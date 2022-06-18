Successfully reported this slideshow.

It's The Economy Stupid.pdf

Jun. 18, 2022
Jun. 18, 2022
Article in The Times of Israel by Andy Blumenthal: It is incredible that our leaders, economic advisors, and near endless pundits didn't see what was surely coming down the road in terms of an overheating economy, inflation, and a spiraling national debt now over $30 trillion and growing. Despite economic signals even visible to the layman, the Fed continued to promise to hold the interest rates near zero "for years" to come. The cheap money and free-wheeling government spending became an avalanche with almost no adult in the room willing to stand up and say, "Stop the money madness! Government handouts are not free!"

News & Politics

×