 Mudah digunakan  Pengaturan animasi mudah  Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk slide,outline, atau notepage  Tampilan...
 Presentase menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penyampaian informasi.informasi yang ak...
Belajar powerpoint
Slide 2 Navigasi ke slide 5
beddu laptop acer embe handphone ipon kellu Mesin cuci samsun
matematika bahasa bugis bahasa mattutu 0 20 40 60 80 100 beddu kellu asang dongking Nilai 0-20 20-40 40-60 60-80 80-100
admiral Danco Senpai Monkey D grap Vice admiral Vice admiral 2
Abdul khalik diii tlb vii a
Abdul khalik diii tlb vii a
Abdul khalik diii tlb vii a

latihan pp

Published in: Technology
Abdul khalik diii tlb vii a

  1. 1.  Mudah digunakan  Pengaturan animasi mudah  Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk slide,outline, atau notepage  Tampilan interface yang lebih menarik Keunggulan Powerpoint
  2. 2.  Presentase menggunakan media memberikan kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penyampaian informasi.informasi yang akan disampaikan menjadi leboh menarik . Interaktif dan tidak monoton. Selain itu media teknologi tidak terlalu menguras tenaga untuk menyampaikan informasi kepada setiap orang
  3. 3. Belajar powerpoint
  4. 4. Slide 2 Navigasi ke slide 5
  5. 5. beddu laptop acer embe handphone ipon kellu Mesin cuci samsun
  6. 6. matematika bahasa bugis bahasa mattutu 0 20 40 60 80 100 beddu kellu asang dongking Nilai 0-20 20-40 40-60 60-80 80-100
  7. 7. admiral Danco Senpai Monkey D grap Vice admiral Vice admiral 2

