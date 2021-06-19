Lag 05 mgl k-electric 13-03-2019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Islamic Republic of Pakistan 6" 4,5aemOsml Registrar No. NEPRA/R/LAG-05/1 / 3...
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA Determination of the Authority Pertaining to the Licensee Proposed Modi...
overcome the effects of the reduced supply of natural gas from Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), it plans to add th...
said LPM as required under the Regulation-10(4) of the Licensing Regulations. The Registrar invited comments of the said s...
to KEL to generate electricity on LNG or on RLNG as requested by them. But before giving them permission it is important t...
RLNG which is Rs.1,200/- per MMBTU and the natural gas around Rs.400/- MMBTU. Since only the Plant-I/BQPS-1 is dual fired ...
supervision? (e). With the 30 years old Plant-I/BQPS-I machines, will it truly provide any relief in terms of efficiency c...
relevant parameters should be evaluated like wise. It is concluded that although we want lower cost of power but loss in e...
taking corrective action; (c). Timely replacement of worn out parts; (d). Availability of spares; (e). Conduct of energy a...
allocation of ECC, the National Gas Allocation Policy 2013 and follow relevant court orders. KEL in its application has su...
independent third party which will be carried out in accordance with directives from NEPRA for all the generation units of...
auxiliary consumption of the generation units on RLNG will not change. Further, all technical performance parameters will ...
(viii). The Authority examined the above submissions/response of KEL to the observations/comments of the stakeholders and ...
consists of 3x127.8 MW gas turbines and 1x189.27 MW steam turbine. (iv). Regarding fuels of the above mentioned plants/gen...
evaluation of BQPS-I/Plant-I for utilization of RLNG, it is clarified that KEL has been directed to carry out performance ...
HSD as compared to natural gas and RLNG have been considered and deliberated upon by the Authority. the while determining ...
Saif Ullah Chattha (Member)p )e .3. , q Rafique Ahmed Shaikh (Member) (F). Decision of the Authority (i). In view of foreg...
March Two Thousand & Nineteen 13 o tc) Registrar National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Islamabad — Pakistan...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh SCHEDULE-I (Revised/Modified) Modification-1/1...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh General Information About the Licensee/K-Elect...
'2) REG:ST:W:2 Page 3 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Ka...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-I (...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh time of issuance of Modification-I (dated May ...
•r•• -•^ ,-.. %'1 , • „L. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (xiii). Expected Use...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Unit No. 1...
(ii). NO),(mg/Nm3) (v). CO (mg/Nm3) Sea Water Cooling Water Source/Cycle Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karach...
(REC;,„77.; Page 9 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Kar...
11;,•11. 21;, ,7,x rj, ttiNvi 1 ,, !Iii;h111 I ir r ; 1 I tt .1 I F ; Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi i...
Page 11 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Cr i Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi i...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-II ...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Unit No. 6 As C.O.D. April 30, 2015 (vi). Expe...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh 13, 2009) (xi). Expected Useful Life of Each ...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Ga...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (D). Cooling System Cooling Water Source/Cycle...
O O 50.00 CTt O (..71 O O O a X 1 400.00 Ii 100.00 AA 200.00 giRMAR MORR2R.9nOWORNORN2 Mr, AIMAIIHalrammo n A firl'Alc" 5 ...
r- • r. I c • Page 18 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL ...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Page 19 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-III...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant at the time o...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Ga...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (F). Interconnection Arrangement Interconnecti...
ji a a 4 1 I • I 11111! S a 111 • • S • I V S I I I I I I I 1 'MN Laa 2: En low a, so J .771" ,r7.5 1 11 ) 4 "mr=" 111111 ...
3 , / Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Single Line Diagram (Electrical) of Powe...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-IV ...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh issuance of Modification-II (dated March 17, 2...
Cooling Water Source/Cycle Well Water Air cool condenser/Demineralized water from reverse osmosis plant ",....0^•"71!" ( P...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (F). Interconnection Arrangement Interconnecti...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Layout of Power Plant-IV ...,....•......■ .,.....
131 I rr 8 ( , , 1 m •,‘ i v.. l H Ffii ,. ? kx, tit A J r—H I 1 rla r ,Tri;_. at= d t t it T j ". T .0 ?: ,, '..I ,, . —...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-V (...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh time of issuance of Modification-II (dated Mar...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Ga...
Interconnection & Transmission Arrangement for Power Plant-V (a). (b). (c) . (d). 220 D/C Korangi Creek Road Circuit No. 1...
ARO ON, AISAIROLSOl 11 I I I I AIM tIMVAMENIIIM 4 • .••• tart • 5111MINIMMINIIIN ■ -• '7 AA. .AO7 ro• • 1 v — AO WOCAI sun...
Page 37 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh SCHEDULE-II (Revised/Modified) Modification-VII...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh SCHEDULE-II Generation Facility/ Power Plant Un...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail In...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail In...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL. Karach in the Province of Sindh .C;CT7; : . Unit No. 13 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit ...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karach' in the Province of Sind11 25 Unit No. 26 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 27 3...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail In...
Generation Licenc K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh -- r. ----._ 0..5!% Unit No. 13 3.041 2.739 2.64...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KELI Karach in the Province of Sindh Unit No. 25 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 26 3.041...
Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL; Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail I...
Lag 05 mgl k-electric 13-03-2019

  1. 1. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Islamic Republic of Pakistan 6" 4,5aemOsml Registrar No. NEPRA/R/LAG-05/1 / 33 2 — LI 1-- Chief Executive Officer K-Electric Limited KE I louse, 39-B, Sunset Boulevard, Phase-II, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi NEPRA Tower, Attaturk Avenue (East), G-5/1, Islamabad Ph: +92-51-9206500, Fax: +92-51-2600026 Web: www.nepra.org.pk, E-mail: registrar@nepra.org.pk March 13, 2019 Subject: Modification Generation Licence No. GL/04/2002 Licence Application No. LAG-05 K-Electric Limited, (KEL) Reference: KEL 's LPM submitted vide letter No. KE/BPR/NEPRA/2018/176 dated April 23, 2018 received on April 24, 2018) It is intimated that the Authority has approved Modification in Generation Licence No. (11104/2002 dated November 18, 2002 in respect of K-Electric Limited (KEL) pursuant to Regulation 10(11)(a) of the NEPRA Licensing (Application and Modification Procedure) Regulation 1999. 2. Enclosed please find herewith determination of the Authority in the matter of Licensee Proposed Modification of KEL alongwith Modification-VIII in the Generation Licence No. GL/04/2002, approved by the Authority. Enclosure: As Above 0-1 3 (e) (Syed Safeer Hussain) Copy to: 1. Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Energy, 'A' Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad 2. Managing Director, NTDC, 414 WAPDA House, Lahore 3. Chief Executive Officer, CPPA(G), Ground Floor, Enercon Building, G-5/2, Islamabad 4. Director General, Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Sindh Plot No. ST/2/l, Sector 23 Korangi Industrial Area, Karachi 4.4
  2. 2. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA Determination of the Authority Pertaining to the Licensee Proposed Modification of K-Electric Limited for including Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas as Alternate Fuel March13 2019 Case No. LAG-05 (A). Background (i). The Authority in terms of Section-14B (previously Section-15) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 ("the NEPRA Act") granted K-Electric Limited (KEL) a generation licence No. GL/04/2002, dated November 18, 2002 for its generation facilities located at distinct locations in the metropolitan city of Karachi, in the province of Sindh. As per the latest modification in the generation licence (i.e. Modification-MI dated February 28, 2018), the installed capacity of KEL is 2294.794 MW. (ii). The generation fleet of KEL consists of (i). 1260.0 MW Bin Qasim Power Station-I (BQPS-I/Plant-1); (ii). 247.50 MW Korangi Combined Cycle Power Plant (KCCPP/Plant-ll); (iii). 107.312 MW Gas Engine Power Plant at Korangi Town (Plant-III), (iv). 107.312 MW Gas Engine Power Plant at SITE (Plant-IV) and (v). 572.67MW Bin Qasim Power Station-II (Plant-V). The said generation facilities are mainly operated on natural gas as primary/main fuel whereas, Residual Furnace Oil (RFO), and High Speed Diesel (HSD) are allowed as alternate fuel for ifferent plants. Communication of Modification (i). KEL in accordance with Regulation-10(2) of the NEPRA Licensing plication & Modification Procedure) Regulations, 1999 ("the Licensing Regulations") communicated a Licensee Proposed Modification (LPM) in its above mentioned generation licence on April 24, 2018. (ii). In the "text of the proposed modification", KEL submitted that in order to ensure optimum utilization of its existing generation facilities and to Page 1 of 16
  3. 3. overcome the effects of the reduced supply of natural gas from Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), it plans to add the option of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) as an alternate fuel for its generation fleet. (iii). Regarding the "statement of the reasons in support of the modification", KEL submitted that its generation fleet has a total available capacity of 2294.794 MW. Out of said, around 913.00 MW depends on supply of natural gas which requires at least 180.00 MMCFD to operate. Further, KEL stated that the supply of natural gas from SSGC has been declining on a year to year basis which is hindering its ability to generate sufficient electric power from its gas based generation facilities to meet the requirements of the city of Karachi and its adjoining areas. The current issue of erratic and reduced supply of gas from SSGC, has seriously impaired the availability of its generation fleet. In this regard, KEL is evaluating the option of HSD as an alternate fuel for Plant- II/KCCPP and Plant-V/BQPS-II, the possibility of operating the said power plants on RLNG is also being given consideration. (iv). Regarding the "statement of the impact on the tariff, quality of service and performance by the licensee of its obligation under the licence", KEL submitted the usage of RLNG will result in increase of consumer tariff as it is thrice as expensive as natural gas. However, in view of current scenario, where SSGC has unilaterally reduced the gas supply to its power plants and resulted in their redundancy, no other cheaper option is available. Additionally, as compared to HSD and Furnace Oil, RLNG is cheaper, hence a more viable option. Further, RLNG shall only be used after full utilization of available natural gas. KEL stated that the proposed modification will resultantly improve the availability of supply through addition of another fuel option of RLNG, which can be used in situations where gas supply is reduced or is unavailable, subsequently improving its erformance as per its obligations under the Licence. Processing of Modification REGISTRAR (i). After completion of all the required information as stipulated under Regulation-10(2) and 10(3) of the Licensing Regulations by the Licensee/KEL, the Registrar published the communicated LPM in one (01) English and one (01) Urdu daily newspaper on April 27, 2018 informing the general public, interested/affected parties, and different stakeholders about the Page 2 of 16
  4. 4. said LPM as required under the Regulation-10(4) of the Licensing Regulations. The Registrar invited comments of the said stakeholders in favor or against the communicated LPM. (ii). Apart from the above notice in the press, separate letters were also sent to individual experts, Government ministries/attached departments and other representative organizations on April 27, 2018 inviting their views and comments for the assistance of the Authority as stipulated in Regulation-10(9) of the Licensing Regulations. (D). Comments of Stakeholders (i). In response to the above, the Authority received comments from seven (07) stakeholders including Mr. Muhammad Arif Bilwani, Board of Investment (Bol), Mr. Choudhry Mazhar Ali, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Jamat-e- Islami Karachi (JI), Energy Department, Govt. of Sindh (EDGoS) and Petroleum Division Ministry of Energy (PDMoE). The comment of the stakeholders are summarized in the following paragraphs: (a). Mr. Arif Bilwani requested to conduct a public hearing in the matter in Karachi as the KEL and the affected parties i.e. the consumers are all based in Karachi. Mr Bilwani further submitted that in view of the proposed change in fuel of power plants of KEL, the Authority needs to first revisit its decision of KEL's MYT of 2016 wherein the Authority has set the heat rates, auxiliary consumption, efficiencies based on other fuels; (b). Bol commented that the energy sector is priority sector of the Government to cater the short fall in the country. Bol being an investment promotion and facilitating agency has also been making its efforts to attract investment in the energy sector. Bol understands that affordable and smooth supply of energy is the back bone for industrial growth as well as attracting FDI in the country. Bol is of the view that investors in any sector of the economy should be encouraged; (c). Mr. Mazhar Ali submitted that there is no harm in giving licence 1 Page 3 of 16
  5. 5. to KEL to generate electricity on LNG or on RLNG as requested by them. But before giving them permission it is important to see that what will be the impact of use of RLNG on generation and on the consumers. KEL as a major user of gas should use its influence on the Government to pursue the case of Iran Gas Pipe Line Project which is the only solution of getting cheap electricity for the consumers of Karachi and also for saving the foreign exchange of the Country. Further, the price of RLNG is just the same as of oil but it has been noted that during the period the prices of oil come even at such a level they become cheaper than gas. Whereas, the price of RLNG has been fixed and will not be reduced at any stage or at any pretext. It will be therefore advisable to use the choice of generation on oil instead of RLNG. If KEL has some other program for which the generation licence of RLNG is demanded then it is up to the Authority to investigate and decide. It is understood that no modification will be required in any of the plants of KEL for running them on RLNG as such there is no harm in allowing them to generate electricity on the fuel whenever they wish to do so but most important thing is that efforts should always be made to reduce the generation cost; (d). KCCI while offering its observations/comments submitted that: (i). This modification request was made due to the negotiated settlement between the SSGC and KEL on the issue of gas supply restriction imposed by the SSGC. The financial disputed amount was under court proceedings and as per KEL could not be finalized except through the court decision and SSGC was adamant that its billions of dues must be paid in full before the supply is initiated again. Finally with the visit of our Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Shahid khaqan Abbasi, the matter reached a settlement with KEL paying the GSA amount and the TOR to be finalized within fifteen days. The KEL has been assured 190 MMCFD of total gas wherein the natural gas is 130 MMCFD and the rest is Page 4 of 16
  6. 6. RLNG which is Rs.1,200/- per MMBTU and the natural gas around Rs.400/- MMBTU. Since only the Plant-I/BQPS-1 is dual fired and the rest are for natural gas only in which the RLNG will be provided therefore the need for modification in the license was necessitated. Regarding submission of KEL in the LPM that RLNG has certain advantages such as flexibility of the power generation equipment, continuous flow of power ability and better environmental output compared to furnace oil with no increase or decrease in efficiency or output; KCCI submitted that (a). RLNG is linked with the dollar and international price of crude oil per barrel, (b). Due to high calorific value less volume RLNG will be used as compared to the natural gas; (c). Its supply will be available throughout the year with no seasonal clips; (d). It is part of the Government to Government contract between Pakistan and Qatar; (e). Several new terminals are in the pipeline meaning that there is an ample supply; (f). The ships that come to the harbour for unloading are a safety threat being a ship full of explosive material; (g). It's a controversial point that it is a private agreement not seen by the assembly even; (h). Since it's a long term contract it may be a loss at times as spot prices may go down in case of over-supply. (ii). At present the supply of RLNG is in the same pipeline and the advantages of the higher calorific value will not be passed on to the generation units. The efficiency and volume will not be affected by the presence of the 33% RLNG in the system. No modification will be needed as no ange in auxiliary consumption may happen or the volume gas needed to be changed to make one unit of power. owever the most important questions are: (a). Have all the generation units at the moment been evaluated for natural gas based generation? (b). When was this evaluation done if at all? (c). Is this legally valid? (d). Was it done through a third party technical evaluation or under NEPRA Page 5 of 16
  7. 7. supervision? (e). With the 30 years old Plant-I/BQPS-I machines, will it truly provide any relief in terms of efficiency compared to other units using the same source of gas? (f). Is anything preventing NEPRA from re-evaluation? (g). Who will pay for this lapse? (iii).It is not enough to have done some sort of evaluation even if it was done regarding natural gas ages ago. NEPRA is obliged to check the same for inefficiencies, for leakages, for lack of maintenance and even investments as per the NEPRA Act. Simply providing the RLNG in a depilated system of generation is equal to total ripping off the savings of the common man. Under Section-7 of the NEPRA Act, the Authority shall be exclusively responsible for regulating the provision of electric power services. Under Section- 7(iii)(c), the Authority has to specify and enforce performance standards for generation companies and persons licensed. As the utilization of RLNG will result in increased cost of generation and the tariff will rise therefore it is the absolute responsibility of the Regulator to protect the interests of the end users and the Authority has to prove its mission through its acts and decision. (iv).If the supply of RLNG to KEL is made via dedicated line, then it is obligated to first check the main parameters including auxiliary consumption, heat rate, efficiency level, and quantity of RLNG needed to produce one unit of power. RLNG is required to be treated as a separate entity/fuel other than natural gas and unless and until the separate set of parameters are set, the tariff will be tilted towards the loss of power through loss in efficiency. The most important point is that due to high calorific value, less quantity of RLNG will be required to produce the same amount of power as compared to natural gas. The Authority must initiate a complete and detailed analysis through independent third party engineering evaluators and all the Page 6 of 16
  8. 8. relevant parameters should be evaluated like wise. It is concluded that although we want lower cost of power but loss in efficiency is something that is not acceptable to us and the Authority has to initiate the proceedings that end up in a win-win situation for both the end users and the utility company. Anything short of that will be taken as a tilt towards favouring the utility company unfairly and violating the NEPRA act and its regulations of looking after the interests of the end users. (e). JI Karachi commented that Karachi, which is the highest tax paying city, is suffering the most due to bad performance of KEL, excessive un-scheduled and artificial load-shedding during heat-wave and harsh hot weather. People of Karachi, traders and Industries are suffering especially the exports goods manufacturing industries are losing their global market share. Students are facing difficulty during examination without electricity in hot weather. RLNG is a cleaner fuel and reduction in carbon emissions is one of the important benefits of RLNG. The social and economic well-being of the general public of Karachi should be priority in tariff. For achieving this, fresh technical due diligence study should be carried out of BQPS through independent consultants. Technical Due Diligence Report should provide unit-wise information on actual generation, auxiliary consumption, and secondary fuel consumption, gross calorific value of RLNG, heat rate, efficiency and O&M Cost. KEL has failed to comply with prudent utility practices by operating its generation facilities in the event of fault. It's been more than a week, KEL was not able to restore BQPS tripped unit even after lapse of more than week time. For avoiding such events in future, the Authority should consider following internal and external performance factors in Tariff. The internal factors affecting plant performance are: (a). Proper and timely maintenance and overhaul of all pieces of equipment at the plant in accordance with manufacturer's maintenance manuals/guidelines; (b). Timely detection of major defects and 1 0, Page 7 of 16
  9. 9. taking corrective action; (c). Timely replacement of worn out parts; (d). Availability of spares; (e). Conduct of energy audits and action on their recommendation; (f). Preparation and propagation of safety manuals and conduct of safety drills; and (g). Frequency and efficacy of inspections by NEPRA and follow up action. Whereas, the quantity and quality of RLNG received at the plant, ambient temperatures and valid Sales Purchase agreement (SPA) of RLNG may be considered as the external factors affecting plant performance. Further, as the tariff matter is related to Karachi and all stakeholders including utility, petitioners & customers belong to Karachi therefore, for maintaining transparency during tariff petition, hearing, should be held in Karachi; (f). EDGoS commented that it is unfortunate that the consumers of province which produces around 65% of natural gas are being deprived of natural gas despite allocation by ECC of 276 MMCFD for KEL and are being forced to pay for expensive imported RLNG. Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that: "The province in which a well-head of natural gas is situated shall have precedence over other parts of Pakistan in meeting the requirements from that well-head, subject to the commitments and obligations as on the commencing day". Energy Yearbook 2017 has confirmed that daily natural gas production in Sindh has revolved around 2,610 MMCFD and owing to a meager allocation of quota the daily consumption of gas was around 1,347 MMCFD by all sectors of economy. It is unfortunate that despite surplus producer of gas Sindh has been facing gas load shedding in existing power, industrial and CNG sectors and new connections are being denied to industries including textiles mills, power plants, commercial and residential consumers by SSGC. Further, RLNG is an expensive fuel as compared to Natural Gas. We would strongly urge NEPRA to only allow KEL the use of RLNG provisionally, which KEL has been forced upon by creating an artificial crisis. On long term basis, the SSGC and OGRA shall abide by Page 8 of 16 1 z
  10. 10. allocation of ECC, the National Gas Allocation Policy 2013 and follow relevant court orders. KEL in its application has submitted that during the proceedings of grant of license for gas based generation plants, SSGC reiterated its commitment to NEPRA for supply of 276 MMCFD gas to KE, based on which NEPRA processed the LPM. It is believed, that if this statement is factually correct, NEPRA should also initiate legal action against SSGC in consumer interest that is why SSGCL is rescinding from its earlier commitment given during public proceedings. With the above submission, the Authority is requested to view the petition holistically and direct KEL to pursue all available legal remedies available and only allow provisional use of RLNG to KEL till natural gas supply is restored by SSGC; (g). PDMoE in its comments apprised that Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) during its meeting held on April 23, 2018 directed SSGC to supply 60 MMCFD of RLNG to KEL. Subsequently, KEL confirmed to take 60 MMCFD of RLNG from SSGC during summer till end October 2018 at RLNG price. Further, Petroleum Division has already allocated 60 MMCFD RLNG to SSGC for supply to KEL subject to certain conditions. Furthermore, SSGC has informed that negotiations with KEL management are also underway on the term sheet for RLNG supply. NEPRA is therefore requested to consider the forgoing before proceeding further in the subject matter. (ii). The Authority examined above comments of the stakeholders and observed that Bol has supported the LPM whereas Mr. Bilwani, Mr. Mazhar Ali, KCCI, JI, EDGoS and MoE have offered certain comments/observations regarding the LPM. Accordingly, the Authority considered it appropriate to seek perspective of KEL on the comments/observations of Mr. Bilwani, Mr. Mazhar Ali, KCCI, JI, EDGoS and PDMoE. (iii). Regarding comments of Mr. Bilvani, KEL submitted its response stating that NEPRA has determined heat rates for operations on both natural gas and RFO/HSFO. The determined heat rates are subject to heat rate test by an Page 9 of 16
  11. 11. independent third party which will be carried out in accordance with directives from NEPRA for all the generation units of KEL and accordingly all the parameters will be evaluated. SSGC has been supplying mixture of RLNG and natural gas, through the existing pipelines, therefore, RLNG is being supplied at calorific value same as of natural gas being supplied by SSGC and hence auxiliary consumption of the generation units on RLNG will not change. Further, in future KEL would also evaluate option of another dedicated RLNG line at higher calorific value and pressure to ensure optimum cost and benefits for consumers. Moreover, regarding increase in efficiency of BQPS-I & II over the years and higher heat rates determined by NEPRA, KEL submitted that NEPRA through MYT 2017 has re-based the heat rates for the generation units and passed on the benefit to the consumers. Further the heat rates determined are subject to an independent test as per directives of NEPRA and accordingly will be evaluated. (iv). With respect to the comments of Mr. Mazhar Ali, KEL submitted that RLNG is more expensive than local gas, therefore generally the cost of generation will be higher. It is also submitted that contrary to commentator's belief that the price of RLNG is fixed, the price of RLNG fluctuates subject to movements in international oil prices and exchange rates. Regarding the comments that RLNG costs the same as oil and KEL should use oil for generation instead of RLNG, it is clarified that currently SSGC is supplying comingled gas (mixture of RLNG and natural gas) to KEL which is cheaper than furnace oil and HSD. Moreover, it is submitted that four out of five generation plants of KEL are gas-based and two of these four plants, namely Plant- II/KCCPP and Plant-V/BQPS-II can be commissioned on HSD as an alternate fuel. However, considering that HSD is significantly more expensive than RLNG, therefore generation on HSD is not a feasible option. Moreover, with regard to an Gas Pipeline project, it is apprised that KEL is not a stakeholder in this ct and therefore, has no grounds to intervene in its progress. (v). Regarding comments of JI and KCCI for conducting technical luation for BQPS-I for RLNG regarding any change in generation capacity, auxiliary consumption etc. KEL reiterated that SSGC has been supplying a mixture of RLNG and natural gas through the existing pipelines therefore, RLNG is being supplied at calorific value same as of natural gas by SSGC and hence Page 10 of 16
  12. 12. auxiliary consumption of the generation units on RLNG will not change. Further, all technical performance parameters will be confirmed by independent third party through conduct of heat rate tests in the presence of NEPRA officials on all of KEL's power plants as per the directives of NEPRA in the Determined MYT 2017 and accordingly all parameters would be evaluated. With respect to comments of JI on setting performance factors in tariff, KEL submitted that NEPRA determined tariff contains in-built performance benchmarks like generation, investments, auxiliary, etc., which are subject to mid-term review by NEPRA for compliance. In this respect, KEL has already shared its detailed investment plans with NEPRA. Furthermore, with respect to Gas Supply Agreement, it is submitted that the same is under negotiation and shall be finalized soon. (vi). On the observation/comments of KCCI regarding efficiency of Plant- I/BQPS-1, KEL submitted that the efficiency of Plant-IBQPS-I on RLNG shall remain identical to its efficiency on natural gas due to supply of co-mingled gas by SSGC as mentioned in preceding para. Further, efficiency of Plant-I/BQPS-1 cannot be compared with other high efficiency plants in KEL's generation fleet, as Plant-I/BQPS-1 is a different technology plant commissioned during 1980s and 1990s. Further, KEL as part of its investment program has planned gradual replacement of its old and low efficiency plants with newer and higher efficiency plants, in this regard, Unit No. 3 & 4 of Plant-I/BQPS-1 are planned for replacement with a new 900 MW plant having greater efficiency, details of which are provided in the investment plans shared with NEPRA. Additionally, with respect to comments related to supply of RLNG via a dedicated pipeline, KEL submitted that in future it would also evaluate option of another dedicated RLNG line to ensure optimum cost and benefits for consumers and accordingly approach NEPRA for evaluation and determination of a separate tariff for the same. (vii). Regarding the comments of EDGoS and PDMoE regarding utilization/allocation of natural gas/RLNG, KEL submitted that PDMoE has restated facts in the matter including supply of 60 MMCFD RLNG to KEL following CCoE's meeting held on April 23, 2018. With regard to comments regarding GSA, KEL submitted that it is in discussions with SSGC related to terms and conditions of the agreement and will apprise the Authority of the once the terms and conditions of the GSA have been agreed upon.
  13. 13. (viii). The Authority examined the above submissions/response of KEL to the observations/comments of the stakeholders and found the same plausible. In view of the said, the Authority considered it appropriate to proceed further with the LPM of KEL as stipulated in the relevant Regulations and NEPRA Licensing (Generation) Rules 2000 ("the Generation Rules). (E). Observations/Findinqs (i). The Authority has examined the entire case in detail including the already granted licence, communicated LPM, comments of stakeholders rejoinders of the KEL, Decision of the Authority dated December 07, 2018 regarding utilization of RLNG and relevant rules and regulations. (ii). The Authority observes that in terms of Regulation-10(5) of the Licensing Regulations, the Authority is entitled to modify a licence subject to and in accordance with such further changes as the Authority may deem fit, if in the opinion of the Authority such modification (a). does not adversely affect the performance by the licensee of its obligations; (b). does not cause the Authority to act or acquiesce in any act or omission of the licensee in a manner contrary to the provisions of the NEPRA Act or the rules or regulations made pursuant to it; (c). is or is likely to be beneficial to the consumers; (d). is reasonably necessary for the licensee to effectively and efficiently perform its obligations under the licence; and (e).is reasonably necessary to ensure the continuous, safe and iable supply of electric power to the consumers keeping in view the financial `rid t‘ echnical viability of the licensee. (iii). The KEL holds a generation licence (No. GL/04/2002, dated mber 18, 2002 as amended from time to time) for the operation and anagement of a fleet of five (05) different generation facilities with accumulative installed capacity of 2294.794 MW which include 1260.0 MW Plant-I/BQPS-I, MW Plant-II/KCCPP, 107.312 MW Plant-Ill, 107.312 MW Plant-IV and 572.67MW Plant- V/BQPS-II. The 1260 MW Plant-I/BQPS-1 of consists of 6x210 MW steam turbines and boilers with subcritical parameters. The 247.50 MW Plant-II/KCCPP consists of 4x48.375 MW gas turbine, and two steam turbines with installed capacity of 26.50 MW and 27.50 MW each. Similarly, Plant-Ill and Plant-IV consist of 32x3.041 MW gas engines and 10.0 MW steam turbine, each. The Plant-V Page 12 of 16
  14. 14. consists of 3x127.8 MW gas turbines and 1x189.27 MW steam turbine. (iv). Regarding fuels of the above mentioned plants/generation facilities, it is clarified that as per the existing generation licence of KEL, the primary/main fuel of all its generation facilities/power plants is natural gas. Further, RFO and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) are allowed as alternate and backup fuels respectively for Plant-I/BQPS-1 and HSD has been allowed as alternate/backup fuel for Plant- 11/KCCPP and Plant-V/BQPS-11. However, no fuel has been mentioned in the category of alternate/backup fuel for Plant-Ill and Plant-IV of KEL. (v). Through the communicated LPM in the generation licence, KEL intends to add RLNG as an alternate fuel for its above mentioned generation fleet. In this regard it is relevant to mention that all the generation facilities of KEL have provisions to operate on RLNG. Due to shortage of gas supply from SSGC the optimal utilization of the KEL's generation fleet is affected. Therefore, it is considered that use of RLNG will ensure optimum utilization of KEL existing generation facilities and will help to overcome the effects of the reduced supply of natural gas from SSGC. In this regard, the Authority has observed that RLNG has to be used by KEL as alternate fuel only, which is relatively cheaper and cleaner than the existing alternate fuels (RFO/HSD) already allowed to KEL, which will be eneficial to the end consumer. (vi). Regarding the communicated LPM, the Authority has also ,orisidered comments of different stakeholders submissions/response of KEL to ... .t. 06 said observations/comments and found the response of KEL plausible. N""----------;" However, on the observations of KCCI and other stakeholders about performance and functions of NEPRA, the Authority hereby clarifies that it is performing its function under the powers conferred upon in the NEPRA Act. The performance of Licensees are monitored through site visits evaluation of regulatory compliance reports submitted by the Licensees. Legal proceedings and punitive actions (i.e. explanations, show cause, imposition of fine and revocation of licence) are carried out against the underperforming licensees and for breach of terms and conditions of the granted licences. In this regard, Standard Department and Monitoring & Enforcement Department are performing their functions to monitor the performance of licences and to enforce the relevant standards. On the observations of stakeholders regarding conducting technical Page 13 of 16
  15. 15. evaluation of BQPS-I/Plant-I for utilization of RLNG, it is clarified that KEL has been directed to carry out performance tests of BQPS-I/Plant-I on local gas/RLNG within a period of six months by an independent engineer and submit the test report to NEPRA for revision of the unit wise capacity and heat rates. Further, through this office letter dated February 22,2019, KEL has been directed to carry-out due diligence of unit 1&2 of BQPS-1/Plant-I, by a well-known third party/independent engineer and to provide a certificate confirming that the said units can reliably/safely be operated for the proposed five (05) years extension in useful life. The Authority has also observed that many stakeholders have regarded generation of power from RLNG as a costly option by comparing it with natural gas. In this regard, the Authority clarifies that RLNG is being considered to be allowed to KEL as alternate fuel, only after optimal utilization of allocated/available natural gas (primary fuel). Therefore, the cost of generation from RLNG is required to be compared with the cost of generation from the already allowed alternate fuels (RFO/HSD) and it is very clear that RLNG is much cleaner and cheaper than RFO and HSD. In view of the said, the Authority considers that inclusion of RLNG as alternate fuel along with RFO/HSD is necessary to regularize the matter of operation of the plants on RLNG in case of non-availability of natural gas. Regarding comments/observations of stakeholders about change in fuel type for generation of power, price difference of fuels (i.e. natural gas, RLNG and RFO etc.) and the subsequent impact on the end consumers, it is clarified that to protect the interest of both the consumers and the utility, considering fuel cost as a pass through item, the Authority has prescribed a Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) mechanism whereby impact of any increase or decrease in the fuel prices is passed on to the consumers on monthly basis. Further, the XWDISCOS billing mechanism is on accrual basis, whereby the consumer enjoys the benefit of making payment of the cost of electricity sumed after around 45 days. Moreover, any profits, earned by DISCOs on thi bank deposits are subsequently adjusted, as a prior year adjustment, in their REGISTRAP. ; nOx tariff determination. It is also relevant to mention that while determining tariff EL on RLNG, the issues relating to (a). availability of natural gas, (b). supply ...."`Of gas by SSGC to KEL, (c). optimum utilization of allocated gas by KEL, (d). GSA and its terms, gas supply mix and subsequent increase in fuel cost, (e). allocation of RLNG to different plants of KEL according to merit order, (f). impact of RLNG on operational parameters of KEL's plants, (g). existing vs. dedicated pipelines for RLNG and (h). technical & financial impact of operating the plant on Page 14 of 16
  16. 16. HSD as compared to natural gas and RLNG have been considered and deliberated upon by the Authority. the while determining tariff of KEL on RLNG. In view of the said, the Authority considers that the observations of the stakeholders stand addressed. (vii). Regarding impact on tariff, it is clarified that the Authority through its final determination regarding utilization of RLNG dated December 07, 2018 allowed KEL to use RLNG as alternative fuel for its power plants subject to (a). Utilization of RLNG as alternate fuel shall only be allowed in excess of minimum quantity of 130 MMCFD of gas in accordance with the arrangement agreed between the parties and the adjustments shall be granted accordingly; (b). The dispatch shall be strictly in accordance with the economic merit order. (c). KEL is directed to carry out performance tests of BQPS-I/Plant-I on local gas/RLNG within a period of six months by an independent engineer and submit the test report to NEPRA for revision of the unit wise capacity and heat rates; and (d). KEL is directed to implement earlier directions conveyed vide letter April 18, 2018 regarding commissioning of KCCP/Plant-II and BQPS-II/Plant-V on HSD in true letter and spirit and submit the compliance report within three months of the issuance of the instant determination. (viii). In consideration of the above, the Authority is of the view that the LPM will not have any adverse effect on the performance of the licensee of its obligations as KEL is planning to add another fuel to ensure maximum utilization/operation of its generation facilities. The LPM is reasonably necessary for the Licensee to effectively and efficiently perform its obligations under its licence as it will help KEL to operate its different generation facilities when supply of natural gas is curtailed by SSGC thus improving the utilization of its generating units. The LPM is necessary considering the fact that any curtailment in the supply of natural gas results in outage of the generation facilities resulting in increase in supply-demand gap which affects the consumers. In view of the said, the Authority considers that for the continuous, safe and reliable supply of electric power to the consumers, the communicated LPM is necessary while remaining within the financial and techn al viability of the Licensee. Page 15 of 16
  17. 17. Saif Ullah Chattha (Member)p )e .3. , q Rafique Ahmed Shaikh (Member) (F). Decision of the Authority (i). In view of foregoing, the Authority considers that KEL/the Licensee has complied with all the requirements of the Regulations pertaining to the modification. Accordingly, the Authority in terms of Regulation 10(11)(a) of the Licensing Regulations approves the communicated LPM. Accordingly, the already granted generation licence (No. GL/04/2002, dated November 18, 2002 along with different modifications made subsequently from time to time) in the name of KEL is hereby modified. (ii). The changes made in the generation licence regarding inclusion of RLNG as alternate fuel are attached as annexure to this determination. The grant of the LPM will be subject to the provisions contained in the NEPRA Act, relevant rules & regulations framed thereunder, terms and conditions of the generation licence, tariff determinations in the matter and other applicable documents. Authority Rehmatullah Ba •ch (MemberNice Chairman) Page 16 of 16
  18. 18. March Two Thousand & Nineteen 13 o tc) Registrar National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Islamabad — Pakistan GENERATION LICENCE No. GIJ0412002 In exercise of the Powers conferred under Section-26 of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997, the Authority hereby modifies the Generation Licence (No. GL/04/2002 dated November 18, 2002 as amended from time to time) granted to K-Electric Limited, to the extent of changes mentioned hereunder: (a). Changes made in Schedule-I of the Generation Licence regarding inclusion of RLNG as an alternate fuel are attached as Revised/Modified Schedule-I; and (b). Changes made in Schedule-II of the Generation Licence are attached as Revised/Modified Schedule-II. This Modification-VW is given under my hand on this /31 clay of
  19. 19. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh SCHEDULE-I (Revised/Modified) Modification-1/1H The Location, Size (i.e. Capacity in MW), Type of Technology, Interconnection Arrangements, Technical Limits, Technical/Functional Specifications and other details specific to the Generation Facilities of the Licensee are described in this Schedule. Page 1 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-1 (Modification-VW)
  20. 20. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh General Information About the Licensee/K-Electric Limited (KEL) (I)' Lice Name see of K-Electric Limited-KEL (ii). Registered /Business Office KE House,39B, Sunset Boulevard, Phase-II, (Ext) Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, in the Province of Sindh `11/* (iii). Detail of Facilities/Power Plants Power Plant - I Power Plant - II Power Plant - III Power Plant - IV Power Plant - V Bin Qasim Power Station - I Korangi Combined Cycle Power Plant- CCPP Gas Engine Power Plant At Korangi Town Gas Engine Eng Power Plant At Site Bin Qasim Power Station II (iv). Location of Generation Facilities/Power Plants Power Plant - I Power Plant - II Power Plant - III Power Plant - IV Power Plant - V Bin Qasim Korangi Korangi SITE Bin Qasim (vi. Type of Generation Facility/Power Plants Power Plant - I Power Plant - II Power Plant - III Power Plant - IV Power Plant - V Thermal Power Generation CCPP CCPP CCPP CCPP Page 2 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  21. 21. '2) REG:ST:W:2 Page 3 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Location of All Plants of KEL
  22. 22. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-I (A). Plant Configuration m `''' Plant Size Installed Capacity (Gross ISO) 1260.00 MW tii '''' Type of Technology Number of Units/Size (MW) Conventional Thermal Power Generation Plant with Sub-Critical Boilers and Steam Turbines 6 x 210 MW Steam Turbine (iii). (iv). Unit Make & Model Unit No. - 1 Unit No. 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. 6 Hitachi Hitachi Ercole Ercole Hitachi Hitachi i 1 `vi* Commissioning Date/ Commercial Operation Date-COD (of each Unit) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. - 6 1983 1984 1989 1990 1991 1997 (vi). Expected Useful Life of the of each Unit of Plant-I from Commissioning Date/COD Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. - 6 32 Years 32 Years 32 Years 32 Years 32 Years 32 Years (vii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of Grant of Original Generat i on Licence (No. GL/04/2002, dated November 18, 2002) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 13 Years 14 Years 19 Years 20 Years 21 Years 27 Years (viii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-1 at the,..-e- Unit No. - Unit No. 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. 6 Page 4 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  23. 23. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh time of issuance of Modification-I (dated May 13, 2008) As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change (ix). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of issuance of Modification-II (dated March 17, 2009) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. - 6 As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change As Above. No Change (x). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of issuance of Modification-Ill (dated May 13, 2009) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 Total 35 Years from COD of the Plant/ Balance Useful Life is 16 Years Total 35 Years/ Balance Useful Life is 17 Years Total 35 Years/ Balance Useful Life is 22 Years Total 35 Years/ Balance Useful Life is 23 Years Total 35 Years/ Balance Useful Life is 24 Years Total 35 Years/ Balance Useful Life is 30 Years (xi). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of issuance of Modification-IV (dated August 22, 2013) Unit No. 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 05 Years 06 Years 11 Years 12 Years 13 Years 19 Years (xii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of issuance of Modification-V (dated March 13, 2015) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 03 Years & 5 Months 04 Years & 5 Months 9 Years & 5 Months 10 Years & 5 Months 11 Years & 5 Months 17 Years & 5 Months Page 5 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  24. 24. •r•• -•^ ,-.. %'1 , • „L. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (xiii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of issuance of Modification-VI (dated April 02, 2015) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 03 Years & 4 Months 04 Years & 4 Months 9 Years & 4 Months 10 Years & 4 Months 11 Years & 4 Months 17 Years & 4 Months (xiv) Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of i . ssuance of Modification-VII (dated February 28, 2018) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 06 Months 01 Year & 06 Months 06 Years & 06 Months 07 Years & 06 Months Years 08 Years & 06 Months 14 & 06 Months (xv) Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-I at the time of issuance of Modification- VIII (dated March , 2019) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 00t 00 Year 05 Months 05 Years & 05 Months 06 Years & 05 Months 07 Years & 05 Months 13 Years & 05 Months t KEL has also submitted an LPM to the Authority regarding 05 years extension in the useful life of Unit No.1&2 of BQPS-I/Plant-I, which at advanced stage of processing. Page 6 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  25. 25. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Unit No. 1 Unit No. 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. 6 Natural Gas Natural Gas Natural Gas Natural Gas Natural Gas Natural Gas (ii). Alternative Fuel Unit No. 1 Unit No. 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. 6 RFOI RLNG RFO/ RLNG RFO/ RLNG RFOI RLNG RFO/ RLNG RFO/ RLNG (iii). Start-Up Fuel Unit No. 1 Unit No. 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. 6 Light Diesel Oil/LDO LDO LDO LDO LDO LDO (iv). Fuel Source for each of the above (i.e. Imported/ Indigenous) Imported/Indigenous (v). Fuel Supplier for each of the above Natural Gas/RLNG SSGC RFO PSO/BYCO LDO PSO ( ) . Supply f A o r rr a e n a g c e h mo ef n tt the e above Natural Gas Through Pipeline RFO PSO BYCO Pipeline Tankers LDO Tankers (vii). No of Storage Tanks Eight (Tank # 6 in (Two tanks (Tank # 1 & 2 for BYCO (08) PSO custody) for LDO) tanker decanting) Page 7 of 37 of Revised/Modified Scheduled (Modification-VIII)
  26. 26. (ii). NO),(mg/Nm3) (v). CO (mg/Nm3) Sea Water Cooling Water Source/Cycle Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (viii). Storage Capacity of each Tank LDO ( two tanks 500 m3 each) HFO/RFO (tank # 1 & 2 are 10000 m3each) (tank # 3,4,5 and 6 for 25000 m3 each) (ix). Gross Storage 1,21000 m3 (C). Emission/Effluents Values (D). Cooling System (E). Plant Characteristics Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 (i). Generation Voltage 21 KV 21 KV 18 KV 18 KV 18 KV 18 KV (ii). Frequency 50 Hz 50 Hz 50 Hz 50 Hz 50 Hz 50 Hz (iii). Power Factor 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 (iv). Automatic Generation Control (AGC) (MW control is the general practice) MW/ Hz MW/ Hz MW/ Hz MW/ Hz MW/ Hz MW/ Hz Page 8 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) (iii). CO2 SO), (mg/Nm3) The Plant is old Emission and Emission Equipment not Installed. (iv). Effluents Prvlio
  27. 27. (REC;,„77.; Page 9 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (v). Ramping Rate (a). Light mode 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% 1% thl `''' Medium mode 3% 3% 3% 3 % 3% 3% , ‘ `CI' Heavy mode 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% (vi). Time required to Synchronize to Grid and loading the complex to full load. Ambient cold start (hours) 22 + 2 22 + 2 09 + 3.5 09 + 3.5 22 + 2 22 + 2 Cold Start Mode 07 + 2 07 + 2 09 + 3.5 09 + 3.5 07 + 2 07 + 2 Warm Start mode 03 + 1.5 03 + 1.5 3.5 + 3.5 3.5 + 3.5 03 + 1.5 03 + 1.5 Hot Start Mode 2.25 + 0.5 2.25 + 0.5 1.3 + 2.3 1.3 + 2.3 2.25 + 0.5 2.25 + 0.5 Very Hot Mode 0.25 + 0.5 0.25 + 0.5 1.3 + 2.3 1.3 + 2.3 0.25 + 0.5 0.25 + 0.5 (F). Interconnection Arrangement Interconnection &Transmission Arrangement for Power Plant-I (a). (b). (c). (d). (e). (f). 220KV D/C Pipri West Circuit No. 1 220KV D/C Pipri West Circuit No. 2 220KV D/C Pipri West Circuit # 3 220KV D/C ICI Circuit 220KVD/C Short Line/SL-1 (interconnection with Bin Qasim- 2/Plant-V) 220KVD/C Short Line/SL-2 (interconnection with Bin Qasim- 2/Plant-V)
  28. 28. 11;,•11. 21;, ,7,x rj, ttiNvi 1 ,, !Iii;h111 I ir r ; 1 I tt .1 I F ; Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Layout of Power Plant-I Page 10 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VI II)
  29. 29. Page 11 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Cr i Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Single Line Diagram (Electrical) of Power Plant-I
  30. 30. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-II (A). Plant Configuration (i). Plant Size Installed Capacity (Gross ISO) 247.500 MW (ii). Type of Technology Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) with Gas turbines and Steam Turbines (iii). Number of Units/Size (MW) Gas Turbine G.T. 4 x 48.375 MW (Unit- 1-4) Steam Turbine S.T. 1 x 26.50 MW + 1 x 27.50 MW (Unit- 5-6) (iv). Unit Make & Model G.T. LM6000PC NDW SPRINT-General Electric G.E. S.T. G.E. Thermodyne (v). 3ommissioning Date/COD Unit Detail Commissioning Date Commercial Operation Date Unit No. 1 As C.O.D. November 17, 2008 Unit No. 2 As C.O.D. November 17, 2008 Unit No. 3 As C.O.D. March 25, 2009 Unit No. 4 As C.O.D. March 26, 2009 Unit No. 5 As C.O.D. September 1, 2009 Page 12 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  31. 31. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Unit No. 6 As C.O.D. April 30, 2015 (vi). Expected Useful Life of the of each Unit of Plant-II from Commercial Operation/ Commissionin Date/COD _g Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 25 Years from COD (viii . Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of Grant of Original Generation Licence (No. G L/04/2002, dated November 18, 2002) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. 5 Unit No. - 6 Not Included (viii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification-I (dated May 13, 2008) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 Not Included (ix). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification-II (dated March 17, 2009) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 30 Years 30 Years 30 Years 30 Years 30 Years Not Include d (x). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification-III (dated May Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 As Above ,---7----„, As Above As Above As Above d As Above Not Include Page 13 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  32. 32. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh 13, 2009) (xi). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification- IV (dated August 22, 2013) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years Not Included (xii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification-V (dated March 13, 2015) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months Not Included (xiii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification- VI (dated April 02, 2015) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 25 Years (xiv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification- VII (dated February 28 2018) Unit No. 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. - 6 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 22 Years & 02 Months (xv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-II at the time of issuance of Modification- VIII (dated March , 2019) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Unit No. - 5 Unit No. 6 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 21 Years & 01 Month Page 14 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  33. 33. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Gas (ii). Alternate Fuel High Speed Diesel Oil (HSD)/RLNG (iii). Back Up Fuel HSDO (iv). Fuel Source (Imported/ Indigenous) Indigenous (v). Fuel Supplier Natural Gas/RLNG HSDO Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) PSO/BYCO/PRL (vi). Supply Arrangement Natural Gas/RLNG HSDO Gas through pipeline Tanker (vii). No of Storage Tanks for Primary/ Alternate/Backup Fuels Natural Gas/RLNG HSDO Not Applicable 2 (viii). Storage Capacity of Tanks Natural Gas/RLNG HSDO Not applicable 1 x 8000 m3 + 1 x 1500 m3 (ix). Gross Storage Natural Gas/RLNG HSDO Not applicable 9,500 m3 (C). Emission Values Natural Gas/RLNG HSDO (i). SOX Max 400 mg/Nm3 As Per NEQS (ii). NOx Max 400 mg/Nm3 -Do- (iii). CO Max 800 mg/Nm3 -Do- (iv). PM10 - -Do- Page 15 of 37 of Revised/Modified Scheduled (Modification-VIII)
  34. 34. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (D). Cooling System Cooling Water Source/Cycle Sea Water/Demineralized water /Open/Closed Cycle (E). Plant Characteristics All G.T. & S.T.-1 S.T.-2 (0. Generation Voltage 11.5KV for G.T.& 11 KV for S.T. 11KV±10% (ii). Frequency 50 HZ 50±3% Hz (iii). Power Factor 0.8 (lag) 0.8 (iv). Automatic Generation Control Yes - (v). Ramping Rate 5 MW/Minute 400 KW/min when S.T. is Cold 1000 kW/min when S.T. is Hot (vi). Time required to Synchronize to Grid and loading the complex to full load. 13 Minutes 6-8 Hrs (From cold startup) (F). Interconnection Arrangement Interconnection & Transmission Arrangement for Power Plant-II (a). 220 D/C Korangi Creek Road Circuit No. 1; and (b). 220 D/C Korangi Creek Road Circuit No. 2. Page 16 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-1 (Modification-VW)
  35. 35. O O 50.00 CTt O (..71 O O O a X 1 400.00 Ii 100.00 AA 200.00 giRMAR MORR2R.9nOWORNORN2 Mr, AIMAIIHalrammo n A firl'Alc" 5 1/ PI :1/i; 1K M hi . 1 A 350.00 ct! 4 Layout of Power Plant -II O Page 17 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) J Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh
  36. 36. r- • r. I c • Page 18 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Single Line Diagram (Electrical) of Power Plant-II
  37. 37. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Page 19 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  38. 38. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-III (A). Plant Configuration 0). Plant Size Installed Capacity (Gross ISO) 107.312MW (ii). Type of Technology CCPP with Gas Engines & Steam Turbine (iii). Number of Units/Size(MW) Gas Engine Steam Turbine 32 x 3.041 MW (Unit No. 1-32) 1 x 10.00 MW (Unit No. 33) (iv). Unit Make & Model Gas Engine Steam Turbine G.E. Jenbacher JGS 620 GS-NL NG Allen Steam UK- MC Turbine 800 (v). Commissioning Date/COD Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 August 22, 2009 September 16, 2009 December 12, 2009 December 20, 2009 June 30, 2015 (vi). Expected Useful Life of the of each Unit of Plant-III from Commercial Operation/ Commissioning Date/COD Unit No. N 1 - 8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17 - 24 No. Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit 33 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 25 Years from COD (vii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of Grant of Original Generation Licence (No. GU04/2002, dated November 18, 2002) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 Not Included (viii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of Modification-I (dated May 13, 2008) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 Not Included (ix). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of the Unit No. Unit No. Unit No. Unit No. Unit No. Page 20 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VD')
  39. 39. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant at the time of issuance of Modification-II (dated March 17, 2009) 1 - 8 9 - 16 17 - 24 25 - 32 33 Not Included (x). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of Modification-III (dated May 13, 2009) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 30 Years 30 Years 30 Years 30 Years Not Included (xi). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of Modification-IV (dated August 22, 2013) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years Not included (xii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of Modification-V (dated March 13, 2015) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months Not Included (xiii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of Modification-VI (dated April 02, 2015) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 25 Years (xiv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of this Modification-VII (dated February 28, 2018) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 22 Years & 02 Months (xv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-III at the time of issuance of this Modification-VIII (dated March , 2019) Unit No. 1 - 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 21 Years 20 Years & 05 Months & 01 Month Page 21 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  40. 40. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Gas (ii). Alternate Fuel RLNG (iii). Fuel Source (Imported/Indigenous) Indigenous/Imported (iv). Fuel Supplier Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) (v). Supply Arrangement Gas through pipeline (C). Emission Values (i). SOX Insignificant (ii). NOx <500 mg/Nm3 (iii). CO <800 mg/Nm3 (iv). PUlio Insignificant (D). Cooling System Cooling Water Source/Cycle Well water Air cool condenser/Demineralized water from reverse osmosis plant (E). Plant Characteristics Gas Engines Steam Turbine (i). Generation Voltage 11.0 KV 11 KV (+-5%) (ii). Frequency 50 HZ 50 HZ (+3%/-4%) (iii). Power Factor 0.8 - 1.0 (lagging) 0.8 lagging-0.9 leading (iv). Automatic Generation Control Yes N/A (v). Ramping Rate 16 KW/Second 0.8 MW/Minute (vi). Time required to Synchronize to Grid and loading the complex to full load. From No Load to full Load in 311 sec per engine 35 minutes from start-up Page 22 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  41. 41. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (F). Interconnection Arrangement Interconnection & Transmission Arrangement for Power Plant-III (a). 132 KV S/C Pipri Circuit (b). 132 KV S/C Gul Ahmed Circuit (c). 132 KV S/C Baloch Circuit Page 23 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  42. 42. ji a a 4 1 I • I 11111! S a 111 • • S • I V S I I I I I I I 1 'MN Laa 2: En low a, so J .771" ,r7.5 1 11 ) 4 "mr=" 111111 • =1 -• • Mr51111141 MX .. .A :UM 1111111111w$ Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Layout of Power Plant-III a. tow,. aa.a.iallart Oa ma.- eagaa —ta ada at.allta Page 24 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  43. 43. 3 , / Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Single Line Diagram (Electrical) of Power Plant-III i t l' i , PX If um, 1 44 li 1 N if -,..- At fr s e i ' , pai - : t ,. .,.. i M I „ "41 I iiii or or I --I kr," , B , i g' ; 0 .--- U D : I 6 i "*". : flitif tilt tifill tt t _ ...„ 11 maw . Vigil 0-,$ 'I 4 , #1 11111! 11 11T ill it IS I, a "r' 4, I B 4 .. , -010 I0i ,,b - ..„.$ r, 0111 ' - 4 Ti 'titti i! 41111 i ,r, a ,,ii ., __., , II I 1 ,. I tu rlii r ti it i , ' 111111 9 jo t _ itoo...0 l'—' .-- ■ --, 1 r f — --. , ■ •• -- bat V* -4, '-- P r i :Ei nn ■ I{ = -- i 4 - w t ;yr .: 41. VIM 111411 V.1111 1 It t, i: - ' II 0 , Off - ...„. t. -. ......., ! , I i 111 „. Fil . 61111 i r a * II II t 1 'ote 4 1: 1 tifilf i gio ii . 1 ol a o. iri 1111 Mil a il • t I 1 ' -,■ , z , .00.10".■ i 111..la > ...... . _ d of I •virum i li I Viiii i It * Li . T 14.12204Lit i 1 a , till • 11 1 vs, i pr -"lir i 11 ,nit i tfIIII 1 , - ,. o, 1' %Tr I 1,......—.. 1 . os. •+ wino• ... 1101.1•1.1 a i i la 1 I I 'nut MI' d i it Page 25 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  44. 44. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-IV (A). Plant Configuration (i). Plant Size Installed Capacity (Gross ISO) 107.312 MW (ii). Type of Technology Combined Cycle with Gas Engines & Steam Turbine (iii). Number of Units/Size(MW) Gas Engine Steam Turbine 32 x 3.041 MW (Unit No. 1-32) 1 x 10.00 MW (Unit No. 33) (iv). Unit Make & Model Gas Engine Steam Turbine G.E. Jenbacher JGS 620 GS-NL NG Allen Steam Turbine UK- MC 800 (v). Commissioning Date /COD Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 June 23, 2009 July 13, 2009 Aug ust 21 2009 August 21, 2009 September 30, 2015 (vi). Expected Useful Life of the of each Unit of Plant-IV from Commercial Operation/ Commissioning Date/COD Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. . 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 30 Years from COD 25 Years From COD Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of Grant of Original Generation Licence (No. GL/04/2002, dated November 18, 2002) u it No. U1 1 8 Unit No. 9 - 16 Unit No. 17 - 24 Unit No. 25 - 32 Unit No. 33 Not Included (viii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of Modification-I (dated May 13, 2008) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 Not Included (ix). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 Page 26 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  45. 45. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh issuance of Modification-II (dated March 17, 2009) Not Included (x/' Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of Modification-III (dated May 13,2009) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 30 Years 30 Years Not 30 Years 30 Years Included (xi). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of Modification-IV (dated August 22, 2013) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years 26 Years Not Included (xii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of Modification-V (dated March 13, 2015) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months ;.< 24 Years & 05 Months 24 Years & 05 Months Not Included (xiii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of Modification-VI (dated April ' 2015) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 24 Years & 04 Months 25 Years (xiv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of this Modification-VII (dated February 28, 2018) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit Unit No. 25-32 No. 33 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 21 Years & 06 Months 22 Years 21 Years & 06 Months & 02 Months (xv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant- IV at the time of issuance of this Modification-VIII (dated March ' 2019) Unit No. 1-8 Unit No. 9-16 Unit No. 17-24 Unit No. 25-32 Unit No. 33 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 20 Years & 05 Months 21 Years 20 Years & 05 Months & 01 Month Page 27 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  46. 46. Cooling Water Source/Cycle Well Water Air cool condenser/Demineralized water from reverse osmosis plant ",....0^•"71!" ( Page 28 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VI I I) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Gas (ii). Alternate Fuel RLNG (iii) (iii). Source (Imported/Indigenous) Indigenous (iv). Fuel Supplier Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) (v). Supply Arrangement Gas through pipeline (C). Emission Values (i). SO, Insignificant (ii). NO <500 mg/Nm3 (iii). CO <800 mg/Nm3 (iv). PKio Insignificant (D). Cooling System (E). Plant Characteristics Gas Engine Steam Turbine (i). Generation Voltage 11.0 KV 11 KV (+-5%) (ii). Frequency 50 HZ 50 HZ (+3%/-4%) (iii). Power Factor 0.8 - 1.0 (lagging) 0.8 lag cos. Phi, 0.9 lead (iv). Automatic Generation Control Yes N/A (v). Ramping Rate 16 KW/Second 0.8 MW/m (vi). Time required to Synchronize to Grid and loading the complex to full load. From No Load to full Load in 311 sec per engine 35 minutes from start-up
  47. 47. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (F). Interconnection Arrangement Interconnection & Transmission Arrangement for Power Plant-IV (a). 132KV D/C Baldia Circuit No. 1; (b). 132 KV D/C Baldia Circuit No. 2; (c). 132KV D/C SITE Circuit No. 1; (d). 132KV D/C SITE Circuit No. 2; and (e). 132KV S/C Lyari. Page 29 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  48. 48. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Layout of Power Plant-IV ...,....•......■ .,.....r.,...,.--....,.■■ :/."- ',..-.7..,"•...-...,+,"?.7..-,..,..7.,.-.-c,-,..•-..,--,..-.:,.e.•■ ....,..7,r■ -,.. ...-,";"...7,..." 47,..^.=.'" ^,7"..7,',"..-,....7•7.r`........-,..,-,7..,• ... , , •1•11•1•11111•11MM •1••111111“1111=11•111.•••.1•110•1111••11101••1“- .. I , Za-l' MI''1.1. : ' MI . ' MINI' ... ‘ .1. ' MI ' AMII ' IN . 111. MI . ' NM '' 11. '. ' MI ' 11.01 . . • , ..9j ,fiE 1 0 _ 11 1 0. 1 1 11 109 , , , II a: i @la ak WA a ;1 .. . 11 i 0 II. kw Oa — I kiii Vii it. i ...... i- ai • . 1 ark •i fir 1 • I iI Mil' 1 9 i eil ffi .... ,, , ' :'11111-1111r.ilIr Mill 'INIVIII•'111.•Mr. ,_,. ,, . ,, . .111 g• • It MI 111 0 .1 .11 • If • LI 'MUM •111111' NIMP:INIVIIIII MN' •• •1 1• If • IF 11 1.: 11 El .1 11. IN • •I '.1 11 • a I. , --,-...., ...."....,..,..., Olitellig .• -,-,-0,....., ....• .... '," , S -1 ® — -to i-__,-.■ —,..-- -•1,.,-- r 'a! i — ) g — Imo ) - I • I I I I /i• ) . 1 t* II _ •P•1 ...Miiil,"III ■ •■ • i ••=i1B11Ili.: 1::. U 11110111 iII --0 — ■ 5i'. -- ' - - —I lt---W41. --IMININ .-MMIIMIll INININNIERIIIIII 1I 57-4 =wasBrommil hi. 5 1111cli iiiiiiiiiiiilliillilil j )1 ..., ..„.... „,..... _-;.„„ z_. I _ I ...,,,,...",, ,,,,:Z=.,..,,,....__,,,, ..,..,,,.,..-,...,....,.........--...4^ e t' OKETIOR u' 0011A1 MK*. IX FUTURE TAO AREA WILL RE V$EP AI CENTRAL CORTROL ROOM FOE BOILER! A EILAU TURINTL I l i ) t l' 1 P 6 1 :› it rA > 4 7, F "l. .....0 (... ....". 1 .....' ,....„, •A''' i 3 , V sR i IN 1 114 011 41 g h ivi ,t i a ti 1 - . ti 1 1 a El I A 111 i i 1 I • —•._<.<17'-'••..7111,1.6-x-imrn.r.s.-lox 00 I/1C1....V1,1.4orgy ..ncm,...2111.=1,1=,)•.C., ,sLT1 Page 30 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  49. 49. 131 I rr 8 ( , , 1 m •,‘ i v.. l H Ffii ,. ? kx, tit A J r—H I 1 rla r ,Tri;_. at= d t t it T j ". T .0 ?: ,, '..I ,, . —.., rlil 1! <1 ‘ t ! 1' oi ". 1 i 1. : ./ ',. ( 1 1 i t it; ril l . 7., it Vi a. E i j .. T a n.T 4 ri I ')(3. ,,-, ,, 1-1-1 I—L-1 ; 74 t t a .t ta t I _i _ :r 4 ,f T, T ,z, . ti e. i 11( t i .1 T 4 -,---4t3----- sol---,4- - i i ,t, A a , II vi t tt - - r=!d5 c; I, ..(JV t , r i — 'CL ] A —A 4 I , 1 , a La NG 17111 I 11 , T1 tit t1 It f ttfif T.! TOD - 0 I 113 B 5 72 " . O it a y F 0 31 Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Sinqle Line Diagram (Electrical) of Power Plant-IV
  50. 50. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Detail of Generation Facility/ Power Plant-V (A). Plant Configuration 0). Plant Size Installed Capacity (Gross ISO) 572.67 MW (ii). Type of Technology Combined Cycle Power Plant (iii). Number of Units/Size (MW) Gas Turbine 3 x 127.8 MW (Unit No. 1-3) Steam Turbine 1 x 189.27 MW (Unit No. 4) (iv). Unit Make & Model Turbine Gas G.E. PG 9171 E Steam Turbine Harbin, China (v). Commissioning Date/COD Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Februar y 15, 2012 February 15, 2012 February 15, 2012 May 7, 2012 (vi). Expected Useful Life of the of each Unit of Plant-V from Commissioning Date/COD Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 30 Years From COD 30 Years From COD 30 Years From COD 30 Years From COD (vii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of Grant of Original Generation Licence (No. GL/04/2002, dated November 18, 2002) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 Not Included (viii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of Modification-I (dated May 13, 2008) Unit No. 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. Unit No. - 3 - 4 Not Included (ix). Expected Useful Life of Unit Each Unit of Plant-yirtrieNo. Unit No. Unit No. Unit No. Page 32 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-1 (Modification-VW)
  51. 51. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh time of issuance of Modification-II (dated March 17, 2009) - 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 Not Included (x). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of Modification-III (dated May 13, 2009) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. Unit No. - 3 - 4 Not Included (xi). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of Modification-IV (dated August 22, 2013) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 No. Unit No. - 3 Unit - 4 29 Years 29 Years 29 Years 29 Years (xii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of Modification-V (dated March 13, 2015) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 27 Years & 05 Months 27 Years & 05 Months 27 Years & 05 Months 27 Years & 05 Months (xiii). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of Modification-VI (dated April 02,2015) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 27 Years & 04 Months 27 Years & 04 Months 27 Years & 04 Months 27 Years & 04 Months (xiv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of this Modification-VII (dated February 28, 2018) Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 24 Years & 06 Months 24 Years & 06 Months 24 Years & 06 Months 24 Years & 06 Months (xv). Expected Useful Life of Each Unit of Plant-V at the time of issuance of this Modification-VIII (dated March , 2019) ------7----.,. Unit No. - 1 Unit No. - 2 Unit No. - 3 Unit No. - 4 23 Years & 06 Months 23 Years & 06 Months 23 Years & 06 Months 23 Years & 06 Months Page 33 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  52. 52. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (B). Fuel Details (i). Primary Fuel Natural Gas (ii). Alternate/Back-up Fuel HSD/RLNG (iii). (iii). Source (Imported/Indigenous) Indigenous (iv). Fuel Supplier Natural Gas/RLNG HSD SSGC PSO (v). Supply Arrangement Natural Gas/RLNG HSD Pipe line Pipe line (vi). No of Storage Tanks for Main / Alternate /Backup Fuel Natural Gas/RLNG HSD Not Applicable 03 tanks (vii). Storage Capacity of each Tank Natural Gas/RLNG HSD Not Applicable 10, 000 M3 (viii). Gross Storage of Tank(s) Natural Gas/RLNG HSD Not Applicable 30, 000 M3 (C). Emission Values (i). SOX Natural Gas/RLNG HSD 2000 mg/nm3 Not Applicable (ii). NO, Natural Gas/RLNG HSD 125 mg/nm3 165 mg / nm3 (iii). CO Natural Gas/RLNG HSD Not Applicable Not Applicable (iv). PM 10 Natural Gas/RLNG HSD 50mg/nm3 Not Applicable Page 34of37of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  53. 53. Interconnection & Transmission Arrangement for Power Plant-V (a). (b). (c) . (d). 220 D/C Korangi Creek Road Circuit No. 1; 220 D/C Korangi Creek Road Circuit No. 2; 220KV D/C Short Line/SL-1 (interconnection with Bin Qasim-1) 220KV D/C Short Line/SL-2 (interconnection with Bin Qasim-1) Page 35 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-1 (Modification-VW) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh (D). Cooling System Cooling Water Source/Cycle Sea Water /Open Cycle (E). Plant Characteristics (i). Generation Voltage 15 KV (ii). Frequency 50 Hz (iii). Power Factor 0.85 (iv). Automatic Generation Control Yes (v). Ramping Rate 9.1 MW per minute (vi). Time required to Synchronize to Grid and loading the complex to full load. Gas Turbine Steam Turbine 18 minutes 20 minutes approximately (hot start) (F). Interconnection Arrangement
  54. 54. ARO ON, AISAIROLSOl 11 I I I I AIM tIMVAMENIIIM 4 • .••• tart • 5111MINIMMINIIIN ■ -• '7 AA. .AO7 ro• • 1 v — AO WOCAI sun tic sum= comma unr=wo SOUPICAll •••••••••••• : gagg • -awrims-- AS RAJ' DRAN& 7;17.- Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Layout of Plant-V • • • Page 36 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  55. 55. Page 37 of 37 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII) Generation Licence K-Electric Limited -KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Single Line Diagram (Electrical) of Power Plant-V
  56. 56. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh SCHEDULE-II (Revised/Modified) Modification-VIII The Installed/ISO Capacity (MW), De-Rated Capacity At Mean Site Conditions (MW), Auxiliary Consumption (MW) and the Net Capacity At Mean Site Conditions (MW) of the Generation Facilities of Licensee is given in this Schedule Page 1 of 10,of Revised/Modified Schedule-II (Mod ificatio n-VIII)
  57. 57. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh SCHEDULE-II Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail Installed Capacity (MW) De-Rated Capacity (MW) Net Capacity after Auxiliary Consumption (MW) BIN QASIM POWER STATION-I (PLANT-I) Unit No.-1 210.00 200.00 184.60 Unit No.-2 210.00 200.00 184.60 Unit No.-3 210.00 200.00 184.60 Unit No.- 210.00 200.00 184.60 Unit No.-5 210.00 200.00 184.60 Unit No.-6 210.00 200.00 184.60 Sub-Total-I 1260.00 1200.00 1107.60 Page 2 of 10 of
  58. 58. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail Installed Capacity (MW) De-Rated Capacity (MW) Net Capacity after Auxiliary Consumption (MW) KORANGI COMBINED CYCLE POWER PLANT- CCPP (PLANT-II) Unit No. -1 48.375 46.925 43.925 Unit No. -2 48.375 46.925 43.925 Unit No. -3 48.375 46.925 43.925 Unit No. -4 48.375 46.925 43.925 Unit No. -5 26.500 25.700 24.000 Unit No. -6 27.500 26.700 25.000 Sub-Total-II 247.500 240.100 224.700 Page 3 of 10 of Revised/Modified Schedule-11 (Modification-VI II)
  59. 59. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail Installed Capacity (MW) De-Rated Capacity (MW) Net Capacity after Auxiliary Consumption (MW) GAS ENGINE POWER PLANT AT KORANGI TOWN (PLANT-Ill) .,1".,..: :-. Unit No. 1 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 2 3.041 2.739 2.644 r Unit No. -3 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 4 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 5 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 6 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 7 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 8 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 9 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 10 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 11 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 12 3.041 2.739 2.644 Page 4 of 10 of Revised/Mod ified Schedule-II (Mod ification-VI
  60. 60. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL. Karach in the Province of Sindh .C;CT7; : . Unit No. 13 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 14 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 15 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 16 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 17 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 18 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 19 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 20 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 21 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No 22 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 23 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 24 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 3.041 2.739 2.644 Page 5 of 10 oi Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  61. 61. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karach' in the Province of Sind11 25 Unit No. 26 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 27 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 28 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 29 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 30 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 31 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 32 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 33 10.000 9.565 8.912 Sub-Total-III 107.312 97.213 93.520 Page 6 of 10 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VW)
  62. 62. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail Installed Capacity (MW) De-Rated Capacity (MW) Net Capacity after Auxiliary Consumption (MW) GAS ENGINE POWER PLANT AT SITE (PLANT-IV) CIST7‘;%., Unit No. 1 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 2 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. -3 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 4 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 5 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 6 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 7 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 8 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 9 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 10 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 11 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 12 3.041 2.739 2.644 Page 7 of 10 of Revised/Modified Schedule-11 (Modification-VIII)
  63. 63. Generation Licenc K-Electric Limited-KEL Karachi in the Province of Sindh -- r. ----._ 0..5!% Unit No. 13 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 14 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 15 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 16 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 17 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 18 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 19 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 20 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 21 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No 22 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 23 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 24 3.041 2.739 2.644 Page 8 of 10 c4, Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  64. 64. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KELI Karach in the Province of Sindh Unit No. 25 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 26 3.041 2.739 2.644 No. 27 3.041 Unit 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 28 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 29 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 30 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 31 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 32 3.041 2.739 2.644 Unit No. 33 10.000 9.565 8.912 Sub-Total-IV 107.312 97.213 93.520 Page 9 of 10 of Revised/Modified Schedule-I (Modification-VIII)
  65. 65. Generation Licence K-Electric Limited-KEL; Karachi in the Province of Sindh Generation Facility/ Power Plant Unit Detail Installed Capacity (MW) De-Rated Capacity (MW) Net Capacity after Auxiliary Consumption (MW) BIN QASIM POWER STATION-II (PLANT-V) Unit No 1 127.8 115.7 108.66 Unit No 2 127.8 115.7 108.66 Unit No 3 127.8 115.7 108.66 Unit No 4 189.27 181.3 176.12 Sub-Total-V 572.67 528.40 502.10 Grand Total 2294.794 2162.926 2021.44 Sub-Total-I + Sub-Total-II + Sub-Total-Ill + Sub-Total-IV + Sub-Total-V (MW) Page 10 of 10 of Revised/Modified Schedule-II (Modification-V111)

