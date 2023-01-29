Successfully reported this slideshow.
Programming Fundamentals Chapter-1.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Programming Fundamentals Chapter-1.pptx

  1. 1.  Program  Algorithm  Flowchart • Problem a situation or matter requires proper attention. • Problem Solving The process of identifying problem and Finding its best solution. Different problem-solving techniques are as follows:
  2. 2. • Set of instructions tells Computer what to do. • Written in Programming Language. • Process large amount of data easily.
  3. 3.  Low-level Languages a) Machine Language b) Assembly Language  High-level Languages a) Procedural Languages b) Object-Oriented Languages c) Non-Procedural Languages • A set of words and symbols used to write programs • Defines the rules for writing computer program Types of Computer Programming Language:
  4. 4.  Compiler A program converts the instructions of high-level language into machine language as whole.  Interpreter A program that translate one instruction of program at one time.  Assembler Program that translate instructions of assembly language. A software that converts source program into machine code/program. Every computer language has its own translator. Different types of language processor are as follows:
  5. 5. Algorithm to find sum and average of 5 numbers. Start Input 5 numbers a, b , c , d , e Calculate Sum = a + b + c + d + e Calculate Avg = sum/5 Print Sum, Avg End Algorithm a step-by-step procedure to solve a problem. Pseudo Code similar to English, used to write algorithms.
  6. 6. • Graphical representation of solution. • Sequence of steps to solve problem. • Use different symbols. Process Start/End Input / Output

