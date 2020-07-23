Exposiciondedensidad 200714220743

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Qué es Densidad: La densidad es una magnitud escalar que permite medir la cantidad de masa que hay en determinado volumen de una sustancia
  2. 2. En el área de la física y la química, la densidad de un material, bien sea líquido, químico o gaseoso, es la relación entre su masa y volumen; es designada por la letra griega rho “ρ”.
  3. 3. La fórmula para calcular la densidad de un objeto es: ρ =m/v, es decir: densidad es igual a masa entre volumen. De lo cual, además, podemos deducir que la densidad es inversamente proporcional al volumen: mientras menor sea el volumen ocupado por determinada masa, mayor será la densidad
  4. 4. La densidad es una de las propiedades físicas de la materia, y puede observarse en sustancias en sus distintos estados: sólido, líquido y gaseoso. Según el Sistema Internacional de Unidades, las unidades para representar la densidad son las siguientes: •Kilogramos por metros cúbicos (kg/m3), •Gramos por centímetros cúbicos (gr/cm3), •Kilogramos por decímetros cúbicos (kg/dm3) •Gramos por decímetros cúbicos (gr/dm3) para los gases.
  5. 5. Tipos de densidad
  6. 6. Densidad absoluta La densidad absoluta es una magnitud intensiva de la materia; se emplea para expresar la relación entre la masa y el volumen de una sustancia. Por lo general, se formula en kg/m3. Densidad relativa Como densidad relativa se denomina aquella que hay entre una sustancia en relación con otra sustancia que es tomada como referencia. Generalmente se usa como densidad de referencia la del agua a una presión de una atmósfera a 4 °C, en cuyas condiciones la densidad del agua es de 1000 kg/m3. Densidad aparente La densidad aparente es aquella que presentan materiales que están constituidos por materiales heterogéneos. Un ejemplo de ello sería el suelo, que se encuentra compuesto por diversas sustancias y que contiene en su interior intersticios de aire Densidad media La densidad media es aquella que se calcula para un sistema heterogéneo. Para obtener la densidad media se divide la masa del objeto por su volumen

