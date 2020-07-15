Successfully reported this slideshow.
Processor core on POWER ISA

Introduction to POWER ISA.

  1. 1. Processor Core on POWER ISA Abhishek Jadhav (4th year of B.E. in Electronics and Telecommunication from Fr. C Rodrigues Institute of Technology, Vashi, Navi Mumbai)
  2. 2. Why POWER ISA? • The OpenPOWER Foundation is a collaboration around Power ISA-based products initiated by IBM and announced as the "OpenPOWER Consortium" on August 6, 2013 [1]. • So Power ISA is Reduced Instruction Set Computer, Open source, royalty free, no license fee. • If you have seen x86 is proprietary by Intel and due to this it is not freely available to student and academicians to build processor core. • For various embedded systems (chips), IBM came up with open sourcing this for everyone to develop their own chips.
  3. 3. Abstract • FPGA based Processor core using POWER Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) by OpenPOWER Foundation by IBM. • At The Linux Foundation Open Source Summit on 30th June 2020, the OpenPOWER Foundation announced a major contribution to the open source ecosystem: the IBM A2I POWER processor core design and associated FPGA environment. • This processor core to be build can be targeted to work on AI/ML, HPC, Signal Processing. • Looking at the power of the A2I processor core, we can go upto building supercomputers using appropriate accelerators.
  4. 4. Future Development • With success of this processor core we can support it with many open source cores and build our own powerful chips. • We can even have a family of processors with this basic processor core. • This can lead to commercial production as well with appropriate necessary things.
