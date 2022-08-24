bronchiectesis n.pptx

1.
Bronchiectasis
Mohammed Salih Ibrahim Osman
M.B.S.S University of Gezira
Clinical MD in Respiratory Medicine
CONSULTANT PUULMONL’EL– shaab
Teaching Hospiital.
2.
Definition
● Bronchiectasis is a chronic infection of
the bronchi and bronchioles leading to
permanent
dilatation of these airways. Main
organisms: H. influenzae; Strep.
pneumoniae;
Staph. aureus; Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
5.
Investigations
● Sputum culture. CXR: cystic shadows, thickened
bronchial walls (tramline
and ring shadows)HRCT chest: to assess extent
and distribution of
disease. Spirometry often shows an obstructive
pattern; reversibility should be assessed.
Bronchoscopy to locate site of haemoptysis,
exclude obstruction and obtain
samples for culture.Others: serum
immunoglobulins; CF sweat test; Aspergillus
precipitins or skin-prick test.
6.
Bronchiectasis.
There is
widespread
bronchial wall
abnormality in
both lungs, but
particularly in
the right lung. In
the right lower
zone,
there is marked
bronchial wall
thickening
8.
Management
● •Postural drainage should be performed
twice daily.
● Chest physiotherapy may aid sputum
expectoration and mucous drainage.
•Antibiotics should
be prescribed according to bacterial
sensitivities. Patients known to culture
Pseudomonas will require either oral
ciprofloxacin or IV antibiotics. If ≥3
exacerbations a year consider long-term
antibiotics.
9.
Management(CONT)
● •Bronchodilators (eg nebulized
salbutamol)
may be useful in patients with asthma,
COPD, CF, ABPA.
● •Corticosteroids (eg
prednisolone) for ABPA. •
● Surgery may be indicated in localized
disease or to control
severe haemoptysis.
10.
Special types of bronchiectasis
● 1 : Cystic fibrosis (CF)
life-threatening autosomal recessive
conditions affecting Caucasians. Caused
by mutations in the CF transmembrane
conductance regulator (CFTR) gene on
chromosome 7 (>800 mutations have now
been
identified
11.
CF : Pathopysiology
● ). This is a Cl - channel, and the defect
leads to a combination of defective
chloride secretion and increased sodium
absorption across airway epithelium. The
changes in the composition of airway
surface liquid predispose the lung to
chronic
pulmonary infections and bronchiectasis.
14.
CF : Dx Investigations
● Sweat test: sweat sodium and chloride
>60mmol/L; chloride usually > sodium.
Genetics: screening for known common
CF mutations should be considered.
Faecal elastase is a simple and useful
screening test for exocrine pancreatic
dysfunction.
15.
CF MANAGEMENT
● Patients with cystic fi brosis are best
managed by a multidisciplinary team, eg
physician, GP, physiotherapist, specialist
nurse, and dietician, with attention to
psychosocial as well as physical
wellbeing. Gene therapy (transfer of CFTR
gene using
liposome or adenovirus vectors) is not yet
possible
16.
Special types of bronchiectasis
● Kartagener syndrome ;(bronchiectasis +
dextrocardia + infertility / subfertility).
● Y
oung syndrome : bronchiectasis +
hearing difficulties+ infertility /
subfertility).
● Yellow nail syndrome : bronchiectasis +
Yellow nails + pluerla effusion