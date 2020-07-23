Exposiciontraumaabdominal 200714221408

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Traumaabdominal
→ Lesiones de órganos intraabdominales y/o de la pared abdominal → Constituye una situación de urgencias debido a su poten...
CERRADO (contuso) • Impacto directo • Lesión por cizallamiento • Desaceleración • Explosión ABIERTO ( penetrante) • Arma b...
explicacion breve de un trauma abdominal,

  1. 1. Traumaabdominal
  2. 2. → Lesiones de órganos intraabdominales y/o de la pared abdominal → Constituye una situación de urgencias debido a su potencial grave
  3. 3. CERRADO (contuso) • Impacto directo • Lesión por cizallamiento • Desaceleración • Explosión ABIERTO ( penetrante) • Arma blanca • Proyectiles

