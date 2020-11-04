Successfully reported this slideshow.
El materialismo vulgar El idealismo moral Clasificación de la filosofía.
MATERIALISMO VULGAR
FORMA NO FILOSÓFICA 3 FORMA PSEUDOFI- LO-SÓFICA
Surge a mediados del S. XIX representada principalmente por los materialistas Vogt, Buchner y Moleschott 4 Se caracterizan...
5 Es llamado también economismo Es una corriente filosófica que simplificaba y hacía más sencillos los principios fundamen...
6 Materialismo vulgar y religión El materialismo vulgar ante el problema de la religión sólo sabe decir una cosa: Dios no ...
7 Materialismo vulgar e ideología Los materialistas vulgares pensaban en lo ideal solo en sus mentes, refiriéndose con est...
8 Al final de todo el ser humano fue considerado por los materialistas como un ser mecánico un ser que no es libre ya que ...
IDEALISMO MORAL
IDEALISMO MORAL IDEALISMO FILOSOFICO
11 ✣ Doctrina que explica los fenómenos materiales en función al espíritu, la idea y la conciencia ✣ Idealista filosófico
12 ✣ Es quien se traza una meta, un objetivo en su vida y lucha con pasión por alcanzar dicha meta u objetivo. ✣ Idealista...
✣ Debemos evitar confundir el MATERIALISMO VULGAR y el IDEALISMO MORAL con sus formas materialistas e idealistas en filoso...
CLASIFICACION DE LA FILOSOFIA 14
 PRIMERA CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA FILOSOFÍA • ESTÉTICA • GNOSEOLOGÍA • EPISTEMOLOGÍA • AXIOLOGIA • ÉTICA a. La teoría normativ...
16 • SEMIÓTICA• COSMOLOGÍA• COSMOSOFÍA • ANTROPOLOGÍA FILOSÓFICA • TELEOLOGÍA• ONTOLOGÍA
17 SEGUNDA CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA FILOSOFÍA a. Filosofía empírica o sapiencial FILÓSOFOS PERUANOS Cesar Guardia Mayorga Dr.Fr...
18 b.Filosofía académica o en stricto sensu • Según Cesar Guardia en su obra “El concepto de filosofía” • Propia de las so...
19 TERCERA CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA FILOSOFÍA Según los paradigmas de la filosofía o según el marxismo o materialismo dialéctic...
20 Gracias…
MATERIALISMO VULGAR

MATERIALISMO VULGAR

×