Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PSICOLOGIA DEL CONSUMIDOR. Metaversos y Secondlife.  ¿Qué entendí de metaverso? Después de lo leído, pude comprender que ...
 Definición de Secondlife. es un metaverso lanzado en junio de 2003, desarrollado por Linden Lab, al que se puede acceder...
 ¿Qué se requiere para incorporar a Second Life? Para acceder al programa es requisito imprescindible crear una cuenta, l...
 ¿Qué son los Prims? Se le conoce como Prims o primitivas a una herramienta incluida en el programa Second Life que es ut...
 ¿Cuál es el objetivo de SecondLife como plataforma para la puesta en marcha de un trabajo de aprendizaje? Muchas univers...
 ¿Cuáles son los 10 pasos para desarrollar la practica en Second Life? 1. Instalar SecondLife en sus ordenadores 2. Crear...
Menciona 5 productos que se puedan utilizar o promocionar en Second Life. 1. Celulares y computadoras: sin dudas, usar mar...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Psicologia del consumidor tarea 3

11 views

Published on

Metaversos y SecondLife

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Psicologia del consumidor tarea 3

  1. 1. PSICOLOGIA DEL CONSUMIDOR. Metaversos y Secondlife.  ¿Qué entendí de metaverso? Después de lo leído, pude comprender que la palabra metaverso hace referencia a una realidad o entorno virtual tridimensional, donde las personas se conectan a través de sus ordenadores personales para interactuar social y económicamente con otros usuarios.
  2. 2.  Definición de Secondlife. es un metaverso lanzado en junio de 2003, desarrollado por Linden Lab, al que se puede acceder gratuitamente desde Internet. Sus usuarios, conocidos como "residentes", pueden acceder a SL mediante el uso de uno de los múltiples programas de interfaz llamados viewers (visores), los cuales les permiten interactuar entre ellos mediante un avatar. Los residentes pueden así explorar el mundo virtual, interactuar con otros residentes, establecer relaciones sociales, participar en diversas actividades tanto individuales como en grupo y crear y comerciar propiedad virtual y ofrecer servicios entre ellos. SL está destinado a mayores de 18 años.  Historia: En 1999, Philip Rosedale (conocido dentro de SL como Philip Linden) concibió Linden Lab, empresa que desarrolló un programa que permitía a sus usuarios la inmersión en un mundo virtual. En sus inicios la firma intentó desarrollar y comercializar hardware destinado a este fin, conocido como "The Ring" ("La Plataforma"), de la cual se realizó un prototipo formado por una estructura metálica con monitores en su entorno.
  3. 3.  ¿Qué se requiere para incorporar a Second Life? Para acceder al programa es requisito imprescindible crear una cuenta, la cual da acceso al mundo y al avatar individual. Los avatares son caracteres tridimensionales personalizables lo que le da a los usuarios la capacidad de convertirse en el personaje que deseen y "disfrutar" (como el mismo nombre del programa indica) de una segunda vida.
  4. 4.  ¿Qué son los Prims? Se le conoce como Prims o primitivas a una herramienta incluida en el programa Second Life que es utilizada para las creaciones en 3D basadas en simples figuras geométricas y que permite a los residentes la construcción de objetos virtuales. Estos elementos pueden usarse en combinación con el lenguaje de programación Linden scripting language o LSL con el fin de añadir funcionalidades a dichos objetos.
  5. 5.  ¿Cuál es el objetivo de SecondLife como plataforma para la puesta en marcha de un trabajo de aprendizaje? Muchas universidades y empresas están utilizando Second Life para la formación, incluyendo las universidades de Harvard, Oxford y las universidades de Puerto Rico. En el 2007 se empezó a usar Second Life para la enseñanza de idiomas. La enseñanza de inglés como un idioma extranjero ha conseguido una presencia a través de varias escuelas, incluyendo el British Council que ha tenido un enfoque en Teen Second Life, la versión de Second Life para adolescentes.
  6. 6.  ¿Cuáles son los 10 pasos para desarrollar la practica en Second Life? 1. Instalar SecondLife en sus ordenadores 2. Crear una cuenta en SecondLife para adquirir un avatar 3. Personalizar libremente el avatar 4. Aprender las principales opciones del videojuego: movimiento, comunicación, búsqueda 5. Visitar al menos 10 territorios diferentes 6. Conseguir un trabajo 7. Tratar de ganar Linden Dollars (moneda del videojuego) 8. Crear al menos un Objeto (con la herramienta Prim) 9. Crear o comercializar al menos un producto o servicio 10. Crear una isla o territorio propio  ¿Cuáles son los espacios interrelaciónales en SecondLife? Al ser un entorno virtual de una realidad posible, los avatares tienden a frecuentar lugares que en la vida real una persona visitaría tales como teatros, cine, oficinas laborales, parques, centros académicos, entre muchos otros.
  7. 7. Menciona 5 productos que se puedan utilizar o promocionar en Second Life. 1. Celulares y computadoras: sin dudas, usar marcas reconocidas de dichos equipos sería una buena estrategia de promoción ya que es algo que un avatar usaría todo el tiempo para comunicarse. 2. Comida y bebida: utilizar marcas de comida o bebidas como McDonald’s o Coca Cola dentro del entorno de SecondLife, despertaría una necesidad de que el usuario detrás del avatar se le antoje consumir uno de estos productos. 3. Productos de Belleza: usar maquillaje, cremas corporales o perfumes es algo que hacemos diario. Estoy segura que si se implementan marcas de dichos productos en SecondLife ayudaría de manera eficaz a la compañía a mantener una publicidad segura. 4. Ropa y zapatos: ya que es el usuario que crea de manera libre a su avatar, la opción de vestirlo y ponerlo a la moda o con ropa de temporada sería lo más usual en esta plataforma. Las marcas de ropa y zapatos serian sin duda alguna una manera de publicidad. 5. Automóviles: todo avatar en un punto del juego necesitara desplazarse por la ciudad virtual con un vehículo terrestre, acuático o aéreo. Esta otra opción sería muy buena para promocionar marcas como Volvo, Toyota o Ferrari.

×