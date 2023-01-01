Have No Fear, Hashem Is Here.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Article in The Times of Israel by Andy Blumenthal: The terrorist Iranian regime is a mutual threat to both Israel and the United States. They should not be afraid to defend humanity from Iran’s irrational hatred and hostility.
