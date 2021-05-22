Successfully reported this slideshow.
Book Details ASIN : 1922191302
May. 22, 2021

Let's Focus on Puzzles A diverting way to keep your mind active! Book 3 A third gentle activity book for older adults with mild dementia memory ... concentrating or recovering from stroke

PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤PDFemÃ¢ÂÂ¤Let 8217Read Focus on PuzzlesPDFemÃ¢ÂÂ¤ is a series of attractive large print puzzle and activity books with a focus on having fun while you keep your mind active.PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤The activities are simple 8216;bitesized 8217; and achievable for adults living with mild concentration problems. They 8217;re also perfect as a shared activity if you 8217;re caring for a loved one or working with someone who needs support.Ideal for older adults living with dementia (Stages 13) Alzheimer 8217Read Parkinson's Disease or in Stroke Rehab programs. Also suited to anyone who enjoys easy puzzles with a dignified adult presentation.PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤Features of PDFemÃ¢ÂÂ¤Let 8217Read Focus on PuzzlesPDFemÃ¢ÂÂ¤ includePDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤NO MENTION OF DEMENTIA or other illness on the cover or inside the book.Positive puzzle themes to appeal to older women and men.Conversation and reminiscence prompts on many pages to give you plenty to talk about together.Extra large print (23 to 25 point Arial font) and spacious layout. One puzzle or puzzle set per 8.5 x 11 inch page. Large easytoread answers.Modified versions of familiar wellloved puzzles. The Sudoku is 4 x 4 only word searches are 5 words across and 5 down crosswords are crossword boxes or clueless crosswords. Not too easy not too hard.Activity pages to support fine motor skills visual observation memory skills and logical thinking plus engaging 7question Quick Quizzes.Created by an adult education writer with input from a dementia activities coordinator.Forextra puzzles plus tips on how to use the puzzles please go to the Unforgettable Notes webpage; the address is inside the book and on theUnforgettable Notes Amazon Author page.PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤Buy PDFemÃ¢ÂÂ¤Let 8217Read Focus on PuzzlesPDFemÃ¢ÂÂ¤ for hours of fun mental stimulation and a happy sense of achievement. Order a copy for a loved one or patient now!PDFbÃ¢ÂÂ¤

  Description PDFbâ•¤PDFemâ•¤Let 8217Read Focus on PuzzlesPDFemâ•¤ is a series of attractive, large print, puzzle and activity books, with a focus on having fun while you keep your mind active. PDFbâ•¤The activities are simple, 8216;bite-sized 8217; and achievable for adults living with mild concentration problems. They 8217;re also perfect as a shared activity, if you 8217;re caring for a loved one, or working with someone who needs support. Ideal for older adults living with dementia (Stages 1-3), Alzheimer 8217Read, Parkinson's Disease, or in Stroke Rehab programs. Also suited to anyone who enjoys easy puzzles with a dignified adult presentation.PDFbâ•¤Features of PDFemâ•¤Let 8217Read Focus on PuzzlesPDFemâ•¤ include:PDFbâ•¤NO MENTION OF DEMENTIA or other illness on the cover or inside the book. Positive puzzle themes to appeal to older women and men. Conversation and reminiscence prompts on many pages, to give you plenty to talk about together.Extra large print (23 to 25 point Arial font) and spacious layout. One puzzle or puzzle set per 8.5 x 11 inch page. Large, easy-to-read answers.Modified versions of familiar, well-loved puzzles. The Sudoku is 4 x 4 only, word searches are 5 words across and 5 down, crosswords are crossword boxes or clueless crosswords. Not too easy, not too hard.Activity pages to support fine motor skills, visual observation, memory skills, and logical thinking, plus engaging 7-question Quick Quizzes.Created by an adult education writer, with input from a dementia activities co- ordinator. For extra puzzles, plus tips on how to use the puzzles, please go to the Unforgettable Notes webpage; the address is inside the book and on the Unforgettable Notes Amazon Author page.PDFbâ•¤Buy PDFemâ•¤Let 8217Read Focus on PuzzlesPDFemâ•¤ for hours of fun, mental stimulation and a happy sense of achievement. Order a copy for a loved one or patient now!PDFbâ•¤

Book Details ASIN : 1922191302
