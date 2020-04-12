Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tecnolog�a educativa JUVENAL PANTOJA MANDUJANO
Las tecnolog�as de informaci�n permiten a un mayor n�mero de personas comunicarse e intercambiar informaci�n sin la necesi...
El profesor debe ser un conocedor de su materia, pero adem�s ha de aprender a ser un experto gestor de informaci�n, un bue...
El nuevo profesor ha de admitir que en la galaxia tecnol�gica su papel como instructor es bastante modesto, y que como exc...
Con la integraci�n de las TIC en el �mbito educativo, las aulas en las que �stas son debidamente explotadas, se convierten...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tecnologia educativa 2

38 views

Published on

tecnologia educativa

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tecnologia educativa 2

  1. 1. Tecnolog�a educativa JUVENAL PANTOJA MANDUJANO
  2. 2. Las tecnolog�as de informaci�n permiten a un mayor n�mero de personas comunicarse e intercambiar informaci�n sin la necesidad de un aula o un maestro, pero no sustituyen la direcci�n y coordinaci�n de un tutor.
  3. 3. El profesor debe ser un conocedor de su materia, pero adem�s ha de aprender a ser un experto gestor de informaci�n, un buen administrador de los medios a su alcance, no �nicamente transmisor del conocimiento, poseedor de la verdad, sino que pasa a ser coordinador de m�ltiples actividades que los alumnos llevan a cabo para aprender.
  4. 4. El nuevo profesor ha de admitir que en la galaxia tecnol�gica su papel como instructor es bastante modesto, y que como exclusivo canal de informaci�n no tiene nada que hacer.
  5. 5. Con la integraci�n de las TIC en el �mbito educativo, las aulas en las que �stas son debidamente explotadas, se convierten en un espacio abierto e interactivo que permite asegurar el derecho a una educaci�n para todos, sin l�mites ni fronteras.

×