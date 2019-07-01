Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lists

  1. 1. Lists • List is a collection of objects not in any specific order • A list can be sorted making it an ordered collection of objects • We will consider two basic implementations of lists • An array based list. These are the List<T> and ArrayList classes mentioned earlier • A node based list. This is the LinkedList<T> class mentioned ealrier • A List<T> can have an initial capacity, that is, you can specify the initial size or number of items in the list List<string> stuList = List<string>(25); • The above list called stuList will have an initial size of 25 • If we add a 26th item to stuList, C# will resize the list and allow the addition Saifut 1
  2. 2. List<T> • Like arrays, Items in List<T> can be accessed by their index or position • Some of the methods of List<T> class are: Saifut 2 Add(T) Adds an object to the end of the list Clear() Removes all objects from the list Contains(T) Checks if the object specified by T is in the list IndexOf(T) Searches for the specified object and returns the zero-based index of the first occurrence within the entire List<T>. Insert(int32, T) Insert an object specified by T at the specified index RemoveAt(int32) Removes the object at specified index Remove(T) Removes first occurrence of object specified by T from list
  3. 3. List<T> • Some Properties of List<T> class are: In the code below the capacity of the list is set to 15, however since only one item or object has been added Count is 1. List<string> myList = new List<string>(15); myList.Add(“saif”); MessageBox.Show(“Capacity: “+myList.Capacit.Tostring()+” Count: “+myList.Count.ToString()); Saifut 3 Count Returns the current or actual number of objects in the list Capacity Returns the size of the list without having to resize.
  4. 4. ArrayList • ArrayList cannot use a type parameter since it is not a Generic class • Like arrays, Items in ArrayList can be accessed by their index or position • Methods and properties of ArrayList are same as that of List<T> Saifut 4 ArrayList myList = ArrayList(15); myList.Add(“saif”); myList.Add(“khalid); MessageBox.Show(lst[0]+” “+lst[1]); // index 0 and index 1 are “saif” and “khalid” respectively
  5. 5. List<T> Saifut 5 • Create a List and use some of the methods of the List<T> class List myList = new List(5); myList.Add(“saif”); // Add 3 names to list myList.Add(“khalid); myList.Add("Ahmed"); foreach(string name in myList) // print all name in lstInfo.Items.Add(name); // list if (!myList.Contains("Omar")) // if Omar is not in list myList.Add("Omar"); // add Omar to list lstInfo.Items.Clear(); foreach (string name in myList) // print all names lstInfo.Items.Add(name); // after adding Omar MyList.Remove("saif"); // remove saif from list lstInfo.Items.Clear(); foreach(string name in MyList) // print all names lstInfo.Items.Add(name); // after removing saif
  6. 6. List<T> Saifut 6 MyList.Insert(0, "tariq"); // Add tariq in first poistion lstInfo.Items.Clear(); foreach (string name in MyList) // print all namses lstInfo.Items.Add(name); // after adding tariq at // index 0 lst.Clear(); // clear the list lstInfo.Items.Clear(); lstInfo.Items.Add("numberof items in list: " + lst.Count.ToString())
  7. 7. LinkedLists • Before going over the C# LinkedList<T> class we will go over linked lists in general • Unlike ArrayList and List which are array implementations, Linked Lists are not implemented as arrays • Linked List is a collection of Nodes • A node consists of the object and a pointer or reference to another node in the list • Object is the item you want the collection to be made of, e.g., string • Next is the pointer or reference to the next node or object in the list Saifut 7 Object Next Object Next Object Next
  8. 8. LinkedLists • There are three types of linked lists we will cover: • Singly Linked List • Circularly linked list • Doubly linked list • Singly Linked List • Contains only a forward link or reference • O1, O2, O3 are objects that we want to make a collection of. • Next is a forward pointer or reference to the next node in the list • Having the Next reference or link as null means it is the end of the list Saifut 8 O1 Next O2 Next O3 Null
  9. 9. Linked Lists • Circularly Linked List • The last node has its’ Next link pointing back to the first node in the list • Doubly linked List • Next is the forward reference or link to the next node in the list • Previous is a backward reference or link to the previous node in the list Saifut 9 O1 Next O2 Next O3 Next O1 Next Null O2 Next Previous O3 Null Previous
  10. 10. LinkedList<T> • LinkedList<T> is the doubly linked list implementation in C# • Some of the methods are: Saifut 10 AddFirst(T) Add specified object T as the first node in the list AddLast(T) Add specified object T as the last node in the list Clear() Removes all nodes from the list Contains(T) Checks if the object specified by T is in the list AddAfter(LinkedListNode<T>, T) Add a new node specified by the object T after the existing node in the first parameter AddBefore(LinkedListNode<T>, T) Add a new node specified by the object T before the existing node in the first parameter Remove(T) Removes the node with the specified object T Find(T) Find the first node with the specified object T
  11. 11. LinkedList<T> Saifut 11 • Create a List and use some of the methods of the LinkedList<T> class LinkedList<double> gpas = new LinkedList<double>(); gpas.AddFirst(3.2); gpas.AddLast(3.95); foreach(double gpa in gpas) // print gaps in list lstInfo.Items.Add(gpa.ToString()); LinkedListNode<double> term1 = new LinkedListNode<double>(3.33); // create a new node term1 with gpa 3.33 LinkedListNode<double> term = gpas.Find(3.2); // Find the node with gpa 3.2 gpas.AddBefore(term, term1); // add it before the node with 3.2 foreach(double gpa in gpas) // print gaps in list after adding a term before the first term lstInfo.Items.Add(gpa.ToString()); LinkedListNode<double> term4 = new LinkedListNode<double>(3.5); // create new node term4 with gpa 3.5 term = gpas.Find(3.95); // find the node with gpa 3.95 gpas.AddAfter(term, term4); // add node term4 after the term with 3.95 foreach (double gpa in gpas) // print all gpas in list lstInfo.Items.Add(gpa.ToString());
  12. 12. LinkedList<T> Saifut 12 gpas.Remove(3.2); // remove node with gpa 3.2 foreach (double gpa in gpas) // print all gpas in list lstInfo.Items.Add(gpa.ToString());

