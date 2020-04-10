Beamer taludes con geoestudio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
´OBAL DE HUAMANGA GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 1 / 72 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRIST Docente: M.Sc. Ing. Ab...
´INDICE 1 OBJETIVO 2 MARCO TE´ORICO TALUD MOVIMIENTOS DEL TERRENO ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES AN´ALISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUD...
OBJETIVOS Comprender la importancia del factor de seguridad en la estabilidad de taludes Determinar los factores de seguri...
¿QU´E ES UN TALUD? Es una superﬁcie inclinada de una masa de suelo o de roca. Hablar de talud hace referencia tambi´en al ...
¿QU´E ES UN TALUD? O tambi´en: Permanente Temporal Figure: Suelos artiﬁcales para su uso en taludes de la C´ıa Minera Coim...
¿QU´E ES UN TALUD? Un talud queda deﬁnido por el angulo que forma la superﬁcie del mismo con la horizontal (β), su altura ...
CAUSAS DE FALLA Las causas por las cuales un talud falla pueden deberse a: Factores externos Factores internos Socavaci´on...
TIPOS DE FALLA EN UN TALUD Un talud ”falla” cuando se generan esfuerzos de corte y/o fricci´on dentro de la masa de suelo,...
DESLIZAMIENTOS Un deslizamiento o movimiento en masa se genera cuando la geometria del talud, sumado a las causas de la fa...
¿POR QU´E ES IMPORTANTE LA ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES? Garantiza seguridad, econom´ıa y est´etica Talud Aplicaci´on Taludes de...
AN´ALISIS Los ingenieros civiles deben realizar los c´alculos para comprobar la seguridad de los taludes naturales, talude...
FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD El objetivo del an´alisis es determinar el factor de seguridad FS = Factor de seguridad con respecto a...
FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD Considerando criterio de Mohr Coulomb FS = τf τd τf = c + σ tan φ τd = cd + σ tan φd Cuando FS = 1 fal...
M´ETODOS DE C´ALCULO GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 14 / 72
M´ETODOS DE DOVELAS El suelo por encima de la superﬁcie de falla se divide en varias dovelas verticales. La anchura de cad...
M´ETODOS DE DOVELAS GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 16 / 72
GEOSTUDIO Conjunto de programas para modelar estabilidad de taludes, deformaciones de suelos, transferencia de calor en su...
GEOSTUDIO Cuenta con 7 programas en su plataforma: SLOPE/W, SEEP/W, SIGMA/W, QUAKE/W, TEMP/W, CTRAN/W, AIR/W. Los cuatro p...
VENTAJAS Combina an´alisis en un solo proyecto integrado Resolver m´ultiples an´alisis simult´aneamente Interpretar result...
MODELACI´ON EN GEOSTUDIO PRESA PARA MODELAR EN GEOSTUDIO 2012 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 20 / 72
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO MORGENSTERN - PRICE PASOS: Modelamos nuestra presa en AutoCAD con coordenad...
1. Modelamiento del talud en AUTOCAD 2015 PASOS: Guardamos Clic en ´ıcono AutoCAD, Clic en Save As: Drawing clic GRUPO NRO...
1. Modelamiento del talud en AUTOCAD 2015 PASOS: Elegimos una carpeta y guardamos con extensi´on: AutoCAD 2013 DXF (*.dxf)...
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Abrimos el programa GeoStudio 2012. Click en nuevo proyecto: Damos la...
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Poner nombre en t´ıtulo y autor: T´ıtulo: Estabilidad de taludes. Aut...
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Elegimos el m´etodo para el an´alisis y otros. Elegimos en an´alisis ...
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En Conﬁguraci´on: En la opci´on Condiciones PWP elegimos: L´ınea piez...
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En la opci´on superﬁcies de deslizamiento elegimos: derecha a izquier...
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En la opci´on Distribuci´on del FS elegimos el: Constante. GRUPO NRO....
2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En la opci´on Avanzado elegimos: N´um. de rebanadas: 30 Descripci´on:...
3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Clic en archivo. Importar regiones: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC ...
3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Buscamos la ruta donde guardamos nuestro archivo del AutoCAD,...
3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Nos sale una ventana, damos click aplicar y aceptar. GRUPO NR...
3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Adecuar el AutoCAD en nuestro GeoSTUDIO 2012: Click en entorn...
3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Establecemos escala y otros: Escala: horz: 1300, Vert: 1300 L...
4. Deﬁnir ejes del dibujo PASOS: Click en boceto. Click en Ejes: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 36 / 72
4. Deﬁnir ejes del dibujo PASOS: Nos sale una ventana, ponemos: Cotas y Abcisas. Eje x: m´ax= 300m (superior a 280m, nuest...
4. Deﬁnir ejes del dibujo PASOS: El programa nos muestra GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 38 / 72
5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Click en dibujar materiales: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 39 / 72
5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Click en introducir GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 40 / 72
5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Click en A˜nadir GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 41 / 72
5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Introducir materiales: Escribimos el nombre: material del talud, click en color y esta...
5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Damos clic en dibujar, materiales El puntero sale cuadrado y damos clic en nuestra reg...
6. Estados de carga PASOS: Ponemos del dato la carga distribuida en la corona: Damos clic en Draw cargas aplicadas Clic en...
6. Estados de carga PASOS: Dibujamos la carga distribuida en la corona. Damos soom con el scrol del mouse para acercar nue...
7. Incidencia del agua PASOS: Ponemos agua en nuestro talud: Damos clic en Dibujar presi´on de poro Clic en a˜nadir GRUPO ...
7. Incidencia del agua PASOS: clic en cota 90 y llevar el puntero horizontal hasta la talud 90 que sale en el puntero damo...
7. Incidencia del agua PASOS: Clic en ﬁnalizar GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 48 / 72
8. Direccionamiento de la falla del talud PASOS: La direcci´on de la falla: Damos clic en Dibujar entra y salida de las su...
8. Direccionamiento de la falla del talud PASOS: Clic en la presa en la pata izquierda no tan centro sino m´as izquierda y...
9. Corrida del modelamiento PASOS: Para que el programe de resultados: Clic en inicio Nos sale una ventana para guardar el...
10.El factor de seguridad an´alisis est´atico PASOS: Al esperar unos cuantos segundos: Nos da el factor de seguridad m´ıni...
10.El factor de seguridad an´alisis est´atico PASOS: En la opci´on superﬁcies de deslizamiento podemos ver los diferentes ...
11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico Para el an´alisis s´ısmico o din´amico tenemos q volver al estado inic...
11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: Introducimos horizontal: 0.2, vertical 0.15 y aceptar GRUPO NRO...
11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: Click en inicio para hacer correr el modelamiento GRUPO NRO. 20...
11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: El nuevo factor de seguridad disminuye con respecto al an´alisi...
11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: En la opci´on superﬁcies de deslizamiento podemos ver los difer...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER De lo modelado anteriormente, solo realizamos los siguientes pasos:...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Clic en introducir y an´alisis GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, ...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Elegimos el m´etodo: Spencer y cerrar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC Jan...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Para iniciar con el modelado damos clic en inicio y nos da el facto...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Para iniciar con el modelado damos clic en inicio y nos da el facto...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU De lo modelado anteriormente, solo realizamos los siguientes pasos: C...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU Clic en introducir y an´alisis GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 20...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU Elegimos el m´etodo: Janbu y cerrar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January...
ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU Para iniciar con el modelado damos clic en inicio y nos da el factor ...
CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD POR LOS DIFERENTES METODOS Una vez obtenido los factores de seguridad para...
CONCLUSIONES El dise˜no de un talud depender´a de los ﬁnes para los cuales se elabora, pudiendo ser permanentes o temporal...
CONCLUSIONES El paquete de programas de GeoStudio, y en especial el programa Slope/W brindan las herramientas necesarias p...
BIBLIOGRA´IA Braja, M. (2015) Fundamentos de ingenier´ıa geot´ecnica. Cengage Learning Editores, M´exico. Gonzales, L. (19...
¡¡ MUCHAS GRACIAS!! GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 72 / 72
  1. 1. ´OBAL DE HUAMANGA GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 1 / 72 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRIST Docente: M.Sc. Ing. Abner Curi Vega Autores: Grupo número 20 January 3, 2020 "CÁLCULO DEL FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD EN TALUDES CON EL SOFTWAREGEOSTUDIO"
  2. 2. ´INDICE 1 OBJETIVO 2 MARCO TE´ORICO TALUD MOVIMIENTOS DEL TERRENO ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES AN´ALISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD M´ETODOS DE C´ALCULO 3 USO DEL PROGRAMA GEOSTUDIO CONOCIENDO EL PROGRAMA GU´IA DE APLICACI´ON 4 CONCLUSIONES GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 2 / 72
  3. 3. OBJETIVOS Comprender la importancia del factor de seguridad en la estabilidad de taludes Determinar los factores de seguridad a trav´es de los distintos m´etodos conocidos y con ayuda de la herramienta GeoStudio GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 3 / 72
  4. 4. ¿QU´E ES UN TALUD? Es una superﬁcie inclinada de una masa de suelo o de roca. Hablar de talud hace referencia tambi´en al ”cuerpo” de ´este o la masa de suelo m´as susceptible a sufrir ”falla”. Los taludes por lo general se clasiﬁcan seg´un el tipo de superﬁcie (natural o artiﬁcal) y al tipo de estructuraen la que se encuentra el suelo (in situ, compactado) Tipos: Talud de corte: suelo in situ con superﬁcie artiﬁcial Talud de lleno: estructura y forma artiﬁcial - material conpactado - superﬁcie reconformada Figure: Trabajos de control en la Costa Verde (Lima) GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 4 / 72
  5. 5. ¿QU´E ES UN TALUD? O tambi´en: Permanente Temporal Figure: Suelos artiﬁcales para su uso en taludes de la C´ıa Minera Coimolache SA (Cajamarca) GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 5 / 72
  6. 6. ¿QU´E ES UN TALUD? Un talud queda deﬁnido por el angulo que forma la superﬁcie del mismo con la horizontal (β), su altura (H), una corona (cresta) y su pie Figure: Componentes de un talud Figure: Conformaci´on de terraplenes Carretera Tingo Mar´ıa (2012) GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 6 / 72
  7. 7. CAUSAS DE FALLA Las causas por las cuales un talud falla pueden deberse a: Factores externos Factores internos Socavaci´on o p´erdida del pie Aumento temporal de las presiones (u) Falla en el suelo de fundaci´on. P´erdida de resistencia cortante del suelo. Sobrecargas e inﬁltraciones en la corona Fen´omenos de tubiﬁcaci´on Ausencia de sistemas de drenaje en el talud Licuaci´on. Vibraciones inducidas Sismos Table: Causas de falla GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 7 / 72
  8. 8. TIPOS DE FALLA EN UN TALUD Un talud ”falla” cuando se generan esfuerzos de corte y/o fricci´on dentro de la masa de suelo, y estos se encuentran por encima del valor admisible (envolvente de resistencia) Figure: Tipos de falla frecuentes GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 8 / 72
  9. 9. DESLIZAMIENTOS Un deslizamiento o movimiento en masa se genera cuando la geometria del talud, sumado a las causas de la falla, conﬁgura una condicion de inestabilidad. Figure: Derrumbe carretera de Tarapoto (2019) GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 9 / 72
  10. 10. ¿POR QU´E ES IMPORTANTE LA ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES? Garantiza seguridad, econom´ıa y est´etica Talud Aplicaci´on Taludes de corte y relleno Carreteras Taludes de reconformaci´on. Ingenier´ıa de presas Excavaciones construcciones de una obra civil Table: Importancia de la estabilidad de taludes GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 10 / 72
  11. 11. AN´ALISIS Los ingenieros civiles deben realizar los c´alculos para comprobar la seguridad de los taludes naturales, taludes de excavaciones y terraplentes compactados El proceso de analisis de estabilidad de taludes implica la determinacion y la comparacion del corte de desarrollo a lo largo de la superﬁcie de ruptura mas probable con la resistencia del suelo al corte Depende de la estratiﬁcacion del suelo y sus parametros de resistencia al corte, las ﬁltraciones a traves del talud y la eleccion de una superﬁcie de deslizamiento potencial GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 11 / 72
  12. 12. FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD El objetivo del an´alisis es determinar el factor de seguridad FS = Factor de seguridad con respecto a la resistencia τf = Resistencia del suelo al corte τd = Esfuerzo cortante promedio desarrollado a lo largo de la superﬁcie potencial de falla FS = τf τd GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 12 / 72
  13. 13. FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD Considerando criterio de Mohr Coulomb FS = τf τd τf = c + σ tan φ τd = cd + σ tan φd Cuando FS = 1 falla inminente Se recomienda un valor FS = 1.5 para el dise˜no del talud (generalmente) GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 13 / 72
  14. 14. M´ETODOS DE C´ALCULO GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 14 / 72
  15. 15. M´ETODOS DE DOVELAS El suelo por encima de la superﬁcie de falla se divide en varias dovelas verticales. La anchura de cada una de estas no necesaita ser la misma GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 15 / 72
  16. 16. M´ETODOS DE DOVELAS GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 16 / 72
  17. 17. GEOSTUDIO Conjunto de programas para modelar estabilidad de taludes, deformaciones de suelos, transferencia de calor en suelos y rocas GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 17 / 72
  18. 18. GEOSTUDIO Cuenta con 7 programas en su plataforma: SLOPE/W, SEEP/W, SIGMA/W, QUAKE/W, TEMP/W, CTRAN/W, AIR/W. Los cuatro primeros programas son los que se usan m´as en la ingenier´ıa civil. SLOPE/W: sirve para el an´alisis de estabilidad de taludes, suelos y rocas SEEP/W: an´alisis con ﬂujo de agua subterr´aneo en medios porosos, saturados y no saturados SIGMA/W: an´alisis de esfuerzo deformaci´on de tierra y materiales geot´ecnicos QUAKE/W: an´alisis de licuefacci´on y cargas din´amicas que ocurre en el suelo GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 18 / 72
  19. 19. VENTAJAS Combina an´alisis en un solo proyecto integrado Resolver m´ultiples an´alisis simult´aneamente Interpretar resultados con visualizaci´on y gr´aﬁcos GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 19 / 72
  20. 20. MODELACI´ON EN GEOSTUDIO PRESA PARA MODELAR EN GEOSTUDIO 2012 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 20 / 72
  21. 21. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO MORGENSTERN - PRICE PASOS: Modelamos nuestra presa en AutoCAD con coordenadas o usando comandos: oﬀset, Pline. Llamamos comando BO (para hacer nuestra presa su regi´on) clic en pick points, clic a la regi´on y enter. Nuestro dibujo tiene que tener coordenada (0,0), para ello hacemos clic en new UCS y damos clic en la esquina inferior izquierda de imagen y enter. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 21 / 72
  22. 22. 1. Modelamiento del talud en AUTOCAD 2015 PASOS: Guardamos Clic en ´ıcono AutoCAD, Clic en Save As: Drawing clic GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 22 / 72
  23. 23. 1. Modelamiento del talud en AUTOCAD 2015 PASOS: Elegimos una carpeta y guardamos con extensi´on: AutoCAD 2013 DXF (*.dxf) y clic save GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 23 / 72
  24. 24. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Abrimos el programa GeoStudio 2012. Click en nuevo proyecto: Damos la opci´on: Crear desde valores iniciales (Unidades SI), click en crear. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 24 / 72
  25. 25. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Poner nombre en t´ıtulo y autor: T´ıtulo: Estabilidad de taludes. Autor: Grupo 16 Damos clic a˜nadir, en An´alisis SLOPE/W y damos click en equilibrio l´ımite. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 25 / 72
  26. 26. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Elegimos el m´etodo para el an´alisis y otros. Elegimos en an´alisis tipo: Morgenstern-Price: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 26 / 72
  27. 27. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En Conﬁguraci´on: En la opci´on Condiciones PWP elegimos: L´ınea piezom´etrica. Tambi´en activamos en Aplicar correcci´on fre´atica. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 27 / 72
  28. 28. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En la opci´on superﬁcies de deslizamiento elegimos: derecha a izquierda ya que nuestro talud va fallar en ese sentido. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 28 / 72
  29. 29. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En la opci´on Distribuci´on del FS elegimos el: Constante. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 29 / 72
  30. 30. 2. Modelamiento En el programa GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: En la opci´on Avanzado elegimos: N´um. de rebanadas: 30 Descripci´on: modelamiento taludes mec suelos 2 Finalmente click en: cerrar GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 30 / 72
  31. 31. 3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Clic en archivo. Importar regiones: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 31 / 72
  32. 32. 3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Buscamos la ruta donde guardamos nuestro archivo del AutoCAD, damos click a nuestro archivo y abrir: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 32 / 72
  33. 33. 3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Nos sale una ventana, damos click aplicar y aceptar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 33 / 72
  34. 34. 3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Adecuar el AutoCAD en nuestro GeoSTUDIO 2012: Click en entornos geom´etricos: Unidades y escala click. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 34 / 72
  35. 35. 3. Importar nuestro archivo AutoCAD al GeoSTUDIO 2012 PASOS: Establecemos escala y otros: Escala: horz: 1300, Vert: 1300 L´ımite del problema: x= -30, y= -30 (clic en aplicar y se ajusta nuestra talud al programa) Unidades de ingenier´ıa: click m´etrico, Fuerza en kilonewtons, peso esp. Agua= 9.807 kN/m3. Finalmente click aplicar y aceptar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 35 / 72
  36. 36. 4. Deﬁnir ejes del dibujo PASOS: Click en boceto. Click en Ejes: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 36 / 72
  37. 37. 4. Deﬁnir ejes del dibujo PASOS: Nos sale una ventana, ponemos: Cotas y Abcisas. Eje x: m´ax= 300m (superior a 280m, nuestra base de la presa), eje y: m´ax= 150m (superior a 100m, nuestra altura de la presa) Finalmente cerrar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 37 / 72
  38. 38. 4. Deﬁnir ejes del dibujo PASOS: El programa nos muestra GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 38 / 72
  39. 39. 5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Click en dibujar materiales: GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 39 / 72
  40. 40. 5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Click en introducir GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 40 / 72
  41. 41. 5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Click en A˜nadir GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 41 / 72
  42. 42. 5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Introducir materiales: Escribimos el nombre: material del talud, click en color y establecemos el color: marr´on y ok. Material modelo: Mohr-Coulomb. Peso espec´ıﬁco: 22 kN/m3 Cohesi´on: 0.5 Kpa Φ: 28 grados (es el ´angulo de fricci´on) Clic en mostrar leyenda y cerrar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 42 / 72
  43. 43. 5. Deﬁnir material del talud PASOS: Damos clic en dibujar, materiales El puntero sale cuadrado y damos clic en nuestra regi´on de talud y luego cerramos. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 43 / 72
  44. 44. 6. Estados de carga PASOS: Ponemos del dato la carga distribuida en la corona: Damos clic en Draw cargas aplicadas Clic en a˜nadir Peso espec´ıﬁco: 12 kN/m3 y clic en dibujar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 44 / 72
  45. 45. 6. Estados de carga PASOS: Dibujamos la carga distribuida en la corona. Damos soom con el scrol del mouse para acercar nuestra talud, iniciamos dando clic en la corona parte izquierda. Luego damos clic arriba a 5m a 90 grados (nos aparece en el puntero) Llevamos el puntero a la derecha horizontal 15m por el ancho de la corona. Finalmente damos anti clic y ﬁnalizar GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 45 / 72
  46. 46. 7. Incidencia del agua PASOS: Ponemos agua en nuestro talud: Damos clic en Dibujar presi´on de poro Clic en a˜nadir GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 46 / 72
  47. 47. 7. Incidencia del agua PASOS: clic en cota 90 y llevar el puntero horizontal hasta la talud 90 que sale en el puntero damos clic. Hacemos clic en puntos de la presa (porque se van mojar las superﬁcies de la presa con la lluvia) Terminamos con clic derecho GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 47 / 72
  48. 48. 7. Incidencia del agua PASOS: Clic en ﬁnalizar GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 48 / 72
  49. 49. 8. Direccionamiento de la falla del talud PASOS: La direcci´on de la falla: Damos clic en Dibujar entra y salida de las superﬁcies de deslizamiento y lo movemos la ventana que nos sale, para trabajar en la presa. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 49 / 72
  50. 50. 8. Direccionamiento de la falla del talud PASOS: Clic en la presa en la pata izquierda no tan centro sino m´as izquierda y clic en la corona en su centro, aplicar y ﬁnalizar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 50 / 72
  51. 51. 9. Corrida del modelamiento PASOS: Para que el programe de resultados: Clic en inicio Nos sale una ventana para guardar el modelamiento Poner nombre: Mec suelos 2 estabilidad taludes met Morgenstern- Price y clic guardar GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 51 / 72
  52. 52. 10.El factor de seguridad an´alisis est´atico PASOS: Al esperar unos cuantos segundos: Nos da el factor de seguridad m´ınimo que es: 1.242 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 52 / 72
  53. 53. 10.El factor de seguridad an´alisis est´atico PASOS: En la opci´on superﬁcies de deslizamiento podemos ver los diferentes factores de seguridad y como va cambiando en nuestra presa Damos clic en los factores y cambia en la presa GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 53 / 72
  54. 54. 11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico Para el an´alisis s´ısmico o din´amico tenemos q volver al estado inicial: PASOS: Click en deﬁnici´on Click en introducir: carga s´ısmica clic GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 54 / 72
  55. 55. 11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: Introducimos horizontal: 0.2, vertical 0.15 y aceptar GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 55 / 72
  56. 56. 11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: Click en inicio para hacer correr el modelamiento GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 56 / 72
  57. 57. 11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: El nuevo factor de seguridad disminuye con respecto al an´alisis est´atico: El factor de seguridad m´ınima es: 0.714 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 57 / 72
  58. 58. 11. El factor de seguridad para an´alisis din´amico PASOS: En la opci´on superﬁcies de deslizamiento podemos ver los diferentes factores de seguridad y como va cambiando en nuestra presa Damos clic en los factores y cambia en la presa GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 58 / 72
  59. 59. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER De lo modelado anteriormente, solo realizamos los siguientes pasos: Clic en deﬁnici´on para volver a correr. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 59 / 72
  60. 60. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Clic en introducir y an´alisis GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 60 / 72
  61. 61. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Elegimos el m´etodo: Spencer y cerrar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 61 / 72
  62. 62. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Para iniciar con el modelado damos clic en inicio y nos da el factor de seguridad con el metodo spencer =1.241 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 62 / 72
  63. 63. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO SPENCER Para iniciar con el modelado damos clic en inicio y nos da el factor de seguridad con el metodo spencer =1.241 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 63 / 72
  64. 64. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU De lo modelado anteriormente, solo realizamos los siguientes pasos: Clic en deﬁnici´on para volver a correr. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 64 / 72
  65. 65. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU Clic en introducir y an´alisis GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 65 / 72
  66. 66. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU Elegimos el m´etodo: Janbu y cerrar. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 66 / 72
  67. 67. ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES CON GEOSTUDIO - M´ETODO JANBU Para iniciar con el modelado damos clic en inicio y nos da el factor de seguridad con el m´etodo Janbu =1.180 GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 67 / 72
  68. 68. CUADRO COMPARATIVO DE LOS FACTORES DE SEGURIDAD POR LOS DIFERENTES METODOS Una vez obtenido los factores de seguridad para cada m´etodo, presentamos un cuadro comparativo en el cual se nota que los valores no los mismos pero en algunos m´etodos son muy pr´oximos. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 68 / 72
  69. 69. CONCLUSIONES El dise˜no de un talud depender´a de los ﬁnes para los cuales se elabora, pudiendo ser permanentes o temporales, y en los cuales para el dise˜no se debe tener en cuenta los criterios adecuados para evitar p´erdidas econ´omicas, humanas y otros vinculados. Seg´un las caracter´ısticas del trabajo o proyecto a realizar, se debe elegir un factor de seguridad adecuado. Se recomienda para trabajos de ingenier´ıa civil factores de seguridad superiores o iguales a 1.5 para tener el grado de conﬁabilidad necesario para la preservaci´on del proyecto. La elecci´on del m´etodo de an´alisis m´as adecuado depender´a de las propiedades del material, la informaci´on disponible y el objetivo de estudio junto con los resultados que se espera obtener. Por lo que para un mismo an´alisis, al aplicar distintos m´etodos pueden dar valores similares o muy discrepantes. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 69 / 72
  70. 70. CONCLUSIONES El paquete de programas de GeoStudio, y en especial el programa Slope/W brindan las herramientas necesarias para modelar y estimar los factores de seguridad para cada tipo de evento. Sin embargo, los criterios an´alisis, interpretaci´on, medidas preventivas y/o de control son netamente funciones del especialista, por lo que el software debe tratarse como una herramienta de ayuda m´as no como un reemplazo del profesional en la toma de decisiones. Para la soluci´on de un problema a trav´es del uso de Slope/W, y esto es, hallar el valor m´ınimo del coeﬁciente de seguridad, este valor m´ınimo debe cumplir los criterios de ser ´unico valor (un solo lugar geom´etrico con el menor valor) y ser el m´ınimo de los m´ınimos. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 70 / 72
  71. 71. BIBLIOGRA´IA Braja, M. (2015) Fundamentos de ingenier´ıa geot´ecnica. Cengage Learning Editores, M´exico. Gonzales, L. (1994) Ingenier´ıa Geol´ogica.Prentice-Hall, Espa˜na. Lopez, G. (2017) Introducci´on al programa Slope/W 2012. Apuntes, Universidad de Cordoba, Departamento de Mec´anica, ´Area de Mec´anica de Medios Continuos y Teor´ıa de Estructuras, Espa˜na. Mora, R. Deslizamiento Bajo Gamboa Costa Rica: La posibilidad de una estabilizaci´on rentable. Art´ıculo, Universidad de Costa Rica, Escuela Centroamericana de Geolog´ıa. Saez, R (2013) Fundamentos de Geotecnia. Apuntes ICE - 2604, Pontiﬁcia Universidad Cat´olica de Chile, Departamento de Ingenier´ıa Estructural y Geotecnia. Whitlow, R. (1994). Fundamentos de mec´anica de suelos.Continental, M´exico. GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 71 / 72
  72. 72. ¡¡ MUCHAS GRACIAS!! GRUPO NRO. 20 (UNSCH) IC January 3, 2020 72 / 72

