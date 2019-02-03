Integrated pest management of Floriculture

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MIZORAM UNIVERSITYMIZORAM UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF HAMPDEPARTMENT OF HAMP HAMP/1/FC/05: BASIC HORTICULTUREHAMP/1/FC/05: BA...
IntroductionIntroduction  Floriculture is a specialized branch ofFloriculture is a specialized branch of ornamental horti...
DistributionDistribution  States like Tamil NaduStates like Tamil Nadu(1(1stst leading producer inleading producer in Ind...
Commercial flower grown inCommercial flower grown in IndiaIndia  Cut FlowerCut Flower : These: These flower are mostly gr...
What is IPM ?What is IPM ?  IPM is a sustainable approach for managingIPM is a sustainable approach for managing pest by ...
 PreventionPrevention :: To preventTo prevent the build up of pestthe build up of pest before cultivating cropsbefore cul...
Biological ControlBiological Control  Use of beneficial insect to control pest.Use of beneficial insect to control pest. ...
Chemical controlChemical control  The use of various chemical that control the pestThe use of various chemical that contr...
IPM OF ROSEIPM OF ROSE  Rose : Rose sp. Family : RosaceaeRose : Rose sp. Family : Rosaceae  Major pest like White scale,...
 Spraying of Monocrotophos 2ml/l during flower toSpraying of Monocrotophos 2ml/l during flower to control bud worm.contro...
Fig 1.Use of Yellow sticky trap to control white flyFig 1.Use of Yellow sticky trap to control white fly Fig 2. Use of phe...
IPM for CarnationIPM for Carnation  Carnation : Dianthus spp.Carnation : Dianthus spp. Family: CaryophyllaceaeFamily: Car...
 Control of Bud BorerControl of Bud Borer  Spraying of BacillusSpraying of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt.)thuringiensis (Bt...
IPM for MarigoldIPM for Marigold  Marigold : Tagetes erectaMarigold : Tagetes erecta  Family : AsteraceaFamily : Asterac...
Most commonly used insecticideMost commonly used insecticide
Endosulfan – The spray of death.Endosulfan – The spray of death. The Supreme Court of India had passed an interimThe Supre...
 Banned EndosulfanBanned Endosulfan
 For better production of flower lets us adoptedFor better production of flower lets us adopted the all IPM method to con...
Integrated pest management of Floriculture

IPM MANAGEMENT OF FLOWERS

Integrated pest management of Floriculture

  1. 1. MIZORAM UNIVERSITYMIZORAM UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF HAMPDEPARTMENT OF HAMP HAMP/1/FC/05: BASIC HORTICULTUREHAMP/1/FC/05: BASIC HORTICULTURE Seminar on TopicSeminar on Topic INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENTINTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT OF FLORICULTUREOF FLORICULTURE PreparedPrepared byby Janbo LibangJanbo Libang 1smt.M.Sc Horticulture1smt.M.Sc Horticulture Roll no HOR/16/104Roll no HOR/16/104
  2. 2. IntroductionIntroduction  Floriculture is a specialized branch ofFloriculture is a specialized branch of ornamental horticulture which dealsornamental horticulture which deals with the production and cultivation ofwith the production and cultivation of flower crops.flower crops.  Importance of floricultureImportance of floriculture  Economic importance - export forEconomic importance - export for various uses.various uses.  Aesthetic importance - landscaping,Aesthetic importance - landscaping, Horticulture therapy.Horticulture therapy.  Social importance - Social gathering,Social importance - Social gathering, social function, significance in religion.social function, significance in religion.
  3. 3. DistributionDistribution  States like Tamil NaduStates like Tamil Nadu(1(1stst leading producer inleading producer in India),India), Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, WestKarnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana areBengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana are leading producer of flower in India.leading producer of flower in India.  Countries like ChinaCountries like China(1(1stst )), USA, Netherlands,, USA, Netherlands, Spain, Germany. Japan ,Belgium are emergedSpain, Germany. Japan ,Belgium are emerged in floriculture industries. India rank 2in floriculture industries. India rank 2ndnd next tonext to China.China.
  4. 4. Commercial flower grown inCommercial flower grown in IndiaIndia  Cut FlowerCut Flower : These: These flower are mostly grownflower are mostly grown in greenhouse/polyhousein greenhouse/polyhouse and are exported toand are exported to other countries.other countries.  Rose, Chrysanthemum,Rose, Chrysanthemum, Carnation, Anthurium,Carnation, Anthurium, Orchid, Gladiolus,Orchid, Gladiolus, Gerbera etc.Gerbera etc.  Loose FlowerLoose Flower: These: These flower are mainlyflower are mainly grown in open fieldgrown in open field condition which arecondition which are mainly harvestedmainly harvested without stalk.without stalk.  Marigold, Crossandra,Marigold, Crossandra, Tuberose , Nerium,Tuberose , Nerium, Rose ,sun flower etc.Rose ,sun flower etc.
  5. 5. What is IPM ?What is IPM ?  IPM is a sustainable approach for managingIPM is a sustainable approach for managing pest by combining biological, cultural, physicalpest by combining biological, cultural, physical and chemical tools in a way that minimizesand chemical tools in a way that minimizes economic, health and environmental risk ofeconomic, health and environmental risk of plant.plant.  Three IPM ComponentsThree IPM Components  PreventionPrevention  MonitoringMonitoring  InterventionIntervention
  6. 6.  PreventionPrevention :: To preventTo prevent the build up of pestthe build up of pest before cultivating cropsbefore cultivating crops cultural method.cultural method.  Crop location, CropCrop location, Crop rotation, Destroyingrotation, Destroying the infected plant partsthe infected plant parts and burningand burning them,Summerthem,Summer ploughing, Verietyploughing, Veriety selection, Soilselection, Soil management, Watermanagement, Water management.management.  Monitoring:Monitoring: Observing theObserving the crops to determine whencrops to determine when and what action should beand what action should be taken to maximize the croptaken to maximize the crop production and quality.production and quality.  InterventionIntervention : Reducing of: Reducing of economically damagingeconomically damaging pest and to protect thepest and to protect the plant.plant.  Physical control, BiologicalPhysical control, Biological control and chemicalcontrol and chemical control are followed.control are followed.
  7. 7. Biological ControlBiological Control  Use of beneficial insect to control pest.Use of beneficial insect to control pest.  Use of bacteria, fungi, nematodes ,virus,Use of bacteria, fungi, nematodes ,virus, parasitoids, predators and pathogen are used.parasitoids, predators and pathogen are used.  Example :Example :  Trichogramma, Nuclear polyhedronsTrichogramma, Nuclear polyhedrons virus(NVP), Bacillus thurengensis (Bt.),NSKEvirus(NVP), Bacillus thurengensis (Bt.),NSKE Fig 3. NVP. Fig 4. TrichogrammaFig 3. NVP. Fig 4. Trichogramma
  8. 8. Chemical controlChemical control  The use of various chemical that control the pestThe use of various chemical that control the pest either by toxic properties or by other effectiveeither by toxic properties or by other effective like changing the behavior, imparting sterility orlike changing the behavior, imparting sterility or causing metabolic disorder to the pest.causing metabolic disorder to the pest.  Generally chemical control are mainly used forGenerally chemical control are mainly used for controlling of pest.
  9. 9. IPM OF ROSEIPM OF ROSE  Rose : Rose sp. Family : RosaceaeRose : Rose sp. Family : Rosaceae  Major pest like White scale, Red scale, Mealy bug,Major pest like White scale, Red scale, Mealy bug, Rose chaffer beetle, thrips, aphid and flowerRose chaffer beetle, thrips, aphid and flower caterpillar are causing economic damage.caterpillar are causing economic damage. Control measures :Control measures : Prevention method : Selection of variety, deepPrevention method : Selection of variety, deep summer ploughing.summer ploughing. Hand picking of beetle ,larva and destroyingHand picking of beetle ,larva and destroying them by burning.them by burning. Setting up of light trap to attract the pest.Setting up of light trap to attract the pest. Spraying of NVP to control borer incidence.Spraying of NVP to control borer incidence.
  10. 10.  Spraying of Monocrotophos 2ml/l during flower toSpraying of Monocrotophos 2ml/l during flower to control bud worm.control bud worm.  Spraying of Carbofuran 5g/l or spraying of Neem oil 3%Spraying of Carbofuran 5g/l or spraying of Neem oil 3% affectively control thrips, aphid and leaf hopper.affectively control thrips, aphid and leaf hopper.  Red scale controlRed scale control Rub off the scales with cotton soaked in kerosene orRub off the scales with cotton soaked in kerosene or diesel. Cut and burn the affected branches.diesel. Cut and burn the affected branches. Spraying of Fish oil rosin soap 25g/l of water to controlSpraying of Fish oil rosin soap 25g/l of water to control red scale.red scale.
  11. 11. Fig 1.Use of Yellow sticky trap to control white flyFig 1.Use of Yellow sticky trap to control white fly Fig 2. Use of pheromone traps to control and attract theFig 2. Use of pheromone traps to control and attract the adult moths.adult moths.
  12. 12. IPM for CarnationIPM for Carnation  Carnation : Dianthus spp.Carnation : Dianthus spp. Family: CaryophyllaceaeFamily: Caryophyllaceae Thrips , Red spider mites, Bud borer are causingThrips , Red spider mites, Bud borer are causing affectively causes economic damageaffectively causes economic damage Control measures:Control measures: Prevention method should be followed beforePrevention method should be followed before cultivation.cultivation. Spraying of Fipronil 1.5ml/l or dimethoate atSpraying of Fipronil 1.5ml/l or dimethoate at 1ml/ l to control thrips.1ml/ l to control thrips. Spraying of Azardiractin 3ml/l and collecting andSpraying of Azardiractin 3ml/l and collecting and destroying the infected plants.destroying the infected plants.
  13. 13.  Control of Bud BorerControl of Bud Borer  Spraying of BacillusSpraying of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt.)thuringiensis (Bt.)  Release of 1lakhRelease of 1lakh Trichogramma eggTrichogramma egg parasitoidparasitoid  Set up of pheromon trap atSet up of pheromon trap at 4nos/ acre .4nos/ acre .  Collecting and destroyingCollecting and destroying infected bud.infected bud.  Use of yellow sticky trap.Use of yellow sticky trap.
  14. 14. IPM for MarigoldIPM for Marigold  Marigold : Tagetes erectaMarigold : Tagetes erecta  Family : AsteraceaFamily : Asteracea  Mealy bug, Thrips, Spider, cutMealy bug, Thrips, Spider, cut worms, white fly are importantworms, white fly are important pest .pest .  Spraying of Neem seed kernalSpraying of Neem seed kernal extract 5% and spraying ofextract 5% and spraying of melathion 2ml/l.melathion 2ml/l.  Collection and destroying ofCollection and destroying of larva and setting up of light trap.larva and setting up of light trap.
  15. 15. Most commonly used insecticideMost commonly used insecticide
  16. 16. Endosulfan – The spray of death.Endosulfan – The spray of death. The Supreme Court of India had passed an interimThe Supreme Court of India had passed an interim order on May 13, 2011, banned the production,order on May 13, 2011, banned the production, distribution and use of endosulfan. Pesticide hasdistribution and use of endosulfan. Pesticide has cause various affect to humans, animals and thecause various affect to humans, animals and the environment. Many countries also banned the useenvironment. Many countries also banned the use of endosulfan. In India some state are stilling usingof endosulfan. In India some state are stilling using this pesticide but Kerala and Karnataka is only thethis pesticide but Kerala and Karnataka is only the state do not use this pesticide.state do not use this pesticide.
  17. 17.  Banned EndosulfanBanned Endosulfan
  18. 18.  For better production of flower lets us adoptedFor better production of flower lets us adopted the all IPM method to control the economicthe all IPM method to control the economic damages of crops. But use of pesticide/insecticidedamages of crops. But use of pesticide/insecticide in a controlled manner for organic way.in a controlled manner for organic way. ““PESTICIDE protect the crops, But NOT thePESTICIDE protect the crops, But NOT the PEOPLE”.PEOPLE”.   THANK YOUTHANK YOU

