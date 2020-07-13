Power point show_-_bab_thaharah_-_tata_c

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Disampaikan Oleh : Ahmad Sarwiji Majid
Thaharah = Bersuci Bersuci dari hal-hal yang menyebabkan tidak syahnya Shalat kita 1.Hadats 2.Najis
1. TATACARA BERWUDLU Sebagai Umat Islam, tentu kita wajib mencontoh Rasulullah Shalallahu ’Alaihi Wassalam dalam dalam hal...
DALIL : Q.S. 5 : 6 ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫َي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫آم‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ق‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬...
Hai orang-orang yang beriman, apabila kamu hendak mengerjakan shalat, Maka basuhlah mukamu dan tanganmu sampai dengan siku...
DALIL : H.R. Ibnu Majah َْ‫َل‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ء‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ض‬ُ‫و‬َ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ ،ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ض‬ُ‫و‬َ‫ال‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ال...
SECARA RINCI WUDLU YANG DIKERJAKAN OLEH RASULULLAH SAW SEBAGAI BERIKUT :
LANGKAH PERTAMA Membaca “Bismillahirrahmanirrahiim” dengan niat yang ikhlash karena Allah dan membasuh kedua telapak tanga...
LANGKAH KE DUA Berkumur, menghisap air kehidung dan menyemburkannya tiga kali.
LANGKAH KE TIGA Membasuh seluruh muka tiga kali. (Batas muka, adalah bagian atas tumbuh rambut diatas kening, bagian bawah...
LANGKAH KE EMPAT Membasuh atau mencuci kedua tangan beserta kedua siku dengan menggosoknya tiga kali dengan mendahulukan t...
LANGKAH KE LIMA Mengusap kepala dengan menjalankan kedua telapak tangan dari ujung muka kepala hingga tengkuk. Dan mengemb...
LANGKAH KE ENAM Memabasuh kedua kaki serta kedua mata kaki dengan menggosoknya sebanyak tiga kali dengan mendahulukan kaki...
LANGKAH KE TUJUH Mengucapkan : ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫ا‬َ‫ال‬ُ‫هللا‬َّ‫ال‬ِ‫ا‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬َ...
PERAGAAN BERWUDLU Baiklah, selanjutnya mari kita perhatikan peragaan berwudlu lewat video berikut ini
2. TATACARA BERTAYAMUM TAYAMUM SEBAGAI PENGANTI WUDLU/MANDI BOLEH DIKERJAKAN APABILA: 1. SAKIT 2. TIDAK MENDAPATKAN AIR
DALIL : Q.S. 4 : 43 َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫اء‬َ‫ج‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ٍ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫س‬ ‫ى...
…..dan jika kamu sakit atau sedang dalam musafir atau datang dari tempat buang air atau kamu Telah menyentuh perempuan, Ke...
DALIL : H.R. Al Bukhari ‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ف‬‫اا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫اه‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫اي‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬‫اا‬ََّ‫َّن‬َ‫ا‬‫ا‬َ‫اع‬ُ‫ىاهللا‬َ...
TATACARA BERTAYAMUM 1. Membaca “Basmalah”. 2. Meletakkan kedua telapak tangan pada debu. Bagi orang yang sakit, dapat mele...
3. Meniup debu pada kedua telapak tangan. 4. Mengusap wajah. 4. Mengusap punggung telapak tangan kanan dengan telapak tang...
3. MANDI WAJIB Selain Berwudlu dan bertayamum dalam hal thaharah, mandi wajib juga harus kita lakukan sesuai dengan tuntun...
SEBAB-SEBAB MANDI WAJIB 1. Melakukan hubungan suami istri 2. Mengeluarkan mani karena bermimpi atau sebab lainnya, dan 3. ...
CARA MANDI WAJIB (JUNUB) ‫ا‬ِ‫ة‬َ‫اب‬َ‫ن‬َ‫جل‬ْ‫ا‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ام‬َ‫ل‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫غ‬‫اا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬َ‫اي‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫...
Bahwa Nabi saw, itu kalau mandi karena junub, beliau mulai membasuh kedua tangannya, kemudian menuangkan dengan tangan kan...
BERDASARKAN HADITS DI ATAS, CARA MANDI WAJIB ADALAH : 1. Mulailah dengan membasuh (mencuci) kedua tangan dengan niat yang ...
4. Kemudian ambilah air dan masukkanlah jari-jari tanganmu pada pangkal rambut dengan disertai wangi- wangian sampai merat...
6. Kemudian basuhlah kedua kakimu dengan mendahulukan yang kanan atas yang kiri. Jangan lupa, kita tidak boleh berlebih- l...
MARI, KITA SENANTIASA ITTIBA’ PADA RASULULLAH SAW
  1. 1. Disampaikan Oleh : Ahmad Sarwiji Majid
  2. 2. Thaharah = Bersuci Bersuci dari hal-hal yang menyebabkan tidak syahnya Shalat kita 1.Hadats 2.Najis
  3. 3. 1. TATACARA BERWUDLU Sebagai Umat Islam, tentu kita wajib mencontoh Rasulullah Shalallahu ’Alaihi Wassalam dalam dalam hal Berwudlu, Tayamum dan Mandi Wajib.
  4. 4. DALIL : Q.S. 5 : 6 ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫َي‬‫أ‬‫ا‬َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫آم‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ق‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬ِ‫الة‬َّ‫الص‬‫ا‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫غ‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬‫وا‬ ‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫وه‬ُ‫ج‬ُ‫و‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫َي‬‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ْم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ِ‫ق‬ِ‫اف‬‫وا‬ُ‫ح‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ام‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ِ‫وس‬ُ‫ء‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ُ‫ج‬ْ‫َر‬‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬ِْ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬ُ‫ن‬ُ‫ج‬‫ا‬َّ‫ه‬َّ‫ط‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫س‬‫ا‬ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬‫ا‬َ‫اء‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫َح‬‫أ‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬ِ‫ائ‬َ‫غ‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ِ‫ط‬‫ا‬ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ُ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬َ‫الم‬‫ا‬َ‫اء‬َ‫س‬ِِّ‫الن‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬‫وا‬ُ‫د‬َِ‫َت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬ً‫اء‬‫وا‬ُ‫م‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫ص‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬‫ا‬ً‫ب‬ِِّ‫ي‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ح‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ام‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫وه‬ُ‫ج‬ُ‫و‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ي‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫َي‬‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ا‬ُ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫ر‬ُ‫ي‬‫ا‬َُّ‫اَلل‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬‫ج‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ُ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫ر‬ُ‫ي‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ِِّ‫ه‬َ‫ط‬ُ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬َّ‫م‬‫ا‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َّ‫ل‬‫ع‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫رو‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ت‬
  5. 5. Hai orang-orang yang beriman, apabila kamu hendak mengerjakan shalat, Maka basuhlah mukamu dan tanganmu sampai dengan siku, dan sapulah kepalamu dan (basuh) kakimu sampai dengan kedua mata kaki, dan jika kamu junub Maka mandilah, dan jika kamu sakit atau dalam perjalanan atau kembali dari tempat buang air (kakus) atau menyentuh perempuan, lalu kamu tidak memperoleh air, Maka bertayammumlah dengan tanah yang baik (bersih); sapulah mukamu dan tanganmu dengan tanah itu. Allah tidak hendak menyulitkan kamu, tetapi dia hendak membersihkan kamu dan menyempurnakan nikmat-Nya bagimu, supaya kamu bersyukur.
  6. 6. DALIL : H.R. Ibnu Majah َْ‫َل‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ء‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ض‬ُ‫و‬َ‫ال‬َ‫و‬ ،ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ء‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ض‬ُ‫و‬َ‫ال‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ال‬َ‫ص‬َ‫ال‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ِ‫هللا‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫اس‬ِ‫ر‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ذ‬َ‫ي‬(‫روا‬‫هاابناماجه‬) “Tidak sah shalat seseorang yang tidak berwudlu, dan tidak sempurna wudlu seseorang yang tidak menyebut nama Allah” (H.R. Ibnu Majah)
  7. 7. SECARA RINCI WUDLU YANG DIKERJAKAN OLEH RASULULLAH SAW SEBAGAI BERIKUT :
  8. 8. LANGKAH PERTAMA Membaca “Bismillahirrahmanirrahiim” dengan niat yang ikhlash karena Allah dan membasuh kedua telapak tangan tiga kali.
  9. 9. LANGKAH KE DUA Berkumur, menghisap air kehidung dan menyemburkannya tiga kali.
  10. 10. LANGKAH KE TIGA Membasuh seluruh muka tiga kali. (Batas muka, adalah bagian atas tumbuh rambut diatas kening, bagian bawah dagu, dan bagian samping telinga kanan kiri)
  11. 11. LANGKAH KE EMPAT Membasuh atau mencuci kedua tangan beserta kedua siku dengan menggosoknya tiga kali dengan mendahulukan tangan kanan
  12. 12. LANGKAH KE LIMA Mengusap kepala dengan menjalankan kedua telapak tangan dari ujung muka kepala hingga tengkuk. Dan mengembalikan kedua telapak tangan itu seperti semula. Setlah itu, mengusap kedua telinga. Cukup satu kali.
  13. 13. LANGKAH KE ENAM Memabasuh kedua kaki serta kedua mata kaki dengan menggosoknya sebanyak tiga kali dengan mendahulukan kaki kanan.
  14. 14. LANGKAH KE TUJUH Mengucapkan : ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫ا‬َ‫ال‬ُ‫هللا‬َّ‫ال‬ِ‫ا‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ر‬َ‫ش‬َ‫ال‬َ‫ل‬ُ‫ه‬، ُ‫د‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ا‬َ‫و‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ا‬‫ا‬ً‫د‬َّ‫م‬َُ‫ُم‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ع‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫د‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬َ‫و‬ ”Aku bersaksi bahwa tiada Tuhan melainkan Allah Yang Maha Satu yang tiada sekutu bagi-Nya. Dan aku bersaksi bahwasanya Muhammad Shalallahu ’alaihi wassalm itu hamba dan utusan-Nya”.
  15. 15. PERAGAAN BERWUDLU Baiklah, selanjutnya mari kita perhatikan peragaan berwudlu lewat video berikut ini
  16. 16. 2. TATACARA BERTAYAMUM TAYAMUM SEBAGAI PENGANTI WUDLU/MANDI BOLEH DIKERJAKAN APABILA: 1. SAKIT 2. TIDAK MENDAPATKAN AIR
  17. 17. DALIL : Q.S. 4 : 43 َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫م‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ك‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫اء‬َ‫ج‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ٍ‫ر‬َ‫ف‬َ‫س‬ ‫ى‬ٌ‫د‬َ‫ح‬ َ‫الم‬ ْ‫َو‬‫أ‬ ِ‫ط‬ِ‫ائ‬َ‫غ‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ َ‫اء‬َ‫س‬ِِّ‫الن‬ ُ‫م‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫د‬َِ‫َت‬ ْ‫م‬ َ‫ط‬ ‫ا‬ً‫يد‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫م‬َّ‫م‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ ً‫اء‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ب‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ح‬َ‫س‬ْ‫ام‬َ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬ِِّ‫ي‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫وه‬ُ‫ج‬ُ‫و‬ َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ََّ‫اَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ي‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫َي‬‫أ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ً‫ور‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫غ‬ ‫ا‬ًّ‫و‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫ع‬
  18. 18. …..dan jika kamu sakit atau sedang dalam musafir atau datang dari tempat buang air atau kamu Telah menyentuh perempuan, Kemudian kamu tidak mendapat air, Maka bertayamumlah kamu dengan tanah yang baik (suci); sapulah mukamu dan tanganmu. Sesungguhnya Allah Maha Pema'af lagi Maha Pengampun.
  19. 19. DALIL : H.R. Al Bukhari ‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ض‬َ‫ف‬‫اا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫اه‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫اي‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬‫اا‬ََّ‫َّن‬َ‫ا‬‫ا‬َ‫اع‬ُ‫ىاهللا‬َ‫ل‬َ‫اص‬ُّ ِ‫ِب‬َ‫االن‬َ‫ب‬‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ن‬َ‫او‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ال‬ْ‫ا‬‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬ِ‫ي‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬ِِ‫اب‬َ‫ح‬َ‫س‬َ‫َّام‬ُ‫ااُث‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫اف‬َ‫خ‬‫ا‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ج‬َ‫او‬َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َّ‫ف‬َ‫ك‬َ‫و‬(‫البخار‬ ‫اه‬‫و‬‫ر‬) ‘Sesungguhnya mencukupi bagimu begini, “Lalu beliau meletakkan kedua telapak tangannya di tanah dan meniupnya, kemudian mengusap muka dan kedua telapak tangannya”. (H.R. Al Bukhari)
  20. 20. TATACARA BERTAYAMUM 1. Membaca “Basmalah”. 2. Meletakkan kedua telapak tangan pada debu. Bagi orang yang sakit, dapat meletakkan kedua telapak tangannya pada dinding. Orang yang bepergian, naik bus, atau pesawat terbang dapat meletakkan kedua telapak tangannya pada tempat duduk atau kursi di depannya atau jendela dan sebagainya yang kita yakini ada debu bersihnya.
  21. 21. 3. Meniup debu pada kedua telapak tangan. 4. Mengusap wajah. 4. Mengusap punggung telapak tangan kanan dengan telapak tangan kiri, mengusap punggung telapak tangan kiri dengan telapak tangan kanan.
  22. 22. 3. MANDI WAJIB Selain Berwudlu dan bertayamum dalam hal thaharah, mandi wajib juga harus kita lakukan sesuai dengan tuntunan Rasulullah saw. Adapun Dasar Hukum Mandi Wajib adalah Al Qur’an Surat Al Maidah ayat 6
  23. 23. SEBAB-SEBAB MANDI WAJIB 1. Melakukan hubungan suami istri 2. Mengeluarkan mani karena bermimpi atau sebab lainnya, dan 3. Setelah mengalami haidl atau nifas
  24. 24. CARA MANDI WAJIB (JUNUB) ‫ا‬ِ‫ة‬َ‫اب‬َ‫ن‬َ‫جل‬ْ‫ا‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬ِ‫ام‬َ‫ل‬َ‫س‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫غ‬‫اا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬َ‫اي‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ُاف‬‫أ‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َُّ‫اُث‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ِ‫ال‬َ ِ‫ىاِش‬َ‫ل‬َ‫اع‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬ُ‫غ‬ِ‫ر‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬َُّ‫اُث‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫اف‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫غ‬َ‫ي‬َ‫اف‬ِ‫ه‬‫ا‬ُ‫أ‬َ‫ض‬َ‫و‬َ‫ات‬ ‫ا‬ُ‫خ‬َْ‫اَي‬َُّ‫اُث‬ِ‫ة‬َ‫ال‬َّ‫لص‬ِ‫ال‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ء‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ض‬ُ‫و‬‫ا‬ُ‫أ‬‫ا‬ ِ‫اِف‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫اب‬َ‫َص‬‫أ‬‫ا‬َّ‫ل‬ِ‫اخ‬ُ‫ذ‬‫ا‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ص‬ ‫اا‬ِ‫د‬َ‫ق‬‫ا‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬‫َىا‬‫أ‬َ‫اار‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬‫ا‬ َّ‫َّت‬َ‫اح‬ِ‫ر‬ْ‫ع‬َّ‫الش‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬َ‫اع‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ف‬َ‫َاح‬‫أ‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ب‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫س‬‫ىا‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ف‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬َُّ‫اُث‬ ِ‫ات‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ف‬َ‫اح‬َ‫ث‬َ‫ال‬َ‫ث‬‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫س‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬‫ا‬ِ‫د‬َ‫س‬َ‫اج‬ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ائ‬َ‫ىاس‬َ‫ل‬َ‫اع‬َ‫ض‬‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ ‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ْ‫ج‬ِ‫ر‬‫ا‬َ‫ل‬َ‫س‬َ‫غ‬‫ا‬َُّ‫ُث‬(‫رواهامسلم‬)
  25. 25. Bahwa Nabi saw, itu kalau mandi karena junub, beliau mulai membasuh kedua tangannya, kemudian menuangkan dengan tangan kanannya pada tangan kirinya lalu mencuci kemaluannya, lalu berwudlu sebagaimana wudlu untuk shalat, kemudian mengambil air dan memasukkan jari-jarinya di pangkal rambutnya sehingga apabila beliau merasa bahwa sudah merata, beliau siramkan air untuk kepalanya tiga tuangan, lalu meratakan seluruh badannya”. (H.R. Muslim)
  26. 26. BERDASARKAN HADITS DI ATAS, CARA MANDI WAJIB ADALAH : 1. Mulailah dengan membasuh (mencuci) kedua tangan dengan niat yang ikhlas karena Allah 2. Lalu cucilah kemaluan 3. Lalu berwudlu sebagamana wudlu untuk shalat
  27. 27. 4. Kemudian ambilah air dan masukkanlah jari-jari tanganmu pada pangkal rambut dengan disertai wangi- wangian sampai merata. Bagi perempuan, hal itu dikerjakan sesudah rambut dalam keadaan terlepas. 5. Mulailah dengan menyiram air pada bagian sisi kanan kepala tiga kali, kemudian pada sisi kiri demikian pula. Setelah itu, siramlah seluruh tubuh dan digosok.
  28. 28. 6. Kemudian basuhlah kedua kakimu dengan mendahulukan yang kanan atas yang kiri. Jangan lupa, kita tidak boleh berlebih- lebihan dalam menggunakan air.
  29. 29. MARI, KITA SENANTIASA ITTIBA’ PADA RASULULLAH SAW

