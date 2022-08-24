Successfully reported this slideshow.
bronchiectesis n.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
bronchiectesis n.pptx

Aug. 24, 2022
Education

In this presentation we are going to discuss bronchiectasis

In this presentation we are going to discuss bronchiectasis

Education

bronchiectesis n.pptx

  1. 1. Bronchiectasis Mohammed Salih Ibrahim Osman M.B.S.S University of Gezira Clinical MD in Respiratory Medicine CONSULTANT PUULMONL’EL– shaab Teaching Hospiital.
  2. 2. Definition ● Bronchiectasis is a chronic infection of the bronchi and bronchioles leading to permanent dilatation of these airways. Main organisms: H. influenzae; Strep. pneumoniae; Staph. aureus; Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
  3. 3. Causes Congenital: cysticfi brosis (CF); Young’s syndrome; primary ciliary dyskinesia; Kartagener’s syndrome ). Post-infection: measles; pertussis; bronchiolitis; pneumonia; TB; HIV. Other: bronchial obstruction (tumour, foreign body L.node); Others allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA,); hypogammaglobulinaemia; rheumatoid arthritis; ulcerative colitis; idiopathic
  4. 4. Clinical features ● Symptoms: persistent cough; copious purulent sputum; intermittent haemoptysis. ● Signs: finger clubbing; coarse inspiratory crepitations; wheeze (asthma, COPD, ABPA). ● Complications: pneumonia, pleural ef usion; pneumothorax; haemoptysis; cerebral abscess; amyloidosis
  5. 5. Investigations ● Sputum culture. CXR: cystic shadows, thickened bronchial walls (tramline and ring shadows)HRCT chest: to assess extent and distribution of disease. Spirometry often shows an obstructive pattern; reversibility should be assessed. Bronchoscopy to locate site of haemoptysis, exclude obstruction and obtain samples for culture.Others: serum immunoglobulins; CF sweat test; Aspergillus precipitins or skin-prick test.
  6. 6. Bronchiectasis. There is widespread bronchial wall abnormality in both lungs, but particularly in the right lung. In the right lower zone, there is marked bronchial wall thickening
  7. 7. CT chest : Bronchiectasis
  8. 8. Management ● •Postural drainage should be performed twice daily. ● Chest physiotherapy may aid sputum expectoration and mucous drainage. •Antibiotics should be prescribed according to bacterial sensitivities. Patients known to culture Pseudomonas will require either oral ciprofloxacin or IV antibiotics. If ≥3 exacerbations a year consider long-term antibiotics.
  9. 9. Management(CONT) ● •Bronchodilators (eg nebulized salbutamol) may be useful in patients with asthma, COPD, CF, ABPA. ● •Corticosteroids (eg prednisolone) for ABPA. • ● Surgery may be indicated in localized disease or to control severe haemoptysis.
  10. 10. Special types of bronchiectasis ● 1 : Cystic fibrosis (CF) life-threatening autosomal recessive conditions affecting Caucasians. Caused by mutations in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene on chromosome 7 (>800 mutations have now been identified
  11. 11. CF : Pathopysiology ● ). This is a Cl - channel, and the defect leads to a combination of defective chloride secretion and increased sodium absorption across airway epithelium. The changes in the composition of airway surface liquid predispose the lung to chronic pulmonary infections and bronchiectasis.
  12. 12. CF : Clinical picture ● Neonate: Failure to thrive; meconium ileus; rectal prolapse. Children and young adults: Respiratory: cough; wheeze; recurrent infections; bronchiectasis; pneumothorax; haemoptysis; respiratory failure; cor pulmonale. Gastrointestinal: pancreatic insuffiiency (diabetes mellitus, steatorrhoea); distal intestinal obstruction syndrome (meconium ileus
  13. 13. CF : Clinical picture ● Gastrointestinal: pancreatic insuffiiency (diabetes mellitus, steatorrhoea); distal intestinal obstruction syndrome (meconium ileus equivalent); gallstones; cirrhosis. Others:male infertility; osteoporosis; arthritis; vasculitis ); nasal polyps; sinusitis; and hypertrophic pulmonary osteoarthropathy (HPOA). Signs: cyanosis; finger clubbing; bilateral coarse crackles.
  14. 14. CF : Dx Investigations ● Sweat test: sweat sodium and chloride >60mmol/L; chloride usually > sodium. Genetics: screening for known common CF mutations should be considered. Faecal elastase is a simple and useful screening test for exocrine pancreatic dysfunction.
  15. 15. CF MANAGEMENT ● Patients with cystic fi brosis are best managed by a multidisciplinary team, eg physician, GP, physiotherapist, specialist nurse, and dietician, with attention to psychosocial as well as physical wellbeing. Gene therapy (transfer of CFTR gene using liposome or adenovirus vectors) is not yet possible
  16. 16. Special types of bronchiectasis ● Kartagener syndrome ;(bronchiectasis + dextrocardia + infertility / subfertility). ● Y oung syndrome : bronchiectasis + hearing difficulties+ infertility / subfertility). ● Yellow nail syndrome : bronchiectasis + Yellow nails + pluerla effusion
  17. 17. 0 THE END

