Detalle+catalogo+2,3,4+13

ANEXO. Catálogo de Códigos
A. Catálogo No. 02: Códigos de Tipo de Monedas. CATALOGO No. 02 Campo cbc:DocumentCurrencyCode Descripción Tipo de moneda Catálogo ISO 4217 – Currency
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 3 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 4 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 5 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 6 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 7 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 8 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 9 ~ Códig...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 10 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 11 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 12 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 13 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 14 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 15 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 16 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 17 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 18 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 19 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 20 ~ Códi...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 21 ~ DEPA...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 22 ~ PROV...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 23 ~ PROV...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 24 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 25 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 26 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 27 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 28 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 29 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 30 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 31 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 32 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 33 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 34 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 35 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 36 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 37 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 38 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 39 ~ UBIG...
Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 40 ~ UBIG...
B. Catálogo No. 03: Códigos de Tipo de Unidad Comercial. CATALOGO No. 03 Campo @UnitCode Descripción Código del Tipo de unidad Catálogo UN/ECE rec 20- Unit Of Measure
Detalle+catalogo+2,3,4+13

Detalle+catalogo+2,3,4+13

  1. 1. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 1 ~ ANEXO. Catálogo de Códigos
  2. 2. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 2 ~ A. Catálogo No. 02: Códigos de Tipo de Monedas. CATALOGO No. 02 Campo cbc:DocumentCurrencyCode Descripción Tipo de moneda Catálogo ISO 4217 – Currency Código Descripción AED UAE Dirham AFN Afghani ALL Lek AMD Armenian Dram ANG Netherlands Antillian Guilder AOA Kwanza ARS Argentine Peso AUD Australian Dollar AWG Aruban Guilder AZN Azerbaijanian Manat BAM Convertible Marks BBD Barbados Dollar BDT Taka BGN Bulgarian Lev BHD Bahraini Dinar BIF Burundi Franc BMD Bermudian Dollar (customarily known as Bermuda Dollar) BND Brunei Dollar BOB Boliviano BOV Mvdol BRL Brazilian Real BSD Bahamian Dollar BTN Ngultrum BWP Pula BYR Belarussian Ruble BZD Belize Dollar CAD Canadian Dollar CDF Congolese Franc CHE WIR Euro CHF Swiss Franc CHW WIR Franc CLF Unidades de foment CLP Chilean Peso CNY Yuan Renminbi Código Descripción COP Colombian Peso COU Unidad de Valor Real CRC Costa Rican Colon CUC Peso Convertible CUP Cuban Peso CVE Cape Verde Escudo CZK Czech Koruna DJF Djibouti Franc DKK Danish Krone DOP Dominican Peso DZD Algerian Dinar EEK Kroon EGP Egyptian Pound ERN Nakfa ETB Ethiopian Birr EUR Euro FJD Fiji Dollar FKP Falkland Islands Pound GBP Pound Sterling GEL Lari GHS Cedi GIP Gibraltar Pound GMD Dalasi GNF Guinea Franc GTQ Quetzal GYD Guyana Dollar HKD Hong Kong Dollar HNL Lempira HRK Croatian Kuna HTG Gourde HUF Forint IDR Rupiah ILS New Israeli Sheqel INR Indian Rupee IQD Iraqi Dinar
  3. 3. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 3 ~ Código Descripción IRR Iranian Rial ISK Iceland Krona JMD Jamaican Dollar JOD Jordanian Dinar JPY Yen KES Kenyan Shilling KGS Som KHR Riel KMF Comoro Franc KPW North Korean Won KRW Won KWD Kuwaiti Dinar KYD Cayman Islands Dollar KZT Tenge LAK Kip LBP Lebanese Pound LKR Sri Lanka Rupee LRD Liberian Dollar LSL Loti LTL Lithuanian Litas LVL Latvian Lats LYD Libyan Dinar MAD Moroccan Dirham MDL Moldovan Leu MGA Malagasy Ariary MKD Denar MMK Kyat MNT Tugrik MOP Pataca MRO Ouguiya MUR Mauritius Rupee MVR Rufiyaa MWK Kwacha MXN Mexican Peso MXV Mexican Unidad de Inversion (UDI) MYR Malaysian Ringgit MZN Metical NAD Namibia Dollar NGN Naira NIO Cordoba Oro NOK Norwegian Krone NPR Nepalese Rupee NZD New Zealand Dollar Código Descripción OMR Rial Omani PAB Balboa PEN Nuevo Sol PGK Kina PHP Philippine Peso PKR Pakistan Rupee PLN Zloty PYG Guarani QAR Qatari Rial RON New Leu RSD Serbian Dinar RUB Russian Ruble RWF Rwanda Franc SAR Saudi Riyal SBD Solomon Islands Dollar SCR Seychelles Rupee SDG Sudanese Pound SEK Swedish Krona SGD Singapore Dollar SHP Saint Helena Pound SLL Leone SOS Somali Shilling SRD Surinam Dollar STD Dobra SVC El Salvador Colon SYP Syrian Pound SZL Lilangeni THB Baht TJS Somoni TMT Manat TND Tunisian Dinar TOP Pa'anga TRY Turkish Lira TTD Trinidad and Tobago Dollar TWD New Taiwan Dollar TZS Tanzanian Shilling UAH Hryvnia UGX Uganda Shilling USD US Dollar USN US Dollar (Next day) USS US Dollar (Same day) UYI Uruguay Peso en Unidades Indexadas UYU Peso Uruguayo
  4. 4. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 4 ~ Código Descripción UZS Uzbekistan Sum VEF Bolivar Fuerte VND Dong VUV Vatu WST Tala XAF CFA Franc BEAC ‡ XAG Silver XAU Gold XBA Bond Markets Units European Composite Unit (EURCO) XBB European Monetary Unit (E.M.U.-6) XBC European Unit of Account 9(E.U.A.-9) Código Descripción XBD European Unit of Account 17(E.U.A.-17) XCD East Caribbean Dollar XDR SDR XFU UIC-Franc XOF CFA Franc BCEAO † XPD Palladium XPF CFP Franc XPT Platinum YER Yemeni Rial ZAR Rand ZMK Zambian Kwacha ZWL Zimbabwe Dollar B. Catálogo No. 03: Códigos de Tipo de Unidad Comercial. CATALOGO No. 03 Campo @UnitCode Descripción Código del Tipo de unidad Catálogo UN/ECE rec 20- Unit Of Measure Código Descripción 04 small spray 05 Lift 08 heat lot 10 Group 11 Outfit 13 Ration 14 Shot 15 Stick 16 hundred fifteen kg drum 17 hundred lb drum 18 fiftyfive gallon (US) drum 19 tank truck 20 twenty foot container 21 forty foot container 22 decilitre per gram 23 gram per cubic centimetre 24 theoretical pound 25 gram per square centimetre 26 actual ton 27 theoretical ton 28 kilogram per square metre Código Descripción 29 pound per thousand square feet 30 horse power day per air dry metric ton 31 catch weight 32 kilogram per air dry metric ton 33 kilopascal square metres per gram 34 kilopascals per millimetre 35 millilitres per square centimetre second 36 cubic feet per minute per square foot 37 ounce per square foot 38 ounces per square foot per 0,01 inch 40 millilitre per second 41 millilitre per minute 43 super bulk bag 44 fivehundred kg bulk bag 45 threehundred kg bulk bag 46 fifty lb bulk bag 47 fifty lb bag 48 bulk car load 53 theoretical kilograms 54 theoretical tone 56 Sitas
  5. 5. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 5 ~ Código Descripción 57 Mesh 58 net kilogram 59 part per million 60 percent weight 61 part per billion (US) 62 percent per 1000 hour 63 failure rate in time 64 pound per square inch, gauge 66 Oersted 69 test specific scale 71 volt ampere per pound 72 watt per pound 73 ampere tum per centimeter 74 Millipascal 76 Gauss 77 milli-inch 78 Kilogauss 80 pounds per square inch absolute 81 Henry 84 kilopound per square inch 85 foot pound-force 87 pound per cubic foot 89 Poise 90 Saybold universal second 91 Stokes 92 calorie per cubic centimeter 93 calorie per gram 94 curl unit 95 twenty thousand gallon (US) tankcar 96 ten thousand gallon (US) tankcar 97 ten kg drum 98 fifteen kg drum 1A car mile 1B car count 1C locomotive count 1D caboose count 1E empty car 1F train mile 1G fuel usage gallon (US) 1H caboose mile 1I fixed rate 1J ton mile 1K locomotive mile Código Descripción 1L total car count 1M total car mile 1X quarter mile 2A radian per second 2B radian per second squared 2C rÃ¶ntgen 2I British thermal unit per hour 2J cubic centimetre per second 2K cubic foot per hour 2L cubic foot per minute 2M centimetre per second 2N Decibel 2P Kilobyte 2Q kilobecquerel 2R Kilocurie 2U Megagram 2V megagram per hour 2W Bin 2X metre per minute 2Y millirÃ¶ntgen 2Z Millivolt 3B Megajoule 3C Manmonth 3E pound per pound of product 3G pound per piece of product 3H kilogram per kilogram of product 3I kilogram per piece of product 4A Bobbin 4B Cap 4C Centistokes 4E twenty pack 4G microlitre 4H micrometre (micron) 4K milliampere 4L megabyte 4M milligram per hour 4N megabecquerel 4O microfarad 4P newton per metre 4Q ounce inch 4R ounce foot 4T picofarad 4U pound per hour
  6. 6. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 6 ~ Código Descripción 4W ton(US) per hour 4X kilolitre per hour 5A barrel per minute 5B Batch 5C gallon(US) per thousand 5E MMSCF/day 5F pounds per thousand 5G Pump 5H Stage 5I standard cubic foot 5J hydraulic horse power 5K count per minute 5P seismic level 5Q seismic line A1 15 C calorie A10 ampere square metre per joule second A11 Ã¥ngstrÃ¶m A12 astronomical unit A13 Attojoule A14 Barn A15 barn per electron volt A16 barn per steradian electron volt, A17 barn per sterdian A18 becquerel per kilogram A19 becquerel per metre cubed A2 ampere per centimeter A20 British thermal unit per second square foot degree Rankin A21 British thermal unit per pound degree Rankin A22 British thermal unit per second foot degree Rankin A23 British thermal unit per hour square foot degree Rankin A24 candela per square metre A25 cheval vapeur A26 coulomb metre A27 coulomb metre squared per volt A28 coulomb per cubic centimetre A29 coulomb per cubic metre A3 ampere per millimetre A30 coulomb per cubic millimetre A31 coulomb per kilogram second Código Descripción A32 coulomb per mole A33 coulomb per square centimetre A34 coulomb per square metre A35 coulomb per square millimetre A36 cubic centimetre per mole A37 cubic decimetre per mole A38 cubic metre per coulomb A39 cubic metre per kilogram A4 ampere per square centimetre A40 cubic metre per mole A41 ampere per square metre A42 curie per kilogram A43 deadweight tonnage A44 Decalitre A45 Decameter A47 Decitex A48 degree Rankin A49 Denier A5 ampere square metre A50 dyn second per cubic centimetre A51 dyne second per centimetre A52 dyne second per centimetre to the fifth A53 Electronvolt A54 electronvolt per metre A55 electronvolt square metre A56 electronvolt square metre per kilogram A57 Erg A58 erg per centimeter A6 ampere per square metre kelvin squared A60 erg per cubic centimeter A61 erg per gram A62 erg per gram second A63 erg per second A64 erg per second square centimeter A65 erg per square centimetre second A66 erg square centimeter A67 erg square centimetre per gram A68 Exajoule A69 farad per metre A7 ampere per square millimeter A70 Femtojoule A71 Femtometre A73 foot per second squared
  7. 7. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 7 ~ Código Descripción A74 foot pound-force per second A75 freight ton A76 Gal A77 Gaussian CGS unit of displacement A78 Gaussian CGS unit of electic current A79 Gaussian CGS unit of electric charge A8 ampere second A80 Gaussian CGS unit of electric field strength A81 Gaussian CGS unit of electric polarization A82 Gaussian CGS unit of electric potential A83 Gaussian CGS unit of magnetization A84 gigacoulomb per cubic metre A85 Gigaelectronvolt A86 Gigahertz A87 Gigaohm A88 gigaohm metre A89 Gigapascal A9 Rate A90 Gigawatt A91 Gon A93 gram per cubic metre A94 gram per mole A95 Gray A96 gray per second A97 Hectopascal A98 henry per metre AA Ball AB bulk pack ACR Acre AD Byte AE ampere per metre AH additional minute AI average minute per call AJ Cop AK Fathom AL access line AM Ampoule AMH ampere hour AMP Ampere ANN Year AP aluminium pound only APZ troy ounce or apothecaries' ounce Código Descripción AQ anti-hemophilic factor (AHF) unit AR Suppository ARE Are AS Assortment ASM alcoholic strength by mass ASU alcoholic strength by volume ATM standard atmosphere ATT technical atmosphere AV Capsule AW powder filled vial AY Assembly AZ British thermal unit per pound B0 Btu per cubic foot B1 barrel (US) per day B11 joule per kilogram kelvin B12 joule per metre B13 joule per square metre B14 joule per metre to the fourth power B15 joule per mole B16 joule per mole kelvin B18 joule second B2 Bunk B20 joule square metre per kilogram B21 kelvin per watt B22 Kiloampere B23 kiloampere per square metre B24 kiloampere per metre B25 kilobecquerel per kilogram B26 kilocoulomb B27 kilocoulomb per cubic metre B28 kilocoulomb per square metre B29 kiloelectronvolt B3 batting pound B31 kilogram metre per second B32 kilogram metre squared B33 kilogram metre squared per second B34 kilogram per cubic decimetre B35 kilogram per litre B36 thermochemical calorie per gram B37 kilogram-force B38 kilogram-force metre B39 kilogram-force metre per second B4 barrel, imperial
  8. 8. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 8 ~ Código Descripción B40 kilogram-force per square metre B41 kilojoule per kelvin B42 kilojoule per kilogram B43 kilojoule per kilogram kelvin B44 kilojoule per mole B45 Kilomole B46 kilomole per cubic metre B47 Kilonewton B48 kilonewton metre B49 Kiloohm B5 Billet B50 kiloohm metre B51 Kilopond B52 Kilosecond B53 Kilosiemens B54 kilosiemens per metre B55 kilovolt per metre B56 kiloweber per metre B57 light year B58 litre per mole B59 lumen hour B6 Bun B60 lumen per square metre B61 lumen per watt B62 lumen second B63 lux hour B64 lux second B65 Maxwell B66 megaampere per square metre B67 megabecquerel per kilogram B69 megacoulomb per cubic metre B7 Cycle B70 megacoulomb per square metre B71 megaelectronvolt B72 megagram per cubic metre B73 Meganewton B74 meganewton metre B75 Megaohm B76 megaohm metre B77 megasiemens per metre B78 Megavolt B79 megavolt per metre B8 joule per cubic metre Código Descripción B81 reciprocal metre squared reciprocal second B83 metre to the fourth power B84 microampere B85 microbar B86 microcoulomb B87 microcoulomb per cubic metre B88 microcoulomb per square metre B89 microfarad per metre B9 batt B90 microhenry B91 microhenry per metre B92 micronewton B93 micronewton metre B94 microohm B95 microohm metre B96 micropascal B97 microradian B98 microsecond B99 microsiemens BAR bar BB base box BD board BE bundle BFT board foot BG bag BH brush BHP brake horse power BIL trillion (US) BJ bucket BK basket BL bale BLD dry barrel (US) BLL barrel (US) (petroleum etc.) BO bottle BP hundred board feet BQL becquerel BR bar BT bolt BTU British thermal unit BUA bushel (US) BUI bushel (UK) BW base weight
  9. 9. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 9 ~ Código Descripción BX Box BZ million BTUs C0 Call C1 composite product pound (total weight) C10 Millifarad C11 Milligal C12 milligram per metre C13 Milligray C14 Millihenry C15 Millijoule C16 millimetre per second C17 millimetre squared per second C18 Millimole C19 mole per kilogram C2 Carset C20 Millinewton C22 millinewton per metre C23 milliohm metre C24 millipascal second C25 Milliradian C26 Millisecond C27 Millisiemens C28 Millisievert C29 Millitesla C3 microvolt per metre C30 millivolt per metre C31 Milliwatt C32 milliwatt per square metre C33 Milliweber C34 Mole C35 mole per cubic decimetre C36 mole per cubic metre C38 mole per litre C39 Nanoampere C4 Carload C40 Nanocoulomb C41 Nanofarad C42 nanofarad per metre C43 Nanohenry C44 nanohenry per metre C45 Nanometer C46 nanoohm metre C47 Nanosecond Código Descripción C48 nanotesla C49 nanowatt C5 cost C50 neper C51 neper per second C52 picometre C53 newton metre second C54 newton metre squared kilogram squared C55 newton per square metre C56 newton per square millimetre C57 newton second C58 newton second per metre C59 octave C6 cell C60 ohm centimetre C61 ohm metre C62 one C63 parsec C64 pascal per kelvin C65 pascal second C66 pascal second per cubic metre C67 pascal second per metre C68 petajoule C69 phon C7 centipoise C70 picoampere C71 picocoulomb C72 picofarad per metre C73 picohenry C75 picowatt C76 picowatt per square metre C77 pound gage C78 pound-force C8 millicoulomb per kilogram C80 rad C81 radian C82 radian meter squared per mole C83 radian metre squared per kilogram C84 radian per metre C85 reciprocal â€ ngstr"m C86 reciprocal cubic metre C87 reciprocal cubic metre per second C88 reciprocal electron volt per cubic metre
  10. 10. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 10 ~ Código Descripción C89 reciprocal henry C9 coil group C90 reciprocal joule per cubic metre C91 reciprocal kelvin or kelvin to the power minus one C92 reciprocal metre C93 reciprocal square metre C94 reciprocal minute C95 reciprocal mole C96 reciprocal pascal or pascal to the power minus one C97 reciprocal second C98 reciprocal second per cubic metre C99 reciprocal second per metre squared CA Can CCT carrying capacity in metric ton CDL Candela CEL degree Celsius CEN Hundred CG Card CGM Centigram CH Container CJ Cone CK Connector CKG coulomb per kilogram CL Coil CLF hundred leave CLT Centiliter CMK square centimetre CMQ cubic centimeter CMT Centimeter CNP hundred pack CNT cental (UK) CO Carboy COU Coulomb CQ Cartridge CR Crate CS Case CT Carton CTM metric carat CU Cup CUR Curie CV Cover Código Descripción CWA hundred pounds (cwt)/hundred weight (US) CWI hundred weight (UK) CY cylinder CZ combo D1 reciprocal second per steradian D10 siemens per metre D12 siemens square metre per mole D13 sievert D14 thousand linear yard D15 sone D16 square centimetre per erg D17 square centimetre per steradian erg D18 metre kelvin D19 square metre kelvin per watt D2 reciprocal second per steradian metre squared D20 square metre per joule D21 square metre per kilogram D22 square metre per mole D23 pen gram (protein) D24 square metre per steradian D25 square metre per steradian joule D26 square metre per volt second D27 steradian D28 syphon D29 terahertz D30 terajoule D31 terawatt D32 terawatt hour D33 tesla D34 tex D35 thermochemical calorie D37 thermochemical calorie per gram kelvin D38 thermochemical calorie per second centimetre kelvin D39 thermochemical calorie per second square centimetre kelvin D40 thousand litre D41 tonne per cubic metre D42 tropical year D43 unified atomic mass unit D44 var
  11. 11. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 11 ~ Código Descripción D45 volt squared per kelvin squared D46 volt – ampere D47 volt per centimetre D48 volt per kelvin D49 millivolt per kelvin D5 kilogram per square centimeter D50 volt per metre D51 volt per millimetre D52 watt per kelvin D53 watt per metre kelvin D54 watt per square metre D55 watt per square metre kelvin D56 watt per square metre kelvin to the fourth power D57 watt per steradian D58 watt per steradian square metre D59 weber per metre D6 rÃ¶ntgen per second D60 weber per millimetre D61 Minute D62 Second D63 Book D64 Block D65 Round D66 Cassette D67 dollar per hour D69 inch to the fourth power D7 Sandwich D70 International Table (IT) calorie D71 International Table (IT) calorie per second centimetre kelvin D72 International Table (IT) calorie per second square centimetre kelvin D73 joule square metre D74 kilogram per mole D75 International Table (IT) calorie per gram D76 International Table (IT) calorie per gram kelvin D77 Megacoulomb D79 Beam D8 draize score D80 Microwatt D81 Microtesla Código Descripción D82 microvolt D83 millinewton metre D85 microwatt per square metre D86 millicoulomb D87 millimole per kilogram D88 millicoulomb per cubic metre D89 millicoulomb per square metre D9 dyne per square centimeter D90 cubic metre (net) D91 rem D92 band D93 second per cubic metre D94 second per radian cubic metre D95 joule per gram D96 pound gross D97 pallet/unit load D98 mass pound D99 sleeve DAA decare DAD ten day DAY day DB dry pound DC disk (disc) DD degree DE deal DEC decade DG decigram DI dispenser DJ decagram DLT decilitre DMK square decimetre DMQ cubic decimetre DMT decimetre DN decinewton metre DPC dozen piece DPR dozen pair DPT displacement tonnage DQ data record DR drum DRA dram (US) DRI dram (UK) DRL dozen roll DRM drachm (UK)
  12. 12. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 12 ~ Código Descripción DS Display DT dry ton DTN Decitonne DU Dyne DWT Pennyweight DX dyne per centimetre DY directory book DZN Dozen DZP dozen pack E2 Belt E3 Trailer E4 gross kilogram E5 metric long ton EA Each EB electronic mail box EC each per month EP eleven pack EQ equivalent gallon EV Envelope F1 thousand cubic feet per day F9 fibre per cubic centimetre of air FAH degree Fahrenheit FAR Farad FB Field FC thousand cubic feet FD million particle per cubic foot FE track foot FF hundred cubic metre FG transdermal patch FH Micromole FL flake ton FM million cubic feet FOT Foot FP pound per square foot FR foot per minute FS foot per second FTK square foot FTQ cubic foot G2 US gallon per minute G3 Imperial gallon per minute G7 microfiche sheet GB gallon (US) per day GBQ Gigabecquerel Código Descripción GC gram per 100 gram GD gross barrel GE pound per gallon (US) GF gram per metre (gram per 100 centimetres) GFI gram of fissile isotope GGR great gross GH half gallon (US) GIA gill (US) GII gill (UK) GJ gram per millilitre GK gram per kilogram GL gram per litre GLD dry gallon (US) GLI gallon (UK) GLL gallon (US) GM gram per square metre GN gross gallon GO milligrams per square metre GP milligram per cubic metre GQ microgram per cubic meter GRM gram GRN grain GRO gross GRT gross register ton GT gross ton GV gigajoule GW gallon per thousand cubic feet GWH gigawatt hour GY gross yard GZ gage system H1 half page - electronic H2 half litre HA hank HAR hectare HBA hectobar HBX hundred boxe HC hundred count HD half dozen HE hundredth of a carat HF hundred feet HGM hectogram HH hundred cubic feet
  13. 13. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 13 ~ Código Descripción HI hundred sheet HIU hundred international unit HJ metric horse power HK hundred kilogram HL hundred feet (linear) HLT Hectoliter HM mile per hour HMQ million cubic metre HMT Hectometer HN conventional millimetre of mercury HO hundred troy ounce HP conventional millimetre of water HPA hectolitre of pure alcohol HS hundred square feet HT half hour HTZ Hertz HUR Hour HY hundred yard IA inch pound (pound inch) IC count per inch IE Person IF inches of water II column inch IL inch per minute IM Impression INH Inch INK square inch INQ inch cubed IP insurance policy IT count per centimetre IU inch per second (linear speed) IV inch per second squared (acceleration) J2 joule per kilogram JB Jumbo JE joule per Kelvin JG Jug JK megajoule per kilogram JM megajoule per cubic metre JO Joint JOU Joule JR Jar K1 kilowatt demand K2 kilovolt ampere reactive demand Código Descripción K3 kilovolt ampere reactive hour K5 kilovolt ampere (reactive) K6 kilolitre KA cake KB kilocharacter KBA kilobar KD kilogram decimal KEL kelvin KF kilopacket KG keg KGM kilogram KGS kilogram per second KHZ kilohertz KI kilogram per millimetre width KJ kilosegment KJO kilojoule KL kilogram per metre KMH kilometre per hour KMK square kilometre KMQ kilogram per cubic metre KNI kilogram of nitrogen KNS kilogram named substance KNT knot KO milliequivalence caustic potash per gram of product KPA kilopascal KPH kilogram of potassium hydroxide (caustic potash) KPO kilogram of potassium oxide KPP kilogram of phosphorus pentoxide (phosphoric anhydride) KR kilorÃ¶ntgen KS thousand pound per square inch KSD kilogram of substance 90 % dry KSH kilogram of sodium hydroxide (caustic soda) KT kit KTM kilometre KTN kilotonne KUR kilogram of uranium KVA kilovolt - ampere KVR kilovar KVT kilovolt
  14. 14. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 14 ~ Código Descripción KW kilograms per millimeter KWH kilowatt hour KWT Kilowatt KX millilitre per kilogram L2 litre per minute LA pound per cubic inch LBR Pound LBT troy pound (US) LC linear centimetre LD litre per day LE Lite LEF Leaf LF linear foot LH labour hour LI linear inch LJ large spray LK Link LM linear metre LN Length LO Lot LP liquid pound LPA litre of pure alcohol LR Layer LS lump sum LTN ton (UK) or longton (US) LTR Litre LUM Lumen LUX Lux LX linear yard per pound LY linear yard M0 magnetic tape M1 milligrams per litre M4 monetary value M5 Microcurie M7 micro-inch M9 million Btu per 1000 cubic feet MA machine per unit MAL mega litre MAM Megametre MAW Megawatt MBE thousand standard brick equivalent MBF thousand board feet MBR Millibar Código Descripción MC microgram MCU millicurie MD air dry metric ton MF milligram per square foot per side MGM milligram MHZ megahertz MIK square mile MIL thousand MIN minute MIO million MIU million international unit MK milligram per square inch MLD milliard MLT millilitre MMK square millimetre MMQ cubic millimetre MMT millimetre MON month MPA megapascal MQ thousand metre MQH cubic metre per hour MQS cubic metre per second MSK metre per second squared MT mat MTK square metre MTQ cubic metre MTR metre MTS metre per second MV number of mults MVA megavolt - ampere MWH megawatt hour (1000 kW.h) N1 pen calorie N2 number of lines N3 print point NA milligram per kilogram NAR number of articles NB barge NBB number of bobbins NC car NCL number of cells ND net barrel NE net litre NEW newton
  15. 15. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 15 ~ Código Descripción NF Message NG net gallon (us) NH message hour NI net imperial gallon NIU number of international units NJ number of screens NL Load NMI nautical mile NMP number of packs NN Train NPL number of parcels NPR number of pairs NPT number of parts NQ Mho NR Micromho NRL number of rolls NT net ton NTT net register ton NU newton metre NV Vehicle NX part per thousand NY pound per air dry metric ton OA Panel OHM Ohm ON ounce per square yard ONZ Ounce OP two pack OT overtime hour OZ ounce av OZA fluid ounce (US) OZI fluid ounce (UK) P0 page – electronic P1 Percent P2 pound per foot P3 three pack P4 four pack P5 five pack P6 six pack P7 seven pack P8 eight pack P9 nine pack PA Packet PAL Pascal Código Descripción PB pair inch PD pad PE pound equivalent PF pallet (lift) PG plate PGL proof gallon PI pitch PK package PL pail PM pound percentage PN pound net PO pound per inch of length PQ page per inch PR pair PS pound-force per square inch PT pint (US) PTD dry pint (US) PTI pint (UK) PTL liquid pint (US) PU tray / tray pack PV half pint (US) PW pound per inch of width PY peck dry (US) PZ peck dry (UK) Q3 meal QA page - facsimile QAN quarter (of a year) QB page - hardcopy QD quarter dozen QH quarter hour QK quarter kilogram QR quire QT quart (US) QTD dry quart (US) QTI quart (UK) QTL liquid quart (US) QTR quarter (UK) R1 pica R4 calorie R9 thousand cubic metre RA rack RD rod RG ring
  16. 16. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 16 ~ Código Descripción RH running or operating hour RK roll metric measure RL Reel RM Ream RN ream metric measure RO Roll RP pound per ream RPM revolutions per minute RPS revolutions per second RS Reset RT revenue ton mile RU Run S3 square foot per second S4 square metre per second S5 sixty fourths of an inch S6 Session S7 storage unit S8 standard advertising unit SA Sack SAN half year (6 months) SCO Score SCR Scruple SD solid pound SE Section SEC Second SET Set SG Segment SHT shipping ton SIE Siemens SK split tanktruck SL Slipsheet SMI mile (statute mile) SN square rod SO Spool SP shelf package SQ Square SR Strip SS sheet metric measure SST short standard (7200 matches) ST Sheet STI stone (UK) STN ton (US) or short ton (UK/US) SV Skid Código Descripción SW skein SX shipment T0 telecommunication line in service T1 thousand pound gross T3 thousand piece T4 thousand bag T5 thousand casing T6 thousand gallon (US) T7 thousand impression T8 thousand linear inch TA tenth cubic foot TAH kiloampere hour (thousand ampere hour) TC truckload TD therm TE tote TF ten square yard TI thousand square inch TJ thousand square centimetre TK tank, rectangular TL thousand feet (linear) TN tin TNE tonne (metric ton) TP ten pack TPR ten pair TQ thousand feet TQD thousand cubic metre per day TR ten square feet TRL trillion (EUR) TS thousand square feet TSD tonne of substance 90 % dry TSH ton of steam per hour TT thousand linear metre TU tube TV thousand kilogram TW thousand sheet TY tank, cylindrical U1 treatment U2 tablet UA torr UB telecommunication line in service average UC telecommunication port UD tenth minute
  17. 17. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 17 ~ Código Descripción UE tenth hour UF usage per telecommunication line average UH ten thousand yard UM million unit VA volt ampere per kilogram VI Vial VLT Volt VQ Bulk VS Visit W2 wet kilo W4 two week WA watt per kilogram WB wet pound WCD Cord WE wet ton WEB Weber WEE Week WG wine gallon WH Wheel WHR watt hour Código Descripción WI weight per square inch WM working month WR wrap WSD standard WTT watt WW millilitre of water X1 chain YDK square yard YDQ cubic yard YL hundred linear yard YRD yard YT ten yard Z1 lift van Z2 chest Z3 cask Z4 hogshead Z5 lug Z6 conference point Z8 newspage agate line ZP page C. Catálogo No. 04: Códigos de países. CATALOGO No. 04 Campo cac:Country/cbc:IdentificationCode Descripción Código de País Catálogo ISO3166-1- Country Código Descripción AF AFGHANISTAN AL ALBANIA DZ ALGERIA AS AMERICAN SAMOA AD ANDORRA AO ANGOLA AI ANGUILLA AQ ANTARCTICA AG ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA AR ARGENTINA Código Descripción AM ARMENIA AW ARUBA AU AUSTRALIA AT AUSTRIA AZ AZERBAIJAN BS BAHAMAS BH BAHRAIN BD BANGLADESH BB BARBADOS BY BELARUS
  18. 18. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 18 ~ Código Descripción BE BELGIUM BZ BELIZE BJ BENIN BM BERMUDA BT BHUTAN BO BOLIVIA BA BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA BW BOTSWANA BV BOUVET ISLAND BR BRAZIL IO BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY BN BRUNEI DARUSSALAM BG BULGARIA BF BURKINA FASO BI BURUNDI KH CAMBODIA CM CAMEROON CA CANADA CV CAPE VERDE KY CAYMAN ISLANDS CF CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC TD CHAD CL CHILE CN CHINA CX CHRISTMAS ISLAND CC COCOS (KEELING) ISLANDS CO COLOMBIA KM COMOROS CG CONGO CK COOK ISLANDS CR COSTA RICA CI COTE D’IVOIRE HR CROATIA CU CUBA CY CYPRUS CZ CZECH REPUBLIC DK DENMARK DJ DJIBOUTI DM DOMINICA DO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC TP EAST TIMOR EC ECUADOR EG EGYPT Código Descripción SV EL SALVADOR GQ EQUATORIAL GUINEA ER ERITREA EE ESTONIA ET ETHIOPIA FK FALKLAND ISLANDS (MALVINAS) FO FAROE ISLANDS FJ FIJI FI FINLAND FR FRANCE FX FRANCE, METROPOLITAN GF FRENCH GUIANA PF FRENCH POLYNESIA TF FRENCH SOUTHERN TERRITORIES GA GABON GM GAMBIA GE GEORGIA DE GERMANY GH GHANA GI GIBRALTAR GR GREECE GL GREENLAND GD GRENADA GP GUADELOUPE GU GUAM GT GUATEMALA GN GUINEA GW GUINEA-BISSAU GY GUYANA HT HAITI HM HEARD ISLAND AND MC DONALD ISLANDS HN HONDURAS HK HONG KONG HU HUNGARY IS ICELAND IN INDIA ID INDONESIA IR IRAN (ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF) IQ IRAQ IE IRELAND IL ISRAEL IT ITALY
  19. 19. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 19 ~ Código Descripción JM JAMAICA JP JAPAN JO JORDAN KZ KAZAKHSTAN KE KENYA KI KIRIBATI KP KOREA, DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF KR KOREA, REPUBLIC OF KW KUWAIT KG KYRGYZSTAN LA LAO PEOPLE’S DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC LV LATVIA LB LEBANON LS LESOTHO LR LIBERIA LY LIBYAN ARAB JAMAHIRIYA LI LIECHTENSTEIN LT LITHUANIA LU LUXEMBOURG MO MACAU MG MADAGASCAR MW MALAWI MY MALAYSIA MV MALDIVES ML MALI MT MALTA MH MARSHALL ISLANDS MQ MARTINIQUE MR MAURITANIA MU MAURITIUS YT MAYOTTE MX MEXICO FM MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF MD MOLDOVA, REPUBLIC OF MC MONACO MN MONGOLIA MS MONTSERRAT MA MOROCCO MZ MOZAMBIQUE MM MYANMAR NA NAMIBIA NR NAURU Código Descripción NP NEPAL AN NETHERLANDS ANTILLES NL NETHERLANDS NC NEW CALEDONIA NZ NEW ZEALAND NI NICARAGUA NE NIGER NG NIGERIA NU NIUE NF NORFOLK ISLAND MP NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS NO NORWAY OM OMAN PK PAKISTAN PW PALAU PA PANAMA PG PAPUA NEW GUINEA PY PARAGUAY PE PERU PH PHILIPPINES PN PITCAIRN PL POLAND PT PORTUGAL PR PUERTO RICO QA QATAR RE REUNION RO ROMANIA RU RUSSIAN FEDERATION RW RWANDA SH SAINT HELENA KN SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS LC SAINT LUCIA PM SAINT PIERRE AND MIQUELON VC SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES WS SAMOA SM SAN MARINO SA SAUDI ARABIA SN SENEGAL SC SEYCHELLES SL SIERRA LEONE SG SINGAPORE SK SLOVAKIA SI SLOVENIA
  20. 20. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 20 ~ Código Descripción SB SOLOMON ISLANDS SO SOMALIA ZA SOUTH AFRICA GS SOUTH GEORGIA AND THE SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS ES SPAIN LK SRI LANKA SD SUDAN SR SURINAME SJ SVALBARD AND JAN MAYEN ISLANDS SZ SWAZILAND SE SWEDEN CH SWITZERLAND SY SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC ST SÃO TOME AND PRINCIPE TW TAIWAN, PROVINCE OF CHINA TJ TAJIKISTAN TZ TANZANIA, UNITED REPUBLIC OF TH THAILAND MK THE FORMER YUGOSLAV REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA TG TOGO TK TOKELAU TO TONGA TT TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO TN TUNISIA TR TURKEY Código Descripción TM TURKMENISTAN TC TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS TV TUVALU UG UGANDA UA UKRAINE AE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES GB UNITED KINGDOM UM UNITED STATES MINOR OUTLYING ISLANDS US UNITED STATES UY URUGUAY UZ UZBEKISTAN VU VANUATU VA VATICAN CITY STATE (HOLY SEE) VE VENEZUELA VN VIET NAM VG VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) VI VIRGIN ISLANDS (U.S.) WF WALLIS AND FUTUNA ISLANDS EH WESTERN SAHARA YE YEMEN YU YUGOSLAVIA ZR ZAIRE ZM ZAMBIA ZW ZIMBABWE D. Catálogo No. 13: Ubicación Geográfica (UBIGEO) CATALOGO No. 15 Campo ./cac:RegistrationAddress/cbc:ID Descripción Código de Ubicación Geográfica (UBIGEO) Catálogo SUNAT DEPARTAMENTO/REGIÓN 01 DEPARTAMENTO AMAZONAS 02 DEPARTAMENTO ANCASH 03 DEPARTAMENTO APURIMAC 04 DEPARTAMENTO AREQUIPA 05 DEPARTAMENTO AYACUCHO DEPARTAMENTO/REGIÓN 06 DEPARTAMENTO CAJAMARCA 07 PROV. CONST. DEL CALLAO 08 DEPARTAMENTO CUSCO 09 DEPARTAMENTO HUANCAVELICA 10 DEPARTAMENTO HUANUCO
  21. 21. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 21 ~ DEPARTAMENTO/REGIÓN 11 DEPARTAMENTO ICA 12 DEPARTAMENTO JUNIN 13 DEPARTAMENTO LA LIBERTAD 14 DEPARTAMENTO LAMBAYEQUE 15 DEPARTAMENTO LIMA 16 DEPARTAMENTO LORETO 17 DEPARTAMENTO MADRE DE DIOS 18 DEPARTAMENTO MOQUEGUA 19 DEPARTAMENTO PASCO 20 DEPARTAMENTO PIURA 21 DEPARTAMENTO PUNO 22 DEPARTAMENTO SAN MARTIN 23 DEPARTAMENTO TACNA 24 DEPARTAMENTO TUMBES 25 DEPARTAMENTO UCAYALI PROVINCIA 0101 CHACHAPOYAS 0102 BAGUA 0103 BONGARA 0104 CONDORCANQUI 0105 LUYA 0106 RODRIGUEZ DE MENDOZA 0107 UTCUBAMBA 0201 HUARAZ 0202 AIJA 0203 ANTONIO RAYMONDI 0204 ASUNCION 0205 BOLOGNESI 0206 CARHUAZ 0207 CARLOS FERMIN FITZCARRALD 0208 CASMA 0209 CORONGO 0210 HUARI 0211 HUARMEY 0212 HUAYLAS 0213 MARISCAL LUZURIAGA 0214 OCROS 0215 PALLASCA 0216 POMABAMBA 0217 RECUAY 0218 SANTA 0219 SIHUAS 0220 YUNGAY 0301 ABANCAY 0302 ANDAHUAYLAS 0303 ANTABAMBA 0304 AYMARAES 0305 COTABAMBAS 0306 CHINCHEROS 0307 GRAU 0401 AREQUIPA PROVINCIA 0402 CAMANA 0403 CARAVELI 0404 CASTILLA 0405 CAYLLOMA 0406 CONDESUYOS 0407 ISLAY 0408 LA UNION 0501 HUAMANGA 0502 CANGALLO 0503 HUANCA SANCOS 0504 HUANTA 0505 LA MAR 0506 LUCANAS 0507 PARINACOCHAS 0508 PAUCAR DEL SARA SARA 0509 SUCRE 0510 VICTOR FAJARDO 0511 VILCAS HUAMAN 0601 CAJAMARCA 0602 CAJABAMBA 0603 CELENDIN 0604 CHOTA 0605 CONTUMAZA 0606 CUTERVO 0607 HUALGAYOC 0608 JAEN 0609 SAN IGNACIO 0610 SAN MARCOS 0611 SAN MIGUEL 0612 SAN PABLO 0613 SANTA CRUZ 0701 PROV. CONST. DEL CALLAO 0801 CUSCO 0802 ACOMAYO 0803 ANTA 0804 CALCA 0805 CANAS 0806 CANCHIS 0807 CHUMBIVILCAS 0808 ESPINAR 0809 LA CONVENCION 0810 PARURO 0811 PAUCARTAMBO 0812 QUISPICANCHI 0813 URUBAMBA 0901 HUANCAVELICA 0902 ACOBAMBA 0903 ANGARAES 0904 CASTROVIRREYNA 0905 CHURCAMPA 0906 HUAYTARA 0907 TAYACAJA
  22. 22. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 22 ~ PROVINCIA 1001 HUANUCO 1002 AMBO 1003 DOS DE MAYO 1004 HUACAYBAMBA 1005 HUAMALIES 1006 LEONCIO PRADO 1007 MARAÑON 1008 PACHITEA 1009 PUERTO INCA 1010 LAURICOCHA 1011 YAROWILCA 1101 ICA 1102 CHINCHA 1103 NAZCA 1104 PALPA 1105 PISCO 1201 HUANCAYO 1202 CONCEPCION 1203 CHANCHAMAYO 1204 JAUJA 1205 JUNIN 1206 SATIPO 1207 TARMA 1208 YAULI 1209 CHUPACA 1301 TRUJILLO 1302 ASCOPE 1303 BOLIVAR 1304 CHEPEN 1305 JULCAN 1306 OTUZCO 1307 PACASMAYO 1308 PATAZ 1309 SANCHEZ CARRION 1310 SANTIAGO DE CHUCO 1311 GRAN CHIMU 1312 VIRU 1401 CHICLAYO 1402 FERREÑAFE 1403 LAMBAYEQUE 1501 LIMA 1502 BARRANCA 1503 CAJATAMBO 1504 CANTA 1505 CAÑETE 1506 HUARAL 1507 HUAROCHIRI 1508 HUAURA 1509 OYON 1510 YAUYOS 1601 MAYNAS 1602 ALTO AMAZONAS PROVINCIA 1603 LORETO 1604 MARISCAL RAMON CASTILLA 1605 REQUENA 1606 UCAYALI 1607 DATEM DEL MARAÑON 1701 TAMBOPATA 1702 MANU 1703 TAHUAMANU 1801 MARISCAL NIETO 1802 GENERAL SANCHEZ CERRO 1803 ILO 1901 PASCO 1902 DANIEL ALCIDES CARRION 1903 OXAPAMPA 2001 PIURA 2002 AYABACA 2003 HUANCABAMBA 2004 MORROPON 2005 PAITA 2006 SULLANA 2007 TALARA 2008 SECHURA 2101 PUNO 2102 AZANGARO 2103 CARABAYA 2104 CHUCUITO 2105 EL COLLAO 2106 HUANCANE 2107 LAMPA 2108 MELGAR 2109 MOHO 2110 SAN ANTONIO DE PUTINA 2111 SAN ROMAN 2112 SANDIA 2113 YUNGUYO 2201 MOYOBAMBA 2202 BELLAVISTA 2203 EL DORADO 2204 HUALLAGA 2205 LAMAS 2206 MARISCAL CACERES 2207 PICOTA 2208 RIOJA 2209 SAN MARTIN 2210 TOCACHE 2301 TACNA 2302 CANDARAVE 2303 JORGE BASADRE 2304 TARATA 2401 TUMBES 2402 CONTRALMIRANTE VILLAR 2403 ZARUMILLA
  23. 23. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 23 ~ PROVINCIA 2501 CORONEL PORTILLO 2502 ATALAYA 2503 PADRE ABAD 2504 PURUS UBIGEO 010101 CHACHAPOYAS 010102 ASUNCION 010103 BALSAS 010104 CHETO 010105 CHILIQUIN 010106 CHUQUIBAMBA 010107 GRANADA 010108 HUANCAS 010109 LA JALCA 010110 LEIMEBAMBA 010111 LEVANTO 010112 MAGDALENA 010113 MARISCAL CASTILLA 010114 MOLINOPAMPA 010115 MONTEVIDEO 010116 OLLEROS 010117 QUINJALCA 010118 SAN FRANCISCO DE DAGUAS 010119 SAN ISIDRO DE MAINO 010120 SOLOCO 010121 SONCHE 010201 BAGUA 010202 ARAMANGO 010203 COPALLIN 010204 EL PARCO 010205 IMAZA 010206 LA PECA 010301 JUMBILLA 010302 CHISQUILLA 010303 CHURUJA 010304 COROSHA 010305 CUISPES 010306 FLORIDA 010307 JAZAN 010308 RECTA 010309 SAN CARLOS 010310 SHIPASBAMBA 010311 VALERA 010312 YAMBRASBAMBA 010401 NIEVA 010402 EL CENEPA 010403 RIO SANTIAGO 010501 LAMUD 010502 CAMPORREDONDO 010503 COCABAMBA 010504 COLCAMAR UBIGEO 010505 CONILA 010506 INGUILPATA 010507 LONGUITA 010508 LONYA CHICO 010509 LUYA 010510 LUYA VIEJO 010511 MARIA 010512 OCALLI 010513 OCUMAL 010514 PISUQUIA 010515 PROVIDENCIA 010516 SAN CRISTOBAL 010517 SAN FRANCISCO DEL YESO 010518 SAN JERONIMO 010519 SAN JUAN DE LOPECANCHA 010520 SANTA CATALINA 010521 SANTO TOMAS 010522 TINGO 010523 TRITA 010601 SAN NICOLAS 010602 CHIRIMOTO 010603 COCHAMAL 010604 HUAMBO 010605 LIMABAMBA 010606 LONGAR 010607 MARISCAL BENAVIDES 010608 MILPUC 010609 OMIA 010610 SANTA ROSA 010611 TOTORA 010612 VISTA ALEGRE 010701 BAGUA GRANDE 010702 CAJARURO 010703 CUMBA 010704 EL MILAGRO 010705 JAMALCA 010706 LONYA GRANDE 010707 YAMON 020101 HUARAZ 020102 COCHABAMBA 020103 COLCABAMBA 020104 HUANCHAY 020105 INDEPENDENCIA 020106 JANGAS 020107 LA LIBERTAD 020108 OLLEROS 020109 PAMPAS 020110 PARIACOTO 020111 PIRA 020112 TARICA 020201 AIJA 020202 CORIS
  24. 24. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 24 ~ UBIGEO 020203 HUACLLAN 020204 LA MERCED 020205 SUCCHA 020301 LLAMELLIN 020302 ACZO 020303 CHACCHO 020304 CHINGAS 020305 MIRGAS 020306 SAN JUAN DE RONTOY 020401 CHACAS 020402 ACOCHACA 020501 CHIQUIAN 020502 ABELARDO PARDO LEZAMETA 020503 ANTONIO RAYMONDI 020504 AQUIA 020505 CAJACAY 020506 CANIS 020507 COLQUIOC 020508 HUALLANCA 020509 HUASTA 020510 HUAYLLACAYAN 020511 LA PRIMAVERA 020512 MANGAS 020513 PACLLON 020514 SAN MIGUEL DE CORPANQUI 020515 TICLLOS 020601 CARHUAZ 020602 ACOPAMPA 020603 AMASHCA 020604 ANTA 020605 ATAQUERO 020606 MARCARA 020607 PARIAHUANCA 020608 SAN MIGUEL DE ACO 020609 SHILLA 020610 TINCO 020611 YUNGAR 020701 SAN LUIS 020702 SAN NICOLAS 020703 YAUYA 020801 CASMA 020802 BUENA VISTA ALTA 020803 COMANDANTE NOEL 020804 YAUTAN 020901 CORONGO 020902 ACO 020903 BAMBAS 020904 CUSCA 020905 LA PAMPA 020906 YANAC 020907 YUPAN 021001 HUARI UBIGEO 021002 ANRA 021003 CAJAY 021004 CHAVIN DE HUANTAR 021005 HUACACHI 021006 HUACCHIS 021007 HUACHIS 021008 HUANTAR 021009 MASIN 021010 PAUCAS 021011 PONTO 021012 RAHUAPAMPA 021013 RAPAYAN 021014 SAN MARCOS 021015 SAN PEDRO DE CHANA 021016 UCO 021101 HUARMEY 021102 COCHAPETI 021103 CULEBRAS 021104 HUAYAN 021105 MALVAS 021201 CARAZ 021202 HUALLANCA 021203 HUATA 021204 HUAYLAS 021205 MATO 021206 PAMPAROMAS 021207 PUEBLO LIBRE / 1 021208 SANTA CRUZ 021209 SANTO TORIBIO 021210 YURACMARCA 021301 PISCOBAMBA 021302 CASCA 021303 ELEAZAR GUZMAN BARRON 021304 FIDEL OLIVAS ESCUDERO 021305 LLAMA 021306 LLUMPA 021307 LUCMA 021308 MUSGA 021401 OCROS 021402 ACAS 021403 CAJAMARQUILLA 021404 CARHUAPAMPA 021405 COCHAS 021406 CONGAS 021407 LLIPA 021408 SAN CRISTOBAL DE RAJAN 021409 SAN PEDRO 021410 SANTIAGO DE CHILCAS 021501 CABANA 021502 BOLOGNESI 021503 CONCHUCOS 021504 HUACASCHUQUE
  25. 25. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 25 ~ UBIGEO 021505 HUANDOVAL 021506 LACABAMBA 021507 LLAPO 021508 PALLASCA 021509 PAMPAS 021510 SANTA ROSA 021511 TAUCA 021601 POMABAMBA 021602 HUAYLLAN 021603 PAROBAMBA 021604 QUINUABAMBA 021701 RECUAY 021702 CATAC 021703 COTAPARACO 021704 HUAYLLAPAMPA 021705 LLACLLIN 021706 MARCA 021707 PAMPAS CHICO 021708 PARARIN 021709 TAPACOCHA 021710 TICAPAMPA 021801 CHIMBOTE 021802 CACERES DEL PERU 021803 COISHCO 021804 MACATE 021805 MORO 021806 NEPEÑA 021807 SAMANCO 021808 SANTA 021809 NUEVO CHIMBOTE 021901 SIHUAS 021902 ACOBAMBA 021903 ALFONSO UGARTE 021904 CASHAPAMPA 021905 CHINGALPO 021906 HUAYLLABAMBA 021907 QUICHES 021908 RAGASH 021909 SAN JUAN 021910 SICSIBAMBA 022001 YUNGAY 022002 CASCAPARA 022003 MANCOS 022004 MATACOTO 022005 QUILLO 022006 RANRAHIRCA 022007 SHUPLUY 022008 YANAMA 030101 ABANCAY 030102 CHACOCHE 030103 CIRCA 030104 CURAHUASI 030105 HUANIPACA UBIGEO 030106 LAMBRAMA 030107 PICHIRHUA 030108 SAN PEDRO DE CACHORA 030109 TAMBURCO 030201 ANDAHUAYLAS 030202 ANDARAPA 030203 CHIARA 030204 HUANCARAMA 030205 HUANCARAY 030206 HUAYANA 030207 KISHUARA 030208 PACOBAMBA 030209 PACUCHA 030210 PAMPACHIRI 030211 POMACOCHA 030212 SAN ANTONIO DE CACHI 030213 SAN JERONIMO 030214 SAN MIGUEL DE CHACCRAMPA 030215 SANTA MARIA DE CHICMO 030216 TALAVERA 030217 TUMAY HUARACA 030218 TURPO 030219 KAQUIABAMBA 030301 ANTABAMBA 030302 EL ORO 030303 HUAQUIRCA 030304 JUAN ESPINOZA MEDRANO 030305 OROPESA 030306 PACHACONAS 030307 SABAINO 030401 CHALHUANCA 030402 CAPAYA 030403 CARAYBAMBA 030404 CHAPIMARCA 030405 COLCABAMBA 030406 COTARUSE 030407 HUAYLLO 030408 JUSTO APU SAHUARAURA 030409 LUCRE 030410 POCOHUANCA 030411 SAN JUAN DE CHACÑA 030412 SAÑAYCA 030413 SORAYA 030414 TAPAIRIHUA 030415 TINTAY 030416 TORAYA 030417 YANACA 030501 TAMBOBAMBA 030502 COTABAMBAS 030503 COYLLURQUI 030504 HAQUIRA 030505 MARA
  26. 26. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 26 ~ UBIGEO 030506 CHALLHUAHUACHO 030601 CHINCHEROS 030602 ANCO-HUALLO 030603 COCHARCAS 030604 HUACCANA 030605 OCOBAMBA 030606 ONGOY 030607 URANMARCA 030608 RANRACANCHA 030701 CHUQUIBAMBILLA 030702 CURPAHUASI 030703 GAMARRA 030704 HUAYLLATI 030705 MAMARA 030706 MICAELA BASTIDAS 030707 PATAYPAMPA 030708 PROGRESO 030709 SAN ANTONIO 030710 SANTA ROSA 030711 TURPAY 030712 VILCABAMBA 030713 VIRUNDO 030714 CURASCO 040101 AREQUIPA 040102 ALTO SELVA ALEGRE 040103 CAYMA 040104 CERRO COLORADO 040105 CHARACATO 040106 CHIGUATA 040107 JACOBO HUNTER 040108 LA JOYA 040109 MARIANO MELGAR 040110 MIRAFLORES 040111 MOLLEBAYA 040112 PAUCARPATA 040113 POCSI 040114 POLOBAYA 040115 QUEQUEÑA 040116 SABANDIA 040117 SACHACA 040118 SAN JUAN DE SIGUAS /1 040119 SAN JUAN DE TARUCANI 040120 SANTA ISABEL DE SIGUAS 040121 SANTA RITA DE SIGUAS 040122 SOCABAYA 040123 TIABAYA 040124 UCHUMAYO 040125 VITOR 040126 YANAHUARA 040127 YARABAMBA 040128 YURA 040129 JOSE LUIS BUSTAMANTE Y RIVERO 040201 CAMANA UBIGEO 040202 JOSE MARIA QUIMPER 040203 MARIANO NICOLAS VALCARCEL 040204 MARISCAL CACERES 040205 NICOLAS DE PIEROLA 040206 OCOÑA 040207 QUILCA 040208 SAMUEL PASTOR 040301 CARAVELI 040302 ACARI 040303 ATICO 040304 ATIQUIPA 040305 BELLA UNION 040306 CAHUACHO 040307 CHALA 040308 CHAPARRA 040309 HUANUHUANU 040310 JAQUI 040311 LOMAS 040312 QUICACHA 040313 YAUCA 040401 APLAO 040402 ANDAGUA 040403 AYO 040404 CHACHAS 040405 CHILCAYMARCA 040406 CHOCO 040407 HUANCARQUI 040408 MACHAGUAY 040409 ORCOPAMPA 040410 PAMPACOLCA 040411 TIPAN 040412 UÑON 040413 URACA 040414 VIRACO 040501 CHIVAY 040502 ACHOMA 040503 CABANACONDE 040504 CALLALLI 040505 CAYLLOMA 040506 COPORAQUE 040507 HUAMBO 040508 HUANCA 040509 ICHUPAMPA 040510 LARI 040511 LLUTA 040512 MACA 040513 MADRIGAL 040514 SAN ANTONIO DE CHUCA 2/ 040515 SIBAYO 040516 TAPAY 040517 TISCO 040518 TUTI
  27. 27. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 27 ~ UBIGEO 040519 YANQUE 040520 MAJES 040601 CHUQUIBAMBA 040602 ANDARAY 040603 CAYARANI 040604 CHICHAS 040605 IRAY 040606 RIO GRANDE 040607 SALAMANCA 040608 YANAQUIHUA 040701 MOLLENDO 040702 COCACHACRA 040703 DEAN VALDIVIA 040704 ISLAY 040705 MEJIA 040706 PUNTA DE BOMBON 040801 COTAHUASI 040802 ALCA 040803 CHARCANA 040804 HUAYNACOTAS 040805 PAMPAMARCA 040806 PUYCA 040807 QUECHUALLA 040808 SAYLA 040809 TAURIA 040810 TOMEPAMPA 040811 TORO 050101 AYACUCHO 050102 ACOCRO 050103 ACOS VINCHOS 050104 CARMEN ALTO 050105 CHIARA 050106 OCROS 050107 PACAYCASA 050108 QUINUA 050109 SAN JOSE DE TICLLAS 050110 SAN JUAN BAUTISTA 050111 SANTIAGO DE PISCHA 050112 SOCOS 050113 TAMBILLO 050114 VINCHOS 050115 JESUS NAZARENO 050201 CANGALLO 050202 CHUSCHI 050203 LOS MOROCHUCOS 050204 MARIA PARADO DE BELLIDO 050205 PARAS 050206 TOTOS 050301 SANCOS 050302 CARAPO 050303 SACSAMARCA 050304 SANTIAGO DE LUCANAMARCA 050401 HUANTA UBIGEO 050402 AYAHUANCO 050403 HUAMANGUILLA 050404 IGUAIN 050405 LURICOCHA 050406 SANTILLANA 050407 SIVIA 050408 LLOCHEGUA 050501 SAN MIGUEL 050502 ANCO 050503 AYNA 050504 CHILCAS 050505 CHUNGUI 050506 LUIS CARRANZA 050507 SANTA ROSA 050508 TAMBO 050601 PUQUIO 050602 AUCARA 050603 CABANA 050604 CARMEN SALCEDO 050605 CHAVIÑA 050606 CHIPAO 050607 HUAC-HUAS 050608 LARAMATE 050609 LEONCIO PRADO 050610 LLAUTA 050611 LUCANAS 050612 OCAÑA 050613 OTOCA 050614 SAISA 050615 SAN CRISTOBAL 050616 SAN JUAN 050617 SAN PEDRO 050618 SAN PEDRO DE PALCO 050619 SANCOS 050620 SANTA ANA DE HUAYCAHUACHO 050621 SANTA LUCIA 050701 CORACORA 050702 CHUMPI 050703 CORONEL CASTAÑEDA 050704 PACAPAUSA 050705 PULLO 050706 PUYUSCA 050707 SAN FRANCISCO DE RAVACAYCO 050708 UPAHUACHO 050801 PAUSA 050802 COLTA 050803 CORCULLA 050804 LAMPA 050805 MARCABAMBA 050806 OYOLO 050807 PARARCA 050808 SAN JAVIER DE ALPABAMBA
  28. 28. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 28 ~ UBIGEO 050809 SAN JOSE DE USHUA 050810 SARA SARA 050901 QUEROBAMBA 050902 BELEN 050903 CHALCOS 050904 CHILCAYOC 050905 HUACAÑA 050906 MORCOLLA 050907 PAICO 050908 SAN PEDRO DE LARCAY 050909 SAN SALVADOR DE QUIJE 050910 SANTIAGO DE PAUCARAY 050911 SORAS 051001 HUANCAPI 051002 ALCAMENCA 051003 APONGO 051004 ASQUIPATA 051005 CANARIA 051006 CAYARA 051007 COLCA 051008 HUAMANQUIQUIA 051009 HUANCARAYLLA 051010 HUAYA 051011 SARHUA 051012 VILCANCHOS 051101 VILCAS HUAMAN 051102 ACCOMARCA 051103 CARHUANCA 051104 CONCEPCION 051105 HUAMBALPA 051106 INDEPENDENCIA /1 051107 SAURAMA 051108 VISCHONGO 060101 CAJAMARCA 060102 ASUNCION 060103 CHETILLA 060104 COSPAN 060105 ENCAÑADA 060106 JESUS 060107 LLACANORA 060108 LOS BAÑOS DEL INCA 060109 MAGDALENA 060110 MATARA 060111 NAMORA 060112 SAN JUAN 060201 CAJABAMBA 060202 CACHACHI 060203 CONDEBAMBA 060204 SITACOCHA 060301 CELENDIN 060302 CHUMUCH 060303 CORTEGANA 060304 HUASMIN UBIGEO 060305 JORGE CHAVEZ 060306 JOSE GALVEZ 060307 MIGUEL IGLESIAS 060308 OXAMARCA 060309 SOROCHUCO 060310 SUCRE 060311 UTCO 060312 LA LIBERTAD DE PALLAN 060401 CHOTA 060402 ANGUIA 060403 CHADIN 060404 CHIGUIRIP 060405 CHIMBAN 060406 CHOROPAMPA 060407 COCHABAMBA 060408 CONCHAN 060409 HUAMBOS 060410 LAJAS 060411 LLAMA 060412 MIRACOSTA 060413 PACCHA 060414 PION 060415 QUEROCOTO 060416 SAN JUAN DE LICUPIS 060417 TACABAMBA 060418 TOCMOCHE 060419 CHALAMARCA 060501 CONTUMAZA 060502 CHILETE 060503 CUPISNIQUE 060504 GUZMANGO 060505 SAN BENITO 060506 SANTA CRUZ DE TOLED 060507 TANTARICA 060508 YONAN 060601 CUTERVO 060602 CALLAYUC 060603 CHOROS 060604 CUJILLO 060605 LA RAMADA 060606 PIMPINGOS 060607 QUEROCOTILLO 060608 SAN ANDRES DE CUTERVO 060609 SAN JUAN DE CUTERVO 060610 SAN LUIS DE LUCMA 060611 SANTA CRUZ 060612 SANTO DOMINGO DE LA CAPILLA 060613 SANTO TOMAS 060614 SOCOTA 060615 TORIBIO CASANOVA 060701 BAMBAMARCA 060702 CHUGUR
  29. 29. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 29 ~ UBIGEO 060703 HUALGAYOC 060801 JAEN 060802 BELLAVISTA 060803 CHONTALI 060804 COLASAY 060805 HUABAL 060806 LAS PIRIAS 060807 POMAHUACA 060808 PUCARA 060809 SALLIQUE 060810 SAN FELIPE 060811 SAN JOSE DEL ALTO 060812 SANTA ROSA 060901 SAN IGNACIO 060902 CHIRINOS 060903 HUARANGO 060904 LA COIPA 060905 NAMBALLE 060906 SAN JOSE DE LOURDES 060907 TABACONAS 061001 PEDRO GALVEZ 061002 CHANCAY 061003 EDUARDO VILLANUEVA 061004 GREGORIO PITA 061005 ICHOCAN 061006 JOSE MANUEL QUIROZ 061007 JOSE SABOGAL 061101 SAN MIGUEL 061102 BOLIVAR 061103 CALQUIS 061104 CATILLUC 061105 EL PRADO 061106 LA FLORIDA 061107 LLAPA 061108 NANCHOC 061109 NIEPOS 061110 SAN GREGORIO 061111 SAN SILVESTRE DE COCHAN 061112 TONGOD 061113 UNION AGUA BLANCA 061201 SAN PABLO 061202 SAN BERNARDINO 061203 SAN LUIS 061204 TUMBADEN 061301 SANTA CRUZ 061302 ANDABAMBA 061303 CATACHE 061304 CHANCAYBAÑOS 061305 LA ESPERANZA 061306 NINABAMBA 061307 PULAN 061308 SAUCEPAMPA UBIGEO 061309 SEXI 061310 UTICYACU 061311 YAUYUCAN 070101 CALLAO 070102 BELLAVISTA 070103 CARMEN DE LA LEGUA REYNOSO 070104 LA PERLA 070105 LA PUNTA 070106 VENTANILLA 080101 CUSCO 080102 CCORCA 080103 POROY 080104 SAN JERONIMO 080105 SAN SEBASTIAN 080106 SANTIAGO 080107 SAYLLA 080108 WANCHAQ 080201 ACOMAYO 080202 ACOPIA 080203 ACOS 080204 MOSOC LLACTA 080205 POMACANCHI 080206 RONDOCAN 080207 SANGARARA 080301 ANTA 080302 ANCAHUASI 080303 CACHIMAYO 080304 CHINCHAYPUJIO 080305 HUAROCONDO 080306 LIMATAMBO 080307 MOLLEPATA 080308 PUCYURA 080309 ZURITE 080401 CALCA 080402 COYA 080403 LAMAY 080404 LARES 080405 PISAC 080406 SAN SALVADOR 080407 TARAY 080408 YANATILE 080501 YANAOCA 080502 CHECCA 080503 KUNTURKANKI 080504 LANGUI 080505 LAYO 080506 PAMPAMARCA 080507 QUEHUE 080508 TUPAC AMARU 080601 SICUANI 080602 CHECACUPE 080603 COMBAPATA 080604 MARANGANI
  30. 30. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 30 ~ UBIGEO 080605 PITUMARCA 080606 SAN PABLO 080607 SAN PEDRO 080608 TINTA 080701 SANTO TOMAS 080702 CAPACMARCA 080703 CHAMACA 080704 COLQUEMARCA 080705 LIVITACA 080706 LLUSCO 080707 QUIÑOTA 080708 VELILLE 080801 ESPINAR 080802 CONDOROMA 080803 COPORAQUE 080804 OCORURO 080805 PALLPATA 080806 PICHIGUA 080807 SUYCKUTAMBO 3/ 080808 ALTO PICHIGUA 080901 SANTA ANA 080902 ECHARATE 080903 HUAYOPATA /1 080904 MARANURA 080905 OCOBAMBA /2 080906 QUELLOUNO 080907 KIMBIRI 080908 SANTA TERESA 080909 VILCABAMBA 080910 PICHARI 081001 PARURO 081002 ACCHA 081003 CCAPI 081004 COLCHA 081005 HUANOQUITE 081006 OMACHA 081007 PACCARITAMBO 081008 PILLPINTO 081009 YAURISQUE 081101 PAUCARTAMBO 081102 CAICAY 081103 CHALLABAMBA 081104 COLQUEPATA 081105 HUANCARANI 081106 KOSÑIPATA 081201 URCOS 081202 ANDAHUAYLILLAS 081203 CAMANTI 081204 CCARHUAYO 081205 CCATCA 081206 CUSIPATA 081207 HUARO UBIGEO 081208 LUCRE 081209 MARCAPATA 081210 OCONGATE 081211 OROPESA 081212 QUIQUIJANA 081301 URUBAMBA 081302 CHINCHERO 081303 HUAYLLABAMBA 081304 MACHUPICCHU 081305 MARAS 081306 OLLANTAYTAMBO 081307 YUCAY 090101 HUANCAVELICA 090102 ACOBAMBILLA 090103 ACORIA 090104 CONAYCA 090105 CUENCA 090106 HUACHOCOLPA 090107 HUAYLLAHUARA 090108 IZCUCHACA 090109 LARIA 090110 MANTA 090111 MARISCAL CACERES 090112 MOYA 090113 NUEVO OCCORO 090114 PALCA 090115 PILCHACA 090116 VILCA 090117 YAULI 090118 ASCENSION 090119 HUANDO 090201 ACOBAMBA 090202 ANDABAMBA 090203 ANTA 090204 CAJA 090205 MARCAS 090206 PAUCARA 090207 POMACOCHA 090208 ROSARIO 090301 LIRCAY 090302 ANCHONGA 090303 CALLANMARCA 090304 CCOCHACCASA 090305 CHINCHO 090306 CONGALLA 090307 HUANCA-HUANCA 090308 HUAYLLAY GRANDE 090309 JULCAMARCA 090310 SAN ANTONIO DE ANTAPARCO 090311 SANTO TOMAS DE PATA 090312 SECCLLA 090401 CASTROVIRREYNA 090402 ARMA
  31. 31. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 31 ~ UBIGEO 090403 AURAHUA 090404 CAPILLAS 090405 CHUPAMARCA 090406 COCAS 090407 HUACHOS 090408 HUAMATAMBO 090409 MOLLEPAMPA 090410 SAN JUAN 090411 SANTA ANA 090412 TANTARA 090413 TICRAPO 090501 CHURCAMPA 090502 ANCO 090503 CHINCHIHUASI 090504 EL CARMEN 090505 LA MERCED 090506 LOCROJA 090507 PAUCARBAMBA 090508 SAN MIGUEL DE MAYOCC 090509 SAN PEDRO DE CORIS 090510 PACHAMARCA 090601 HUAYTARA 090602 AYAVI 090603 CORDOVA 090604 HUAYACUNDO ARMA 090605 LARAMARCA 090606 OCOYO 090607 PILPICHACA 090608 QUERCO 090609 QUITO-ARMA 090610 SAN ANTONIO DE CUSICANCHA 090611 SAN FRANCISCO DE SANGAYAICO 090612 SAN ISIDRO 090613 SANTIAGO DE CHOCORVOS 090614 SANTIAGO DE QUIRAHUARA 090615 SANTO DOMINGO DE CAPILLAS 090616 TAMBO 090701 PAMPAS 090702 ACOSTAMBO 090703 ACRAQUIA 090704 AHUAYCHA 090705 COLCABAMBA 090706 DANIEL HERNANDEZ 090707 HUACHOCOLPA 090709 HUARIBAMBA 090710 ÑAHUIMPUQUIO 090711 PAZOS 090713 QUISHUAR 090714 SALCABAMBA 090715 SALCAHUASI 090716 SAN MARCOS DE ROCCHAC 090717 SURCUBAMBA UBIGEO 090718 TINTAY PUNCU 100101 HUANUCO 100102 AMARILIS 100103 CHINCHAO 100104 CHURUBAMBA 100105 MARGOS 100106 QUISQUI 100107 SAN FRANCISCO DE CAYRAN 100108 SAN PEDRO DE CHAULAN 100109 SANTA MARIA DEL VALLE 100110 YARUMAYO 100111 PILLCO MARCA 100201 AMBO 100202 CAYNA 100203 COLPAS 100204 CONCHAMARCA 100205 HUACAR 100206 SAN FRANCISCO 100207 SAN RAFAEL 100208 TOMAY KICHWA 100301 LA UNION 100307 CHUQUIS 100311 MARIAS 100313 PACHAS 100316 QUIVILLA 100317 RIPAN 100321 SHUNQUI 100322 SILLAPATA 100323 YANAS 100401 HUACAYBAMBA 100402 CANCHABAMBA 100403 COCHABAMBA 100404 PINRA 100501 LLATA 100502 ARANCAY 100503 CHAVIN DE PARIARCA 100504 JACAS GRANDE 100505 JIRCAN 100506 MIRAFLORES 100507 MONZON 100508 PUNCHAO 100509 PUÑOS 100510 SINGA 100511 TANTAMAYO 100601 RUPA-RUPA 100602 DANIEL ALOMIA ROBLES 100603 HERMILIO VALDIZAN 100604 JOSE CRESPO Y CASTILLO 100605 LUYANDO 1/ 100606 MARIANO DAMASO BERAUN 100701 HUACRACHUCO 100702 CHOLON 100703 SAN BUENAVENTURA
  32. 32. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 32 ~ UBIGEO 100801 PANAO 100802 CHAGLLA 100803 MOLINO 100804 UMARI 100901 PUERTO INCA 100902 CODO DEL POZUZO 100903 HONORIA 100904 TOURNAVISTA 100905 YUYAPICHIS 101001 JESUS 101002 BAÑOS 101003 JIVIA 101004 QUEROPALCA 101005 RONDOS 101006 SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS 101007 SAN MIGUEL DE CAURI 101101 CHAVINILLO 101102 CAHUAC 101103 CHACABAMBA 101104 APARICIO POMARES 101105 JACAS CHICO 101106 OBAS 101107 PAMPAMARCA 101108 CHORAS 110101 ICA 110102 LA TINGUIÑA 110103 LOS AQUIJES 110104 OCUCAJE 110105 PACHACUTEC 110106 PARCONA 110107 PUEBLO NUEVO 110108 SALAS 110109 SAN JOSE DE LOS MOLINOS 110110 SAN JUAN BAUTISTA 110111 SANTIAGO 110112 SUBTANJALLA 110113 TATE 110114 YAUCA DEL ROSARIO 1/ 110201 CHINCHA ALTA 110202 ALTO LARAN 110203 CHAVIN 110204 CHINCHA BAJA 110205 EL CARMEN 110206 GROCIO PRADO 110207 PUEBLO NUEVO 110208 SAN JUAN DE YANAC 110209 SAN PEDRO DE HUACARPANA 110210 SUNAMPE 110211 TAMBO DE MORA 110301 NAZCA 110302 CHANGUILLO 110303 EL INGENIO 110304 MARCONA UBIGEO 110305 VISTA ALEGRE 110401 PALPA 110402 LLIPATA 110403 RIO GRANDE 110404 SANTA CRUZ 110405 TIBILLO 110501 PISCO 110502 HUANCANO 110503 HUMAY 110504 INDEPENDENCIA 110505 PARACAS 110506 SAN ANDRES 110507 SAN CLEMENTE 110508 TUPAC AMARU INCA 120101 HUANCAYO 120104 CARHUACALLANGA 120105 CHACAPAMPA 120106 CHICCHE 120107 CHILCA 120108 CHONGOS ALTO 120111 CHUPURO 120112 COLCA 120113 CULLHUAS 120114 EL TAMBO 120116 HUACRAPUQUIO 120117 HUALHUAS 120119 HUANCAN 120120 HUASICANCHA 120121 HUAYUCACHI 120122 INGENIO 120124 PARIAHUANCA 1/ 120125 PILCOMAYO 120126 PUCARA 120127 QUICHUAY 120128 QUILCAS 120129 SAN AGUSTIN 120130 SAN JERONIMO DE TUNAN 120132 SAÑO 120133 SAPALLANGA 120134 SICAYA 120135 SANTO DOMINGO DE ACOBAMBA 120136 VIQUES 120201 CONCEPCION 120202 ACO 120203 ANDAMARCA 120204 CHAMBARA 120205 COCHAS 120206 COMAS 120207 HEROINAS TOLEDO 120208 MANZANARES 120209 MARISCAL CASTILLA 120210 MATAHUASI 120211 MITO
  33. 33. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 33 ~ UBIGEO 120212 NUEVE DE JULIO 120213 ORCOTUNA 120214 SAN JOSE DE QUERO 120215 SANTA ROSA DE OCOPA 120301 CHANCHAMAYO 120302 PERENE 120303 PICHANAQUI 120304 SAN LUIS DE SHUARO 120305 SAN RAMON 120306 VITOC 120401 JAUJA 120402 ACOLLA 120403 APATA 120404 ATAURA 120405 CANCHAYLLO 120406 CURICACA 120407 EL MANTARO 120408 HUAMALI 120409 HUARIPAMPA 120410 HUERTAS 120411 JANJAILLO 120412 JULCAN 120413 LEONOR ORDOÑEZ 120414 LLOCLLAPAMPA 120415 MARCO 120416 MASMA 120417 MASMA CHICCHE 120418 MOLINOS 120419 MONOBAMBA 120420 MUQUI 120421 MUQUIYAUYO 120422 PACA 120423 PACCHA 120424 PANCAN 120425 PARCO 120426 POMACANCHA 120427 RICRAN 120428 SAN LORENZO 120429 SAN PEDRO DE CHUNAN 120430 SAUSA 120431 SINCOS 120432 TUNAN MARCA 120433 YAULI 120434 YAUYOS 120501 JUNIN 120502 CARHUAMAYO 120503 ONDORES 120504 ULCUMAYO 120601 SATIPO 120602 COVIRIALI 120603 LLAYLLA 120604 MAZAMARI UBIGEO 120605 PAMPA HERMOSA 120606 PANGOA 120607 RIO NEGRO 120608 RIO TAMBO 120701 TARMA 120702 ACOBAMBA 120703 HUARICOLCA 120704 HUASAHUASI 120705 LA UNION 120706 PALCA 120707 PALCAMAYO 120708 SAN PEDRO DE CAJAS 120709 TAPO 120801 LA OROYA 120802 CHACAPALPA 120803 HUAY-HUAY 120804 MARCAPOMACOCHA 120805 MOROCOCHA 120806 PACCHA 120807 SANTA BARBARA DE CARHUACAYAN 120808 SANTA ROSA DE SACCO 120809 SUITUCANCHA 120810 YAULI 120901 CHUPACA 120902 AHUAC 120903 CHONGOS BAJO 120904 HUACHAC 120905 HUAMANCACA CHICO 120906 SAN JUAN DE ISCOS 120907 SAN JUAN DE JARPA 120908 TRES DE DICIEMBRE 120909 YANACANCHA 130101 TRUJILLO 130102 EL PORVENIR 130103 FLORENCIA DE MORA 130104 HUANCHACO 130105 LA ESPERANZA 130106 LAREDO 130107 MOCHE 130108 POROTO 130109 SALAVERRY 130110 SIMBAL 130111 VICTOR LARCO HERRERA 130201 ASCOPE 130202 CHICAMA 130203 CHOCOPE 130204 MAGDALENA DE CAO 130205 PAIJAN 130206 RAZURI 130207 SANTIAGO DE CAO 130208 CASA GRANDE 130301 BOLIVAR 130302 BAMBAMARCA
  34. 34. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 34 ~ UBIGEO 130303 CONDORMARCA /1 130304 LONGOTEA 130305 UCHUMARCA 130306 UCUNCHA 130401 CHEPEN 130402 PACANGA 130403 PUEBLO NUEVO 130501 JULCAN 130502 CALAMARCA 130503 CARABAMBA 130504 HUASO 130601 OTUZCO 130602 AGALLPAMPA 130604 CHARAT 130605 HUARANCHAL 130606 LA CUESTA 130608 MACHE 130610 PARANDAY 130611 SALPO 130613 SINSICAP 130614 USQUIL 130701 SAN PEDRO DE LLOC 130702 GUADALUPE 130703 JEQUETEPEQUE 130704 PACASMAYO 130705 SAN JOSE 130801 TAYABAMBA 130802 BULDIBUYO 130803 CHILLIA 130804 HUANCASPATA 130805 HUAYLILLAS 130806 HUAYO 130807 ONGON 130808 PARCOY 130809 PATAZ 130810 PIAS 130811 SANTIAGO DE CHALLAS 130812 TAURIJA 130813 URPAY 130901 HUAMACHUCO 130902 CHUGAY 130903 COCHORCO 130904 CURGOS 130905 MARCABAL 130906 SANAGORAN 130907 SARIN 130908 SARTIMBAMBA 131001 SANTIAGO DE CHUCO 131002 ANGASMARCA 131003 CACHICADAN 131004 MOLLEBAMBA 131005 MOLLEPATA UBIGEO 131006 QUIRUVILCA 131007 SANTA CRUZ DE CHUCA 131008 SITABAMBA 131101 CASCAS 131102 LUCMA 131103 COMPIN 131104 SAYAPULLO 131201 VIRU 131202 CHAO 131203 GUADALUPITO 140101 CHICLAYO 140102 CHONGOYAPE 140103 ETEN 140104 ETEN PUERTO 140105 JOSE LEONARDO ORTIZ 140106 LA VICTORIA 140107 LAGUNAS 140108 MONSEFU 140109 NUEVA ARICA 140110 OYOTUN 140111 PICSI 140112 PIMENTEL 140113 REQUE 140114 SANTA ROSA 140115 SAÑA 140116 CAYALTI 140117 PATAPO 140118 POMALCA 140119 PUCALA 140120 TUMAN 140201 FERREÑAFE 140202 CAÑARIS 140203 INCAHUASI 140204 MANUEL ANTONIO MESONES MURO 140205 PITIPO 140206 PUEBLO NUEVO 140301 LAMBAYEQUE 140302 CHOCHOPE 140303 ILLIMO 140304 JAYANCA 140305 MOCHUMI 140306 MORROPE 140307 MOTUPE 140308 OLMOS 140309 PACORA 140310 SALAS 140311 SAN JOSE 140312 TUCUME 150101 LIMA 150102 ANCON 150103 ATE 150104 BARRANCO 150105 BREÑA
  35. 35. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 35 ~ UBIGEO 150106 CARABAYLLO 150107 CHACLACAYO 150108 CHORRILLOS 150109 CIENEGUILLA 150110 COMAS 150111 EL AGUSTINO 150112 INDEPENDENCIA 150113 JESUS MARIA 150114 LA MOLINA 150115 LA VICTORIA 150116 LINCE 150117 LOS OLIVOS 150118 LURIGANCHO 150119 LURIN 150120 MAGDALENA DEL MAR 150121 PUEBLO LIBRE 150122 MIRAFLORES 150123 PACHACAMAC 150124 PUCUSANA 150125 PUENTE PIEDRA 150126 PUNTA HERMOSA 150127 PUNTA NEGRA 150128 RIMAC 150129 SAN BARTOLO 150130 SAN BORJA 150131 SAN ISIDRO 150132 SAN JUAN DE LURIGANCHO 150133 SAN JUAN DE MIRAFLORES 150134 SAN LUIS 150135 SAN MARTIN DE PORRES 150136 SAN MIGUEL 150137 SANTA ANITA 150138 SANTA MARIA DEL MAR 150139 SANTA ROSA 150140 SANTIAGO DE SURCO 150141 SURQUILLO 150142 VILLA EL SALVADOR 150143 VILLA MARIA DEL TRIUNFO 150201 BARRANCA 150202 PARAMONGA 150203 PATIVILCA 150204 SUPE 150205 SUPE PUERTO 150301 CAJATAMBO 150302 COPA 150303 GORGOR 150304 HUANCAPON 150305 MANAS 150401 CANTA 150402 ARAHUAY 150403 HUAMANTANGA 150404 HUAROS UBIGEO 150405 LACHAQUI 150406 SAN BUENAVENTURA 150407 SANTA ROSA DE QUIVES 150501 SAN VICENTE DE CAÑETE 150502 ASIA 150503 CALANGO 150504 CERRO AZUL 150505 CHILCA 150506 COAYLLO 150507 IMPERIAL 150508 LUNAHUANA 150509 MALA 150510 NUEVO IMPERIAL 150511 PACARAN 150512 QUILMANA 150513 SAN ANTONIO 150514 SAN LUIS 150515 SANTA CRUZ DE FLORES 150516 ZUÑIGA 150601 HUARAL 150602 ATAVILLOS ALTO 150603 ATAVILLOS BAJO 150604 AUCALLAMA 150605 CHANCAY 150606 IHUARI 150607 LAMPIAN 150608 PACARAOS 150609 SAN MIGUEL DE ACOS 150610 SANTA CRUZ DE ANDAMARCA 150611 SUMBILCA 150612 VEINTISIETE DE NOVIEMBRE 150701 MATUCANA 150702 ANTIOQUIA 150703 CALLAHUANCA 150704 CARAMPOMA 150705 CHICLA 150706 CUENCA 150707 HUACHUPAMPA 150708 HUANZA 150709 HUAROCHIRI 150710 LAHUAYTAMBO 150711 LANGA 150712 LARAOS 150713 MARIATANA 150714 RICARDO PALMA 150715 SAN ANDRES DE TUPICOCHA 150716 SAN ANTONIO 150717 SAN BARTOLOME 150718 SAN DAMIAN 150719 SAN JUAN DE IRIS 150720 SAN JUAN DE TANTARANCHE 150721 SAN LORENZO DE QUINTI
  36. 36. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 36 ~ UBIGEO 150722 SAN MATEO 150723 SAN MATEO DE OTAO 150724 SAN PEDRO DE CASTA 150725 SAN PEDRO DE HUANCAYRE 150726 SANGALLAYA 150727 SANTA CRUZ DE COCACHACRA 150728 SANTA EULALIA 150729 SANTIAGO DE ANCHUCAYA 150730 SANTIAGO DE TUNA 150731 SANTO DOMINGO DE LOS OLLEROS 150732 SURCO 150801 HUACHO 150802 AMBAR 150803 CALETA DE CARQUIN 150804 CHECRAS 150805 HUALMAY 150806 HUAURA 150807 LEONCIO PRADO 150808 PACCHO 150809 SANTA LEONOR 150810 SANTA MARIA 150811 SAYAN 150812 VEGUETA 150901 OYON 150902 ANDAJES 150903 CAUJUL 150904 COCHAMARCA 150905 NAVAN 150906 PACHANGARA 151001 YAUYOS 151002 ALIS 151003 ALLAUCA 151004 AYAVIRI 151005 AZANGARO 151006 CACRA 151007 CARANIA 151008 CATAHUASI 151009 CHOCOS 151010 COCHAS 151011 COLONIA 151012 HONGOS 151013 HUAMPARA 151014 HUANCAYA 151015 HUANGASCAR 151016 HUANTAN 151017 HUAÑEC 151018 LARAOS 151019 LINCHA 151020 MADEAN 151021 MIRAFLORES 151022 OMAS 151023 PUTINZA UBIGEO 151024 QUINCHES 151025 QUINOCAY 151026 SAN JOAQUIN 151027 SAN PEDRO DE PILAS 151028 TANTA 151029 TAURIPAMPA 151030 TOMAS 151031 TUPE 151032 VIÑAC 151033 VITIS 160101 IQUITOS 160102 ALTO NANAY 160103 FERNANDO LORES 160104 INDIANA 160105 LAS AMAZONAS 160106 MAZAN 160107 NAPO 160108 PUNCHANA 160109 PUTUMAYO 160110 TORRES CAUSANA 160112 BELEN 160113 SAN JUAN BAUTISTA 160114 TENIENTE MANUEL CLAVERO 160201 YURIMAGUAS 160202 BALSAPUERTO 160205 JEBEROS 160206 LAGUNAS 160210 SANTA CRUZ 160211 TENIENTE CESAR LOPEZ ROJAS 160301 NAUTA 160302 PARINARI 160303 TIGRE 160304 TROMPETEROS 160305 URARINAS 160401 RAMON CASTILLA 160402 PEBAS 160403 YAVARI /1 160404 SAN PABLO 160501 REQUENA 160502 ALTO TAPICHE 160503 CAPELO 160504 EMILIO SAN MARTIN 160505 MAQUIA 160506 PUINAHUA 160507 SAQUENA 160508 SOPLIN 160509 TAPICHE 160510 JENARO HERRERA 160511 YAQUERANA 160601 CONTAMANA 160602 INAHUAYA 160603 PADRE MARQUEZ 160604 PAMPA HERMOSA
  37. 37. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 37 ~ UBIGEO 160605 SARAYACU 160606 VARGAS GUERRA 160701 BARRANCA 160702 CAHUAPANAS 160703 MANSERICHE 160704 MORONA 160705 PASTAZA 160706 ANDOAS 170101 TAMBOPATA 170102 INAMBARI 170103 LAS PIEDRAS 170104 LABERINTO 170201 MANU 170202 FITZCARRALD 170203 MADRE DE DIOS 170204 HUEPETUHE 170301 IÑAPARI 170302 IBERIA 170303 TAHUAMANU 180101 MOQUEGUA 180102 CARUMAS 180103 CUCHUMBAYA 180104 SAMEGUA 180105 SAN CRISTOBAL 180106 TORATA 180201 OMATE 180202 CHOJATA 180203 COALAQUE 180204 ICHUÑA 180205 LA CAPILLA 180206 LLOQUE 180207 MATALAQUE 180208 PUQUINA 180209 QUINISTAQUILLAS 180210 UBINAS 180211 YUNGA 180301 ILO 180302 EL ALGARROBAL 180303 PACOCHA 190101 CHAUPIMARCA 190102 HUACHON 190103 HUARIACA 190104 HUAYLLAY 190105 NINACACA 190106 PALLANCHACRA 190107 PAUCARTAMBO 190108 SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS DE YARUSYACAN 190109 SIMON BOLIVAR 190110 TICLACAYAN 190111 TINYAHUARCO 190112 VICCO 190113 YANACANCHA 190201 YANAHUANCA UBIGEO 190202 CHACAYAN 190203 GOYLLARISQUIZGA 190204 PAUCAR 190205 SAN PEDRO DE PILLAO 190206 SANTA ANA DE TUSI 190207 TAPUC 190208 VILCABAMBA 190301 OXAPAMPA 190302 CHONTABAMBA 190303 HUANCABAMBA 190304 PALCAZU 190305 POZUZO 190306 PUERTO BERMUDEZ 190307 VILLA RICA 200101 PIURA 200104 CASTILLA 200105 CATACAOS 200107 CURA MORI 200108 EL TALLAN 200109 LA ARENA 200110 LA UNION 200111 LAS LOMAS 200114 TAMBO GRANDE 200201 AYABACA 200202 FRIAS 200203 JILILI 200204 LAGUNAS 200205 MONTERO 200206 PACAIPAMPA 200207 PAIMAS 200208 SAPILLICA 200209 SICCHEZ 200210 SUYO 200301 HUANCABAMBA 200302 CANCHAQUE 200303 EL CARMEN DE LA FRONTERA 200304 HUARMACA 200305 LALAQUIZ 200306 SAN MIGUEL DE EL FAIQUE 200307 SONDOR 200308 SONDORILLO 200401 CHULUCANAS 200402 BUENOS AIRES 200403 CHALACO 200404 LA MATANZA 200405 MORROPON 200406 SALITRAL 200407 SAN JUAN DE BIGOTE 200408 SANTA CATALINA DE MOSSA 200409 SANTO DOMINGO 200410 YAMANGO 200501 PAITA 200502 AMOTAPE
  38. 38. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 38 ~ UBIGEO 200503 ARENAL 200504 COLAN 200505 LA HUACA 200506 TAMARINDO 200507 VICHAYAL 200601 SULLANA 200602 BELLAVISTA 200603 IGNACIO ESCUDERO 200604 LANCONES 200605 MARCAVELICA 200606 MIGUEL CHECA 200607 QUERECOTILLO 200608 SALITRAL 200701 PARIÑAS 200702 EL ALTO 200703 LA BREA 200704 LOBITOS 200705 LOS ORGANOS 200706 MANCORA 200801 SECHURA 200802 BELLAVISTA DE LA UNION 200803 BERNAL 200804 CRISTO NOS VALGA 200805 VICE 200806 RINCONADA LLICUAR 210101 PUNO 210102 ACORA 210103 AMANTANI 210104 ATUNCOLLA 210105 CAPACHICA 210106 CHUCUITO 210107 COATA 210108 HUATA 210109 MAÑAZO 210110 PAUCARCOLLA 210111 PICHACANI 210112 PLATERIA 210113 SAN ANTONIO /1 210114 TIQUILLACA 210115 VILQUE 210201 AZANGARO 210202 ACHAYA 210203 ARAPA 210204 ASILLO 210205 CAMINACA 210206 CHUPA 210207 JOSE DOMINGO CHOQUEHUANCA 210208 MUÑANI 210209 POTONI 210210 SAMAN 210211 SAN ANTON 210212 SAN JOSE 210213 SAN JUAN DE SALINAS UBIGEO 210214 SANTIAGO DE PUPUJA 210215 TIRAPATA 210301 MACUSANI 210302 AJOYANI 210303 AYAPATA 210304 COASA 210305 CORANI 210306 CRUCERO 210307 ITUATA 2/ 210308 OLLACHEA 210309 SAN GABAN 210310 USICAYOS 210401 JULI 210402 DESAGUADERO 210403 HUACULLANI 210404 KELLUYO 210405 PISACOMA 210406 POMATA 210407 ZEPITA 210501 ILAVE 210502 CAPAZO 210503 PILCUYO 210504 SANTA ROSA 210505 CONDURIRI 210601 HUANCANE 210602 COJATA 210603 HUATASANI 210604 INCHUPALLA 210605 PUSI 210606 ROSASPATA 210607 TARACO 210608 VILQUE CHICO 210701 LAMPA 210702 CABANILLA 210703 CALAPUJA 210704 NICASIO 210705 OCUVIRI 210706 PALCA 210707 PARATIA 210708 PUCARA 210709 SANTA LUCIA 210710 VILAVILA 210801 AYAVIRI 210802 ANTAUTA 210803 CUPI 210804 LLALLI 210805 MACARI 210806 NUÑOA 210807 ORURILLO 210808 SANTA ROSA 210809 UMACHIRI 210901 MOHO
  39. 39. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 39 ~ UBIGEO 210902 CONIMA 210903 HUAYRAPATA 210904 TILALI 211001 PUTINA 211002 ANANEA 211003 PEDRO VILCA APAZA 211004 QUILCAPUNCU 211005 SINA 211101 JULIACA 211102 CABANA 211103 CABANILLAS 211104 CARACOTO 211201 SANDIA 211202 CUYOCUYO 211203 LIMBANI 211204 PATAMBUCO 211205 PHARA 211206 QUIACA 211207 SAN JUAN DEL ORO 211208 YANAHUAYA 211209 ALTO INAMBARI 211210 SAN PEDRO DE PUTINA PUNCO 211301 YUNGUYO 211302 ANAPIA 211303 COPANI 211304 CUTURAPI 211305 OLLARAYA 211306 TINICACHI 211307 UNICACHI 220101 MOYOBAMBA 220102 CALZADA 220103 HABANA 220104 JEPELACIO 220105 SORITOR 220106 YANTALO 220201 BELLAVISTA 220202 ALTO BIAVO 220203 BAJO BIAVO 220204 HUALLAGA 220205 SAN PABLO 220206 SAN RAFAEL 220301 SAN JOSE DE SISA 220302 AGUA BLANCA 220303 SAN MARTIN 220304 SANTA ROSA 220305 SHATOJA 220401 SAPOSOA 220402 ALTO SAPOSOA 220403 EL ESLABON 220404 PISCOYACU 220405 SACANCHE 220406 TINGO DE SAPOSOA 220501 LAMAS UBIGEO 220502 ALONSO DE ALVARADO 220503 BARRANQUITA 220504 CAYNARACHI 1/ 220505 CUÑUMBUQUI 220506 PINTO RECODO 220507 RUMISAPA 220508 SAN ROQUE DE CUMBAZA 220509 SHANAO 220510 TABALOSOS 220511 ZAPATERO 220601 JUANJUI 220602 CAMPANILLA 220603 HUICUNGO 220604 PACHIZA 220605 PAJARILLO 220701 PICOTA 220702 BUENOS AIRES 220703 CASPISAPA 220704 PILLUANA 220705 PUCACACA 220706 SAN CRISTOBAL 220707 SAN HILARION 220708 SHAMBOYACU 220709 TINGO DE PONASA 220710 TRES UNIDOS 220801 RIOJA 220802 AWAJUN 220803 ELIAS SOPLIN VARGAS 220804 NUEVA CAJAMARCA 220805 PARDO MIGUEL 220806 POSIC 220807 SAN FERNANDO 220808 YORONGOS 220809 YURACYACU 220901 TARAPOTO 220902 ALBERTO LEVEAU 220903 CACATACHI 220904 CHAZUTA 220905 CHIPURANA 220906 EL PORVENIR 220907 HUIMBAYOC 220908 JUAN GUERRA 220909 LA BANDA DE SHILCAYO 220910 MORALES 220911 PAPAPLAYA 220912 SAN ANTONIO 220913 SAUCE 220914 SHAPAJA 221001 TOCACHE 221002 NUEVO PROGRESO 221003 POLVORA 221004 SHUNTE 2/
  40. 40. Análisis e Identificación de los campos de Factura, Boleta, NC, ND y Resumen de Boletas según la norma UBL 2.0 ~ 40 ~ UBIGEO 221005 UCHIZA 230101 TACNA 230102 ALTO DE LA ALIANZA 230103 CALANA 230104 CIUDAD NUEVA 230105 INCLAN 230106 PACHIA 230107 PALCA 230108 POCOLLAY 230109 SAMA 230110 CORONEL GREGORIO ALBARRACIN LANCHIPA 230201 CANDARAVE 230202 CAIRANI 230203 CAMILACA 230204 CURIBAYA 230205 HUANUARA 230206 QUILAHUANI 230301 LOCUMBA 230302 ILABAYA 230303 ITE 230401 TARATA 230402 HEROES ALBARRACIN 230403 ESTIQUE 230404 ESTIQUE-PAMPA 230405 SITAJARA 230406 SUSAPAYA 230407 TARUCACHI 230408 TICACO 240101 TUMBES 240102 CORRALES 240103 LA CRUZ 240104 PAMPAS DE HOSPITAL 240105 SAN JACINTO 240106 SAN JUAN DE LA VIRGEN 240201 ZORRITOS 240202 CASITAS 240203 CANOAS DE PUNTA SAL 240301 ZARUMILLA 240302 AGUAS VERDES 240303 MATAPALO 240304 PAPAYAL 250101 CALLERIA 250102 CAMPOVERDE 250103 IPARIA 250104 MASISEA 250105 YARINACOCHA 250106 NUEVA REQUENA 250107 MANANTAY 250201 RAYMONDI 250202 SEPAHUA 250203 TAHUANIA 250204 YURUA UBIGEO 250301 PADRE ABAD 250302 IRAZOLA 250303 CURIMANA 250401 PURUS
  ×

