer top and bottom seal area is 12% of the net area) Dc = (0.020535/0.7854)0.5 = 0.1617m Use the higher value of the tower diameter for the uniformity between sections, if the difference is not greater than 20%. In this case, the bottom diameter is used both in top and bottom sections. 0.1617m To read FLV from the figure, the following must be restricted
  43. 43. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 35 1. Hole size less than 6.5 mm. Entrainment may be greater with larger hole sizes. 2. Weir height less than 15 per cent of the plate spacing. 3. Non-foaming systems. 4. Hole: active area ratio greater than 0.10; 5.6 Selection of Liquid-Flow Arrangement Liquid volumetric flow rate in the top section = 127.37/3600 × 786.3 =4.5 * 10 -5 m3/s Liquid volumetric flow rate in the bottom section = 1478.15/3600 × 955 = 4.3 * 10 – 4 m3/s Therefore, single pass cross-flow sieve plate is chosen for this service. 5.7 Make Provisional Tray Layout This step includes to calculate/select down-comer area, active area, perforated area, hole area and size, weir height, weir length. It has done step by step Figure 1: Provisional area and dimension From the graph below, the ratio of down-comer area (Ad) to column cross-sectional area (Ac) can be determined from the ratio of weir length (lw) to column diameter (Dc) and vice versa. Figure 2: Relation between down comer area and weir length
  44. 44. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 36 Parameters Formula Values Dc= tower diameter 0.1617m =0.162m AT= total/cross sectional area ᴫ*Dc 2 /4 0.020536m2 AD =down comer area 0.12 AT 0.0024643 m2 An =net area AT-AD 0.018072 m2 AA =active area AT-2AD 0.0156074m2 Lw/Dc 0.77 from the figure AD/AT 0.12 Lw =weir length 0.121275m Ah =hole area 0.1 AA 0.00156074 Standard sizes for trays and good assumptions for the first iteration are: weir height, hw = 50mm; hole diameter, Dh = 5mm; plate thickness, Pt = 5mm 5.8 Check the Weeping Rate Here we compare the actual vapor velocity to the minimum vapor velocity, if velocity is too low fluid will "weep" through the tray holes. If the weeping rate is unsatisfactory, return to step 6 and choose different values for the plate layout dimensions. From the chart in step 4, it can be seen that there is a minimum vapor flow rate below which the liquid "weeps" from the tray above. For the remaining steps in this design process, it is recommended to check your assumptions after each step and revise them as necessary in order to maintain operation in the "sweet spot" of the vapor rate vs. liquid rate plot. Additional iterations may be required as you move through the procedure. Calculate the maximum liquid flow rate. Calculate the minimum liquid flow rate at 70% turndown (recommended).
  45. 45. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 37 TOP SECTION BOTTOM SECTION Maximum liquid flow rate (Lwc=mmax) = 0.0353806kg/s Minimum liquid flow rate (mmin) = 0.7*0.0353806kg/s = 0.02477kg/s Maximum weir crest, hwc = 750 * (Lwc/Lw *ρl)2/3 = 750 * (0.0353806/ (0.121275*787.06))2/3 =3.87007mm liquid height Minimum weir crest, hwc = 750 * (Lwc/Lw *ρl)2/3 = 750 * (0.02477/ (0.121275*787.06))2/3 =3.0514mm liquid height The constant (k2) of weep point correlation = 30.2 at hwc +hw = 50mm+3.0514mm = 53.0514mm using minimum liquid flow rate Minimum vapor velocity Umin at weep point =(k2-0.9(25.4-Dh))/ ρl = (30.2-0.9(25.4-5)/ (2.008)1/2 ) = 8.3555m/s Actual minimum vapor velocity at minimum vapor flow rate = (70% Qmax) AH =(0.7*0.03596m3 /s)/(0.00156074m2 ) = 16m/s So minimum operating rate will be well above Weep point Maximum liquid flow rate (mmax) = 0.4106kg/s Minimum liquid flow rate (mmin) = 0.7*0.4106kg/s = 0.28742kg/s Maximum weir crest, hwc = 750 * (Lwc/Lw *ρl)2/3 = 750 * (0.4106/ (0.121275*955.11))2/3 =17.4364mm liquid height Minimum weir crest, hwc = 750 * (Lwc/Lw *ρl)2/3 = 750 * (0.28742/ (0.121275*955.11))2/3 =13.74642mm liquid height For this section k2 is 30.4 at hwc +hw = 50mm+13.74642mm=63.75mm Minimum vapor velocity Umin at weep point =(k2-0.9(25.4-Dh))/ ρl = (30.4-0.9(25.4-5)/ (0.705)1/2 ) = 14.34m/s Actual minimum vapor velocity at minimum vapor flow rate = (70% Qmax) AH =(0.7*0.0822m3 /s)/(0.00156074m2 ) = 37m/s So minimum operating rate will be well above Weep point
  46. 46. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 38 Figure 3: Weep-point correlation 5.9 Check Plate Pressure Drop TOP SECTION BOTTOM SECTION Maximum vapor velocity through a hole Umax= Qmax/AH =0.03596/0.00156074 = 23m/s Maximum dry plate pressure drop hd = 51*(Umax/Co)2 * (ρv/ρl) =51*(23/0.84)2 * (2.002/787.06) = 98mm Co = 0.84 for AH/AP =15% and pt/hd =1 Residual head hr = (12.5 *103 )/ρl = 16mm The total plate drop ht =hd +(hw + hwc) +hr = 98+(50+3.05) +16 = 177mm Maximum vapor velocity through a hole Umax= Qmax/AH =0.0822/0.00156074 = 53m/s Maximum dry plate pressure drop hd = 51*(Umax/Co)2 * (ρv/ρl) =51*(53/0.84)2 * (0.705/955.11) = 108mm Co = 0.84 for AH/AP =15% and pt/hd =1 Residual head hr = (12.5 *103 )/ρl = 13mm ht =hd +(hw + hwc) +hr = 108+(50+13.75) +13 = 185mm At first trial 1.5kpa pressure drop was assumed and according to the above pressure drop calculation it is acceptable.
  47. 47. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 39 5. 10 Down-Comer Backup Liquid and Down-Comer Residence Time 5.10.1Down-comer design [back-up] The down comer area and plate spacing must be such that the level of the liquid and frothin the down comer is well below the top of the outlet weir on the plate above. If the level rises above the outlet weir the column will flood. The back-up of liquid in the down comer is caused by the pressure drop over the plate(the down comer in effect forms one leg of a U-tube) and the resistance to flow in the down comer itself; In terms of clear liquid, the down comer back-up is given by: hb =(hw+hcw) +ht+hdc Where hb = down comer back-up, measured from plate surface, mm, hdc = head loss in the down comer, mm. it is estimated as =166(Lwd/ρl*Am)2 Where Lwd =liquid flow rate in down comer, kg/s, Am = either the down comer area Ad or the clearance area under the down comer Aap; whichever is the smaller, m2 . The clearance area under the down comer is given by: Aap = hap *lw Where hap is height of the bottom edge of the apron above the plate. This height is Normally set at 5 to 10 mm below the outlet weir height: hap = hw – (5 to 10 mm), let take 10mm as first trial. Thus hap = 40mm and Lw = 121.275mm Aap = hap *lw 121.275*40 = 0.00485m2 and AD = 0.0024643m2 . Thus Ad is smaller of the two.
  48. 48. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 40 TOP SECTION BOTTOM SECTION hdc =166(Lwd/ρl*Am)2 = 166((0.0353806kg/s)/787kg/m3 *0.0024643m2 ) =0.005525mm hb = (hwc +hw) +ht+hdc = 3.87+50+112.7+0.00553 = 167mm Down comer residence time (tdrt) =(AD*hb*ρl)/Lwd =(787*0.167*0.0024643)/0.0353806 =9.2s hdc =166(Lwd/ρl*Am)2 = 166((0.4106kg/s)/0.0024643m2 * 955.11kg/m3 )2 = 5.052mm hb = (hwc +hw) +ht+hdc = 13.74+50+143+5.053 = 212mm Down comer residence time (tdrt) =(AD*hb*ρl)/Lwd =(955.11*0.212*0.0024643)/0.4106 =12.2s 0.5*(plate spacing + weir height) = ½ (500+50) = 275mm> hb no flooding. Therefore, the plate spacing and down comer residence time in both section meet the design requirement. 5.11 Plate Layout Perforated area (Ap) = AA – Acz - AES Where, Acz = calming zone area, AES = area occupied by edge strip Lw/DT=0.77; now, Өc= 1000 , Angle subtended by the chord (edge plate), = 1800 -1000 = 800 The unperforated edge strip (edge plate) mean length from the geometry: LES = (DT- 50mm) (ᴫ *80)/180 = (0.1617m -0.05m) *3.143*80/180 =0.156m AES = 0.005*LES = 0.05*0.156 =0.0058m2 Use 50mm wide calming zones. The approximate mean length of zones: Lcz =Weir length (Lw) + Width of un perforated edge strip =0.121275+0.05=0.171275 m Acz = 2(0.005*Lcz) = 0.0017128 m2 Therefore, Perforated area (Ap) = AA – Acz - AES =0.0156074 -0.0090628=0.01152m2 Ah/Ap = 0.00156074/0.01152 =0.1355
  49. 49. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 41 From figure Lp/Dh = 2.7 it is satisfactory. Since the optimum rage is between 2.5 to 4.0 For equilateral triangle pitch Ah/Ap =0.1355= 0.9(Dh/Lp)2 , (0.9/0.1355)1/2 = Lp/Dh =2.67And Lp = 5mm*2.7 = 13.5mm Number of hole  Area of one hole = 1.94 * 10-5 m2  Number of hole = 0.0156074/1.94*10-5 = 795 5.12 Flooding and Entrainment Checking TOP SECTION BOTTOM SECTION Actual vapor velocity based on the net area (An), Uv=Qmax/An=(0.03596m3 /s)/0.018072m2 =1.99m /s %flooding = Uv/Unf *100 = (1.99/2.7) *100 =74% The fractional entrainment at FLV = 0.02264 and actual flooding velocity of 74% is ψ =0.085 Effects of ψ on murphree plate efficiency can be estimated from: Ea = (Emv)/ (1+(ψ Emv/1-ψ)) =0.478 Emv = 0.5 (murphree vapor efficiency 50%) and Ea = 0.478 (murphree plate efficiency corrected from entrainment ) Actual vapor velocity based on the net area (An), Uv=Qmax/An=(0.0822m3 /s)/0.018072m2 =4.2m /s %flooding = Uv/Unf *100 = (4.4/5.2) *100 =80.8% The fractional entrainment at FLV = 0.2 and actual flooding velocity of 82% is ψ =0.009 Effects of ψ on murphree plate efficiency can be estimated from: Ea = (Emv)/ (1+(ψ Emv/1- ψ)) =0.498 Emv = 0.5 (murphree vapor efficiency 50%) and Ea = 0.498 (murphree plate efficiency corrected from entrainment ) Thus the actual flooding is almost below the design flooding value 80%. And usually ψ <0.1 is desirable.
  50. 50. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 42 6 Conclusion In order to have stable operation in a distillation column, the vapor and liquid flows must be managed. Requirements are: • Vapor should flow only through the open regions of the tray between the down comers • Liquid should flow only through the down comers • Liquid should not weep through tray perforations • Liquid should not be carried up the column entrained in the vapor • Vapor should not be carried down the column in the liquid • Vapor should not bubble up through the down comers These requirements can be met if the column is properly sized and the tray layouts correctly determined. Tray layout and column internal design is quite specialized, so final designs are usually done by specialists; however, it is common for preliminary designs to be done by ordinarily superhuman process engineers and students. This project work is intended to give you an overview of how this can be done by the student of chemical engineering, who take apparatus design course, so that it won't be a complete mystery when you have to do it for your detailed design project. Basically in order to get a preliminary sizing for our column, we need to obtain values for • The tray efficiency • The column diameter • The pressure drop • The column height
  51. 51. Apparatus Design Project on Heat Exchanger and Distillation column Design By Abnet Mengesha 2017 43 7 Reference 1. Robert E. Treybal, Mass Transfer Operations, McGraw-Hill, Inc., 3rd ed. 1981. 2. Perry’s Chemical Engineers’ Handbook, McGraw-Hill, Inc., 8th ed. 1997. 3. R. K. Sinnott, Coulson & Richardson’s Chemical Engineering: Chemical Engineering Design (vol. 6), Butterworth-Heinemann, 3rd ed. 1999. 4. Perry’s Chemical Engineers’ Handbook, McGraw-Hill Companies, 7th ed. 1997. 5. Henry Z. Kister, Distillation Design, McGraw-Hill, Inc., 1st ed. 1992.

