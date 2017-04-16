Standard 8 maths

PRESENTED BY S.P.ABINAYA
  Every human being in his day-to-day life applies mathematics everywhere.  He wants the minimum knowledge of mathemati...
  Profit = Selling Price – Cost Price  Loss = Cost Price – Selling Price  Profit % = ( Profit / C.P. ) * 100  Loss % ...
  Simple Interest (I) = ( Principle * Time * Rate ) / 100 = ( pnr) / 100  Amount = Principle + Interest Simple Interest
  Discount is the reduction in value of the Marked Price or List Price of the article.  Discount = Marked Price – Selli...
  Taxes are of two types.  1. Direct Tax 2. Indirect tax Tax Direct Tax Indirect Tax Income tax Excise tax Property tax...
  1. 1. PRESENTED BY S.P.ABINAYA
  2. 2.  TERM III VOLUME 2 STANDARD 8
  3. 3.   Introduction  Revision – Profit, Loss and Simple Interest  Compound Interest  Fixed Deposits and Taxes  Compound Variation  Time and Work 1.LIFE MATHEMATICS
  4. 4.   Every human being in his day-to-day life applies mathematics everywhere.  He wants the minimum knowledge of mathematics to survive in this world.  Mathematics is the queen of sciences. Introduction
  5. 5.   Profit = Selling Price – Cost Price  Loss = Cost Price – Selling Price  Profit % = ( Profit / C.P. ) * 100  Loss % = ( Loss / C.P. ) * 100 Profit and Loss
  6. 6.   Simple Interest (I) = ( Principle * Time * Rate ) / 100 = ( pnr) / 100  Amount = Principle + Interest Simple Interest
  7. 7.   Discount is the reduction in value of the Marked Price or List Price of the article.  Discount = Marked Price – Selling Price  Selling Price = Marked Price – Discount  Marked Price = Selling Price + Discount Discount
  8. 8.   Taxes are of two types.  1. Direct Tax 2. Indirect tax Tax Direct Tax Indirect Tax Income tax Excise tax Property tax Service tax Professional tax Sales tax Water tax Value added tax

×