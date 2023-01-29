Successfully reported this slideshow.
Operating System & Types

Jan. 29, 2023
Operating System & Types

Jan. 29, 2023
Operating System & Types
Explained in detail
with advantages,disadvantages.

Operating System & Types
Explained in detail
with advantages,disadvantages.

Technology
Operating System & Types

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY USMAN ALI AHMED ALI SAIF U ALLAH HAMZA ABDULLAH
  2. 2. Operating system is a collection of set of programs /hardware, which manages all the resources of the computer system . It is translator between the user and the hardware .
  3. 3. ADVANTAGES OPERATING SYSTEM provides a GUI interface for the users in the form of menu , icons and buttons . OPERATING SYSTEM allow us to sharing the resources with other users. It helps user to understand the function of a computer . It is very easy to use. It can be easily upload. DISADVANTAGES If the OPERATING SYSTEM is corrupted than it will affect entire system and the computer system will not work. Only some task run at a time .
  4. 4. 1) SCHEDULING 2) MEMORY MANAGEMENT 3) SECURITY 4) Interact with different S/W 5) DEVICE MANAGEMENT 6) FILE MANAGEMENT
  5. 5. 1)BATCH O.P 2)TIME SHARING O.P 3)DISTRIBUTED O.P 4)NETWORK O.P 5)REAL TIME O.P
  6. 6. The batch operating system will work to submit similar kinds of job together . In this operating system , User do not interact directly with our computer . ADVANTAGES :  It is useful when we working with large files which can take more time to execute . DISADVANTAGE : Once the job is submitted , the user did not have any interact with it .
  7. 7. The time sharing operating system works with time sharing concept. Here , the CPU will provide a same time period to each an every process to complete its task as soon as possible weather it is LONG PROCESS OR SHORT PROCESS. ADVANTAGE : IF the process of a task is completed , then the time between the other tasks increases. DISADVANTAGE : Sometimes in this operating system there may be a problem of data communication..
  8. 8. When many computers are inter-connected to each other through a network for the purpose of sharing their task then it is called Distributed operating system. ADVANTAGE : IF a node is overused , the distributed operating system shares that load to other node of the network. DISADVANTAGE : If the network is spread , communication of all computers is broken ..
  9. 9. Network operating system have a server that connects many other client computers. SO, We can easily share own files , resources and many more from the server machine to all the machine which are connected through a server . ADVANTAGE : Network O.S provides a security and we need to upgrade only server machine. DISADVANTAGE : If server machine is crashed then automatically the entire network will be failed
  10. 10. Real time O.S is very useful where we required a quick response . FOR EXAMPLE : MISSILE SYSTEM …… Where the missile has to be launched at certain time , hospital etc. In the O.S , CPU provides maximum efforts to its task with quick response. ADVANTAGE : Real time O.S provides a quick response hence , generally used in scientific engineering NASA and many more organization . DISADVANTAGE : These OPERATING SYSTEM is very costly .

