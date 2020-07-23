Exposicionelsuelo 200714221123

Successfully reported this slideshow.
breve explicacion del suelo, util para la materia de geografia

  1. 1. EL SUELO:
  2. 2. SUELO *Capa mas superficial de la tierra *Medio donde crecen las raíces de las plantas *Cumple una importante función en los ecosistemas
  3. 3. COMO SE FORMA ???? Se origina a partir de una roca; disgregándose en pedazos cada vez mas pequeños conocido con el nombre de Meteorización
  4. 4. De que esta formado ?? El suelo es un material complejo .. Va cambiando con el tiempo , el clima y la vegetación.
  5. 5. Cuales son sus horizontes Se llaman horizontes a una serie de estratos o capas horizontales que se desarrollan en el interior del suelo , presentan diferentes características de composición , textura ….
  6. 6. Que es el Humus: *Se encuentra principalmente en la parte superficial de los suelos *Constituye la principal fuente de nutrientes de las plantas y determina la fertilidad del suelo * Se caracteriza por su color negruzco * Esta compuesto por ciertas sustancias que provienen de la descomposición de los restos orgánicos
  7. 7. Gracias.

