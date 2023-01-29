Programming Fundamentals Chapter-1.pptx

1.
Program
Algorithm
Flowchart
• Problem a situation or matter requires proper attention.
• Problem Solving The process of identifying problem and
Finding its best solution.
Different problem-solving techniques are as follows:
2.
• Set of instructions tells Computer what to do.
• Written in Programming Language.
• Process large amount of data easily.
3.
Low-level Languages
a) Machine Language
b) Assembly Language
High-level Languages
a) Procedural Languages
b) Object-Oriented Languages
c) Non-Procedural Languages
• A set of words and symbols used to write programs
• Defines the rules for writing computer program
Types of Computer Programming Language:
4.
Compiler
A program converts the instructions of high-level language into machine
language as whole.
Interpreter
A program that translate one instruction of program at one time.
Assembler
Program that translate instructions of assembly language.
A software that converts source program into machine code/program.
Every computer language has its own translator.
Different types of language processor are as follows:
5.
Algorithm to find sum and average of 5 numbers.
Start
Input 5 numbers a, b , c , d , e
Calculate Sum = a + b + c + d + e
Calculate Avg = sum/5
Print Sum, Avg
End
Algorithm a step-by-step procedure to solve a problem.
Pseudo Code similar to English, used to write algorithms.
6.
• Graphical representation of solution.
• Sequence of steps to solve problem.
• Use different symbols.
Process
Start/End Input / Output