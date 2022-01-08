Discerning The Truth Amid Iran's Lies

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Article in The Times of Israel by Andy Blumenthal: While the costs of a preemptive attack on Iran could be great, the doctrine from former Prime Minister, Menachem Begin that Israel cannot and will not allow countries that threaten Israel’s existence to get the means to carry it out is as true today as in 1981 when Israel took out Iraq’s nuclear reactor in Osirak.
