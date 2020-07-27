Kabanata 2- Kakapusan at Kakulangan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KAKAPUSAN AT KAKULANGAN K A B A N ATA 2
KAKULANGAN/ SHORTAGE •Temporal na katangian at nakabatay lamang sa panandaliang pagkaubos ng anumang produktong ibinibenta...
KAKAPUSAN/SCARCITY •Mas seryoso at malalim ang suliranin ng kakapusan sapagkat suliranin na ito ng pagkaubos ng likas na y...
PUNDAMENTAL NA SULIRANIN NG EKONOMIYA
PANGANGAILANGA N AT KAGUSTUHAN KAKULANGAN NG PANGANGAILANGAN KAKAPSUSAN NG PINAGKKUNANG YAMAN
VIDEO PRESENTATION • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxvtTaC8Jgw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNNZXIUb9EM
AKTIBIDAD 1
1. ANO ANO ANG MGA TINUTUKOY NA PAGKAKAIBA SA PAGITAN NG KAKULANGAN AT KAKAPUSAN? ISA ISAHIN. 2. MAGBIGAY NG HALIMBAWA NG ...
4. ANO ANO ANG MAARING GAWIN UPANG MAIWASAN ANG KAKAPUSAN AT KAKULANGAN SA EKONOMIYA? 5. TINGIN MO BA AY MALUBHA ANG SULIR...
  1. 1. KAKAPUSAN AT KAKULANGAN K A B A N ATA 2
  2. 2. KAKULANGAN/ SHORTAGE •Temporal na katangian at nakabatay lamang sa panandaliang pagkaubos ng anumang produktong ibinibenta sa pamilihan •Limited edition
  3. 3. KAKAPUSAN/SCARCITY •Mas seryoso at malalim ang suliranin ng kakapusan sapagkat suliranin na ito ng pagkaubos ng likas na yaman.
  4. 4. PUNDAMENTAL NA SULIRANIN NG EKONOMIYA
  5. 5. PANGANGAILANGA N AT KAGUSTUHAN KAKULANGAN NG PANGANGAILANGAN KAKAPSUSAN NG PINAGKKUNANG YAMAN
  6. 6. VIDEO PRESENTATION • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxvtTaC8Jgw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNNZXIUb9EM
  7. 7. AKTIBIDAD 1
  8. 8. 1. ANO ANO ANG MGA TINUTUKOY NA PAGKAKAIBA SA PAGITAN NG KAKULANGAN AT KAKAPUSAN? ISA ISAHIN. 2. MAGBIGAY NG HALIMBAWA NG KASO NG KAKULANGAN AT KAKAPUSAN BATAY SA NAUNAWAN SA PAGKAKAIBA NG MGA ITO? 3. BAKIT HINDI MAIIWASAN ANG KAKAPUSAN? IPALIWANAG?
  9. 9. 4. ANO ANO ANG MAARING GAWIN UPANG MAIWASAN ANG KAKAPUSAN AT KAKULANGAN SA EKONOMIYA? 5. TINGIN MO BA AY MALUBHA ANG SULIRANIN NG KAKAPUSAN SA LIKAS NA YAMAN NG PILIPINAS? BAKIT?

