Educación Básica La Neurociencia y su importancia JHOSELYN ABIGAIL MOLINA FLORES
¿QUÉ ES LA NEUROCIENCIA? • La neurociencia es el estudio de como se desarrolla el sistema nervioso, su estructura y lo que...
4 RAMAS IMPORTANTES DE LA NUEROCIENCIA NEUROCIENCIA AFECTIVA Se lleva a cabo en animales de laboratorio y a analizan como ...
LA NEUROCIENCIA Y LA ECUACIÓN • Hoy en día hay diversas maneras de un buen aprendizaje equilibrado y motivador que requier...
IMPORTANCIA DE LA NEUROCIENCICA • Comprende disciplinas como el PSICOANÁLISTA, que se enfoca principalmente es estudiar la...
OBJETIVOS DE LA NUEROCIENCIA • Importancia de los procesos cognitivos en el aprendizaje y el manejo de la información. • C...
a neurociencia forma parte de un conjunto de disciplinas relacionadas al estudio del sistema nervioso

  1. 1. Educación Básica La Neurociencia y su importancia JHOSELYN ABIGAIL MOLINA FLORES
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES LA NEUROCIENCIA? • La neurociencia es el estudio de como se desarrolla el sistema nervioso, su estructura y lo que se hace. • Se trata de una ciencia interdisciplinaria y esta relacionada estrechamente con otras disciplinas, como son las matemáticas, la lingüística, la ingeniería, la informática, la química, la filosofía, la psicología o la
  3. 3. 4 RAMAS IMPORTANTES DE LA NUEROCIENCIA NEUROCIENCIA AFECTIVA Se lleva a cabo en animales de laboratorio y a analizan como se comporta las neuronas en relación a las emociones. NEUROCIENCIA CELULAR Estudio de las neuronas, incluida su forma y propiedades fisiológicas a nivel celular. NEUROCIENCIA COGNITIVA Estudio de funciones cognitivas superiores a las que existen en el ser humano. NEUROCIENCIA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO Estudio de las bases biológicas del comportamiento.
  4. 4. LA NEUROCIENCIA Y LA ECUACIÓN • Hoy en día hay diversas maneras de un buen aprendizaje equilibrado y motivador que requieren todos los niños un aprendizaje de calidad. • Los niños aprenden SOCIALMENTE construyendo activamente la comprensión y los significados a través de la interacción activa y dinámica con el entorno físico, social, emocional con las cuales entran en contacto. • La neurociencia recomienda que durante los primeros años de vida los niños estén en contacto con la naturaleza y no se les fuerza a permanecer sentados y quietos mucho tiempo, ya que en esas edades es cuando se construyen las formas, los colores, el movimiento y así podrán crear pequeños conceptos de las cosas y van a poder madurar y crear nuevas redes de neuronas.
  5. 5. IMPORTANCIA DE LA NEUROCIENCICA • Comprende disciplinas como el PSICOANÁLISTA, que se enfoca principalmente es estudiar la conducta del ser humano y a la vez se encarga de descubrir como ocurre el proceso de aprendizaje en el cerebro y todo lo que se debe hacer para facilitarlo.
  6. 6. OBJETIVOS DE LA NUEROCIENCIA • Importancia de los procesos cognitivos en el aprendizaje y el manejo de la información. • Conocer el nuevo enfoque de las ciencias al servicio de los procesos de aprender. • Describir la organización y funcionamiento del sistema nervioso, en particular el del cerebro y sus áreas de conocimiento.

