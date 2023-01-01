Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Facing Hardship, Finding Humility.pdf
Facing Hardship, Finding Humility.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

From Judaism With Love.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
What Are You Refusing To See_ _ Andy Blumenthal _ The Blogs.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
The Irreligious Religious.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
Leadership With Heart.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
Contradictions, Corruption, and Lies.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
It's The Economy Stupid.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
Testing Our Faith.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
Jude in America.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
1 of 4 Ad

Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here.pdf

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

News & Politics

Article in The Times of Israel by Andy Blumenthal: The terrorist Iranian regime is a mutual threat to both Israel and the United States. They should not be afraid to defend humanity from Iran’s irrational hatred and hostility.

Article in The Times of Israel by Andy Blumenthal: The terrorist Iranian regime is a mutual threat to both Israel and the United States. They should not be afraid to defend humanity from Iran’s irrational hatred and hostility.

News & Politics
Advertisement

Recommended

Facing Hardship, Finding Humility.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
2 views
6 slides
Hypersonic to a Global Showdown.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
8 views
6 slides
Death Con_ NEVER AGAIN.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
2 views
6 slides
Israel, Warrior Nation.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
3 views
7 slides
Concrete Faith in a Flimsy Sukkah.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
1 view
5 slides
Worried About the Nukes
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
4 views
6 slides
Finding Truth in a Topsy-Turvy World.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
4 views
7 slides
7 & the Redemption.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
4 views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal (20)

From Judaism With Love.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
5 views
What Are You Refusing To See_ _ Andy Blumenthal _ The Blogs.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
2 views
The Irreligious Religious.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
3 views
Leadership With Heart.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
4 views
Contradictions, Corruption, and Lies.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
7 views
It's The Economy Stupid.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
8 views
Testing Our Faith.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
89 views
Jude in America.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
53 views
A Dream And An Honor
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
107 views
Lessons From Israel In Stopping Ransomware
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
108 views
Synagogue Politics
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
126 views
Goading The Bull In Ukraine
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
25 views
A Trust Beyond Faith
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
21 views
Discerning The Truth Amid Iran's Lies
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
133 views
Dancing on The Head of a Pin
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
114 views
When Hypocrisy Leads to Abuse
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
142 views
What's Your Kindness
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
114 views
Love Your Family as the Stranger
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
103 views
He Who Saves A Life
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
130 views
Unstoppable fear meets immovable humiliation
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
59 views
From Judaism With Love.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
5 views
6 slides
What Are You Refusing To See_ _ Andy Blumenthal _ The Blogs.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
2 views
7 slides
The Irreligious Religious.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
3 views
7 slides
Leadership With Heart.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
4 views
5 slides
Contradictions, Corruption, and Lies.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
7 views
6 slides
It's The Economy Stupid.pdf
Andy (Avraham) Blumenthal
8 views
4 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

HOW TO STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY THREATENED BY NEO-FASCISM IN BRAZIL.pdf
Faga1939
6 views
pdfcoffee.com_alain-de-benoist-charles-champetier-manifesto-for-a-european-re...
QuicoZinhoMara
1 view
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
Backward Classes.pptx
POPCORN82
3 views
A Twitter Post Made Millions Relive their Childhood.pptx
Businessupside8240
3 views
Political situation of Pakistan
SamadKiani2
3 views
kashmir issue.pptx
MeliodasSama29
2 views
Faceless Assessment And Its Advantage & Disadvantage.pptx
taxguruedu
5 views
LOCATION REPORT 17-2007.pdf
secure8
4 views
logo.pdf
ChetanPatil653925
4 views
Are Politically Motivated Investment Decisions Wise?
InvestingTips
0 views
Kris Kourtis Speaks To The Press and And Fans
Kris Kourtis
7 views
Tony Iavarone Hamilton describe Incidences of Honour-Related Violence in the ...
TonyLavarone
8 views
Money Laundering Activities in India and outside India.pptx
taxguruedu
0 views
Women in Dialogue.pptx
Jarek8
3 views
31122022_First India_Mumbai.pdf
FirstIndia1
4 views
Audit Documentation and its Importance.pptx
taxguruedu
3 views
Notification of Public Meetings on Hermit-add'l meetings.pdf
SGB Media Group
5 views
Thirty To Net Zero Volume 2 Issue 17(2022)
PublicRelations65
5 views
Chapter3-4 Networks Topologies and Devices.ppt
tahaniali27
3 views
HOW TO STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY THREATENED BY NEO-FASCISM IN BRAZIL.pdf
Faga1939
6 views
3 slides
pdfcoffee.com_alain-de-benoist-charles-champetier-manifesto-for-a-european-re...
QuicoZinhoMara
1 view
33 slides
01012023_First India New Delhi.pdf
FirstIndia1
0 views
12 slides
Backward Classes.pptx
POPCORN82
3 views
13 slides
A Twitter Post Made Millions Relive their Childhood.pptx
Businessupside8240
3 views
5 slides
Political situation of Pakistan
SamadKiani2
3 views
15 slides
Advertisement

Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here.pdf

  1. 1. 1/1/23, 7:24 AM Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here | Andy Blumenthal | The Blogs https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/have-no-fear-hashem-is-here/ 1/4 THE BLOGS Andy Blumenthal Leadership With Heart Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here ADVERTISEMENT
  2. 2. 1/1/23, 7:24 AM Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here | Andy Blumenthal | The Blogs https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/have-no-fear-hashem-is-here/ 2/4 ✡ IDF Israeli Military Power ✡ ✡ IDF Israeli Military Power ✡ This week, we found out that Russia is sending fighter planes and other advanced military equipment to Iran. This is on top of Iran’s ongoing pursuit of nuclear weapons in order to “destroy Israel and attack the U.S.” However, despite all this, if we have faith in G-d and do our part, we have no reason to fear. We have been through the fires of the Inquisition, the violent mobs of the pogroms, and the ovens of the Holocaust. The G-d of Israel lives, and only He controls the course of history. May He help us to prevail over the sinister, evil plot that the Ayatollah and Mullahs are hatching. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly warned against the Iranian threat and has just retaken office. He has pledged to stop Iran’s dangerous nuclear program.
  3. 3. 1/1/23, 7:24 AM Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here | Andy Blumenthal | The Blogs https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/have-no-fear-hashem-is-here/ 3/4 So far, neither carrots nor sticks have been successful in halting Iran’s march to the bomb! Sanctions have not worked. Agreements, such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have not worked. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not worked. We have learned the lesson of “Never Again” and should not wait for the Ayatollah to “press the button” and bring about doomsday. The terrorist Iranian regime is a mutual threat to both Israel and the United States. They should not be afraid to defend humanity from Iran’s irrational hatred and hostility. When I watched the video of the IDF in this blog, I felt great pride in the courage and incredible progress that Israel, the Jewish State, has continued to make in building up its security capabilities. Israel’s miraculous success is based on faith, along with creativity, determination, and audacity. ADVERTISEMENT
  4. 4. 1/1/23, 7:24 AM Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here | Andy Blumenthal | The Blogs https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/have-no-fear-hashem-is-here/ 4/4 ABOUT THE AUTHOR Andy Blumenthal is a dynamic, award-winning leader who writes frequently about Jewish life, culture, and security. All opinions are his own. Certainly, we are frail and limited human beings and can never truly know what will happen in the future, but as we hope for an ever-bright future for Israel and the U.S., we also hope to see the Iranian people swiftly liberated. As we begin 2023, let us together hope and pray that G-d will have mercy and show the triumph of good over evil once again. ADVERTISEMENT AdChoices Sponsored Conversation Log in Sign up Be the first to comment... Powered by Terms | Privacy | Feedback

×