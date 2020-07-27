Kabanata 3- Pagtimbang sa Pangangailangan at Kagustuhan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PAGTIMBANG SA PANGANGAILANGAN AT KAGUSTUHAN K A B A N ATA 3
VIDEO PRESENTATION • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNonxxDBx14
MAGKANO ANG PERA MO ARAW ARAW?
ILAGAY ANG KABUUANG HALAGA NG BAON PARA SA ISANG BUWAN: Item na Pinagkakagastusan Presyo Kabuuang halaga ng nagastos: Kabu...
ILAGAY ANG KABUUANG HALAGA NG BAON PARA SA ISANG BUWAN: Mahalaga Presyo Di-gaanong mahala Presyo Kabuuan: Kabuuan:
KAUGNAY NITO, PANGATWIRAN KUNG BAKIT NILAGAY ANG BAWAT AYTEM SA HALAGA O DI-GAANONG MAHALAGA ____________________________ ...
KATUTURAN NG PANGANGAILANG AN AT KAGUSTUHAN
1. Nakatutulong ang larangang ito upang lubos na maunawaan ng bawat indibidwal ang kahalagahan ng pagtitipid sa paggamit n...
PANGANGAILANGA/ NEEDS •Pangangailangan- anumang bagay na kailangang magkaroon ang tao at batayan upang mabuhay sya.
KAGUSTUHAN/ WANTS •Kagustuhan- anumang bagay na nais o gusto mong magkaroon ka. Hindi ito nagkakahulugang mahalaga o kaila...
HERIRKIYA NG MGA PANGANGAILANGAN
PISYOLOHIKAL NA PANGANGAILANGAN 1.Pagkain 2.Tubig 3.Malinis na hangin 4.Damit 5.tirahan
PAGKALIGTASANG PANGANGAILANGAN 1.Personal 2.Pinansiyal 3.Pangkalusugang seguridad-regular na trabaho 4.Pang kaligtasang pi...
PANGANGAILANGANG MAHALIN AT MAPABILANG 1.Maayos na relasyon 2.Pagmamahalan na nagmumula sa kaibigan, romantikong relasyon,...
PANGANGAILANGAN PAHALAGANHAN NG IBA 1.Respeto sa sarili 2.Iyong propesyon 3.Istatus 4.Pagkakilala 5.Kasikatan 6.Prestiyo 7...
PANGANGAILANGAN SA KAGANAPAN NG PAGKATAO 1.Realisasyon ng kabuuang potensiyal ng tao
MGA URI NG PANGANGAILANGAN •Pangunahing pangangailangan- hindin natatapos sapagkat kailangan niya ito araw-araw upang patu...
MGA SALIK NA NAKAKAIMPLUWENSYA SA PANGANGAILANGAN 1. Kita 2.Edukasyon 3.Karasanan ng tao •4. lokasyon o lugar na kinalalag...
ACTIVITY 1
ANO PAG PAGKAKAIBA NG PANGANGAILANGAN AT KAGUSTUHAN? ANO-ANO ANG IBA-IBA’T ANTAS NG PANGANGAILANGAN BATAY SA TEORYA NI MAS...
Kabanata 3- Pagtimbang sa Pangangailangan at Kagustuhan

Pagtimbang sa Pangangailangan at Kagustuhan

Kabanata 3- Pagtimbang sa Pangangailangan at Kagustuhan

