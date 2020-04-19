Successfully reported this slideshow.
شیوه ارائه - واقعیت‌مجازی و واقعیت‌افزوده

VR and AR

Seyed Abolfazl Sherafat
Khashayar Mohasesi

شیوه ارائه - واقعیت‌مجازی و واقعیت‌افزوده

  1. 1. Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Seyed Abolfazl Sherafat Khashayar Mohasesi
  2. 2. What are Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality?
  4. 4. Virtual Reality Late 20th century Morton Heilig wrote in the 1950s of an "Experience Theatre" that could encompass all the senses in an effective manner, thus drawing the viewer into the onscreen activity. He built a prototype of his vision dubbed the Sensorama in 1962, along with five short films to be displayed in it while engaging multiple senses (sight, sound, smell, and touch). 4
  5. 5. VR in VideoGame 5
  6. 6. 6 VR in Military
  7. 7. 7 VR in Medicine
  8. 8. VR in Education 8
  9. 9. Finished? This is The point To START 9
  10. 10. The future is here Accuracy + Simplicity + Reduce costs 10
  12. 12. AR in VideoGame 12
  14. 14. AR in Industry 14
  15. 15. AR in Work Meeting 15
  16. 16. Better Than Good… 16
  18. 18. +500% Market Value 2016 to 2022 18
  19. 19. 161.000.000.000$ AR global market size in 2022 18.000.000.000$ VR global market size in 2022 +2,000,000 users In 2022 19
  20. 20. Mix Reality? Mix RealityVirtual Reality Augmented Reality 20
  21. 21. THANKS! Any questions? You can find me at ✘ abolfazlsh736@gmail.com ✘ flric@gmail.com 21

