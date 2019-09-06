Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(GIUHHPSLQHQJOLVKDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDG_)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G DXGLRERRN >03@)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(GDXGLRERRNVWUHDPLQJ_>03...
)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G 6WHYHQ’/HYLWWDQG6WHSKHQ-’XEQHURIIHUWKHORQJDZDLWHGSDSHUEDFNHGLWLRQRI)UHDNRQRPLFVWKHUXQ EHVWVHOOHULQFOXGLQ...
)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G
)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Freakonomics Rev Ed free mp3 in english audio books download Freakonomics Rev Ed audiobook

5 views

Published on

Freakonomics Rev Ed free mp3 in english audio books download Freakonomics Rev Ed audiobook

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Freakonomics Rev Ed free mp3 in english audio books download Freakonomics Rev Ed audiobook

  1. 1. )UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(GIUHHPSLQHQJOLVKDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDG_)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G DXGLRERRN >03@)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(GDXGLRERRNVWUHDPLQJ_>03@)UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(GVWUHDPLQJDXGLRERRN /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. )UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G 6WHYHQ’/HYLWWDQG6WHSKHQ-’XEQHURIIHUWKHORQJDZDLWHGSDSHUEDFNHGLWLRQRI)UHDNRQRPLFVWKHUXQ EHVWVHOOHULQFOXGLQJVL[)UHDNRQRPLFVFROXPQVIURPWKH1HZ<RUN7LPHV0DJD]LQHDQGD4$ZLWKWKHDXWK
  3. 3. )UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G
  4. 4. )UHDNRQRPLFV5HY(G

×