Analisis dan perencanaan_struktur_organi

ANALISIS DAN PERENCANAAN STRUKTUR ORGANISASI TI PADA PERGURUAN TINGGI BERDASARKAN COBIT 4.1 Budi Nugroho Jurusan Teknik In...
2.2 Arsitektur TI Salah satu bagian penting pada Perencanaan TI adalah penyusunan Arsitektur TI. Berdasarkan kerangka kerj...
COBIT untuk menciptakan keunggulan kompetitif bagi organisasi. Misi TI di Program Studi Teknik Informatika adalah: a. Meny...
Tabel 3. Pemetaan Tujuan TI dan Proses TI Tujuan TI Proses TI Menjamin bahwa layanan TI yang tersedia sesuai dengan yang d...
Gambar 2. Struktur Organisasi TI Setiap peranan pada struktur organisasi TI tersebut memiliki tanggung jawab sebagaimana d...
secara lebih sistematis dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan organisasi. Hal ini tentunya akan berdampak pada kemampuan personil TI...
  1. 1. ANALISIS DAN PERENCANAAN STRUKTUR ORGANISASI TI PADA PERGURUAN TINGGI BERDASARKAN COBIT 4.1 Budi Nugroho Jurusan Teknik Informatika, Fakultas Teknologi Industri, UPN “Veteran” Jawa Timur, Surabaya budinug80@yahoo.com Abstrak: Salah satu bagian penting pada Perencanaan TI adalah penyusunan Arsitektur TI. Berdasarkan kerangka kerja Cobit 4.1, ada 4 arsitektur TI yang perlu dirumuskan. Pada makalah ini, pembahasan difokuskan pada arsitektur personil TI, dimana struktur organisasi disusun untuk mendukung strategi TI. Permasalahan yang ingin diselesaikan adalah bagaimana menyusun struktur organisasi yang sesuai dengan strategi TI berdasarkan kerangka kerja COBIT 4.1, yang disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan serta kompleksitas organisasi. Meskipun COBIT 4.1 telah menyediakan pemetaan antara tujuan bisnis dengan tujuan TI serta proses TI, setiap organisasi memiliki karakteristik, sumber daya, dan kebutuhan yang unik. Sehingga, perlu menganalisis proses TI pada COBIT dan menyesuaikannya dengan kebutuhan dan kompleksitas organisasi. Studi kasus pada Jurusan Teknik Informatika, UPN “Veteran” Jawa Timur. Sebagai unit organisasi yang mengembangkan keilmuan di bidang TI, maka pengelolaan TI harus menjadi keunggulan bagi unit organisasi ini. Berdasarkan hasil analisis, diusulkan struktur organisasi TI dan tanggung jawab setiap peranan di dalamnya. Organisasi TI pada Jurusan Teknik Informatika ini nantinya memiliki peran dalam memenuhi setiap kebutuhan TI dari semua bagian organisasi. Kesimpulan yang diperoleh adalah Kerangka Kerja COBIT dapat digunakan untuk membantu dalam merumuskan Struktur Organisasi TI secara lebih sistematis dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan organisasi. Hal ini tentunya akan berdampak pada kemampuan personil TI dalam mengelola sumber daya TI pada organisasi. Kata Kunci: Perencanaan TI, Arsitektur TI, Struktur Organisasi TI, dan COBIT. 1 PENDAHULUAN Secara umum, penerapan Teknologi Informasi (TI) perlu dilakukan dan dikelola dengan baik agar dapat memenuhi objektif utamanya [01], yaitu: - Pengembangan TI yang selaras dengan strategis organisasi. - TI yang dapat memberikan nilai (value) optimal sesuai dengan yang diharapkan. - Sumber daya TI dapat dikelola dengan baik dan bertanggung jawab. - Risiko yang ditimbulkan dengan penerapan TI dapat dikelola dan diminimalkan sampai pada tingkatan yang dapat diterima. Untuk mencapai objektif utama penerapan TI tersebut, maka suatu organisasi memerlukan Perencanaan TI yang komprehensif sebagai pedoman utama dalam pengembangan TI. Salah satu aspek penting dalam perencanaan TI adalah penyusunan struktur organisasi TI yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan organisasi. Melalui struktur organisasi yang tepat, para personil TI dapat menjalankan peran dan tanggung jawabnya secara memadai untuk menangani semua proses TI yang dibutuhkan. 2 TINJAUAN PUSTAKA 2.1 Perencanaan TI Teknologi Informasi (TI) menjadi sangat penting bagi setiap organisasi saat ini. Tidak saja untuk mendukung otomasi sistem, sehingga proses bisnis bisa dijalankan secara lebih cepat dan akurat, tetapi TI juga mampu meningkatkan daya saing organisasi. Tetapi, faktanya TI tidak selalu memberikan kontribusi positif pada organisasi. Jika TI dikembangkan secara sporadis dan tidak sistematis, bisa jadi TI hanya menyebabkan beban bagi organisasi. Agar TI bisa berdampak sesuai dengan yang diharapkan, maka perencanaan TI perlu dilakukan secara baik. Banyak keuntungan yang dapat diperoleh dari Perencanaan TI [01], antara lain: - Mengelola aset organisasi secara efisien. - Meningkatkan komunikasi dan hubungan antara bisnis dan organisasi TI. - Menyelaraskan arah dan prioritas TI dengan arah dan prioritas bisnis. - Mengidentifikasi peluang pemanfaatan TI untuk keuntungan kompetitif serta meningkatkan nilai tambah terhadap bisnis. - Merencanakan aliran informasi dan proses. - Mengalokasikan sumber daya TI secara efektif dan efisien. - Mengurangi usaha dan biaya yang diperlukan pada seluruh bagian siklus hidup sistem.
  2. 2. 2.2 Arsitektur TI Salah satu bagian penting pada Perencanaan TI adalah penyusunan Arsitektur TI. Berdasarkan kerangka kerja Cobit 4.1, ada 4 arsitektur TI yang perlu dirumuskan, antara lain: Arsitektur Personil TI, Arsitektur Informasi, Arsitektur Teknologi Informasi, dan Arsitektur Infrastruktur [02]. Pada makalah ini, pembahasan difokuskan pada arsitektur personil TI. Pada arsitektur ini, struktur organisasi disusun untuk mendukung strategi TI. Strategi TI sendiri tentunya dirumuskan untuk mendukung strategi organisasi. Kerangka Kerja COBIT 4.1 digunakan untuk menguraikan kebutuhan proses TI yang diperlukan dan menentukan peranan apa saja yang diperlukan. Tanggung Jawab TI juga perlu dirumuskan untuk menjelaskan apa saja tanggung jawab setiap peranan pada struktur organisasi TI. 2.3 Kerangka Kerja COBIT Kerangka kerja COBIT (Control Objectives for Information and related Technology), yang dipublikasikan oleh IT Governance Institute (ITGI), dapat digunakan untuk menyelaraskan TI dengan tujuan bisnis. Pada makalah ini, COBIT 4.1 digunakan untuk menganalisis proses TI apa saja yang diperlukan. Dari setiap proses TI yang sesuai, analisis dilakukan terhadap aktivitas TI yang diperlukan dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan maupun kompleksitas organisasi. COBIT 4.1 memiliki 34 Proses TI, yang terbagi ke dalam 4 domain (PO, AI, DS, ME). Di setiap proses TI, diperlukan sejulah Control Objectives yang perlu dipenuhi, apa saja aktivitas TI yang diperlukan disertai fungsi-fungsi yang terlibat, serta bagaimana tujuan dan pengukurannya. 3 PERMASALAHAN Pada makalah ini, permasalahan yang ingin diselesaikan adalah bagaimana menyusun struktur organisasi yang sesuai dengan strategi TI berdasarkan kerangka kerja COBIT 4.1, yang tentunya disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan serta kompleksitas organisasi. Meskipun COBIT 4.1 telah menyediakan pemetaan antara tujuan bisnis dengan tujuan TI serta proses TI, setiap organisasi memiliki karakteristik, sumber daya, dan kebutuhan yang unik, saling berbeda satu sama lainnya. Sehingga permasalahan yang perlu dipecahkan adalah bagaimana menganalisis proses TI pada COBIT dan bagaimana menyesuaikannya dengan kebutuhan dan kompleksitas organisasi. Pada makalah ini, studi kasus dilakukan pada Jurusan Teknik Informatika, UPN “Veteran” Jawa Timur. Sebagai unit organisasi yang mengembangkan keilmuan di bidang TI, maka tentu pengelolaan TI harus menjadi keunggulan bagi unit organisasi ini. Untuk dapat mengelola TI-nya secara memadai, perlu struktur organisasi yang sesuai untuk memenuhi semua kebutuhan dan mencapai tujuan organisasi. 4 METODOLOGI Untuk menyelesaikan permasalahan pada makalah ini, metodologi yang digunakan adalah sebagai berikut: - Pengumpulan Informasi. Informasi terkait dengan kondisi organisasi diperlukan untuk mengetahui tujuan dan tingkat kebutuhannya. - Penyusunan visi, misi, dan strategi TI. Visi, Misi, dan Strategi TI disusun untuk mendukung tujuan dan kebutuhan organisasi. - Analisis menggunakan Cobit. Analisis dilakukan untuk menentukan proses TI apa saja yang diperlukan, serta fungsi apa saja yang diperlukan untuk menangani aktivitas-aktivitas pada proses TI tersebut, untuk kemudian dapat dilakukan penyusunan struktur organisasi beserta tanggung jawab TI. - Pengambilan kesimpulan dan saran pengembangan dari analisis yang dilakukan. Kesimpulan dilakukan terhadap pencapaian hasil analisis dan bagaimana langkah ke depan untuk mendapatkan hasil yang lebih baik. 5 ANALISIS DAN PEMBAHASAN Berdasarkan tujuan dan kebutuhan organisasi, tahapan paling awal dalam perencanaan TI adalah perumusan Visi, Misi, dan Strategi TI yang menjadi panduan dalam menentukan semua kebijakan dan prosedur terkait TI. Berdasarkan kerangka kerja COBIT 4.1, pemetaan Strategi TI dengan Tujuan Bisnis (Business Goals / BG), Tujuan TI, dan Proses TI dilakukan untuk merumuskan apa saja proses TI yang diperlukan oleh organisasi. Dengan menganalisis proses TI tersebut, dengan menyesuaikan dengan kebutuhan dan kompleksitas organisasi, bisa diperoleh siapa saja yang memiliki tanggung jawab dalam pengelolaan TI. 5.1 Visi, Misi, dan Strategi TI Visi TI di Jurusan Teknik Informatika adalah: Menghasilkan layanan TI yang sesuai dengan standar
  3. 3. COBIT untuk menciptakan keunggulan kompetitif bagi organisasi. Misi TI di Program Studi Teknik Informatika adalah: a. Menyediakan sumber daya teknologi informasi yang memadai untuk mendukung kebutuhan akademik mahasiswa secara optimal. b. Mengembangkan layanan teknologi informasi yang inovatif dan tepat guna bagi masyarakat. Strategi TI di Program Studi Teknik Informatika adalah: a. Memenuhi kebutuhan informasi secara memadai. b. Mendukung akses informasi secara cepat dan mudah. c. Mendukung proses internal yang efektif dan efisien. d. Menyediakan layanan TI yang inovatif. e. Mendukung tata kelola dan kepatutan terhadap standar internasional. 5.2 Pemetaan Strategi TI 5.2.1 Pemetaan Strategi TI dan Tujuan Bisnis Berdasarkan analisis yang dilakukan terhadap Strategi TI dan Tujuan Bisnis pada COBIT 4.1, diperoleh hasil sebagaimana diuraikan pada Tabel 1. Tabel 1. Pemetaan Strategi TI dan Tujuan Bisnis Strategi TI Tujuan Bisnis Memenuhi kebutuhan informasi secara memadai. Mendukung akses informasi secara cepat dan mudah. Menentukan ketersediaan dan kelancaran layanan. [BG6] Meningkatkan dan menjaga fungsionalitas proses bisnis. [BG10] Mendukung proses internal yang efektif dan efisien. Menurunkan biaya proses. [BG11] Menyediakan layanan TI yang inovatif. Menawarkan produk dan layanan yang kompetitif. [BG5] Meningkatkan transparansi dan tata kelola perusahaan. [BG3] Mendukung tata kelola dan kepatutan terhadap standar internasional. Menyediakan kepatutan terhadap hukum eksternal, peraturan, dan kontrak. [BG12] 5.2.2 Pemetaan Tujuan Bisnis dan Tujuan TI Berdasarkan analisis yang dilakukan terhadap Tujuan Bisnis dan Tujuan TI pada COBIT 4.1, diperoleh hasil sebagaimana diuraikan pada Tabel 2. Tabel 2. Pemetaan Tujuan Bisnis dan Tujuan TI Tujuan Bisnis Tujuan TI Menentukan ketersediaan dan kelancaran layanan. [BG6] Menjamin bahwa layanan TI yang tersedia sesuai dengan yang dibutuhkan. [ITG23] Meningkatkan dan menjaga fungsionalitas proses bisnis. [BG10] Mendefinisikan bagaimana kebutuhan fungsionalitas dan kontrol bisnis diterjemahkan dalam solusi otomatis yang efektif dan efisien. [ITG6] Menurunkan biaya proses. [BG11] Meningkatkan efisiensi biaya TI dan kontribusinya terhadap keuntungan bisnis. [ITG24] Menawarkan produk dan layanan yang kompetitif. [BG5] Menciptakan ketangkasan TI. [ITG5] Meningkatkan transparansi dan tata kelola perusahaan. [BG3] Respon terhadap kebutuhan tata kelola yang sesuai dengan arahan direksi. [ITG2] Menyediakan kepatutan terhadap hukum eksternal, peraturan, dan kontrak. [BG12] Memastikan bahwa TI selaras dengan hukum, peraturan, dan kontrak. [ITG27] 5.2.3 Pemetaan Tujuan TI dan Proses TI Berdasarkan analisis yang dilakukan terhadap Tujuan TI dan Proses TI pada COBIT 4.1, diperoleh hasil sebagaimana diuraikan pada Tabel 3. 5.2.4 Penentuan Penanggung Jawab Berdasarkan analisis yang dilakukan terhadap Proses TI pada COBIT 4.1, diperoleh hasil sebagaimana diuraikan pada Tabel 4.
  4. 4. Tabel 3. Pemetaan Tujuan TI dan Proses TI Tujuan TI Proses TI Menjamin bahwa layanan TI yang tersedia sesuai dengan yang dibutuhkan. [ITG23] Menjamin layanan yang berkelanjutan. [DS4] Mengidentifikasi solusi otomatis. [AI1] Mendefinisikan bagaimana kebutuhan fungsionalitas dan kontrol bisnis diterjemahkan dalam solusi otomatis yang efektif dan efisien. [ITG6] Memperoleh dan memelihara perangkat lunak aplikasi. [AI2] Meningkatkan efisiensi biaya TI dan kontribusinya terhadap keuntungan bisnis. [ITG24] Mengidentifikasi dan mengalokasikan biaya. [DS6] Menciptakan ketangkasan TI. [ITG5] Mendefinisikan proses TI, organisasi, dan keterhubungan-nya. [PO4] Respon terhadap kebutuhan tata kelola yang sesuai dengan arahan direksi. [ITG2] Menyediakan tata kelola TI. [ME4] Memastikan bahwa TI selaras dengan hukum, peraturan, dan kontrak. [ITG27] Menjamin pemenuhan terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. [ME3] 5.3 Struktur Organisasi 5.3.1 Struktur Organisasi Program Studi Berdasarkan hasil analisis pada bagian 5.2, bisa diusulkan siapa saja para penanggung jawab pada organisasi TI nantinya. Organisasi TI pada Jurusan Teknik Informatika ini nantinya memiliki peran dalam memenuhi setiap kebutuhan TI dari semua bagian organisasi. Gambar 1 merupakan struktur organisasi Teknik Informatika yang diusulkan dengan menambahkan peran “Koordinator TI” yang memimpin keberlangsungan organisasi TI pada Jurusan Teknik Informatika nantinya. 5.3.2 Struktur Organisasi TI Struktur Organisasi TI yang diusulkan sebagaimana Gambar 2. Tabel 4. Penentuan Penanggung Jawab Proses TI Penanggung Jawab Menjamin layanan yang berkelanjutan. [DS4] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) - Staf Teknis (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) Mengidentifikasi solusi otomatis. [AI1] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian Aplikasi Memperoleh dan memelihara perangkat lunak aplikasi. [AI2] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian Aplikasi - Staf Teknis Aplikasi Mengidentifikasi dan mengalokasikan biaya. [DS6] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) Mendefinisikan proses TI, organisasi, dan keterhubungan-nya. [PO4] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) Menyediakan tata kelola TI. [ME4] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) - Staf Teknis (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) Menjamin pemenuhan terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. [ME3] - Koordinator TI - Kepala Bagian (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) - Staf Teknis (Server, Aplikasi, Infrastruktur) Gambar 1. Struktur Organisasi Bisnis
  5. 5. Gambar 2. Struktur Organisasi TI Setiap peranan pada struktur organisasi TI tersebut memiliki tanggung jawab sebagaimana diuraikan pada Tabel 5. Tabel 5. Peranan dan Tanggung Jawab Peranan Tanggung Jawab Koordinator TI Bertanggung Jawab terhadap semua keberlangsungan proses bisnis dan pencapaian tujuan TI di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan TI yang berkelanjutan. - Mengidentifikasi solusi otomatis. - Memperoleh dan memelihara perangkat lunak aplikasi. - Mengidentifikasi dan mengalokasikan biaya TI. - Mendefinisikan proses TI, organisasi, dan keterhubungannya. - Menyediakan tata kelola TI. - Menjamin pemenuhan TI terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. Kepala Bagian Server Bertanggung Jawab terhadap pengelolaan server di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan server yang berkelanjutan. - Mengidentifikasi dan mengalokasikan biaya server. - Mendefinisikan proses TI terkait dengan pengelolaan server. - Menyediakan tata kelola server. - Menjamin pemenuhan server terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. Kepala Bagian Aplikasi Bertanggung Jawab terhadap pengelolaan aplikasi di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan aplikasi yang berkelanjutan. - Mengidentifikasi solusi otomatis. - Memperoleh dan memelihara perangkat lunak aplikasi. - Mengidentifikasi dan mengalokasikan biaya aplikasi. - Mendefinisikan proses TI terkait dengan pengelolaan aplikasi. - Menyediakan tata kelola aplikasi. - Menjamin pemenuhan aplikasi terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. Kepala Bagian Infrastruktur Bertanggung Jawab terhadap pengelolaan infrastruktur TI di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan infrastruktur TI yang berkelanjutan. - Mengidentifikasi dan mengalokasikan biaya infrastruktur TI. - Mendefinisikan proses TI terkait dengan infrastruktur TI. - Menyediakan tata kelola infrastruktur TI. - Menjamin pemenuhan infrastruktur TI terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. Staf Teknis Server Membantu kepala bagian server terkait pengelolaan server di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan server yang berkelanjutan. - Menyediakan tata kelola server. - Menjamin pemenuhan server terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. Staf Teknis Aplikasi Membantu kepala bagian aplikasi terkait pengelolaan aplikasi di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan aplikasi yang berkelanjutan. - Memperoleh dan memelihara perangkat lunak aplikasi. - Menyediakan tata kelola aplikasi. - Menjamin pemenuhan aplikasi terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. Staf Teknis Infrastruktur Membantu kepala bagian infrastruktur terkait pengelolaan infrastruktur di tingkat Program Studi, meliputi: - Menjamin layanan infrastruktur yang berkelanjutan. - Menyediakan tata kelola infrastruktur. - Menjamin pemenuhan infrastruktur terhadap kebutuhan eksternal. 6 KESIMPULAN DAN SARAN Berdasarkan pembahasan yang telah dilakukan, kesimpulan yang diperoleh adalah Kerangka Kerja COBIT dapat digunakan untuk membantu dalam merumuskan Struktur Organisasi TI
  6. 6. secara lebih sistematis dan sesuai dengan kebutuhan organisasi. Hal ini tentunya akan berdampak pada kemampuan personil TI dalam mengelola sumber daya TI pada organisasi. Ke depannya, tentunya hasil analisis ini perlu diuji secara langsung di lapangan, apakah struktur organisasi TI yang diusulkan bisa memenuhi kebutuhan TI yang ada. Evaluasi terhadap struktur organisasi TI perlu dilakukan karena memungkinkan terjadinya perubahan kebutuhan TI di organisasi. 7 DAFTAR PUSTAKA [01] Cassidy, Anita. A Practical Guide to Information Systems Strategic Planning. 2006. Second Edition. [02] Control Objective for Information and related Tehnology (COBIT) 4.1: Executive Overview. IT Governance Institute (ITGI). 2007. [03] Flodstrom, Raquel. A Framework for the Strategic Management of Information Technology. 2006. [04] Alleman, Glen. Integrated Mater Plan Briefing. 2004. [05] Manual Prosedur Jurusan Teknik Informatika UPN “Veteran” Jawa Timur. 2011.

